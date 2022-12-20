Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.19.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start RAW in the dark corners of Paul Heyman’s basement, or so it may seem. In reality, he is backstage and he introduces himself and mentions Reigns. Roman Reigns is seated in a leather chair, speaks to us directly, calls RAW “The Home of Kevin Owens,” the home that he continues to leave and continually tries to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, and he’s not alone. John Cena? Kevin will need way more than that. Kevin will need the entire RAW locker room to have his back because Owens has interfered a little too much, and it’s time to return the favor and showcase the juice that they’ve got. They are not going anywhere. They will make Kevin’s life a living hell until everyone understands that everyone acknowledges The Bloodline.

Further backstage, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are beaten the shit out of Ali. Sami tells them that more work can be done, and that they need to go.



Match 1:

Akira toys with JD for a bit until Ford and Priest come in and Ford goes buckwild on that ass. He hits huge ass strikes, a dropkick, but Priest fires back with a right. Priest sends Ford into the corner. Hard right. A stomp. Another. Tag to Finn.

We get a backstage view of The Usos, Solo, and Sami attacking Elias with a guitar.

We are back to the match and Ford and Dawkins are handling Finn with ease. Axe to the left arm from Dawkins drops Fin. Tag to Ford. He works the arm. Priest enters the ring, kicks Dawkins, sends Ford to the apron. High kick from Ford. Ford to the top rope, dives off and gets hit with a right hand! POUNCE from Priest!!!

BACK FROM COMMERCIAL. Ford makes a quick tag, Dawkins comes in and drops Finn, right hand to Priest, whip from Finn, back elbow from Dawkins, ducks under a kick from Priest and hits him with a spinebuster! Spining right in the corner, high enziguri, both to Finn. Finn to the outside. Tag to Ford. Dawkins runs into a GOOZLE!!! South of Heaven! But Ford hits a Frog Splash onto Priest! Cradle from Finn for 1..2…NO!!! Finn grabs the head, lifts Ford up, Ford with a high kick to the head, Dominik on the apron to distract, Ford lands on his feet off a suplex attempt. Slingblade from Finn! He runs, shotgun dropkick to Ford!

Finn to the top rope, but Akira is there to yell at Dominik. He tosses the drink into the eyes of Dominik. Ford rolls up Finn. 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits

About half the match happened during the commercial break, but what we saw was fast paced and fun.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:58

Rhea Ripley is so upset that she challenges Akira Tozawa to a match right now.

The Street Profits tell Akira that he does, indeed, have that dog in him.



Match 2: Akira Tozawa vs Rhea Ripley

Akira rushes into the ring, ducks a kick, a right, but gets kicked on the third attempt. Back body drop but Akira lands on his feet then struggles to make the punch. He pulls back, locks up rom behind. Back elbow from Rhea, HUGE boot to Akira. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rhea lifts Akira up into the corner and gives him a few kicks. Rhea whips Akira hard into the corner. Rhea stands above Akira and hits a few rights, then forearms to the back of the head. Rhea with a final blow knocks Akira down hard. Rhea lifts the limp body and goes for a suplex. Akira blocks. Rhea with an uppercut, Akira lifts Rhea, but cant quite get it. Rhea lifts Akira, high and hits a suplex to Akira. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Cravat from behind.Rhea whips Akira into the corner, Akira hops up, over Rhea’s back, hits the ropes, dives and Rhea catches him midair! Rhea lifts Akira slides down and rolls her up! 1..2…NO!!! Rhea goes for a powerbomb, Akira holds on with his legs and hits a rana! Rhea to the outside! Dom is there to help her out and fan her down with a towel. Akira hits the ropes, but Finn is there to pull his legs out! Here come STREET PROFITS FLYING OVER THE ROPES TO THE OUTSIDE!!!

Rhea enters the ring, grabs Akira. Tries for Rip Tide, Akira slinks off, Akira sends her into the post, kick to Dom on the apron.

Akira to the top rope! SENTON!!! NOBODY HOME!!!! Rhea is up! Pumphandle! Rip Tide! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

It’s not like Akira was hurt with this loss, but it most def made Rhea look good.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:46

Recap of Bobby Lashley getting fired before heading live to Adam Pearce who is on the phone leaving Heyman a message. He tells the amazing Cathy Kelley that he and Lashley spoke privately and he will return eventually. In comes MVP to ask Pearce for a meeting. Pearce is down until a ref comes by to tell him something is happening near the loading docks. Pearce and the ref make a run for it, with Cathy following.



Match 3:

Anderson and Gable to start. Gable gets him down hard with some side headlocks. Anderson works a side headlock of his own, works the arm, tags in Gallows. Shoulder tackle. Big uppercuts in the corner. Right to the dome. Whip to Gable, back elbow from Gallows. Tag to Anderson, who works the left arm. Gable corners him, Gable misses a right, arm drag from Gable. Tag to LG as the crowd chants for Otis. Uppercut to Gable. Whip to the ropes, LG misses a big boot, Gable tells the crowd to shoosh, LG calls him a nerd. Tag to Otis. Otis and Gallows hit clotheslines! Otis corners Gallows, splash, eats a big boot, Gallows with a battering ram knocks Otis to the mat, and he rolls outside. Gable in, Anderson sends him outside.

We are back to Otis getting tagged in with a blind one. He enters, duks a right from Gallows, spins with a clothesline. Otis lifts Gallows, Gable on the corner, Gable dives off and drops Gallows while Otis slams him. Otis slides Anderson into the corner, then hits the post with his shoulde. Gable sends Anderson outside. Gable to the top rope!

Gable with a Moonsault, lands on his feet, big kick from Gallows, tag to Anderson. They go for Magic Killer, hit it! Cover! 1..2….3!!!



Winner: The OC

Run of the mill match that was a bit gutted by a commercial break, yet again.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:04

The Bloodline are here! They attack The OC. 1D to Anderson! One more for Gallows.

WE RETURN FROM BREAK

And The Bloodline is still in the ring. Jimmy Uso tells Pearce, who is waiting by the ramp with security, that they run this business. Sami Zayn tells Pearce he is the only one angry. These people love to hear Sami Uso. They love to hear The Uceologist. He doesn’t appreciate Pearce rushing The Usos.

They finally head up the ramp with their fingers in the air and AJ Styles flies from out of nowhere to attack them! Pearce holds AJ back while security rids the arena of The Bloodline.

Backstage, Pearce tells AJ he needs to chill, but AJ wants blood. Pearce offers him Sami Zayn, and AJ is down. WE’ll see that later.

Earlier today, Byron Saxton is seated with Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. Saxton asks her what’s going on. Bliss says Bray Wyatt abducted her, turned her into some dark, evil version of herself, then just left her broken with abandonment issues and took everything from her. Everyone called her crazy, so she went to therapy, but all that did was turn her into a shell that she doesn’t recognize and is still trying to work through. The friendship with Bianca and Asuka helped her with their friendship, but also that she has nothing to lose and everything to gain, including the title.

Bianca doesn’t believe her, says that she supports her and knows what she is capable of. She knows what Bray is about.

Bliss cuts her off, says stop making this about Bray. He is not a threat to Bianca, she is. She was winning titles way before she came through the door, and she can do it again.

Belair: “Then come do it, then.”

Saxton thanks them for their time, Bianca stands to leave, Bliss clocks her over the head with a vase!

Damn.



Match 4: Ladder Match

The Miz vs Dexter Lumis

The bell rings, and Miz runs out of the ring. Dexter slithers his way out to follow and hits him with a right hand. He drops Miz, then tosses him into the ring. Dexter grabs a ladder and looks to slide it in, but miz dropkicks the ladder into Dexter. Miz grabs the ladder and pulls it into the ring. He reaches for it only for Dexter to pull down on the opposite end and see-sawing it into Miz’s face. Dexter sends the ladder into the ring fully, grabs the end of it, Miz grabs the other end, and Dexter shoves him into the corner with the ladder. Uppercut from Dexter. Dexter lays the ladder between the two ropes in the corner and tosses Miz head first into it. Dexter shoves the ladder into the gut of The Miz. Again. Dexter stands atop the ladder and locks the head of The Miz. He pulls him up then hits a suplex off the horizontal ladder.

Dexter sets up the ladder as The Miz sits on the corner. Dexter stares Miz down, then shoves the ladder, and it falls directly in front of Miz’s dick. Graves thanks God, but Dexter dropkicks the ladder into The Miz’s no-no-zone. Dexter leaves the ring, grabs a new ladder, and sends it inside to set up under the money. Dexter starts the climb. He’s a bit slow, and here comes The Miz to climb up and hit some right hands. He reaches for the money, Dexter punches his stomach. They go face to face, Miz hits him in the forehead. Lumis grabs Miz with a hold, they do the ladder topple over thing, both hitting the ropes.

We come back and The Miz is climbing the ladder solo. He reaches the money, nearly unhooks it, but Lumis is there to grab his foot and tug him down! Lumis locks a submission on, but Miz uses the ropes to break free. He hangs Lumis on the 2nd rope and hits a neckbreaker. Miz grabs a ladder and looks to put Dexter between the two legs. He drags him onto one and slams down the other leg onto Dexter over and over again. Miz starts tossing ladders and chairs on top of Dexter. Some of which do not even land. He tosses the timekeeper’s chair onto Dexter then shoves it to Gargano. Miz grabs more chairs from under the ring and slams them onto Dexter. Crowd wants tables, so Miz obliges. He grabs one thn shoves it back under the ring when they cheer loudly for it. Lol. Miz shoves Johnny who looks to attack, but the ref stops him. Miz takes advantage and attacks Johnny over and over with right hands. Miz grabs a nearby ladder and tries to drop it onto Gargano, but misses. Miz sends Gargano into the ropes then attacks him with a ladder, sending him over the barricade into the crowd. Miz turns to Dexter, who is wide eyed and ready. Uranage onto the topper of the table ONTO the ladder. Table chant. Dexter clears the announce desk as the crowd heers. Dexter lays The Miz out on it. Dexter to the top of the ladder. He dives. MIZ MOVES!!! Dexter is out!!

The Miz rushes into the ring, climbs the ladder, but Dexter is up! He climbs, punches Miz in the gut, again, rights to the head, head into ladder, and Dexter shoves Miz off the ladder. Dexter reaches for the bags, is almost there but…

BRONSON REED IS HERE TO PULL DEXTER OFF AND ATTACK!!! Huge kick to Dexter. He drags Dexter to the corner. To the top rope. He dives off with a splash onto Dexter! Ouch. Bronson helps The Miz up.

The Miz shakes off the pain and climbs. The Miz reaches for the money, hears the boos and showers in them, then removes the clear cases of real money, which is not to be confused with the non-clear briefcase with no actual money in it that usually hangs from the rafters.



Winner: The Miz

This has continued to be a low point for RAW, but the attempt to make gold out of shit continues to varied results. Tonight was only slightly better than what we’ve seen before, as these two just aren’t clicking, and the story has more holes than a Seth Rollins shirt.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 18:31



Match 5: Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

AJ with a hard lockup into the corner. He hits a few rights, chasing Sami into the opposite corner. Whip to Sami, and AJ hits a backbreaker. Kick from Sami, right hand to AJ. Another. A knee. Elbow to the head. Sami whips, AJ holds on, hits a back elbow. Pumphandle gut buster. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! AJ tries for the Clash, but Sami drops and rolls to the outside. AJ with a forearm to the outside!!! He rolls Sami in. To the apron. AJ enters. Flapjack to AJ onto the top rope! Sami mounts, right hands. Sami with a right to AJ. Anther to the head. To the 2nd rope. Sami dives with an elbow, but AJ catches him and hits a backbreaker. Right, left, backhand, elbow. Clothesline. AJ tries for a suplex, Sami lands on his feet, so AJ hits a neckbreaker. Sami rolls to the outside again. Sliding knee from AJ. AJ to the apron. Standing moonsault, catches Sami by the head and drops him down on his back! AJ sends Sami into the ring. AJ to the apron. Springboard, but Sami shoves the ropes!

Back from the break, and Sami clocks AJ in th face. He hits some rights to the dome, Aj fires back though, Sami with a right, pele kick from AJ. Exploder from SAMI!!! Sami waits for the Helluva kick! Aj shoots the calf! Crusher!!! Sami reaches for the ropes. He gets em! AJ breaks the hold!

We look to the crowd and Solo is walking down the steps. Rollup from Sami gets a 1..2…NO!!! AJ to the apron. Solo walks over the barricade, AJ attack him! Sami leaves the ring to grab AJ. Aj sends Sami into the steps then the table then into the ring.

Solo is up, he grabs AJ and hits him with a spike! Ref doesn’t see! Blue Thunder Bomb! Cover for 1……2……3!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

The best match of the night, for sure. AJ as a represntative for RAW is interesting and Sami getting a win over him still feels kinda big.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:34

Adam Pearce is here to kick Sami and Solo out.

Backstage, Seth Rollins dances in a greenlit hallway.

WE COME BACK FROM BREAK and the hometown hero is here! We are informed his title match is in two weeks.

Seth Rollins welcomes Des Moines to Monday Night Rollins. He is back and what a night it has been. The Bloodline is here and rhey’ve been jumping everyone except for him. He’s not saying they’re scared but if they don’t want to find him, he has a message for Reigns: Mondays don’t belong to you, they belong to Seth Rollins.

Austin Theory seems to disagree. The crowd thinks he sucks. Seth clarifies. Theory tells Seth that nothing belongs to him. Seth was the one that said the US title was THE title of RAW, which means that the champ…is…here! Oh boy. The Austin Theory era is forever and this is just the beginning. Seth is going to pass the torch to him, and if he doesn’t, Seth will take it from his cold, legendary fingers.

Seth tells him Merry Christmas, too, kid.

Theory tells Seth he’s been lucky his entire career. Seth takes some offense to that, says the kid just doesn’t understand. Why is he so angry? He has it all. He is everything Theory says he is. Young, look great, but he’s also grown up. No more selfies, no more daddy’s little boy, no, Theory is the US Champion. The problem is there is one thing that means more than the title, and Theory knows it deep in his soul. Theory will never be, never have, as long as Seth is here, will never be Seth. He is not on Seth’s level.

Theory says he sees right through Seth. How many times has he been given the ball and fumbled it? The thing is Seth has seen the mountain top, but that’s just a peak, and Theory is coming for Everest. Maybe when he falls, he’ll realize that Seth is just the third most successful member of The Shield.

Seth ponders this, says he has been to the mountain top, he’s seen it, no, no, no…he is the damned mountain top. He is Everest. They say the title doesn’t make the man, the man makes the title, well lets find out what kind of man you are right here and right now.

Theory strongly considers this, but The Usos are in the audience. Seth tells Theory they got company, and hey’ll deal with this later. They stand side by side as The Usos look to enter the ring. Theory removes his jacket, then puts it back on and leaves the ring. Seth is left alone in the ring.

Seth looks over to The Usos, whoa re on the apron, and they enter. Seth starts the fight! He goes after each one, but eventually they take over with a beatdown.

Kevin Owens is here to make the save! He handles Jimmy while Seth clocks Jey. Both men in the ring. Pearce and agents come to stop The Usos. Seth grabs a mic, tells Kev it’s nice to see him. Seth asks Owens if he is thinking what Seth is thinking. Owens says yeah.

Becky Lynch cuts a really good promo on Bayley, asking if it’ll be a one v one or a one v three tonight.



Match 6: Bayley vs Becky Lynch

The girls feel each other out for a bit till Becky goes all UK on Bayley with some off the ropes trickery. Bayley asks, “What the hell was that?” hilariously. Lol. Becky works the arm but Bayley hangs her on the 2nd rope. Sky is there to try and slap her, but Becky stops her. Bayley is able to capatlize. They do some rope work, Becky kicks Bayley to the outside. Becky to the apron. Right hand off the apron. She sends Bayley into the ring. Becky to the apron. Manhandle Slam attempt, but Bayley elbows her then sends Becky into the buckle face first.

We are BACK from break and Bayley hits a suplex and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Right hand from Becky. Another. Another. Bayley fires back with elbows, hits the ropes, high kick from Becky stops Bayley. Girls meet in the middle, a whole lotta back and forth. Becky hits the ropes, right. BEcksploer! Becky kicks Bayley in the neck then slams her down hard on the mat. Becky hops off the 2nd rope with a leg drop and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Bayley whips into the corner, kicks the back of the leg, rollup from Becky for 1..2..NO!!! Saito Suplex from Bayley! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Backslide for 1..2.NO!!! Bayley clotheslnies the neck. She goes for the Bayley to Belly, switch, Becky grabs the head and slams her down hard with an inverted DDT. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bayley to the apron, Becky kicks her, 2nd rope dive for a leg drop, Becky lands on her feet, Bayley pulls her through, Becky breaks it, pulls Bayely into the ring by the hair. Bayley to Belly!!! Cover for 1…2……NO!!!! Bayley slaps Becky around a bit, so Becky slaps her hard in the face. Bayley wants Rose Plant, Becky pushes upward and hit an Angle Slam out of it. Back elbow out the corner by Lynch. Bayley punches up and climbs. Becky kicks her away, locks the head and flips forward with a blockbuster that Graves calls Diamond Dust. Nice. Bayley shoots the leg, stacks her up, uses the ropes 1….2…NO!! Ref spots the legs! Becky tries for the Manhandle Slam, but Damage CTRL is there to hold the legs of Bayley! Becky hits the ropes. Baseball slide to Bayley. Becky grabs a tv monitor, looks to attack Sky and Kai, so the ref kicks them both out. They scream their way towards the stage. Kai on the apron. Becky punches her! Rf admonishes Kai.

Bayley enters the ring with the monitor. She attacks Becky with it from behind. Rose Plant! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Bayley

A much needed win for Bayley and a great match to boot.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:36

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins bury the hatchet so that they can focus on beating the hell out of The Bloodline.



Match 7: The Usos vs Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Seth and Kevin attack before the bell and get the upperhand for a bit before we go to break.

We are back, and Kevin Owens is hitting a sick ass Frog Splash from the top to Jimmy! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Owens heads to the top rope again! Swanton Bomb but the knees are up! The ref checks on Jimmy, but here comes Solo! Jimmy with an uppercut.

THE OC are here!! They attack Solo!!! Here comes Jey flying from in the ring to the outside!! Seth hits the ropes. He dives over the top rope onto Jey and Solo!!! Solo is up, goes for the spike, Seth sends him into the post! STOMP TO JEY!!

I nthe ring, Jimmy sends Owens to the corner. Jey locks the head, looks for a superplex, but Owens attacks the kidneys.

THEORY from the audience clocks Seth with the title! Owens headbutts Jimmy! Jimmy with rights He locks the head. Owens stops it, hits a headbutt. Owens down, runs, SUPERKICK!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jimmy flies with a frog splash, lands on his feet,

Owens tries or a stunner, Jimmy stops it, superkick, shoots for a pop up powerbomb, Jimmy ducks, hits the ropes. Pop Up Powerbomb! Cover! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens

A nice lil main that tied the whole episode together well, giving a sense of closure while placing focus on Kevin Owens as the guy who is in Roman’s sights.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:56

Kevin Owens celebrates. Sami Zayn slides into the ring! He stands and stares down KO. Owens removes the tape from his wrist. Sami chooses not to attack, and leaves the ring.

End Show