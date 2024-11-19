Acero’s WWE Raw Review 11.18.24  

EVERYONE! IT IS HERE!

Shit is getting real!

Both Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed are here, and they have a rematch tonight.

WE also go over last week when all the ladies decided RAW was the place to be.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are here LIVE and Liv welcomes us. She knows that some Smackdown girls are here, so she called for some help, too, and introduces Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Tiffany Stratton.

Liv compliments them slightly of mic, saying they all look so good tonight. Nia wants to clear some shit up, though. She doesn’t like Raquel, she also doesn’t dislike her. Nia doesn’t think of her at all. She tells Liv the same thing. As for Jade, Bianca, and Naomi, she can’t stop thinking about them.

Here comes the tag team champ along with Naomi, and they didn’t come alone, either…

Iyo Sky is here.

Liv says they must be dumb, because it’s 4 on 5. They are outnumbered. Liv doesn’t think anyone dumb enough wants to be on their team. She is really smart, and she knows what will happen, so who wants to throw the first punch.

Rhea Ripley’s music hits, and it looks like we got our five v five.

Rhea is wearing Dashing Cody Rhodes’ mask.

Rhea enters the ring with a mic, goes face to face with Liv, and screams “WARGAMES” then headbutts Liv.

Rhea chases Liv out of the ring as Iyo hits a moonsault onto all the baddies outside the ring.



Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs Chad Gable and Ivy Nile

Before the bell rings, Ivy attacks Zelina, then they roll out of the ring together because…reasons.

The bell officially rings and Gable attacks the distracted Rey. They go at it for a bit but my pizza is here, so I gotta go.

After the break, we come back to Ivy hitting Vega with a suplex. She covers for 1.2..NO!!! Cravat from behind by Iy. She works the arm, tries to stop a pin. Vega with a right hand, another, but Ivy retains wrist control. Vega turns into the hold, spins for a DDT to Nile! Vega reaches for Rey, but Gable is in t he ring to grab her ankle. Enziguri from Vega! Tag to Rey! Rey in, hits the ropes, rana to Gable! Gable shoots him over to the apron. Shoulder from Rey. High kick to the face. Rey to the corner. Flies, seated senton! Rey with a cradle. 1…2….NO!!!! Rey whips, reversed, Rey kicks, springboard moonsau—Gable catches him then drops him with a DDT off the back! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Gable attacks with right hands. Drags Rey towards the corner. Gable to the top rope. Rey clips the legs and crotches Galbe! Vega in! She runs, Rey shoots her up high and she hits Gble with A Rana! Ivy in, but Vega sends her out just as Rey hits a springboard moonsault and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! DROP TOE HOLD! 619!!!!!

Rey flies over the top rope with a splash and a pin for 1.2…3!!!!

Winner: Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega

I’d gladly watch ten more minutes of Mysterio v Gable and ten fewer minutes of Nile vs Vega

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:01

In comes The Creed Brothers to console Gable, but Gable is pissed, screaming they are not losers! He is not a loser! He slaps Julius. Again. Brutus laughs at his brother so they go face to face like a bunch of bros before the big game. Gable loves this, and he congratulates them for that animal instinct.

Backstage, Liv is…livid. Get it? In comes Finn Balor to point out all the worries Liv should and does have. He says he’ll step up and take the lead. He turns to Dominik Mysterio and says he is the man for beating Priest last week. He and Carlito will show the War Raiders what’s up tonight. He goes over strategy and the possibility of Dom’s death, but says Dom will figure it all out.

Before we cut, JD McDonagh tells Finn he needs to talk to him, and pulls him off screen.

We come back to a The Miz promo who says it has been an emotional couple of weeks. Thinking back, he can honestly say that he truly hopes that the academy saw his performance. He bled for his art. Did those freaks think they could change The Miz? THE MIZ?!?!

Karrion Cross says The Wyatts are just a bunch of wounded people. The gloats about their fooling The Wyatts.

Backtage, Ludwig Kaiser stands. Gunther comes up to tell him that he does not need Kaiser to speak for him. He needs to go out there and speak for himself. From now on, forge his own path. Before Kaiser can leave, Gunther stops him and asks if he can still see the old Ring General. Priest does not get under his skin. He tells Kaiser to go out there himself.

Kaiser leaves and Gunther shows some frustration while speaking his native tongue.

He removes his jacket and walks up to…a seated amien Priest, who is signing something at a table. Gunther locks a Sleeper hold on him! Haha. Priest stands, Gunther grabs a steel pipe, but Priest hits him huge with a kcik. Gunther grabs a chair, sits on it and tells Gunther that in the ring, he’s a general, but on the streets, Priest is a king.

Here comes Pearce to ask about it, but Priest says easy, he thinks the champ needs some ice.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Shemaus vs Bron Breakker

Sheamus attacks on the offset, sending Bron outside. Bron hits a knee near the apron. Sheamus slams him on the apron, then the table. Sheamus with an uppercut. He sends Bron back in at 5. Sheamus in, Bron hits the ropes, ducks under, again, hard right from Bron! Bron corners Sheamus with corners. Sheamus attacks the lower back, gets a pin, only for 1. Bron locks the hips, and we get an overhead suplex. Bron fights Sheamus on the apron, slams him into the post, and Sheamus falls to the ground. Bron flies from the apron for a seated clothesline onto the table!

We come back to Bron hitting a big knee outside, then running back into the ring to get to the top rope and dive off with a swanton bomb onto Sheamus! Both men down. Bron up at 7. He sends Sheamus into the ring. Follows. Bron grabs the head of Sheamus. Sheamus begs for more on his knees. Bron slaps him a few times, Sheamus stands with his own, right hand, knee from Bron, he hits the ropes, Sheamus with a powerslam! Sheamus is up first! Bron up next. Axe handle to the head, again. Big clothesline to the corner, Sheamus hits the ropes, to the apron, grabs Bron! Ten beats! He enters, slams Bron down again. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Sheamus with a right, a kick, swings, misses, Bron turns him and drops Sheamus back first onto the knees. Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Sheamus grabs Bron. He walks up the corner. To the 2nd rope with Bron on his shoulders. WHITE NOISE!!!! COVER!! 1..2….NO!!! Sheamus to the apron. He heads to the corner, stumbles upward. Bron on his hands and knees. He pops up, grabs the leg of Shemaus. Sheamus hits a right, a kick, a right, Bron hits an uppercut, a right, climbs the corner. Bron locks the head. Sheamus attacks the kidneys. Bron runs up the corner! FRANKENSTEINER! Bron drops the straps! Boron turns, waits, SPE—NO!!!! KNEE TO THE FUCKING FACE!!!! COVER! 1……2……NO!!!!!

Sheamus pulls himself up by the ropes and gets to the corner. He calls for the end. He beats the chest. Bron stands slowly, turns, SPEAR!!!!!! Sheamus rolls out of the ring, though! Bron reaches for a pin, but can’t get it! Bron is pissed. He leaves the ring on the opposite side. He runs the lap around the ring,

LUDWIG KAISER COMES OUT OF NOWHERE AND HITS A CLOTHESLINE TO BRON BREAKKER!!!!

Winner: Bron Breaker via DQ

Oh that was fun.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:33

Kaiser sends Bron into the ringpost then hits a DDT. He then runs around the corner to dropkick Sheamus into the steel steps! Ludwig stands on the steps and yells at Sheamus that he told him he wouldn’t stop until Sheamus was gone.

Backstage, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn are with Seth Rollins. Jey pleads his case, saying just this one time, even with all the differences, let’s do this. Sami argues that Seth was willing to do it last year by teaming with Cody Rhodes. Do it again this year, stand side by side with them at WarGames.

Seth says he would stand by Jey, Jimmy, and Sami, but he will never do so with the tyrant Roman Reigns. He won’t. It hurt him to say, hurts him in the heart, for a lot of reasons. He’d love to get Reed in a steel cage, but it isn’t worth it. The consequences – Roman in power again – not worth it. He gets why they are doing it, but it’s not worth it for him. He will solve all the problems tonight, though. He will go out and drop Reed and they won’t have to worry about him. Whatever happens with them after Survivor Series, that’s on them. Good luck.

Dakota Kai gets a short video package covering what she felt during her time off and how she loves this shit.



Dominik Mysterio and Carlito vs The War Raiders

Erik and Dom to start, and Erik beats that ass. Dom gets a tag in quickly, so Erik tags in Ivar. Carlito thinks he’s got this, but Ivar hits him with a big chest bump then tags in Erik. Body slam from Ivar, then Erik bodyslams Ivar onto Carlito. The War Raiders remove their shirts. Erik corners Carlito. Tag to Ivar. Ivar attqcks the mid section, then grabs the head. Carlito tugs on th beard, checks the chin, then sends Ivar into the corner. Tag to Dom. Dom with kicks in the corner. Ref stops him so Carlito chokes up Ivar. Dom tags in Carlito. Dom with some illegal rights. Arlito with a punch ot the stomach. Ivar fights out of the conrer, rolls thorugh, tag to Erik, big punch to the chest of Carlito. Again, Headbutt. He stuffs Carlito, Dom distracts, Erik shoves Carlito away and goes for Dom, but Carlito tries to attack. T-Bone suplex from Erik!

We are BACK and Ivar is continuing to destroy Dom. Dom tries to fight back with some kicks and locks the head for the Three Amigos.

Carlito gets a tag. But Ivar tosses Dom onto him! Haha. They double team Dom, then hit The War Machine onto Carlito and get the cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: The War Raiders

A foregone conclusion that was cut significantly due to the break but we also didn’t need to see too much more.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:32

The War Raiders celebrate, but here come Finn and JD to attack! They go straight for the neck of Erick! JD hits a DDT to Erik. Finn with a Coup De Grace. JD and Finn stand tall.

Here comes a Wyatt6 promo! Uncle Howdy sits with his hair in his face looking so much like his brother. He tells someone that he tried to warn them, but they damned themselves. He is sorry for what happens next. This person chose this. Their hands will be blood-stained. They will lose what matters most. He never wanted this.

Alpha Academy is wlaking backstage. Here comes Kofi Kingston. AA tells ihm they are excited for his ten year anniversary, and asks how he and Woods are.

Her comes Xavier Woods to tell Kofi his concerns, specifically what Karrion Cross said, that The New Day is dead. Kofi tells him it s not dead, and not to listen to Cross. Otis tries to tell them they are all friends, but Woods goes in on Otis, telling him to mind his own business and this is why Gable left they asses. He challenges the next week, New Day vs Alpha Academy.

Before Rollins and Reed can start, The Bloodline 2.0 come out! But here comes Jimmy, Jey, and Sami to fight them all into the crowd! Jimmy and Jey superkick Jacob into the crowd as the bell rings.



Bronson Reed vs Seth Rollins

Reed with a hard right, Seth gets a kick, then sends Reed outside of the ring. Seth hits the ropes, Suicide dive to Reed!

We are back and Seth is holding his abdomen outside of the ring. Reed is on the apron and punches from an elevated position. Reed sends Seth into the apron head first. Reed with a chop to the chest. Whip to the barricade, and Seth takes it chest first. Reed breaks the count and waits in the ring. Seth stands up and slides into the ring at 8. Reed attacks the head with punches. Mounts with a few more. Seth with a right, another. A third. Again. Against the ropes. Whip is reversed and Reed hits a high knee then sends Seth out of the ring with a clothesline. Reed follows but Seth ends up beating him enough to set him up on the steps for a stomp. Reed moves and rolls into the ring. Seth hops to the apron, springboard, flies with a knee to the face, Reed still stands. Big boot to the chin, Reed flexes on Seth, Seth superkicks, again to the knee, goes for yet another stomp but Reed pops him up for a powerbomb and a pin. 1..2..NO!!!

We are back from the last break, and both men are up high on the corner. Seth is seated while Bron tries to superplex him. Seth fights back with right hands. He uppercuts over and over, then bites the forehead. Reed shoves him off the corner, Seth lands on the apron, big kick then a POWERBOMB TO REED!!! Wow. Both men are down! Seth backs up into the corner. He pulls himself up. He runs for a stomp, Reed is up! CLOTHESLINE!!! HE locks the head! BRAINBUSTER!!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Reed to the top rope! He climbs back down and hits a running senton, but Seth rolls away! He tries for a Pedigree! SUPERKICK INSTEAD! Another kick. PEDIGREE!!! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Seth up in the corner. STOMP!!!!! Seth to the top rope!

BUT SOLO SIKOA IS ON THE ANNOUNCE TABLE! Reed grabs him! Death Valley Driver! TSUNAMI!!!! COVER!!! 1…..2…3!!!



Winner: Bronson Reed

A nice main event!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:33

End Show