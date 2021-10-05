Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.4.21  

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

I am so freaking excited about this shit, guys. Seriously. Click the photo and buy! THANK YOU!!!

“Last Call” is a collection of poetry inspired by my time behind the bar. I’ve seen budding romances, heard confessions, saved marriages, broken up fights, seen grown men cry, and even cried my damned self. This collection is all of that, and more. Pull up a stool, grab one more drink, and listen to my tales. Release Date August 3, 2021

Please, please, please, visit GoldScript Co and be sure to add me on Instagram @goldscriptco!!!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After some talk bout the draft and how significant it is (it isn’t), we go live and Becky Lynch’s music hits!!!! The Man is here!

Lynch is all smiles in the center of the ring. She says she is going to make some execs unhappy, but she doesn’t care. So the first draft pick for Monday Night RAW is…Big Time Bex. This is her show, now. She says technically, she never lost the RAW Championship. The person who is holding it, they’ve gone back and forth a lot, but since the last time she beat Charlotte, she’s never been the same, yet Becky has been better than ever. So she thinks it might be time to become Becky Two Belts once again.

Out comes Charlotte. She wants to say hello to her old friend, and wants to remind her that before she beat Charlotte, she was Becky Pre-Show. She made Becky famous. Get over it, though, no matter what brand, she’ll always be looking up to Charlotte.

Someone is as tired of Charlotte as I am, because here comes Bianca Belair. Pleaes let her get the verbal upperhand here.

She brings up unfinished business, and she’s got some with the both of them. They must feel threatened. Charlotte tells her to shhhhhh because the champions are trying to have a conversation.

Bianca: “Who you think you talkin to?” YASSS QUEEEEN.

Charlotte…whats the fans? -eyeroll-

Bianca tells Charlotte she don’t even go here anymore. So Becky, get your girl, because she don’t know Bianca.

Charlotte tells her she knows enough, and all she should be doing is asking Charlotte for her autograph and thanking her for paving the way.

Becky tells Bianca that this sounds pretty disrespectful to her. If it was her, she’d fight Charlotte right now, but she’s beaten her so many times, she’s got nothing left to prove. Becky wonders what would happen if Charlotte and Bianca fought.

Charlotte tells Bianca that she only gies out opportunities, not charities. Bianca removes the earrings; she’s got something for her.

Pearce wants to give them a chance to handle this. A hell of a main event. Tonight, Charlotte vs Bianca.

We come back to the official announcement of Becky being drafted.

Next up is The Usos, as they are drafted to Smackdown. We see them backstage with Heyman in the backgronund thanking God, or the light guy. Not really sure.

RAW drafts Bobby Lashley, who is sitting backstage chillin in a place he would likely never chill in.

Smackdown selects Sasha Banks.



Match 1: United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs Damian Priest

Priest starts working the arm, gets shoved out of a tackle, hits a shoulder, hits the ropes, rolls over Jeff, hits another shoulder, and another, sending Jeff down hard. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Priest high kicks Jeff in the face. Jeff rolls to the outside. Priest heads out and GOOZLES! Elbow to the back of the head to Priest. Another. Jeff to the apron, dives off, but Priest ducks and Jeff crashes and burns. Priest to the outside, runs up the steps and hits a cannonball senton onto Jeff on the outside!

We are back and Jeff fights Priest off the top corner and hits Whisper in the Wind. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! He attacks with some rights, but Priest hits a leg lariat. He grabs Jeff, locks the head, looking to end it, Jeff twists out, kicks, goes for a Twist of Fate, Priest escapes, rip cord, kick to the head. Clothesline from Jeff! Twist of Fate!

Jeff to the top rope! Swanton Bomb! Cover for 1…..2…..NO! Reverse into a crucifix pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

Run of the mill, and end never in question, even after the Swanton.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:55

Priest helps Jeff up and bows to him as Jeff smirks and claps.

Sarah runs to the ring to interview Jeff, who has been drafted to SD. He says first of all, he loves us. It’s so good to be in front of us. He’s been to the highest of highs, and has also crashed back down to reality from time to time. He’s thinking that going to SD means we can see a different side of Jeff Hardy…a different EGO. Till then, he’s ready to see…

He is interrupted by Austin Theory to NO response. Lol.

Theory says no disrespect, his name is Austin Theory, and his dream has come true…he got drafted to RAW, and now he is in the ring with the legend, Jeff Hardy. He has watched jeff his entire childhood, he inspired and motivated him, and look where it’s gotten him. He doesn’t want to fanboy, but can they take a selfie?

They take a selfie, then Theory hits a clothesline, and drops Jeff face-first on his knee. He lays down and takes another selfie with the laid out Jeff Hardy.

RKOBRO is backstage, and they will defend their titles in Saudi. Riddle says he is excited, last week sucked without Orton. He rattles on for a while till Orton asks if he is done.

Orton says in the meantime, it’s a special night, because Orton has a proposition. To Omos: he thinks it’s time that Omos finally goes one-on-one with The Legend Killer. All of this whiel a forklift does some heavy lifting backstage.

Back to the ring, and Shayna is here.

WE come back before the match starts, and we are informed that Seth is coming to RAW, and Sheamus is going to Smackdown.



Match 2: Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna makes short work with some stomps, a whip to the corner, tries for the stomp, but Dana rolls her up for 1..2..N!O!! Arm bar from Shayna into the clutch, and it’s over.



Winner: Shayna Baszler

Shayna can continue to eat jobbers fo ra lil bit, I guess.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Less than it takes to cook Top Ramen

Shayna leaves the ring and stomps her wrist into the side LED screen the removes the top stair. She lays it down and looks to stomp the arm, but here is….Piper Niven.

Piper dances as she is on her way out, and heads down to point at Dana and get in the face of Shayna.

Shayna attacks Piper from behind one time, and Piper no-sells it. They stare each other down.

Backstage, The Usos are doin as Usos do. Heyman is stopped, asked if he is excited due to Usos being back on SD. He wants to smarten us up. He is the warden of The Usos penitentiary. Is this how he maintained Brock’s status as a free agent, Heyman is asked? The Usos stare him down then leave.



Match 3: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

Humberto to start with Mansoor. Chop to Mansoor in the corner. Whip to the ropes, side slam attempt, but Mansoor with a reverse DDT. Tag to Ali. Tag to Garza, who hits the ropes and gets dropkicked. Whip to the corner, Ali stops the run, slinks through the ropes, high kick, roll through, but Garza is there to punch him! He removes the trunks, locks up, Ali escapes, kicks, hooks the leg, swings for a suplex and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Humberto to stop him. Mansoor in to send him out, and flies over the top then gets hit with a hard clothesline.

IN the ring, Ali rolls up for 1..2.NO!! Garza shoves him, and Ali hits th buckle face first. Garza distracts the ref and Humberto swings Ali’s face into the ringpost. Garza covers for 1..2..3!!!



Winners: Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Too short to mean anything, and cut even shorter, it seems, as Big E’s music hits.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:32

Garza’s music can’t even finish before Big E’s music cuts it off, and our champion comes down, completely disrespecting the four that are still ringside. Weird timing.

Big E with some promo time, talking bout vanquishing Lashley and proving he is the rightful champion. But, before he could even breathe for a minute, the next challenger declared himself. He’d rather not waste more time and calls Drew down to the ring.

Here he comes. He says it’s a Drew Day, yes it is. Techniclally, he got drafted to SD, but he’s got unfinished business on RAW. He brings up how he’s been waiting for someone to take the title from Lashley. E did it. He will not antagonize him or push his buttons. He tells the truth, and Big E deserves to be champion. Drew is old fashioned, says hes earned the respect, and congratulations. BUT technically, he cashed in on an injured Lashley.

Basically, Drew challegnes him for a match for the WWE Championship.

They are interrupted by…

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They acll the story very inspirational. Dolph is genuinely proud, he even sent him a text. He left it on Read. That’s fine. But he wonders why E never thanked him. He knows Big E forgot, so he brought some video evidence.

We go back to 2013 where Dolph brought Big E into the fold at Mania. Dolph says without him, there’s no E, no New Day, Woods may have never been born.

Drew says he may have a point, but Dolph says Drew is next, so chill out. We all know where Drew’s career was a few years ago, and Dolph only brings it up because Drew also had an inspirational story, but in 2018, it was with Dolph that he came back with.

All Dolph has ever wanted is a simple thank you.

Drew laughs this off, saying clearly Dolph upgraded. Roode says he is twice the friend and tag team partner than Drew will ever be. He laughs at Big E as a bodyguard. They call him Big Bob.

Big E says not one person calls him that. Lol.

Dolph goes off on both of them, repeating that all he is asking is a simple thank you.

Finally, Big E challenges them to a match. Big E and Big D vs them tonight.



Match 4: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs Big E and Drew McIntyre

We come to the match just as the bel rings. Big E and Dolph to start, and Big E hits a splash on the apron real quick. Tag to Roode. Back elbow. Drew wants in. Tag. Big E is back in though, gets sent to the ropes. Dolph with a dropkick. Cover for nothing. Cravat from behind. Dolph corners Big E, tags in Roode. Stomps in the corner. Roode heads to the top rope and dives off with a knee, but Big E rolls out of the way. Tag to Drew, Big Boot to the face. Whip and a belly to belly to Roode. Dolph in but gets tossed right back out. Drew rushes the corner, gets posted, because Roode moves, and he tumbles to the outside. Dolph with a superkick to Drew as the ref is distracted.

We are back and Drew elbows Dolph off the corner, he blocks a right from Roode, hits a big headbutt to Roode. Drew reaches for a tag. Tag from Dolph, Big E gets one, into the ring, locksup for a belly to belly, another. A third smashes Dolph down. Big E gyrates, hits the roeps, again, Big splash to Drew ! Big Ending but Dolph escapes, so Big E hits an STO! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Roode breaks it up, Roode on the apron. Big E goes for a spear, but Roode hits a knee! Ziggler in! ZIGZAG!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Drew saves sthe match! Roode shoves him to the outside. Rood e on the apron jumps off, Drew catches. Belly to belly!!!

In the ring, Ziggler rolls up Big E for 1..2..N!O!! Big E escapes, hits a clothesline. Big Ending is next but Drew tags himself in! Claymore Kick! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Drew McIntyre and Big E

Yeah, doesn’t really seem like that’s in Drew’s character, especially after sayin all he said bout respect, and face to face and all that shit. But the match was fun. Ziggler can still take some hits.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:32

Big E gives Roode The Big Ending, then offers Drew a match at Crown Jewel.

Backstage, Reggie walks up to Pearce, saying he heard he wanted to talk about the draft. Pearce says no, that’s incorrect. Reggie walks away and gets trapped by Truth, here’s Drake with a golf cart. Truth chases him up some ladder thing and Reggie flips in front of Apollo and his Commander. Apollo says it’s good to see him again. Drake misses a clothesline as Reggie runs away.

Apollo says it’s going to be exciting here on RAW. Hey, is that Mojo Jojo?

Kevin Owens is here.

Jeff Hardy’s cousin or something is in the crowd drinking Bud Light.

Owens is about to say something, but Akira Tozawa cuts him off? OK…

He is sorry to interrupt but he wants to say, “Welcome back to the Monday Night RAW!” He says he doesn’t want to fight Owens, he wants to fight Reggie for the title right now.

Akira hands the mic to Owens and turns. Owens turns him, hits a stunner, and looks at the crowd as if he’s saying he’ll see us all in Jacksonville.

We head to the draft picks and find out RAW acquires The Street Profits. The Viking Raiders are heading to Smackdown. Finn is heading back to RAW. Ricochet is going to Smackdown.



Match 5: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Natayla and Tamina vs Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

Natalya and Nikki to start. It’s short lived as Tamina gets tagged in without knowledge, and she stomps Nikki down hard. She sends Nikki into the corner face first, then tosses Nikki across the ring by the head. She lifts Nikki, hits a clothesline, grabs the head, hits a headbutt. Nikki with a surprise sleeper. Rhea reaches for a tag. Snapmare and a superkick to Nikki. Tamina covers for 1.2…NO!!! Rhea stops the pin. Tag to Nattie. She tries for a Sharpshooter, Nikki rolls her up for 1..2.NO!! Tag to Rhea. Rhea with right hands, Rhea sends Tamina off the apron. Some short clotheslines to Nattie. Headbutt to Nattie. Snapmare. Dropkick to the head. She lifts, spins, kicks, rushes the corner, misses a splash, Nattie bounces her off the ropes and dorps Rhea on her ass. She runs up the back, but misses the kick. Northern Lights and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Tamina gets a tag after dragging Nattie to the corner. Nikki to the top rope. She dives off with a crossbody! Rhea rolls Tamina into the ring.

Riptide. Tag to Nikki. They hit a double team move with Rhea dropping Nikki onto Tamina for a splash. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

-yawn-

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:15

Round 5, and we find out that Garza and Carrillo are going to Smackdown,

Up next, Goldberg is announced as The Icon. Lol.

He says what Bobby did to his son was intentional. Tonight, he invites Bobby in the ring, so he can intentionally break his neck.

Out comes Bobby. He says, again, that what happened to his son was a misunderstanding. He aint going down to that ring and risk ruining the suit just to whoop Goldberg’s ass again. Some of them aren’t still dressing like it’s 1998. He knows Goldy is angry, but he must look at it from Lashley’s point of view. He’s been perpetrating this myth that he’s hurt his son on purpose, and that’s a bit of character assassination. Goldberg owes him an apology.

He will give Goldberg the match they’ve been heavily advertising on one condition. It will be No Holds Barred.

Goldberg falls to his knees and says thank you, because this gives him a license to kill. You think Goldberg is crazy? He is. Want an apology, sure. Here’s one. He’ll apologize to his kids after he leaves Lashley’s lifeless body gasping for air.

Uh….

Goldberg says there’s one thing for sure: You’re Next, and You’re dead. Well, that’s two things, but ok.

Lashley cuts Goldberg’s music off, then says if Gage has the balls to get involved again, this time it won’t be a misunderstanding. What would Goldberg do if someone came into the ring and jumped on his back?

Here come Shelton and Cedric, and Goldberg makes short work of them. Great.

Backstage, Seth Rollins sings some Eminem, and he is better than he has ever been, Bay Bay. He is asked about who else was drafted, but Seth wants to hear his name. This is a party, let’s not ruin it. He will take care of THAT business on Smackdown. This is about RAW, and he doesn’t give a shit who steps to him. He is on another level. He is a visionary, a revolutionary, Seth Freakin Rollins.



Match 6: The New Day vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Shelton and Kofi to start. Shelton with right hands, then a whip to the ropes. Back body drop to Kofi. Tag to Ceddy. He drops Kofi then tags Shelton in again. Right hand to the face, another, and antoher in the corner. Tag to Woods, he is in, side Russian leg sweep to Cedric. Woods rushes the corner, gets sent over, lands on the apron, falls to the mat, Shelon misses a clotheline, but Shelton here to stomp him.

High kick to Cedric. Woods to the top rope. He walks the ropes and flies with an elbow drop for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: New Day

Too short to mean anything other than the fact that The Hurt Business should mean nothing to us.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:16

Woods yells at the screen to crown him. He says crown him over and over.

The Street Profits are here! They congratulate The New Day on their new movie. Speaking of which, how did they manage to do that? No spoilers, says Montez. They wanted to congratulate them but also let us know that they are back and they want the smoke.

They all dance in the middle of the ring to celebrate.

After a break, Orton and Riddle head to the ring. It must be the third hour, because Orton calls Omos a bitch.

AJ comes out with Omos, calls this match insignificant because Omos would destroy him, and do you really think Riddle has any brain cells left to stop them from taking te titles at Crown Jewel?

Omos grabs the mic, about to answer the call to action, but Orton attacks AJ styles. Omos drops Riddle, so OMos and Orton are both stnding. Omos misses a clothesline, so Orton hits an RKO to AJ Styles.

Lol.

Carmella to RAW. Ridge Holland to Smackdown. RAW drafts Gable Steveson.



Match 7: Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

Lockup to start! Side headlock! Takedown from Charlotte. Leg scissors from Bianca. Kip up from Charlotte. A side headlock from Bianca, leg scissors from Charlotte. Kip up from Belair Trip from Charlotteo fro 1..Bianca gets her own one count. Both girls up, kick from Charlotte, she sends Bianca down hard. Charlotte flips away from some shit, so does Bianca, lifts Charlotte, Charlotte hits the ropes, Bianca goes down, kick from Charlotte. Flair corners Bianca, she sends her into the corner hard, again to the corner hard. Flair whips into the corner ,Bianca hops over then flips away, heads to the top rope and smacks her ass a bit. Flair rushes, Belair backflips, dropkick to the back, kip up, and Bianca is so crisp. Flair with a surprise rollup for 1…NO!! Kick from Bianca, sends Flair into the corner. Bianca sends Flair into the corner. Kick out of the corner from Flair. Whip is reversed, Flair flips over to the apron, hits a shoulder, blocks a ight, hits one of her own, and pulls Belair to the apron. Punches from Belair. Right hand, grabs the head, locks up, goes for a suplex. Flair holds the hair, then hits the knee, she grabs the head, drops her for a neckbreaker, then drops an elbow to the chest. Flair drags Belair to the outside and sends her over into the timekeeper’s area.

We are back, and Bianca has Charlotte in a delayed suplex. She hits it, then stomps her a bit after a two count. Bianca with a springboard, lands on some knees, and Charlotte hits a chop. Another. Bianca ducks under the final one but Charlotte is there to send her reeling. Rollup from Charlotte, but instead, Charlotte lifts and slams Bianca down hard and covers up again. 1..2..NO!!! Flair with Natural Sele—NO! Bianca escapes, locks the head, Charlotte flips, lands on her head, grabs the hair, Bianca locks up for Kiss of Death, Charlotte lands on her feet! Rope work! SPEAR! Cover for 1..2…N!O!!! Flair with rights in the corner. She locks the leg up on the ropes and tries to drop a knee on it. Bianca with a sloppy spinebuster to Charlotte, stacks her up for 1..2..NO!!! Belair grabs the legs of Charlotte, heads to the top rope. Charlotte hits the ropes. BIG BOOT TO BELAIR!! Flair to the top rope. Moonsault! She misses! Lands on her feet! Hits a standing moonsault! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Flair goes for Figure Four, but Belair gets a Cradle!1!! Belair with KOD!!!!!Cover for 1.2…..NO!!! Becky rips Belair out of the ring!

Winner:

Easily the best thing of the night.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:04

Exploder into the barricade! She rolls Belair bak into the ring. ROCK BOTTOM!!!

SASHA IS HERE!!!! She attacks Becky from Behind!! Knee in the corner!! KNEES TO BELAIR!! Backstabber to Becky!!!

HOLY SHIT…

End Show