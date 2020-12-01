Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.30.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey all! Just got the news that my spot must close down by 10:00 PM Wednesday night, so I’m full of piss and vinegar and whiskey. Let’s hope some wrestling can turn my mood around.

This report produced by Joseph Park.

ALEXA Bliss is in the middle of the ring for a Moment of Bliss! Her set up is akin to a daycare, with bright yellow chairs, and a baby in a cage. Ah, yes, I remember my tyke years in a cage. She introduces Randy Orton.

Alexa is all smiles, sitting cross legged in her chair, as Orton awaits her questioning. She says she gets his mood, especially considering last week.

Orton says that he and The Fiend have a lot in common. The one main difference is that all of The Fiend’s pain and suffering is worn on his exterior for everyone to see. All of Orton’s is kept bottled up so that he can blend in. The voices, he hears them, and The Fiend hears them, too. The voices The Fiend hears are Orton’s.

Alexa seems confused, says that’s not what The Fiend told her. Orton says that Fiend didn’t tell her years ago, Orton had to make a choice – to figure out what Bray’s weakness was, and he found it and burned it to the ground. So now, he knows what he needs to do. He needs to find The Fiend’s weakness; his vulnerability, and he thinks it’s right in front of him.

Alexa smirks then smiles. She wonders if that’s what the voices in Orton’s head are telling him. Are they lying to him? She’ll aski him right now. Who is manipulating who? Alexa stands face to chest. A section of lights go out

Orton: “See what I mean?”

Another section goes out, and Alexa says “See what I mean?”

Lights go out completely. Alexa hops into Orton’s arms. Red lights go back on and The Fiend is in the ring. He reaches for Alexa, holds out his arms. Orton hands her over, then runs out of the ring. Orton walks backwards up the ramp, screaming “Who’s laughing now.”

Looks like we’ll be getting a bunch of Drew McIntyre vids, starting with the Royal Rumble win.

The ring is surrounded by instruments for the upcoming match that I have zero interest in. Haven’t we seen this? I feel like we’ve seen this.



Match 1: Elias vs Jeff Hardy

Elias tries to start with a kick, but Jeff blocks and goes in with the rights. Knee from Elias. Jeff is quick to send him to the outside. Jeff on the apron. He flies off and Elias hits a knee. He sends Jeff over to a nearby piano. The hood of the piano is shaking. Elias reveals that R-Truth is in the piano. Out come the goons to chase Truth. Jeff back body drops Drew Gulak as Elias drops Grand Metalik. Elias smacks Lince with a guitar, and Jeff does the same to Drew.

We return to Elias and Jeff in the ring. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop then a leg drop to the balls. Kick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Jeff, goes for a Twist of Fate. Drift Away reversal, there’s a guitar set in the corner, Jeff escapes the Drift Away. Whip to Jeff into the guitar! 1..2…NO!!!! Elias pulls guitar picks out of his pocket and places them between his fingers. He punches Jeff in the face with the sharp ends of the picks. Another right hand to the face of Jeff. He stabs the forehead now, pushing them into the forehead. Elias sends Jeff to the outside, drops him near a gong, backs up. He rushes and Jeff moves, and of course, Elias runs into the gong. Jeff sends him crashing into a drum set.

Back into the ring, and Elias has Jeff on his shoulders. Jeff counters with a hurricanrana, Elias grabs a guitar. Jeff kicks, top rope, whisper in the wind, but ELIAS SMACKS HIM WITH A GUITAR!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jeff gets the ropes. Another cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jeff rolls to the outside. Elias has the neck of a broken guitar, and heads to the outside to stab Jeff with it. He stabs, Jeff moves, and Elias gouges a nearby speaker. Sparks fly and Elias appears to have been shocked. Jeff hits him with a chello then beats him down on a table near the steps. Jeff drops a violin on his stomach, grabs a bunch of little guitars, and stacks them up on Elias.

Jeff to the top rope. SWANTON! JEFF LANDS ON THE FREAKIN EDGE OF THE STEPS. JEFF IS WILD! HE PLAYS THE TAMBOURINE AS THE REF COUNTS THE PIN.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

A definite mixed bag. Some parts of the match was good fun, while others were just unnecessary. The 24/7 stuff, the shock, the rope break in a NO DQ, the guitar pic. But it was a bit more high energy than I expected from these two.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:22

Backstage, Riddle comes up to Keith Lee, and he is pumped for the match tonight. He says he’s nervous, but imagine if he or Keith becomes WWE Champ. It’d be a dream come true. Lee had his chance, but Riddle has never faced Drew. Hahaha, he won’t shut up, and Lee looks at his watch. Riddle continues to talk, and we pan out to see that Keith has left the conversation.

Retribution is backstage to call us a fool, saying not one man can change everything. It’s a lie, and when we accept that this is a lie, maybe they will accept Ricochet.

Slapjack is front and center as Ali asks why Ricochet cant see what he sees. He’s been pushing the same boulder, what has happened to him has already happened to all of them. Promises have been made to them. Lies. Their dreams turned into nightmares. Ricochet is supposed to be standing next to them.

Slapjack says he used to be blind, Ali showed him. He was left a husk of a man. The world saw him as a joke, but not Ali. He is a weapon for retribution.

Ali says Ricochet made his decision, so tonight, Slapjack will make him face the consequences of that decision. Maybe, just maybe, Ricochet will see what Ali sees.

Ricochet cuts a quick promo about kicking someone in the head.



Match 2: Slapjack vs Ricochet

Riccohet hits the ropes and gets in a springboard crossbody. Odd start. Corner uppercut, then a whip. Ricochet with another uppercut. Slapjack with a right hand out of the corner. Jack sends Ric into the corner. Kick out of the corner. Back elbow from Ricochet. He stares at Ali, gets distracted, and Slapjack pulls Ricochet off the corner. Ric hits his head. Cannonball into the corner. 1..2..NO!!!! Jack works the face of Ricohet in the middle of the ring. Ricochet hits some right hands. Jack sends him int othe corner shoulder first. Ricochet whips, flies off the ropes with a right hand. Headbutt into the corner from Ricochet. He flies off the top rope with a clothesline. Standing shooting star press and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Ali calls for the troops, and out come Mace and T-Bar. Ricochet sends Slapjack to the outside onto the big guys. Ricochet hits the ropes and dives over onto all three men. He grabs Slapjack, rolls him back into the ring. Ali screams to Slapjack that Ricohet is behind him.

DANA BROOKE comes out of nowhere, grabs Ali, and slaps him in the face. He tells him to tell his girl that she’s lookin for her. Lol. Ok…

Ricochet kicks T-Bar off the apron. Now mace! He swipes at Ali. Slapjack with a finisher. Cover. 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Slapjack

What a fucking mess. First of all, Slapjack did absolutely nothing to stand out, as this was a Riccohet match if there ever was one. Secondly, for some time, Ricochet was able to take on three men (four if you include Ali) and was only fallen by his own design. Nothing here shows that a “lesson” was learned, or even enforced. And of all the women on the roster, you choose Dana to start some sort of feud with Mia by – not attacking her – but by slapping Ali? Jesus…this was garbage.

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 3:31

WE RETURN FROM BREAK to The Miz and John Morrison in the middle of the ring for Miz TV.

Miz and Morrison invite Sheamus out.

They ask about Thanksgiving. Sheamus wants to know what the point is. Miz says they’re out here for a friendly interview. Morrison wants to get to know him.

Miz and Morrison really want to know about Drew McIntyre. Miz talks about Sheamus giving Drew’s family chest, but what did Sheamus get in return? Definitely not a sword. Miz wonders why Drew forgot about Sheamus? Maybe he forgot? Maybe success has gotten to Drew’s head. Or maybe Drew thinks Sheamus is jealous.

Sheamus says he and Drew are like brothers. Miz says Drew has something Miz wants, and something Sheamus wants. Morrison says if they were friends or brothers, Drew would have already given him a title shot. Miz says as soon as he cashes in his title shot, Morrison is first in line. Miz says during their tag team match, Sheamus cashes in years of repressed resentment, and Miz cashes in his briefcase.

Sheamus laughs this off. He says there’s a lot of people who don’t think much of Miz, but he’s got a good sense of humor. Miz wonders when the last time Sheamus even tasted a title. Five years ago? For two months? You wanna laugh, laugh at Sheamus’s career, because it’s a joke.

Sheamus removes his jacket. Sheamus tosses his hat in the face of John and clocks The Miz. He sends Miz outside, Morrison hops onto Sheamus, Sheamus tosses him and beats him down with some rights. Miz with the briefcase. A slap to the back. Another.

BACKSTAGE, Asuka assumes Lana knows Japanese. Lana agrees with everything. They scream.

Sarah runs up to Lana to ask her what they just discussed. Lana says Sarah wouldn’t understand, but Shayna and Nia are about to.



Match 3: Lana and Asuka vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Shayna and Lana to start. Shayna drops her down, locks up behind, drop toe hold from Lana, Shayna tries to escape, but Lana rolls her into a crucifix pin for 1. Shayna drops Lana hard. Kick from Lana and a tag to Asuka. Dropkick to Shyna, Nia comes into the ring, Lana holds the ropes, Nia runs through the open ropes. Yo. She literally ran THROUGH THEM. Like didn’t even try and make it look like a mistake.

Asuka and Lana try a baseball slide. Lana doesn’t quite make it to the ropes. Nia pulls her out while Shayna pulls Asuka out. They swing Lana and Asuka, respectively, into the barricade a few times while we go to commercial. Jesus, this is rough.

BACK FROM BREAK and Lana is tagged in. She high kicks. Nia with a foreman’s. Lana turns it into a sleeper, Nia slings her over the shoulder. Lana goes for a slap, but Nia pulls her in for a hard right hand. She chokes Lana up on the middle rope, screaming. The ref breaks the hold. Nia tosses Lana across the ring. Nia with a splash in the corner. Nia shoves Lana away. Lana slaps her stomach, Tag to Shayna, who comes in to work the left leg of Lana. She twists the ankle, turns her over, and steps on the back of Lana’s leg. She stomps the foot hard. Shayna sends Lana to the outside. Tag to Nia. Nia walks over to Lana, then whips her into the barricade. Nia gets Lana on her shoulders. Lana drops down and shoves Nia into the ring post. She rolls in. Shyna with a tag. Tag to Asuka. She runs in, knocks nIa off the corner, dropkick off the top to Shayna. Hip attack and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka with kicks to the chest. She hits the ropes, slides fo ra kick, but Shayna dodges. Both girls in the center. High kicks to both girls! Lana tags in. Top rope. She takes forever to dive off with a crossbody, Baszler rolls through. Nia pulls Asuka off the apron. Shayna locks the hold in the middle of the ring.

Asuka rolls into the ring and breaks the hold with a running kick to Shayna. Lana with a cover. 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Lana and Asuka

Everything before the break was hot garbage. Upon return, we were welcomed with an elongated squash until Asuka tagged in and handled business. This is the story they told, not the one that I read, and this does nothing for no one.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 9:12

Backstage, Sheamus is favoring his back. Drew walks up to him with a smile. Sheamus takes offense. Drew says it’s a little funny. Drew says Miz was right, that was some quality tv. Sheamus says it was a bit of fun. But thanks for having Sheamus’ back. Drew says that’s why they’ve always gotten along. Is he in the zone? Ready to knock the heads off of them? Tonight’s the main course. They’re going to finish what they started.

BACK TO THE SHOW and Kofi and Woods are in the middle of the ring. They have reason to celebrate. Kofi brings up Woods being the newest host of G4! Woods says things are important to him, becoming future King of the Ring. Woods says video games are his happy place. It’s where his people be. Thanks for supporting him. He thanks us. Woods now wants to practice with a recap of The Hurt Business, and their inability to win the titles.

Woods and Kofi give us a flashback sequence from two weeks ago, then last Monday, including the weird false-finish. Finally, they go over the match immediately after, where they win the match.

The Hurt Business is here with Cedric and Shelton.

MVP says their math is off. They are 2 and 2. The ref raised their hands when Kofi and Woods got counted out. They are tied up. That’s ok. The next time they put the titles on the line, their reign will seem like a distant dream.

Shelton says they wont just take the titles, they’re going to hurt them. This ends with The Hurt Business standing tall, and them two in their next dream sequence.

Cedric runs into the ring and says it was pure luck that they won. He ain’t Shelton. He hopes the G4 gig is a dream come true, because that’s all Woods is gonna have.

Looks like we are getting a match against Cedric and Woods?

Cedric attacks before it can start, and we go to break.



Match 4: Xavier Woods vs Cedric Alexander

MATCH IN PROGRESS when we return and Woods is working the left arm. Cedric drops him hard, hits the ropes, Woods is up, chop to the chest. Cedric runs outside, Woods follows. He sends Cedric in, goes for a DDT, but Cedric shoots him off onto the top rope. Cedric covers for 1..2…NO!!! Cedric drops elbows to the back. He drives it into the back, then pulls the leg back and chokes up Woods from behind. Cedric hits the ropes again, Woods turns into a hold, drops down with a jawbreaker. Cedric breaks the hold. Woods chops Cedric up against the ropes over and over. Spinning forearm to Cedric. Woods with a clothesline. Leg lariat from Woods. Cedric up. Woods with a kick to the gut. Woods sends him to the ropes, hits the ropes, dives through them, sitting onto Cedric. Woods flies back in, HONOR ROLL! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Woods locks the head, pulls up for a powerbomb, but Cedric reverses. BRAINBUSTER!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Cedric pulls Woods to the apron, goes for a suplex. Cedric kicks the ribs and shoves Woods to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes. Suicide dive, but Woods shoots Cedric into the barricade back first!!!

Woods sends Cedric into the ring. Ref at 8. Woods rolls in. LUMBAR CHECK!!!!! 1…2…..3!!!



Winner: Cedric Alexander

What I like about this feud is that Cedric seems like absolutely nothing interests him other than beating Woods. No cheesy promos about dreams and crushing them. No, just unbridled passion in beating someone he thinks he is truly better than. The match was good, the story between these two just feels better.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 5:17



Match 5: Matt Riddle vs Keith Lee vs AJ Styles

RIDDLE FLIES WITH A KICK TO AJ, But AJ rolls outside. He pulls Riddle out Riddle hops on the apron, Lee punches him. AJ hops on the apron, Lee punches him, too. He hits the ropes, looking to dive. AJ and Riddle split. Lee chases AJ into the ring. Riddle kicks AJ in the corner. He beats down AJ against the ropes, AJ with a throat thrust. AJ kicks Riddle in the chest. Right hand to Lee, but Lee with the GOOZLE to both men!!! He shoves them away, hops over Riddle, ducks under both men, looks to hop over again, but Riddle kicks AJ and Lee hits a crossbody to Riddle. 1..2..NO!!! Lee with a punch to Riddle. Lee punches Riddle in the corner, again. AJ in the ring. Lee kicks him. He whips AJ into Riddle. Lee pushes AJ up and over with a back body drop! Lee with a HUGE FOREARM in the corner to Riddle! JEEEEEZUS. Riddle with some palm strikes in the middle of the ring. Lee hits a knee. Right hand to the back. Riddle tries to fight back, attacking the face with hard rights, but Lee hits him with ONE and Riddle drops down to the mat. Riddle ducks a right and kicks Lee to the apron, but Lee grabs him by the neck, sends him into the corner, and punches Riddle. AJ comes from behind, Lee shoves him, his bodyguard grabs AJ and sets him up on the apron. Running kick to Lee. Riddle with a knee to AJ. Riddle hits the ropes. SPRINGBOARD FLOATING BRO TO AJ AND LEE!

Awww AJ and Lee. AJ LEE. </3

BACK TO THE MATCH and Riddle gets a senton and a pin for 1…NO! To Lee. He runs to AJ gutwrench suplex, tries for a running senton but AJ kicks him away. Hahaha. Nice. Lee sends AJ out of the ring hard. He splashes Riddle in the corner. Lee tosses Ridle across the ring. Splash in the corner again, Lee lifts Riddle and tosses him yet again. Riddle with strikes in the middle of the ring. Headbutt from Lee. He lifts Riddle for a Spirit Bomb. Riddle drops elbows. He tries to get an arm bar, but Lee is too strong. AJ comes into the ring and LEE swings Riddle into AJ, sending him flying! Lee pulls Riddle upwards, but Riddle pulls down. Lee pulls Riddle up on his feet. Kick to Lee. Forearm to AJ in the corner. One for Lee. Exploder out of the corner to AJ. He runs. POOOOOUUUUUUUNNNNNCCCEEEEEE FROM LEEE!!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! He chucks Riddle away. Lee grabs AJ. Aj with a backfist, kick to the back of the head. Lee to one knee. AJ with a running forearm and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

AJ to the apron! Lee with a headbutt to AJ on the corner. He climbs up the corner. Riddle is in the ring! He gets Lee on his shoulders for a powerbomb but Riddle can’t handle it! He collapses. Belly to belly from Lee! Crossbody from Lee! 1..2…NO!!! Lee pushes AJ off and AJ lands on Riddle for a pin! 1..2…NO!!!! AJ goes for Styles Clash to Riddle. Lee locks up from behind. Elbow from AJ, kick from Riddle to Lee. AJ with a flurry, Riddle is able to escape, overhead kick to AJ. GERMAN! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!

LEE locks up Riddle for a GERMAN, Riddle lands on his feet. Right hand to Riddle. CHOP TO RIDDLE! Knee to Lee. Lee wants a punch. Knee to Lee! PHENOMENAL FOREARM TO RIDDLE! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

I damn near wanna stand up and give massive applause for this match. We knew it was going to be good, but man this was fun. The ending, for me, didn’t work all that much, with a couple of knees causing Lee to roll out of the ring after seemingly being able to take much more punishment, but that’s a minor quibble for what was 12 minutes of awesomeness.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 12:58

Lee shows frustration outside of the ring as AJ celebrates in the middle of the ring. His big dude comes in to celebrate with him.

CHARLEY is backstage, and wants to talk to Miz and Morrison. She reminds them of Shemaus beating their ass. Charley says their plan backfired, so is there a new strategy for later tonight? Miz says yes.

If you were wondering how seriously to take Mia, she got a jobber entrance.



Match 6: Dana Brooke vs Reckoning

Dropkick to Dana. A missed kick in the corner. Dana with some rights and lefts, then a short clothesline. Cover and Reckoning’s mask falls off immediately. IT’S MIA YIM!! OH MY GOD!!! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Dana whips and Mia comes out with a clothesline. Chop from Mia in the corner. Again, over and over, back and forth. Snapmare and Mia hits a kick to the back. Chinlock. She pulls the arms of Dana back. Dana escapes, kicks out of the corner. Mia runs into an elbow. Clothesline from Dana. Another to Mia. Dana cartwheels with an elbow in the corner.

Ali on the apron. Dana is distracted. Mia tries to take advantage, but Dana rolls her up! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Dana Brooke

Lol. OK.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:21

Ali berates Mia, saying, “There is no failure in Retribution.” He obviously hasn’t been watching.

Backstage, Miz walks up to AJ to call his performance phenomenal. Morrison offers him a peach pie. AJ says he knows what they are up to. AJ says he’ll help them. Miz wonders why. AJ says it would be a lot easier to beat Miz at TLC than it would be Drew. AJ says he’ll see them out there. He then takes the pie.

My, how pie has changed in the WWE.

SOMEONE in the WWE has been informed that we thought last week’s run in with MVP and Riddle was funny, because they essentially do the same thing with much less fanfare. Lashley runs in to lock in The Full Nelson from behind, leaving Riddle out cold on the floor.

Lee is backstage, and wants to talk to Sheamus, saying some think he’s going to turn on Drew. Sheamus says it’s none of Lee’s business.

CHARLEY is in the middle of the ring. Drew comes out, and she wants him to take us a trip down memory lane. He says it feels good to be champ again. Sometimes you gotta be knocked on your ass to see what you’re made of. Two weeks ago, he did what he told Orton he was going to do. Drew is a man of his word. He brings up Reigns and how his confidence turned into frustration and fear. He tells Roman that their paths will cross again, and he is going to win the war. He brings up TLC.

Charley brings up AJ Styles.

Drew has no beef with AJ. The match will be great. He has advice for Miz. He says the briefcase is all that keeps him relevant, so don’t cash in or he will case up Morrison and stick it where the sun don’t shine.

Explosive promo from Drew McInFart.



Match 7: The Miz and John Morrison vs Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Sheamus and Miz to start, and Sheamus beats that ass. Tag to John and he flies in with some flips and spins, only for Sheamus to drop him. He sends Morrison into the corner. Tag from Dre. Drew makes short work of John with a huge shoulder then a chop. Tag to Sheamus. Kick from Drew. Running knee from Sheamus. Sheamus grabs John on the apron and beats his chest in. Miz swipes for a punch, but Sheamus catches him and beats down on his chest instead. Sheamus turns and gets Morrison on his shoulders. Rolling senton. One for Miz ONTO Morrison. Sheamus calls AJ into the ring to enjoy the fun.

AJ leaves commentary, walks up towards the ring. Sheamus to the apron. He hops down and gets in AJ’s face. Miz attacks from behind, but Sheamus turns and hits a right hand. He turns again, and is face to chest with the big man by AJ’s side. Sheamus climbs the apron, and Morrison kicks him off, sending him flying onto the announce table.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Morrison is tagging in The Miz. Miz hits a DDT onto Sheamus then covers for 1..2..NO!! Miz with a knee to the back. Again. He pulls at the nose of Sheamus, then reaches for a tag. Gets it. Morrison hits the ropes, running knee to Sheamus. Running kick from Miz. Standing shooting star from Morrison. Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Morrison kicks Sheamus into the heel corner. He locks the head, then gets a leg scissors, but Sheamus overpowers him and reaches for a tag. Morrison to the back of Sheamus, locking the head. He pulls Sheamus back under the chin. Morrison stands, with hold still in. Shemaus hits elbows. Morrison punches the knee? Yeah, the knee. Morrison goes for a high kick, but Sheamus dodges and hits a knee! Tag to Miz. Tag to Drew. Clothesline. Again. Belly to belly. Another out of the corner, tossing Miz into the corner. Morrison flies off the springboard, and Drew catches and tosses him aside next. NECKBREAKER FROM DREW! Kip up. Drew waits for Miz to stand. Sheamus wants to end it. He asks for the tag. Drew looks to tag, but Morrison pulls Sheamus off the apron, sends him into the post, then over the barricade.

Drew turns and AJ is on the apron! PHENOMENAL FOREARM!!! That gets a DQ.



Winners: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

Not really sure where they are goin with Sheamus. My initial assumption is that they’d tag while someone else had the title, but with Drew as champ, I suppose adding a bit of intrigue isn’t so bad. Perhaps this is a slow burn towards Sheamus vs Drew. As far as Miz and Morrison, I just don’t like this current iteration of the team.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:51

AJ yells at Miz to cash in the briefcase. Morrison with Starship Pain onto Drew! Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale! Big Dude grabs the briefcase! AJ hands it to the ref. Miz grabs the case. He isn’t ready to do that. AJ tries to convince Miz to cash it in. He sees Drew. He tells the ref to cash it in. Morrison is sent over the top rope! CLAYMORE to The Miz! Drew stares a hole into AJ Styles. AJ tells him to wait one second. To hold on. AJ backs up against the ropes, but the big dude pulls him out of the ring. AJ yells from his shoulder that we better be glad his friend is taking him to the back. He is a lucky man. He will live to see another day.

OK, AJ yelling from his friend’s shoulder is funny.

End Show