Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.15.21  

Last week, Kevin Owens snapped and did something NOBODY SAW COMING!

….

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

BIG E is here to start the show. He kinda glances over Kevin Owens and directs his attention to Roman. He calls out him and his lil cousins. He tells Roman that he’s going to take a piece of him that he will never get back. He says that that’s Sunday, though, and tonight is Monday. So he wants to speak to Owens. He tells Kevin, directly, to bring his lying ass out here so they can handle some business.

Owens says there is nothing more he’d love than to get into the ring and beat the hell out of Big E, but he’s gotta get something off his chest first. He stands atop the stage, tells Big E that he got in Owens’ way, causing him to have the third straight loss in three weeks since he got back to RAW. He talks about Big E questioning his integrity, causing the audience and the locker room to do the same. Last week, he snapped, and how could he not?

Owens was never lying, but it doesn’t matter because Big E said it, and everyone loves him, and if he says it, it must be true. So everyone judged him, but they can go to hell – including Big E. Perception is reality? Well then Owens is a scumbag, a liar, a horrible person, a bad guy. Guess what, he’ll be the bad guy we all think he is, but he wont be any old plain bad guy – no, he’ll be worse. He will break bad on every single superstar in the back, every person in every arena, and especially on Big E. He deserves it, and because of Big E, everything that happens – it’s Big E’s fault.

Big E wants a fight, Owens walks away, Big E leaves the ring and follows him up the ramp. As he walks up the ramp, Jimmy and Jey Uso attack!!!!! They beat his ass back down to the ring, mounting and punching. Jey has the mic, tells Big E that Reigns sends his regards. He’ll see you Sunday. As for RKBro, they can get this work, too. They run Friday and Monday, it don’t even matter.

Here comes Riddle! He rushes the ring and attacks! Big E is back up,he and Riddle stomp the Usos away! Out comes Sonya Deville to “restore order,” calling what she is about to do “unorthodox,” lol. Ok.

Seth Rollins’ music hits! He comes out all smiles as we go to break.



Match 1: Big E and Matt Riddle vs The Usos

Big E starts off with some Uso beatdown, hitting an abdominal stretch then a shoulder tackle and a cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Big E tags in Riddle, who is all smiles. He hops over the ropes and kicks the abs, then hits a few forearms. Blind tag from The Usos, they hit stereo elbow drops and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Big E, belly to belly. Another! Big E rolls to the outside. He grabs an Uso and tosses him into Seth Rollins, who is seated ringside. Big E then hits a right hand directly to the face of Seth Rollins.

B ack in the ring, Big E eats a kick, as Seth runs in to attack Riddle to cause a DQ.

Winners: Big E and Matt Riddle via DQ

So unorthodox.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:49

We get a beatdown in the corner of Big E as Seth attacks Riddle. Stomps over and over in the corner until…

Randy Orton’s music hits. He runs down. RKO TO USO!!!! He lifts Riddle up, then Big E, and the crowd is loving it.

Gee, I wonder what unorthodox move Sonya will make next!



Match 2: Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, and Big E vs Seth Rollins and The Usos

Gee, who saw this coming? Seth and Riddle are in the ring, Riddle gets a tag from Orton, Orton comes in and kicks Seth then hits an uppercut. Another. A third. He headbutts Seth and tags in Orton, who hops over the ropes and hits a right. Kick from Riddle, he corners Seth ad hits a right, left, right, Seth with a right, another, another. He attacks the midsection. Tag from Jimmy and he beats down Riddle. Tag to Jey, who hits a shoulder, then a splash. Body slam from Jey. Tag to Jimmy as Jey locks the leg. Stomp to Riddle. Jimmy with a cravat from behind. Jimmy releases and gives a cheap shot to Orton. High kick from Riddle. Big E wants the tag. Jimmy holds the ankle, not allowing the tag. Riddle kicks then knees out of the hol. Tag to Big E, who comes in. Belly to belly, hard right sends both men off the apron, another big belly to belly! A third! BIG SPLASH! Spin, kick, Big E catches, spins again, and Jey hits an Enziguri! Big E with a hard STO! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Big E drags Jey over to the apron and beats on his chest a few times before hitting the big splash on the apron.

We are back, and Seth has a co er on Orton for 1..2..NO!!! Seth tags in Jimmy, and they wishbone Orton. Tag to Jey, who comes in to do the same, each grabbing a leg. Orton writhes in pain as Jey locks in a cravat from behind. Jey pinches the shoulders, Orton close to getting. Tag, hits a bck supelx to create separation, and gets the tag. Riddle gets a tag. Seth gets a tag. He sends Seth to the corner. Knee sends Jimmy into the corner. Splash to Seth, suplex to Jimmy, knee to Jey on the apron, running senton to Seth, one for Jimmy, kick to Seth. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jey there to stop the pin!

Big E is in to send Jey to the outside, Superkick from Jimmy! Uppercut to Jimmy from Randy, Seth sends him outside, elbow to Riddle, rollup and a stack, with the tights! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and The Usos

I suppose as a push for Survivor Series, it wasn’t all bad, but the whole “unorthodox” aspect of it, the unnecessary stop and start to the matches, and the blurred line between a brand battle that simply doesn’t know what it wants to be just take a bulk of the fun out of it.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:59

The Usos try and double team Riddle, but Orton comes out of nowhere to hit an RKO to Jey.

In a nice moment, Big E grabs Jey and tells him to tell Roman that the message was received, and hits The Big Ending. Big E is heated, and it’s coming off great.

We head to last week and the fatal five way, where Liv won, Piper was upset, and Dana is Anad backwards.

Bianca gets some interview time, saying Piper made it perfectly clear that she should be on the SS team, not her, but she doesn’t make the rules around here, so if Piper wants to get down with the get down, they can do that.

Tamina comes out of nowhere to tell Bianca that tonight, Bianca is her business. Bianca says she’ll do.

Owens gets stopped backstage and admits to lying. He told everyone he’d be the bad guy. Everyone thinks he’s a liar.

In comes Finn Balor; he says he is sorry he wasn’t there last week to vouch for him. He would have told him straight to his face that he doesn’t trust Owens. He wants Owens tonight. Owens is down.



Match 3: Tamina vs Bianca Belair

Tamina attacks in the corner. Bianca reverses and stomps in the corner. She whips Tamina, reversed and bianca hops on the 2nd rope to shake her ass then flip backwards. She mounts Tamina in the corner, hits some rights. Bianca hops over a running Tamina then Tamina hitsa. Clothelsine! Tamina with a chinlock. Whip to the corner, hits a clothesline. Tamina drops Bianca, hits the ropes, hits an elbow drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tamina tries for a back suplex, Bianca lands on her feet, kicks Tamina away, hops over her. Dropkick to the corner. Bianca whips Tamina, reversed again, Bianca hops over, again, back flips, spinebuster! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tamina with a right hand, superkick! Tamina to the top rope! Bianca grabs her and tosses her down! Springboard moonsault, but Tamina gets the knees up!!

Tamina tries for a superkick, Bianca turns her and locks her arms, then gets whipped, Samoan Drop attempt, Bianca lands on her feet. Right hand. KOD!!!Pin for 1..2…3!!!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

Bianca is so good, she just gave Tamina an ok match…

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 4:37

Piper is here! She says Bianca must be exhausted. It wouldn’t be fair of Piper to come down and take advantage, but after Survivor Series, she’ll be looking for Bianca.

Becky Lynch is here! She welcomes us all then brings up Flair. We see what she had to say on Friday, particularly when she called her a fabricated. Champion.

Becky wants to remind Charlotte who she is. They used to be best friends, rode everywhere, the person who was so happy for her every title she won, with a shoulder to cry on any time things didn’t go her way. She is also the person who realizes a friendship with Charlotte comes with conditions; and that’s that Becky would forever be in the background. So she said to hell with the friendship. She had to do so much more than just be a one-note rip off of someone else. She tore herself apart and recreate herself time and time again to be the biggest star in this industry. She is the person whose success has made Charlotte the most miserable human being she is ever met. Charlotte doesn’t even like herself anymore. Most importantly, she is the person Flair will go face to face with at SS. She will force Flair to face her demons. This is not about brand supremacy, its about personal legacy. If you still don’t remember who Becky is, she will be the person who eats the ever living piss out of her.

Liv is here to interrupt!!

She apologizes, brings up the fact that becky and charlotte have been doin this forever. Last week ,Becky just walked away from her, and she cant let her do that again. She finally won the chance she’s been waiting for. At one point, she admired Becky the most. Becky tells Liv she was her biggest fan. Remember what she said? Of course. Becky expected the interruption, so heres a video package.

We go back to 4 months ago, when Liv reminds us what Becky told her when she left.

Becky says she is sorry, she didn’t mean to get her hopes up. The Man didn’t hold her down, she wasn’t around. Truth is some people have it, and some don’t. Look at Becky; she left for a year and a half and came back and has been killing the game ever since. What has Liv done? Nothin. Becky told her to get the title while she was gone because now that she is back, Liv isn’t getting her hands on it.

Liv speaks for the entire universe when she says that Big Time becks is really just a big time bitch.

Becky tries for the Man Handle Slam, Liv counters, and Becky leaves the ring.



Match 4: The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

I come to the match with Ford and Gable in the ring. Gable pulls back on the hair, but Ford has wrist control. Front face lock from Gable. He works the left arm, drags Ford, hits the ropes, Ford hops over, again, dropkick to Gable. Tag to Dawkins who comes in with a splash, Gable punches, tags in Otis. Otis with an axe. Otis hits the ropes and a headbutt to the ground. Whip to Dawkins, huge punch to the gut. Otis knocks Ford off the apron. Otis rushes the corner, hits it shoulder first, Gable moves Otis out of the way, and Dawkins hits the corner, but Ford flies over the top rope!

We are back, and Gable drops Dawkins with a punch, Dawkins fights back, Gable shoves, Dawkins flies over with a Sunset Flip. Roll up for 1..2.NO!!! Gable works the half crab in, dragging him into the middle of the ring. Tag to Otis and he comes in to splash the knee of Dawkins! Ouch. Gable gets a tag, sends Dawkins in the corner again. Dawkins fights out with a forearm, another, kick, but Gable splits the legs and hits a Dragon Screw then a Suplex with a bridge! Nice. 1..2…NO!!!! Gable to the top rope. He goes for a moonsault. Dawkins rolls out of the way!!! Gable up! Dawkins double underhooks and spins with a Silencer! Tag to Ford! Tag to Otis! Ford with a clothesline gets nothing. Another, and Otis eats it! A third and Otis takes that one, too! Ford goes for one more, and Otis is still standing. Kick to Oti, another kick, chops to the chest over and over! Ford realizes none of that shit is gonna work, but hits an enziguri! Pop Up into the World’s Strongest SlaM! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Another huge slam to Ford! He tags Gable in, Gable locks up from behind, Otis hits the roeps, Dawkins holds his leg, Ford rolls up for 1..2..NO!!!!

Otis tries to pummel Dawkins, but Dawkins side steps and sends Otis into the barricade!!! Gable flies from the top rope!!! Crossbody! Ford shifts the weight! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: The Street Profits

it’s not a shock, but Gable and Otis showed up and showed out. I especially loved Otis’ time in the ring, as he showed enough different action to show growth and full belief in his character, while still had a few of those idiosyncrasies of the old Otis. I dunno, I had a lot of fun here, and I wouldn’t have been mad if Gable and Otis had won.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:57

Rey runs into Pearce’s office all kinds of heated. He wonders if Pearce is a man of his word or not. Pearce calls ihm a legend, but tells him to stay in his lane. Pearce says he is a man putting Rey in a match against Lashley, tonight.

Lol, Pearce is a dick.

Video package for Veer Mahaan Sal Mubarak Khali

Rhea and Nikki makes their entrance, then Carmella and Zelina. They will all be in singles action against one another. WE’re starting with…



Match 5: Nikki A.S.H. vs Zelina Vega

Side headlock takedown from Nikki. She stands, holding it in, hits the ropes, crossbody, cover for 1..NO!!! Zelina sends her over the top rope, Nikki hits a right, then. Shoulder, then dives through the ropes for a rollup. Fireman’s, and Zelina floats off, sending Nikki into the corner head first. Zelina hooks the leg behind Nikki’s neck hits the ropes, and runs with a knee to the face. Cover fo 1..2..N!O!!! Nikki rocks Zelina with a punch to the ut, whip to the corner, Nikki ducks a clothesline, dropkick to the knee, another to the face. Nikki screams. She rushes the corner with a splash, mounts and gets the punches. They battle it out in the corner.

Nikki to the top, Zelina clips the legs. Zelina with a Code Red off the ropes. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Queen Zelina

Lol. What does this win even mean?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:43



Match 6: Carmella vs Rhea Ripley

We come to the match already in progress. Rhea is making easy work of Carmella as Zelina demands respect. Mella beats down Rhea on the apron, then kicks the side of her head. Cover from Mella for 1..2…NO!!! Mella punches with lefts and rights. Cover again for 1..2..NO!!! High knee from Carmella. She slaps the back of Rhea, does it again as Rhea turns around. Mella mocks Rhea then covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Carmella jumps to the back of Rhea, Rhea backs her into the corner. Mella chops the back hard. Rhea turns, pissed, shaking, and pretends to hit a hard right. MElla cowers, and Rhea slaps her back. Short clothesline, another, a third ducks under, kicks Mella, snapmare. Rhea hits the ropes, dropkick to the head. Rhea locks up from behind, back elbow from Mella, missed, Northern Lights and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Mella on the apron. She kicks Rhea away, Rhea tries for a dropkick, Mella side steps, enters the ring and hits a kick to the face. Another to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

Rhea with a headbutt! Riptide! Cover for 1..2..3!!!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Better than the previous match, but still not something worth latching onto.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:57

Zelina grabs the mic, asks us peasants to silence, and congratulates Rhea. Nikki, however, congrats on being friends with a winner. Rhea’s fluke victory changes nothing; Queen Zelina and the most beautiful Carmella will lead the RAW Team.

Backstage, Big E is told by Pearce that he will be nowhere near Owens vs Balor, and if he doesn’t think Big E is serious, he has two words: Brock Lesnar.

Huh?

Rollins is backstage, says he will take the title from Big E because he is Seth Rollins.

Owens is out next.



Match 7: Kevin Owens vs Finn Balor

They circle the ring. Lockup! Balor backs Owens into the ropes. Lockup again after the ref break. Finn works the arm, another ref break. Right hand from Owens. Stomps from Owens to Finn, focusing on the chest. Owens punches the back of the head, then kicks Finn down, attacking the back. He whips, back elbow to Finn. Owens mocks Finn then hits a senton. Cove for 1…NO! Lol. Owens shouts that was three, and it obviously was not. Haha.

Owens gets Finn to the outside,looks for an apron powerbomb, Finn escapes, runs with a kick, Owens trips the foot and Finn eats apron. Into the ring, Owens spins Finn and hits a drop, kind of like a suplex. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Half nelson from behind. Finn escapes and sends Owens to the outside! He hits the ropes Finn flies!!!

We are BACK and Owens has Finn on his shoulders, ON THE TOP ROPE! Rolling senton off the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Whip. Finn holds on. Kick from Finn. Drives an elbow into the chest. Finn up first. He stomps Owens, using the ropes. Finn corners Owens, hits a chop, whip, reversed, Finn flies over, hits the ropes, Owens catches him, spins, into a crucifix, and a drops Finn on his head! Nice. Owens rties for a stunner, Finn escapes, slingblade! Finn hits the ropes, SUPERKICK FROM OWENS! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Owens gets Finn to the apron, looking for a powerbomb, but Finn hitsa back body drop on the apron!!!! Finn runs with a shotgun dropkick INTO The barricade!!! He rolls Owens int othe ring. Finn heads to the top rope! Finn flies, Owens rolls away, pop up powerbomb to Finn!! Cover for 1….2….NO!!!!!

Owens to the top, flies with a moonsault, Finn with the knees!!! Owens turns Finn, kick, wham, STUNNER! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens

They did a hell of a lot in twelve minutes, and I’m here for it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:23

AJ and Omos make fun of Dolph and Roode’s name, then talk about The Usos getting rid of New Day. He talks down to The Street Profits, then says you don’t cross Styles or Omos. He brings up The Avengers. The bad guy, the villain, Loki, said he had an army, but AJ has an Omos, which makes him Iron Man. As for Dolph and Roode, they stole a win last week but tonight…

Omos cuts him off, saying he will make them suffer.

Zigler and Roode say they caught a classic blockbuster that reminds them of AJ and Omos. Omos would be Arnold, AJ would be DeVito. Twins, they’re talking about, and they chuckle at their hilarity…



Match 8: AJ Stlyes and Omos vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Omos and Roode to start, and Omos corners Roode then hits a huge chop in the corner. Omos lifts Roode, drops him on the corner, and damn, Roode went full HBK v Hogan with that sell job….Omos wants Dolph to get in the ring. Ziggler tags Roode and enters the ring. Ziggler ducks under, climbs up Omo as and locks in a sleeper. Omos whips him forward and down. Shoulder tackle from Omos. Fireman’s to Ziggler. He presses Ziggler up and drops him right back down.

AJ wants the tag. Omos gives it to him. AJ on the apron, readies himself to fly. Phenomenal Forearm. Cover for 1.2….3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles and Omos

Another match where the win really holds no weight, causing you to realize that even if Ziggler and Roode won, the result would likely be the same.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:11

Lashley is backstage. He says Dom never should have been on Team RAW in the first place. No one is more dominate than him. Did you see Rey when he found out he had to face Lashley? He says after he beats Rey, he can watch on the apron as he walks through all of Team Smackdown, and if anyone has a problem, they can come see him – he is not hard to find.



Match 9: Rey Mysterio vs Bobby Lashley

Rey tries to gain some momentum but gets shut down multiple times by Lashley. Lashley waits for Rey to stand after eatig him down some. Dom on the apron, distracts long enough for Rey to attack from behind. Rey hits the ropes and slides through the bottom, but Lashley catches him, botches a bit, resets with a fireman’s and heads towards the ringpost. Rey hits some knees, though, and ranas Lashley into the corner. Rey swings with a kick the nhits the ropes and hits a sloppy 619. Yeesh. Slides through the bottom with a splash. Rey rolls into the ring. Rey flies over the top rope. Lashley catches him and sends him flying into the barricade.

Back from the break, and Rey is in the corner. Lashley hits a clothesline, smashing Rey against the buckle. Rey escapes the corner, hits some kicks to the leg, locks up on the ropes, kicks off of them, then hits a moonsault, but Lashley catches him and turns him around for Lashley’s old finisher! Lashley sends Rey to the outside after a failed pin. He follows and sets him up on the shoulders. He wants to send Rey into the post, and does just that. Lashley sends Rey into the ring, then the corner, then hits a hard shoulder. Lashley lifts Rey, locks the head, goes for a suplex, points to Dom while he holds his father prone, and drops Rey. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Lashley stomps Rey in the corner, then lifts him u and hangs him in the Tree of Woe. Lashley runs with a shoulder, and Rey moves!!! Lashley hits the post! Rey hits the ropes, 619 to the dick! Dropkick to Lashley. Lashley is on the ropes! Antoher, this time for the hard cam. 619! Rey to the top rope! He drops with a splash. 1..2….NO!!!!!!

Lashley holds on and rolls through, then lifts Rey into the Full Nelson! Sick. He rag dolls Rey. Rey taps.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Rey still has what it takes to make a big guy look good, but there was some sloppiness here we can’t deny.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:14

Lashley will not release the hold. He stares Dom down. He finally lets go as his music hits, leaving Rey laid out.

Dom finally enters to check on his dad as Lashley leaves.

Backstage, Adam Pearce is asked for last minute thoughts. He takes the mic and heads out to the fans.

He says it is his job to make sure they have the best competition possible at Survivor Series. This is why, that for the well being of Rey Mysterio and Team RAW, he is left with no choice but to remove Rey from the team.

Dom is pissed, he looks towards Pearce with anger. Austin Theory attacks him from behind, dropping him with an ATL.

Pearce tells him that he likes Theory’s style, therefore Austin will replace Rey Mysterio. Lol.

This is trash.

End Show