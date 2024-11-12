Acero’s WWE Raw Review 11.11.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start the show with a recap of last week, then see Gunther in the middle of the ring. He is here to talk abut Damien Priest, but before he can, out comes Damien Priest to go full B-Rabbit and try and diss himself before Gunther does. He says that the last time they went toe-to-toe, if it wasn’t for his so-called bother betraying him, Gunther’s title wouldn’t be around his waist. Interestingly enough, after Summerslam, this vibe of Gunther started to fade, and it did so because Gunther started doubting himself. He was pinned by Cody, and the vibe has died.

This unbeatable killer is dead, and he knows it, because if he wasn’t, the old Gunther would have taken a swing already. Take your shot.

Gunther paces back and forth, but doesn’t do it. Priest says Gunther won’t take his shot, because if he did, Priest would drop his ass right there.

Out comes Ludwig Kaiser to stop this madness. He wonders what we are doing here, what Priest is doing here. Out of everyone in this building, it is Priest doubting Gunther? This man right there has beaten Priest once already. Listen, says Kaiser, he has some advice: get out of this ring now and save himself, because the second time he steps in the ring with Gunther, the results will be the same .He is not even worth—-

Gunther stops Kasier with a hand on the mic. Kaiser pulls away, and says no. He will not let this street trash talk about Gunther like that.

Priest with a right hand to Kaiser. Clothesline sends Kaiser outside. Gunther looks to attack but Priest turns and Gunther stops. Priest calls for action, wants it, but Gunther leaves the ring.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Damage CTRL. She congratulates Iyo Sky on becoming Liv’s newest challenger. How will she take her down?

Iyo says she is ready, she just hopes Bianca and Jade leave a piece for her. Kairi Sane says but first they have other business to attend to. Here comes Dakota Kai to some cheers. She has missed them but she is pissed at PFC. They took 3 months off of her career. As long as she as these girls, nothing can keep her down.

We are back, and Kofi Kingston is walking! R-Truth is here! They clap hands, then Kofi apologizes about not having Truth’s back last week, it’s just that Woods didn’t want him to be there. Xavier Woods walks up, wonders what they are talking about, but before they can get too deep, here comes Pete Dunne to get in the face of Truth telling him to stop calling him Butch. Kofi tells Pete if he feelin froggy, then leap, but Woods says this isn’t their business. Kofi stands on business, though, and says they can handle it in the ring. With this, Woodds walks away frustrated while Dunne accepts.

Truth warns Kofi that it’s not Dunne he’s gotta worry about, but Butch.



Pure Fusion Collective vs Damage CTRL

Iyo and Zoey to start. Stark hits a back body drop to take control, then kicks Iyo around a bit before tagging in Sonya. Stark with a back breaker then she holds Iyo for Sonya to run and hit a neckbreaker. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Sonya locks up for. A suplex, hits it, grabs the head, spins Iyo then hits some knees to the gut. She tries for a suplex again, but Iyo slips down and hits a right hand then a rising palm strike and a tag to Sane. Drop toe hold from Iyo, boot from Sane, snapmare, hits the corner, and we get stereo dropkicks from Iyo and Kairi. Zoey in, Sane with a Rana. Dropkick to Zoey and Sonya in the corner, running fist to Sonya’s chest. Sane to the apron, Sonya down below, diving fist from Sane. She sends Sonya back in, then follows but Shayna grabs her boot and hits a big clothesline.

WE come back to the returning Dakota Kai and Shayna. Dropkick to Shayna, Kai tries for a hip toss but it’s blocked. She hits the ropes, grabs the head and tosses Shayan across the ring. Scorpion kick. Big kick from Baszler. She hits the ropes, ends up on the apron, Kai hangs her over the ropes, kicks, stomp to the bck of the head. Cover. 1..2.NO!! Kai with a running boot in the corner. Kai in the corner, runs around the ropes, kicks but Sonya eats it. Baszler with a back suplex, ggrabs the leg and locks in a half Boston Crab to the injured knee. In comes Stark to knock Iyo off the apron. Stark holds back Iyo with a right then flies over and lands on her feet. Iyo in to stop the submission, Sonya in to knee Iyo, Sane up top and dives down with a fist, Zoey with a springboard dropkick! Kai kicks Stark! She rushes the corner for a kick, misses, and Sonya locks in the clutch.

Kai backs her into the corner, Iyo wit a tag, back elbow from Shanya, she then locks in the clutch while Iyo is on the apron. Kick from Kai, Iyo to the top rope. Moonsault! Fucking beautiful. 1.2….3!!

Winners: Damage CTRL

A good opener with the break not altering the quality, really.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:28

Recap of “As The Bloodline Turns.”

Backstage, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are celebrating. In comes Jimmy Uso. Sami gives him a compliment, says he likes his chain. Jimmy tries, but cant’ do it. Jimmy says they need a fifth member for War Games. Jey says they don’t have friends on Monday or Friday. Sami says they need a fifth. Sami says he might know someone. Jimmy wonders who he knows, Sami tells him not to worry bout who he knows. Sami leaves as Jey tries to tell his brother to be nice.



Kofi Kingston vs Pete Dunne

Woods is ringside for Kofi, but not too happy.

The bell rings and the BUTCH chants start. They lockup but Dunne gets the rope break. He then runs with a surprise punch. A chinlock from behind is rough and Woods seems upset. Kofi whips Pete into the corner, Pete sends him to the apron, right from kofi, springboard axe handle.

We are back and Woods is trying to coach Kofi into fighting back, but Dunne has him hurting, driving punches into the back of the arm. He stands in the corner as Kofi struggles to get to his feet. He runs and hits knees to the chest. Kofi is still down. Woods hypees him up. Kofi pulls himself up. Dunne stands, Kofi slaps the chest, again, big kick to the chin. Kofi tries for a right but Pete grabs the arm. Kofi escape, kicks out of the corner, climbs the top rope and flies wit a frog splash to the back! Cover! 1.2…NO!! Pete works the fingers. Drops the arm onto the shoulder. Kofi tries for SOS but an Enziguri sends him away. Kick out of the corner from Kofi, he hops up, flies off the top rope, but Dunne with a forearm to the jaw! Pete with a right, Kofi swings under it, TROUBLE IN PARADISE!!! Dunne falls outside! Kofi tres to grab, ref stops him, Woods with a clothesline! Kofi is pissed. He leaves the ring and asks Woods what the hell he is doing. Woods tells him to just go and win the match, do what he wanted to do.

Kofi says he didn’t have to get involved, but Woods says they didn’t have to even do this match. Kofi goes int oth ring, and Dunne with The Bitter End! Cover! 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Pete Dunne

Nice!

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:55

Woods is pissed, but still helps Kofi up the ramp. He is telling him that Kofi had no reason to help anyone, he’s too focused on everyone else. Kofi shoves Woods. Woods tells him that he is just not focused, and they fight up the ramp.

The Judgment Day are backstage. Finn Balor is upset that Dom lost last week, and that Priest won. He thanks Dom. Domink Mysterio says last week wasn’t his fault, no one was out there to help him. Where was Finn? Finn reminds Dom that he said he could do it himself. Dom says he has beaten Priest, and he got closer to the World Title than Finn has in a long time. They go nose to nose, but everyone breaks them up to prevent any action. Finn volunteers Dom and Carlito to fight War Raiders before he and JD do next week. Dom says he’s got Finn’s back and leaves to make the match.

We come back to Bronson Reed giving Seth Rollins his flowers, saying he was a great competitor, but Reed is not a competitor, he is a monster.

Seth Rollins is out and they got at it! Security tries to break it up but Seth runs around the ring and tries to hang Reed up, only for him to hit a suicide dive onto security outside.

We come back to Seth yelling at Pearce that he wants this damned match. Pearce says ok, he’s had enough, he’s got it next week.

Here comes Sami Zayn to ask Seth to join them for War Games. He knows of their history, he knows, but no matte how bad things got, on some level, that family bond never goes away. He knows they are still brothers. Sami has looked at the entire roster. There is nobody else. He thinks Seth is their fifth man.

Seth thinks Sami is out of his damned mind. After everything he went through and sacrificed to take that tyrant out of power and take him down, and now Sami wants him to help build him back up? He knows better than anyone who Roman really is. He is shocked that anyone would stand next to him. Roman is using Sami again. So thanks, he appreciates Sami, but the answer is no.



Ludwig Kaiser vs Damien Priest

Priest starts hot with some rights and a missed splash in the corner. Priest is hung upside down and Kaiser dropkicks him in the face.

We come back from a break and Kaiser is trying for a suplex. Priest stuffs him so Kaiser attacks the back with forearms. Kaiser locks the head and tries again, but Priest hits him with a Broken Arrow. Right! Another! Big fist to the face. Whip to the corner. Priest rushes for a back elbow. Zhits it. Flatliner. Cover. 1..2..NO!!! Priest sets up for a Razor’s Edge, Kaiser slips down, big kick, then a chop! Priest is pissed. He turns, misses a kick, Ludwig with a rollup for 1.2..NO!!! Kaiser kicks the chest, covers for 1.2..NO!!! Kaiser tries for his unnecessarily complex finisher but Priest escapes and kicks him down hard.

Priest hits the ropes, HUGE LARIAT drops Kaiser. The straps are down. GOOZLE! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Damien Priest

This match did exactly what it needed to do and lasted about as long as it was supposed to.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:35

After the match, Gunther arrives at the top of the ramp to stare Priest down. He then turns to leave as Priest stands tall.

WE are back to the show and The Miz is with The Final Testament. The Miz says he is done. He will be taking a leave of absence. Miz says he settled his business with The Wyatts. He promised he has changed his ways, He is a better man now. They have moved on. He has moved on. Cross needs to move on.

Cross says this is The Miz’s fault. He is going to break his legs. AOP grabs Miz and. They head out towards the ring.

The Miz is on his knees in the ring. Cross calls him a liar. Miz is bleeding from above the eye. Cros shoves Miz as he pleads to stop. Cross wants to know where thy are.

Here they come…

The lights go out.

They are back on, and The Wyatt6 are on the apron. They enter the ring.

The Miz has a chair! He attacks Rowan!!! Uncle Howdy laugs this off and we get a big fight! Miz continues to attack as The Final Testament attacks everyone. Miz goes in with the chair. Miz lifts Rowan and hits a Skull Crushing Finale. Cross has Howdy and he hits his finisher. The Final Testamnt stands tall and The Miz and Cross hug. They leave the ring. Cross stops at the bottom of te ramp as Uncle Howdy crawls towards the bottom rope to laugh at him.

Seth is stopped backstage on his way out by Cathy. She asks how he feels about his match next week, but Seth asks for a moment, because he sees Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu standing by. Solo asks him to join, but Seth says the next time he is in the ring with Roman Reigns, it’ll be to stomp his head into the ground. Never again will he team with Reigns. But he will never join forces with a wannabe Roman Reigns.

Jacob looks to attack. Solo holds him back. Seth leaves.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Bianca and Liv to start. Bianca tries for a shoulder and misses. Liv with a right hand and a bunch of stomps. Bianca is up, corners Liv, drops right hands with a count. Raquel runs over to stop it and Liv pulls Bianca down by the braid. They end up outside and Bianca and Jade nearly collide. Liv dives off the steps wit a dropkick.

We are back from a break and Jade is rag dolling Liv Morgan. She gets a torture rack and spins her into a slam. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Raquel stops the pin. She sends bianca off the apron then drags Liv to the corne and tags herself in. RR misses a clothesline, then both her and Jade lift their legs for big boots. Both connect!

Here comes Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Tiff distracts the ref as Nia grabs Jade and hits her with a samoan Drop on the apron. RR grabs Jade and drags her ot the corner. RR to the 2nd rope. She lands with an elbow. Cover for 1..2NO!!! Bianca in to stop the pin! Tiffany hops on the apron again, but Naomi is here now to pull her down.

She sends Nia aside, then gets hit with a backstabber by Liv Morgan. Liv tags in, then flies off the 2nd rope. Jade with a kick. Tag to Bianca. Kick to RR, Bianca grabs Liv, sets her up for KOD. Hits it! Pin! 1.2….3!!!

Winners: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

According to commentary, this is the 20th defens of these titles, and yet I am still completely uninterested.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 7:24

Nia Jax attacks after the bell. Iyo Sky runs in to attack her, stomps Tiffany’s implants in, then ducks under Raquel. Jade and Bianca send her outside. Naomi kicks Nia, who has Iyo. Iyo kicks her then Bianca and Jade hit Nia with a suplex. Kip up. The faces stand tall.

End Show