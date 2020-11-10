Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.9.20  

It’s Monday. You know what that means.

A nice lil video package covering last week’s top of the card players starts the show, then the donned in all red Mr. MitB comes out with his case. His buddy John is quick to follow, and they go slo-mo.

Miz pimps his show on USA and talks about big things. Thankfully, Randy Orton cuts them off and heads out with his title.

Orton is pissed. He says he agreed to tonight’s match tonight so that he could get his hands on Drew. Miz called Stanford, though, didn’t he. This is a setup. He remembers when they tossed Miz out of the locker room, and Randy never wanted them to get back in. Morrison took his ball went home and wrestled for the minor leagues. If Miz wants this title, he can take it. Orton turns and stands and waits for the attack.

Miz says he won’t abuse his power, but Orton doesn’t believe hi for a second.

Morrison says he is a legend and Miz says to stop making it about Orton. Miz wants New Day as guests because if things go according to plan, and they win tonight, then they may be in line for the tag team titles.

New Day is out, and Woods hears those talking about a briefcase and possibly beating New Day for their titles. Woods find this laughable. They insult the men in the ring in Spanish, complete with Jajajajas.

They are here to laugh at Ortin, Miz, and Morrison in person.

Orton has had enough. He RKOs Kofi and Miz and Morrison attack Woods.

Drew’s music hits and Orton clears the ring of all debris. Drew and Orton with the rights!!! Miz has the case! He smacks Drew across the back with it. Miz and Morrison toss Drew into an RKO by Orton. Miz has seemingly proven his….

Case.

*snickers*

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Elias is in the middle of the ring. He brings up tonight’s second chance match. Elias says he needs this. Honestly, over the last few weeks, things have not gone that well for him inside the ring. It’s like Jeff’s latest addiction is smashing him with guitars. This changes tonight. Tonight’s victory goes out to all of his fans. Elias would like to sing a song right now. He pretends to start a song…waits….strums a little….waits…realizes he won’t be interrupted, and starts to get into it.

Ah, here’s Jeffrey Harvey to ause Elias some pain.



Match 1: Hardy vs Eli vs Riddle

Elias goes straight for Jeff, sending him into the corner. Riddle joins the fun, beating down on Hardy, then turning towards Elias with some punches. Jeff rolls Riddle up for 1..2..NO!!! Elias rolls Jeff up for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle rolls Elias up for 1…2..NO!!! All three men stand and have a staredown. Elias rushes Jeff, Riddle kicks Elias. Riddle and Jeff with punches. Elias grabs Jeff, elbow to Jeff, elbow to Riddle. Riddle up and rushes the corner, gets tossed to the apron, hits a right to Elias, then drops down and pulls Jeff out of the ring. They go back and forth, and Elias hits the ropes, then slides through the mid and dropkicks both men. He sends Jeff into the post. Again to the post. Elias grabs Riddle and tosses him into the barricade! Elias trucks Jeff Hardy down hard as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK, and Jeff is laid out on the mat while Elias knocks Riddle off the apron. He gives a few stomps to Jeff as Riddle re-enters. Elias tries to whip, Riddle holds onto the ropes, Elias with a hard tackle to Riddle. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff with a jawbreaker to Elias. Elias turns, Jeff blocks, right hand, another. Another. Whip is reversed, Jeff knocks ihm down, Inverted atomic drop to Elias, then to Riddle. Leg drop to Elias, but not till after giving Riddle a back body drop. Another kick to Elias. Splash and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle is there to stop it. Riddle gets Jeff on his shoulders, Jeff drops down and sends Riddle outside, Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate, Elias with a Drift Away! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Riddle with a running senton. Hard kick to Elias. Elias catches a second one, right elbow from Riddle. He locks the head. Lifts the leg and a Fishermans and cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle on his hands and knees as Elias is in the corner. POETRY IN MOTION to Elias! Elias to the outside. Twist of Fate attempt to Riddle, Riddle with a backslide as a counter. Jeff escapes, both men up with right hands. They wrestle a bit, Jeff blocks a kick, kicks the gut, goes for a Twist of Fate, but Elias runs in with a knee!!!

Elias whips Riddle, Riddle reverses, Elias hops up, Riddle catches him on the shoulders, BRO Derek! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

This was way better than it had any right to be. They purposefully stayed away from the triple threat formula WWE LOVES to use and had a total of zero restholds. I expected a snoozefest, but it was tightly packed and paced incredibly well. Did not expect that at all.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:54

Backstage, AJ is talking to Adam Pearce. In comes Charley. AJ says he is happy about Riddle’s win. He knows last week was rocky, but here comes Sheamus to say that AJ is not his captain. Braun comes in after to claim that AJ is not his captain either. All they needed were some desks to stand on. Didn’t Sheamus kick Braun’s head off last week?

Last Monday, Retribution tried to stay relevant by attacking Ricochet.

They’re backstage, and Ali says Ric is a good man, an honorable one. Ali applauds him for standing alone. He is brave, courageous even, but he is still a damned fool. One man cannot change everything, and once he accepts that, thn maybe they will accept Ricochet.

Mia says it’s easy to feel that way, but where does it leave you? She calls out Asuka, she who laughs at their suffering.

Ali says no mercy will be shown on to us. They are the forgotten. They will not rest until they shut us down.

LAST MONDAY, Lashley beat R-Truth’s ass, causing him to lose the belt.

LATER THAT NIGHT, Shelton and Cedric beat New Day.

But you knew this already.

WE head backstage to MVP, who wants to look ahead to Survivor Series. In comes Gulak to point out the obvious that there’s a lot of gold to be had here, and they should add Gulak to the team.

MVP clarifies his request, wonders where Drew’s pocket square is, and Drew has one. He is serious.

On behalf of the CEO, MVP say he is not accepting applications. Lashley goes to pull his tie, and it’s a clip-on. Drew says it’s a tactical move. He’s gotta be able to get a away quickly.

They jump him.

Truth runs up on the fallen Gulak to pin and win the 24/7 title.

Lana makes her way out, but she is hesitant. She shows worry, then heads down the ramp.

We get a video slideshow of each time Lana has been dropped through a table.

She faces Shayna next.

WWE plays a video package for Veteran’s Day then plays some piped in USA chants.

Fake unified “USA” chants is so very apropros for this current climate.



Match 2: Lana vs Shayna

Lana tries to attack straight out the gate, but Shayna ain’t having it. She lifts Lana and sends her into the corner. Lana screams OWWWW. Punches from Shayna. Shayna steps on the fingers of Lana then crushes the wrist, and it’s so weird how that spot is becoming increasingly unimportant. Shayna misses a knee in the corner.

Kick to Lana in the face, gutwrench and a slam to Lana. Running knee to Lana. Cover for .1.2….NO!!! Shayna with The Clutch.

Winner: Shayna



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:51

Nia clears off the announce table. Baszler shoots her to the outside. Shoot, I forgot to mention that Mandy and Dana were on commentary. They stand by as Nia lifts Lana on her shoulders. Dana and Mandy kick Nia, shouting that they are a team. Nia yells at them to “get out of here.” We see a shot of Lana holding her elbow and crying. Dana and Mandy leave to Nia’s music.

BACKSTAGE, Lana thanks Dana and Mandy for saving her ass (or asses, as Dana says “butts”. Mandy say they didn’t do it for her, they did it to send a message. Lana says she was just trying to help last week. Mandy says to stay out of their way.

RECAP of Last Week where Braun pinned Sheamus then all hell broke loose.

AJ STYLES welcomes us to the first official Team Meet tonight. He says RAW will be triumphant with him as captain. With his leadership, they will be a forced to be reckoned with. He introduces the champions.

Keith Lee is first. Riddle is out next. Sheamus follows, then Braun, and it is at this moment that I realize that all of these guys are from Smackdown except Lee.

AJ tells them all that last week got off to a rocky start, but he thinks it just went weird. He knows why, though. They were missin a piece to the puzzle. Tonight, we have the missing piece. The RIDDLE IS SOLVED!

Lee say he recalls AJ trying to take a cheap shot last week, and he owes im a receipt. AJ says that’s unfortunate.

Sheamus takes umbrage to this, considering Lee attacked Sheamus from behind. Hypocritical, don’t ya think?

Lee says he hopes Sheamsu remembers, in fact, just in case he attempts to cross him.

Braun oughta whoop both their asses, says Brauny Boy.

AJ say, as Team Captain—

Braun stops him, says he is not the captain. Sheamus and Braun are about to start throwin hands.

Riddle says they all need to chill, and he knows what to do. He gives everyone code names. He wishes him Happy Birthday. Riddle calls Sheamus Fire Face. Commentary laughs, so you know it’s funny.

Riddle says it’s not a ginger joke, it’s just that when he gets really angry, Sheamus’ face turns red. Just like right now.

Sheamus wants to know Riddle’s code name – is it Dopey?

Riddle says yes, it is.

AJ says they are up against the best on the blue brand. Jey Uso is tearing it up.

AJ: “Ever been curb stomped?”

Lee: “Course not.”

AJ: “Seth Rollins will give you one.”

Lee: “I powerbombed him”

AJ says he has a match. Sheamus and Braun vs Riddle and Lee with AJ as ref.



Match 3: Lee and Riddle vs Braun and Sheam

Sheamus and Lee to start. They work into the corner, tag to Riddle who snapmares Sheamus then kicks the back. Cover for 1….NO!!! Riddle works the left arm of Sheamus. Tag to Braun who smashes Riddle in the corner. Tag to Sheamus and an uppercut to Riddle. He drops his hips onto the back of Riddle. Whip to Riddle but Riddle holds the ropes. Sheamus decides to punch Riddle Riddle blocks. Rights up to the ropes, chop to the chest. Another. He pulsl the legs up of Sheamus. AJ gets them off the ropes. Riddle with an ankle lock. Sheamus with a punch to the gut. Right hand. Sheamus stomps Riddle. He argues with AJ, so AJ shows his ref patch. Hop from Riddle. Punches left and right. Riddle locks the hips. Suplex to Sheamus. AJ: “good job, buddy!” lol.

Riddle with a kick. He goes for a pump kick, but Sheamus moves and Riddle kicks AJ!!! Sheamus rolls up but AJ is checking on his mouth. Riddle goes for another kick, and hits AJ AGAIN!!! Lee runs into the ring, sends Sheamus outside. Braun and Lee hit the ropes. They meet in the middle. They hit the ropes again, and squash AJ in between them!!!

AJ’s big guy gets on the apron. He gets in the ring.

BACK FROM BREAK, and it appears AJ successfully held back the big guy.

In the ring, Riddle and Sheamus are going at it. Sheamus with an Irish Curse. Tag to Braun. He’s in with a cravat from behind. Braun with a suplex toss to Riddle. Braun rushes the corner with a shoulder, Riddle side steps. Tagto Lee. He sends Braun into the corner. Splash to Braun, one for Sheamus too. Another to Braun, to Sheamus. He tosses Sheamus INTO Braun! Riddle in, and he hops up onto Lee’s shoulders. POWERBOMB ONTO SHEAMUS!!! Lee hits the ropes. Clothesline. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Braun and Lee struggle to stand. Braun kicks Lee. Tag to Sheamus. He grabs Lee, Lee hits an elbow, another, a slam attempt but Sheamus floats over. Knee to Lee. Brogue Kick to Lee! Tag from Riddle. GERMAN! 1…2…N!O!! Running elbow to Sheamus from Riddle. Another. He rushes Braun, Braun chokes, Release, Sheamus with a clothesline. Sheamus calls for a Brogue, but Braun tags himself in. He tosses Lee into the corner. Splash in the corner.

Sheamus gets a tag. Braun is pissed. He drops Riddle. AJ says Fair is Fair. Brogue Kick to Braun! Riddle rolls up Sheamus. 1…2..3!!!

Winner:

Byron said it best: “This match did nothing…”Admittedly, the match itself was a bit of fun. Big guys did big things, and Sheamus and Riddle helped bring the tenacity. With any other reason, the match would likely be a hell of a banger, but with the asinine story to back it, we end up with a somewhat deflated match that lacked substance.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:02

Lee and Riddle celebrate on the ramp as AJ screams.

Backstage, Alexa is pulling petals off of some flowers. In comes Nikki, and Alexa says she hasn’t seen her in forever. Nikki says they saw each other last week. She wants to talk about her and The Fiend. Alexa is so excited, and she will invite Nikki over soon. Promise.

Nikki says he is not playing. Alexa says that’s too bad. Nikki says this is not a game. What happened to her is Nikki’s fault, and she should have been a better friend. Nikki says The Fiend and Alexa laughs at Nikki’s word choice. Nikki is sorry that she wasn’t there, but she is here now. She says it’s time to walk away from the pure evil, and she needs to choose: Nikki or The Fiend. Bliss chooses him.

Charley informs us that next week, The Hurt Business gets a tag team title match next week.

WE ARE BACK, and I have to make myself some tacos, so I can’t give you a word for word. MVP and Lashley cut a promo on Sami.



Match 4: United States Championship Match

Lash vs Titus

Titus with hard rights and lefts, sending Lashley into the corner. Titus with a hard right. He sends Lashley into the next corner, hitting some shoulders. Titus blocks a right, uppercut. Whip to Lashley, misses a short clothesline. SPEAR from Lashley. Full Nelson. Titus taps.

Winner: Lash

-yawn-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :59

Bakstage, Drew is pacing. Sheamus comes in, saying the SS team is in shambles. Drew tells him not to Brogue Kick his partner off the apron. Drew says maybe. Sheamus hates every single one of his team members almost as much as he hates The New Day. Drew claps along to New Day Rocks. Sheamsu calls him a lunatic. Sheamus wants to team up again like the ol days. He goes full Irish.

Nia cuts a quick promo about who runs things on RAW before her match. Everyone, including Shayna, thinks they can just run their mouth. She is the team leader, and after she beats Asuka,



Match 5: Jax vs Asuka

Nia shoves Asuka down. She gets right back up with some kicks, then works the arm until Nia punches her away. Asuka hops on the back of Nia and locks in an Octopus. Asuka turns it into an arm bar on the mat. Nia near the ropes, she turns into the hold, Asuka continues to lock it up. Ref finally breaks it. Nia to the apron. Asuka holds onto the arm bar so Nia sends her into the barricade. Only not really, because she drops her instead.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Asuka is hit with a suplex from Nia. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Nia lifts Asuka up, locks the waist, lifts her up for a powerbomb, but Asuka rolls through with a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Nia lifts Auka, Asuka breaks the hold. Backfist, another, kick to the knee. Running hip attack and Nia is down. 1…2…NO!!!! Kick to Nia. Another kick. A third is thwarted with a powerbomb! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! ARM BAR!!! Lana on the apron! Shayna with The Clutch on her! Asuka hits them with a hip attack! Nia rolls her up.1..2..NO!!!

Asuka with a pin of her own! Asuka lock! Shayna breaks the pin!

Winner: Asuka via DQ

The fact that Asuka is the one feeling like an afterthought throughout this entire segment is what’s wrong with the division, currently.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:48

Mandy and Dana enter the ring. They attack. Nia and Shayna clear the ring of Mandy and Dana. They turn and Lana is in the corner. Shayna sends Lana to the outside. Nia lifts Lana, takes her to the table, and we get another Samoan Drop through the table.

Nia gets on the mic, says Lana doesn’t belong, just quit.

Backstage, Sarah welcomes R-Truth as her guest. She congrats him on winning the title last week, although I’m pretty sure that happened earlier today. Tonight is a seven person match. Truth says he has a GQ magazine shoot with seven cameras. Truth is unaware of this match. He has a clip on tie. Then remembers, you can’t hit a man wearing a clip on tie. Or is it glasses. He needs glasses.

His music hits.

BACKSTAGE, Garza says he is cold-blooded and will do anything to win, because he is fighting for every woman in the world – fighting to prove that the other man is worthless. What all women deserve is someone who can give them everything they’ve ever wanted. Before he does this, though, he will offer a rose. To all of them.



Match 6: Truth vs Lince vs Metalik vs Akira vs Tucker vs Erik

Everybody jumps Truth, stomping him out. Truth slips out from underneath, but Akira hits a swingning kick and pins for 1..2..3!!!



Winner: Nobody



Total Rating: – 7

Match Time: Too long

As Akira is getting announced, Erik rolls up Akira for 1..2…3!!!

Drew rolls him up for 1..2…3!!!!

Drew enters the ring, Tucker is there to hit him with a rollup for 1..2…3!!!!

He holds the pin for like a ten count. Drew rolls it into another pin for 1..2…3!!!!

Tucker pushes the roll again for 1.2…NO!!! He punches Metalik, Truth is up with a leg lariat. Drew is there, Truth has him on the shoulders. Drew drops down, shoves Truth, Erik with a knee to Truth. Drew clotheslines Erik. Akira kicks Drew. Tucker with a Thesz Press. Dorado with a splash off the top. Elbo drop from Metalik. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Metalik holds the title up, Lince rolls him up for 1..2…3!!!

Lince and Metalik argue, Truth with the AA onto Lince. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Match 7: Ali vs Ricochet

Ali tells Ricochet he can save him. Ricochet punches him in the mouth. Rights to Ali. Chop in the corner. Ric questions Ali, saying this isn’t him, then hits an uppercut. Whip to Ali, big elbow check. Body slam to Ali. Ric hits the ropes and drops n elbow to the chest. Cover for 1….NO! Ali is able to take the upperhand with a toss into the buckle face first. Kick from Ali. Another, as Retribution screams from outside in guttural sounds. Ali whips Ric and hits the chest then a cover for 1..NO!!!! Chop to Ali. Kick to Ricochet. Suple to Ricochet. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cravat from behind. Ali whips Ricochet, reversed, kick to the chest of Ricohet. Chop to the chest. Whip to Ali, Back body drop to Ali. Ric goes for a splash in the corner, gets tossed over the top rope, he goes for a suplex but Ali lands on his feet on the apron. Ali sets up for a suplex, Ric pushes, hurricanrana to Ali ON THE APRON! Ricochet grabs Ali and send him into the ring. Retribution come to cirle Ricochet. He hops on the apron. Ricochet enters, and Ali hits a swinging neckbreaker as we go to break.

WE are back, and Ali whips Ric into the corner chest first then hits a neckbreaker. Pin for 1…2..NO!!!! Ali screams that Ricochet needs them. Ali with a snapmare. Kick to the back of the head. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind. Ricochet sends Ali into the corner, locks up from behind, Tiger Suplex! Ricohet ducks under a right hand, spins with a hard clothesline. Ricochet waits for Ali to stand, goes for a kick, misses, Ali kicks Ricochet, locks the head, suplex, go behind, elbow from Ali, up to the 2nd rope, spinning DD—NO!! Ricochet blocks and hits a Northern Lights into a Brainbuster! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Ali to the top rope. Right hand from Ricochet. He hops up top. Ali pokes the eyes of Ricochet. Ali with a backbreaker from the top rope!!!! Cover from Ali. 1…2…..NO!!! Ali says nothing will change until Ricochet is willing to change. He is trying to help Ricochet. Ricochet with a huge forearm to Ali. Reverse hurricanrana to Ali! Ricochet pulls himself up in the corner. He heads to the top. Springboard, he spins and flies onto the guys of Retribution!!!

Ricochet to the top rope. He goes for the Pheonix Splash, but Ali rolls out of the way. He locks in a Koji Clutch on Ricochet’s head. Submission win for Ali.

Winner: Ali

The first half of the match seemed almost like they were purposefully stalling until after the commercial break. It all seemed relatively pointless. Everything after the commercial, however, was amazing. The added intensity of Ali’s commentary throughout the match helped, even if it made no sense whatsoever.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:04

Backstage, Pearce tells Orton that he has a directive from the office, saying next week, Orton will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

Orton grabs Pearce, slams him against the wall, and he has a message for Adam to deliver. Tell the staff that they can go to hell.



Match 8: The New Day vs Randy, Miz, and John

Morrison and Drew start us off. Drew punches John in the face and drops the man. Drew tosses Morrison in the corner hard. Drew with a chop. Tag to Woods, who chops Morrison hard Morrison with a shoulder tackle. Rope work and Woods hops over then gets shoved, hits the roeps, slides under, spinning forearm to Morrison. Randy is annoyed and backs away from a tag. Tag to Miz. Woods sends Miz into the roeps. Kofi with a tag. Springboard splash. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Dropkick. Miz goes to tag in Orton, but Orton isn’t having it. Miz tags in Morrison. Kofi rolls John up for 1…NO!!! Right hand from Morrison. Another in the corner. Whip and Kofi flies off the top rope with a hurricanrana. Stomp from Kofi. Miz in, kets kicked by Woods, gets sent to the outside with Morrison. Kofi and Woods hit the ropes and fly outside.

WE ARE BACK, and Miz is whipping Woods into the corner. Honor Roll out of the corner to Miz and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Woods knocks Morrison off the corner, Miz hits him with an elbow, distracts the ref, and Morrison hangs Woods up. Miz drapes Woods over the 2nd rope. Tag to Morrison, and he stomps Woods out. Orton is off the apron, staring Woods down, circling him. Morrison grabs Woods and sends him into the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Morrison kicks the back of Woods. Morrison drops elbows to Woods then locks him up from behind. Woods tosses Morrison, tries for a tag, John tops him, Woods elbows Morrison down. Woods reaches, Morrison lifts, fireman’s and a samoan drop. Miz with a kick after a tag. Miz asks for a tag, Orton ain’t havin it. Miz locks Woods up, catapults him into a right elbow from the tagged in Morrison, who springboards with an elbow drop and a cover for 1..2..NO!! Tag to Miz. They double team Woods with a gutbuster. Miz with kicks in the corner. Woods comes out with a clothesline! Tag to Drew! He’s got Miz and Morrison, and flips both of them with a suplex out of the corner. Neckbreaker to Morrison. Kip up. Drew yells at Orton, who is off the apron, staring him down. Drew with a Future Shock DDT to Morrison. Drew up in the corner. Drew offers a preview for next week, tosses John into the corner, and begs for Orton to tag in. Orton reaches over, looks to tag, decides not to, and drops down off the apron. He calls for his title, and he is out of here.

Morrison rolsl Drew up, uses the ropes. 1..2..NO!!! Woods clips the leg.

Whip to Morrison, he flies over the top rope onto kofi! Miz in. SPINEBUSTER TO MIZ!!! Drew with a Claymore Kick to Morrison. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Drew McIntyre and The New Day

Loved Orton being Orton here. The rest was run of the mill, with Woods playing face-in-peril and Miz and Morrison doing the base minimum. Thankfully, their minimum is serviceable. This was more story than anything, but the continued saga of Miz, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, getting the losing streak that nearly every other holder gets. Kudos to Orton. Yet again.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:06

End Show