Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.20.21  

Merry Christmas everyone! It’s the Mick Foley version of Santa here!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with a recap of last week, specifically Big E goin buckwild on errrybody till Lashley gets the upperhand with a spear.

Lashley starts the show proper, and damned if that crowd ain’t full.

MVP wants us to praise Handsome Squidward for doing something impossible last week. In the same night, he beat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E. Now that he has been added to the Day 1 PPV, no one can disrespect him again. Everyone must acknowledge the era we are currently living in.

BIG E disagrees. He comes out to say as much. Hats off and cheese curds to Lashley, says E. Lashley did everything he said he was going to do – beat all three of them to turn the match into a Fatal Four Way. The Lashley E knows, though, is strong and dominant and has a lot of sisters, but when it comes to getting it done in the ring, he does it all on his own – this is why E was so surprised when MVP cracked his knee. E thought to himself that maybe Bobby doesn’t have the balls E thought he did.

Lashley says he was going to beat Big E anyhow, anyway. He didn’t need help from anyone. MVP did this on his own. Lashley didn’t need MVP to beat Owens, Rollins, or Little E. Are these people questioning whether or not he could beat Big E on his own. Before the match last week, MVP said that if he couldn’t beat Big E, MVP would. Lashley thinks MVP believes that, so in the spirit of competiton, let’s see if MVP really can beat Big E. He’s a two-time US Champion, so Lashley is going to stand by ringside and let’s see if that’s true.

MVP holds his cane in attack position as Lashley watches on. From out of nowhere, Rollins and Owens attack Lashley from behind. They send him into the barricade. Big E comes to the rescue, for some reason, and gets sent into the barricade as well. Owens and Rollins roll into the ring as Lashley is, and start to stomp him out. Seth asks Owens to hold Lashley, then runs for a stomp. Big E is in the ring, clothesline to Rollins. Tackle to Owens. Lashley drops Rollins face first onto the mat.

Big E and Lashley stare each other down…..BUT HOW WILL THEY CO-EXIST?!?!??!!?

From one surprise attack from behind to another, we see Bianca and Piper’s recent issues. Last week, Piper received a countout loss. Last Monday, Bianca gets a win, but gets attacked yet again.

Sarah tells Bianca that her match tonight with Piper is called The Final Chapter. Ok….sure. Bianca says she’s only ever tried to stay in her lane, but Piper is over here trying to steal her shine. This is the final match for her to learn that no matter how much she attacks, she will never take her out. She says she’s going to win like he always does.

Backstage, Owens and Rollins are arguing with one another. In come Pearce and Deville. They feel like they can put together one of the most interesting tag team matches in the history of RAW. Lol. Sure, Jan. They make the match official. Rollins walks away while Owens stands alone, saying they should strategize…



Match 1: Bianca Belair vs Piper Nivens

Bianca shoves, Piper does the same, shoves her, Bianca slaps her, tries for A KOD, and Piper rolls to the outside. Back on the apron, Bianca tries to pull Piper in, but Piper hangs her up. Shoulder tackle to Piper, but she stays standing. She hits one of her own and drops Bianca. Stomp to the back, an axe handle to the back. Right hand in the corner, again, another. Splash in the corner to Bianca. Punches to the chest from Bianca. Right from Piper. Bianca hops over, flips out of the corner, hits a dropkick, kip up, hard shoulder in the corner. Another shoulder. Bianca runs to the corner, gets tossed over to the apron, lands on her feet, forearm, to the top, crossbody, but Piper catchers her and drops her down with a slam. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! The girls end up outside. Bianca with a hard to hit Spinebuster as we go to break.

We are back to “The Final Chapter” and Piper has Bianca up on the top rope. Bianca tries to fight back, goes for a Sunset Flip, can’t pull Piper off the corner, right hand to the forehead from Piper! She goes for a seated drop but Bianca moves and Piper sits on her ass. Roll through from Piper into a splash in the corner. Running cannonball to Bianca. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Punches down on Bianca. Piper sends Bianca into the corner. She grabs the hair and tosses Bianca across the ring again. Slap from Piper. Bianca fires back with one of her own! She ducks a right, antoher, kik to the chest, another kick, shoulder in the corner, another, again, whip to Piper into the corner, Piper reverses, lifts, fireman’s, Belair slinks off, top rope. Crossbody to Piper! Springboard moonsault and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Mounted punches in the corner from Bianca, but Piper powerbombs her out of the corner at 4! Piper drags Bianca to the corner, looking to squash her like a bug.

Piper misses the splash, Bianca grabs Piper, Piper walks up the corner, BIANCA HITS THE KOD ON PIPER!! Cover! 1….2….3!!!!!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

That’s one way to stretch anticipation for a a single move across three weeks.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:24

We rewind time to two weeks ago when Austin Theory attacked Finn Balor.

Theory is stopped backstage, and he feels like the luckiest superstar in the world. There’s a reason why Vince is so proud of him – maybe it’s the great selfies, or maybe he holds promise in Theory. More than that, he sees Theory as the future WWE Champion.



Match 2: Finn Balor vs Austin Theory

They head to the outside really quickly, where Theory proves he’s got some skils He sends Finn into the ring and mounts him with some punches. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Theory corners him, hits a few clothesline, snapmare into a cravat from behind. Finn turns into it, Theory kicks, sunset flip from Theory, but Balor hits a odrpkick to the face. Clothesline sends Theory to the outside. Finn to the apron. He runs and kicks but Theory catches t he kick and swings Finn downward. NECKBREAKER TO FINN OFF THE APRON TO THE FLOOR BELOW!

We are back and Finn creates separation, but Theory corners him, runs into a kick, Finn with aback elbow. Whi ptothe ropes, right hand to the forehead, shoots the legs, stomp from Finn to the chest. Running knee from Balor then some stomps. Shoulder from Theory, rolls into the ring, dropkick. Theory covers for 1..2..NO!!! High kick off the apron from Finn. Finn to the top. Theory clips the legs, runs up, bounces off the top rope with a modified Spanish Fly! Cover with a selfie for 1..2…NO!!!! Reversal for 1..2…NO!!!! Finn with the elbow to the chest of Theory!

Finn runs, dropkick to Theory. To the top rope! Coup De Grace! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

Theory looked amazing here. Crisp, strong, quick, agile. A great showing, and Finn more than did his part. Solid affair. They should both be proud.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Miz is backstage talking to Omos. AJ comes up and wondres what they’re talking bout. Miz says it’s not his business. AJ wants back in the title picture. Omos squeezes his neck, saying he cant wait.

Miz heads to the ring for some MizTV.

Miz starts by apologizing publicly to his wife. He then welcomes AJ and Omos.

Omos starts the interview by tossing out a chair. Miz says he cant help but notice that he and Omos have been a bit out of sync. AJ says, “Kinda like you and your wife, right?” Miz wonders if the magic has left. AJ says it’s calle growing pains. He and Omos are unstoppable. Omos has made great strides; he could be a tag team champ on his own, with each title on his shoulders. They are on the same page. AJ is proud of this tag team, and they are seeing eye to eye. In fact, AJ wants to clean house and take all the titles.

Miz cuts Omos off, saying this was such a heartfelt and sincere answer, but Miz has heard otherwise. From who? Omos himself. AJ has a question himself – what kind of man puts the mother of his children in harms way? Miz says that Omos doesn’t feel the same way AJ does. Omos confided in him, and it resonated heavy. He said that he is sick and tired of carrying AJ Styles. That was just the beginning. He also said that the minute he stepped foot here, he was already the biggest and brightest and AJ is holding him back. Also, this mutual respect is one-sided. How long did it take AJ to get to the WWE. 15 years? Omos didn’t lift a finger; WWE begged him to sign it. Omos said it the best: He’s not the next Andre, he’s the first Omos.

AJ says they never should have come on this show, The Miz is full of it. What’s going on, Omos.

Omos is about to answer, but Rey Mysterio and his son are here for their upcoming match.

Lol wtf.



Match 3: AJ Styles and Omos vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

We got AJ and Dominik working the start of the match. AJ gets rolled up by Dom after an abominable stretch, but only gets 2. AJ with a Pele Kick. Aj misses a hit in the corner, tag to Rey. Rey with a rana, hops over he op rope to the outside, hits a shoulder, flies over the top, spins with a tornado DDT! Drop toe hold. Mysterio hits the ropes. 619 to AJ! Rey to the top rope! Frog Splash, but AJ gets the knees up!!!

AJ looks to tag in Omos. OMos turns his face. AJ seems confused. Rollup from Rey. 1..2…..3111

Winners: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

lol.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: –:00

AJ walks over to Omos, who is still turned towards the hard cam, standing on the apron. AJ says he should have never took him under his wing beause he is a piece of trash. Omos shoves AJ. AJ attacks Omos on the apron! Pele kick to Omos! Omos shoves AJ to the apron. Hard right hand, AJ wants the forearm, springboard, Omos catches him with a GOOZLE!!!! Fireman’s to AJ. He presses AJ up and just lets him fall on his face.

Omos has a mic. He tells AJ that the next time AJ sees him, it will be in a match against AJ.

It’s 6:15….

Backstage, Theory is at Vince’s door. He hesitates to walk in, thinks twice about it, and walks away.



Match 4: Randy Orton vs Chad Gable

Lockup to start. Chad works the left arm, Orton reverses. Gable flips out, then bridges and flips out, works into a side headlock, spins, dorp toe hold to Orton, and Orton slinks to the outside. Orton back in, Gable chin lock, revrses with a takedown, Orton back up, arm drag from Gable. Orton corners Gable. Another arm drag, and another to Orton. Orton kicks, sends Gable to the outside. Gable lands on his feet, hops on the apron, kick from Orton. Orton grabs the head for the DDT.

Gable escapes, locks up behind, arm drag, but this time Orton dodges it. RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

Not quite three minutes yet they did quite a bit here for Gable. Gable basically outwrestled Orton the entire match, making him look foolish in the best way possible, but couldn’t quite prepare for the surprise finish of the RKO.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:52

Orton tries to RKO Otis a few times, but can’t quite get it done.

Backstage, MVP walks into a locker room where Lashley is. He asks Bobby if he can trust Big E. Lashley says no, he cant. He’ll beat his ass. MVP wonders if Bobby was setting a trap earlier or was he bailing on MVP? Lashley hesitates, says hes gotta hydrate, and asks MVP to grab him some water.

Priest is here, and at least one fan in the crowd is hyped as shit.

– 24/7 antics here –

Let’s watch something more entertaining:



Match 5: Damian Priest vs Dolph Ziggler

Priest conrers Ziggler quickly then hits a sholder tackle. Back elbow off the ropes. Priest misses another in the corner, Ziggler kicks, goes for a Fameasser, Ziggler sunset flips him for a 1..2..NO!!! Priest with The Clap. Ziggler elbows him. Priest attacks the back. Kick to Zigger. Shove to Ziggler into the ropes, Priest sends him up, and slams him back down. Priest to the corner, he’s up top. Ziggler rushes, grabs the head. SUPERPLEX TO PRIEST!!!

Back from the break, and Ziggler hits a hard DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ziggler tries for a superkick, but Priest catches it. Right hand. Kicks left and right. Leg Lariat. Priest with a back elbow in the corner, he locks the head of Ziggler, lifts up, Ziggler floats behind, Preist with a clothesline. Broken Arrow. Pin for 1…2..NO!! Priest on the top rope, Ziggler runs up, Priest drops down to the apron, hits a huge uppercut to Ziggler! Ziggler goes flying. Roode is there to trip Priest, causing him to fall on his head ON THE APRON.

Priest goes super Mola Ram and attacks Roode while the ref counts. He mounts and beats down on Roode just as the ref hit 10.



Winner: Dolph Ziggler via DQ



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Priest grabs Roode and hits The Reckoning while staring down ZIggler.

Priest then chases Ziggler up he ramp to the back.

Finn is backstage, all smiles. His win was satisfying, he tells Kevin. He hopes Theory took tons of selfies out there, but now Finn will move onto importan—

BAM! Attack from Theory. He drops him back first on a road case, and in comes Hurricane and a ref to stop the attack.

Edge is here, and for the first time in nearly two hours, I’m slightly excited. It appears we are getting an episode of The Cutting Edge.

Theory gets his time to talk to Vince, who offers him a rematch next week. He then asks what the pencil is for again. Vince then….erases something he wrote down, blows the shit in Theory’s face, then says HO HO HO over and over again. I made absolutely none of this up…

Edge introduces his guest; a fellow Canuck, and also someone who is frustrated with his opponent, The Miz.

Maryse comes out with a clutch. This throws me off.

In record time, Maryse reminds me of why I was never a fan.

She says she doesn’t like being here, most people know her as a person who is bigger than life, she has it all together, but she is a human that wants to be respected andthanked for all she does. She loves Miz, but she wants a thank you for everything. This gets boos. Last week, Edge could have hurt her really bad, and he didn’t. She is a mom, she has a family, a two year old, and a three year old. If something happens to her, who will take care of them?

She then asks Edge if he would ever do this to Beth. Edge apologizes, says sorry her life is some horrible country song. Come on, is anyone else buying this? Edge tells her to cut the act. Miz is trhing to lull him into some false sense of security so that Miz can attack. Just get out here. This is low even for Miz. To answer her question – would he do this to Beth? Hell no, because he respects her.

Miz’s music hits, and Miz tries to attack from behind. Edge gets the jump, but Maryse slaps Edge in the head with her purse. Lol. Ok…Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Maryse is all smiles. She kisses Miz.



Match 6: Rhea Ripley vs Queen Zelina

Vega locks up in the ropes to prevent an attack. She ducks under a clothesline and kicks the leg, again, Rhea catches a third and spins her, misses a big boot, lifts Vega, Vega spins for a tornado DDT, but Rhea stops it, locks the head, deadlifts for a suplex, but Vega hits a neckbreaker. Vega runs up Rhea, Rhea catches her, then hits a big boot to vega. Rhea sits her on the top, hits a hard right, chop to the chest, Rhea climbs the corner, locks the head, SUPERPLEX ATTEMPT, she dead lifts, cant quite get it up as Vega wiggles down,

Rhea tries again, Vega pulls Rhea through the corner then hits a knee to the chin. Superkick, but Rhea with the pumphandle. Rip Tide. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:08

Sarah is ready to ask Big E if they can COEXIST. Lol. Lashley walks up to tell Big E that he didn’t need MVP last week and won’t need him on Day 1. Tonight, he’s focused on Seth and Kevin. Can he trust Big E? Big E tells him not to worry bout him, but leave MVP in the back.

Liv Morgan IS HERE. We wait a good ten minutes before she actually cuts a promo.

She has a kendo stick, and says last week she challenged Becky to a rematch, and before she accepted, she crushed Liv’s hand. She says when Becky was leaving last week, she said she’d fly home to train, so Liv knew it meant she’d go to her private dream with her tryhard husband in Iowa, and Liv knew that she was going to follow Becky there to even out the playing field, but apparently this was Becky’s plan all along. Here’s some footage.

Liv attacks another red head at Becky’s gym, Becky tries to attack, then screams at like ten men to “GET HER” lol. Ok, they’re supposed to just attack Liv? Does Becky have goons? Is she a super-villain?!

Liv says she learned that Liv is so threatened by her that she disguised one of her own students as Becky. Liv cannot stand that she had to beat up an innocent woman, but it made her so happy when she thought this was Becky, and that’s the kind of person that Becky is – willing to sacrifice one of her own student. Liv says she’s going to win the title and Becky will have all the time in the world to spend with her baby and hot husband.

Liv says she will break Becky’s face and become the new champion.

Becky is here. She congrats Liv, saying she foiled Becky’s master plan. Becky’s students understand that dues must be paid. Becky paid hers. That’s why she’s not so soft. When you’re big time, you don’t have time to be down. She’s not so optimistic about Liv, though, with her dodgy arm.

Liv, a little too early on the delivery, says it only took one arm to kick Becky’s ass. She did show her “SHTUDENTS” that luck runs out. Kudos, though, because Liv stepped up more than she thought she would. She created a spotlight for herself, but it gets very hot under those lights. Liv says Becky cant scare her. Liv says her spotlight is bright, and she is feeling just fine, so come take a look.

Liv tosses the kendo stick out of the ring and tells Becky that she didn’t bring this stick for her, she brought it for Becky. Becky has a private jet to atch, and leaves.

Liv bows because it’s obvious that this was her rendition of a third grade play.



Match 7: Big E and Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Big E and Owens to strt. Big E sends Owens to the outside. Lashley gets a tag and trucks through Owens ala Braun, then does the same to Seth.

We are back and Lashley has Seth upside down for a delayed suplex. He does so one-handed, then signals for The Hurt Lock. Seth escpes and drops Lashley to the outside. Owens with a running senton. He kicks Lashley over and over, then sends Lashley into the ring. Owens follows, another running senton in the ring. Cover from Owens and gets a 1..2..NO!!! Front face lock.

Big E gets a tag. Overhead belly to belly, another, a third and Big E gets some gyrating. He hits the roes, Seth is in the ring, Big E clotheslines him, Owens rolls up Big E, kick out, and he gets an STO in the corner. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Seth who comes in for. Quick pin. It only gets 2. Kevin tags in, Seth dives into Lashley on the outside. Swanton Bomb from Owens to Big E. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!!

Another break, and we are back to Owens getting a tag as well as Big E. Lashley with a tackle to Rollins, neckbreaker to Rollins, overhead belly to belly, Seth is up in the corner, hard clothesline to Seth. Lashley runs, Seth hits a kick, Lashley ohps over his head, lfits Seth and hits a running powerslam. Cover. Owens stops it at 1..2.NO!!! Lashley looks to spear Seth, but Seth hops over and Lashley spears Big E!!!

Owens in, tries for a stunner, but Lashley hits a spear on him! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Unfortuantley, a bulk of the match was missed due to commercial breaks. What we did see was par for the course, but also nothing to write home about.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 14:00

People seem a bit confused as the crowd boos and Seth attacks Lashley. Owens yells that his ribs are hurt. Seth pulls Lashley to the outside.

Owens and Rollins grab steps and clock Big E in the face. They then head back to Lashley and send the steps into his shoulder. I think Owens hits a rolling senton to Big E, but we don’t see it. He and Rollins head over to Lashley. Seth lifts Lashley and Owens powerbombs him on the apron. Kevin then places Lashley’s head on the steps and yells at Rollins to do it. Rollins stomps Lashley’s head in.

Owens and Seth head into the ring and shake hands. They turn their backs on one another, turn back to each other, and hug.

End Show