Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.27.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Happy New Year everyone! I’ve been testing Negative for Covid, but positive for sexy, so let’s have some fun!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RKO Bro is here to start the show. Matt has a Christmas card. It’s 12/27.

Riddle welcomes us to 2021, saying we’ll love what they do in 2022. He’d love to patent some shit, but Orton is focused on today – particularly Otis. He asks the production truck (something Riddle knows not what), and we see orton’s attempt to RKO Otis to no avail.

Gable and Otis come out to call Orton dumb. Gable says there is no dangerous man, no greater threat than his protégé, prized pupil, number one guy – Otis. Gable taught him everything. Look at that face. He could just kiss it. I know this because Gable does just that. Gable graduated with his Masters, getting a 4.0. People boo him, and he questions our booing of genius, although he is a bit advances for a town like this. Gable says Otis will send Orton limping into Day One, regardless of the outcome, it won’t be long before the titles are around the waist of The Alpha Academy.

Riddle tells them to slow his roll. Riddle consiers himself a man of “higher” education. What does Alpha Academy even mean? What’s the curriculum? Riddle’s got knowledge up in his brain he’d love to show Randy when he takes on Gable right here and now, bro. He’s got this – Orton made it look pretty easy last week.

Gable calls Riddle an ignoramus, questions his decisions, then gives in, offering a free lesson from Master Gable.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Chad Gable

We are back and Riddle and Gable are going at it already. Gable escapes a quick attempt at a submission. Lockup from behind, Riddle is sent to the corner, Gable attacks the left leg, snapping it on the bottom rope. Knee to the knee. Gable tugs the foot inward. Another leg lock to Riddle. Gable flips Riddle up, Tiger Suplex with a bridge for 1..2…NO!!! Riddle tries for a triangle,

Gable escapes with a spin and grabs an Ankle Lock! Riddle escapes, kicks Gable in the face. Floating Bro. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

Oh what could have been.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Shoot, like 5 mins or sumn

We are back, and the bell rings.



Match 2: Randy Orton vs Otis

Orton tries quickly with an RKO, but Otis kills him. Match is over. Randy is dead.

Just kidding. But he does hit a hell of a splash to Orton. Orton favors the ribs in the corner, and Otis starts in with some shoulders. Otis sends Orton to the outside. Otis follows and rushes Orton near the steps. Orton moves, and Otis crashes into the steps. He hops on the apron, Orton kicks, and he wants the DDT. Corey claims Orton needs power for this, although I don’t see how. Orton with a DDT. Orton hears some voices, goes for it, Otis shoves, catches Orton, and drops him hard with a body slam.

Otis drags Orton to the corner, bounces a few tmes, and eats mat. RKO! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

It’s glaringly obvious when they are attempting to give someone a push based on long-term growth and story telling, versus a one-off until a PPV. This was the latter.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:25

Riddle grabs a mic, tells Orton he is so proud of him. He just RKO’d Otis, which was impossible, and now it’s time for Randy’s Present – and there is only one big and good enough for Orton from Riddle. It’s a big, big, beautiful hug.

YOU’VE GOT TO GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WA—-

Wait…

Anyway, Orton hugs Riddle.

Kevin Owens is backstage with Dick Van Dyke’s grandson, awaiting an interview.

We return and Owens and it appears Big E has a video message for Owens, Lashley, and Rollins. Big E brings up the Champion’s Disadvantage. He says this is his life story and goes over his growth from a studio apartment to now. He did not come this far to only come this far, and he will walk out of Day One still Champion.

WE come back to Owens, disappointed. He says Big E is wrong. Him overcoming the odds, coming to work every week – not this week though! Owens is here, he comes in every week. He tells Kevin that he doesn’t like his name, and he has one week to pick another one. This is all about his perfect plan. Getting into the title match, becoming best friends with Seth. Taking out Lashley. The next part of his plan? Winning the title. Before Owens leaves, he rechristens the interviewer “Bert.”

Dana Brooke is here with her shiny penny, and she is not alone, because Reggie is here with her.



Match 3: Dana Brooke and Reggie vs R-Truth and Tamina

Truth and Reggie to start. Handshake, but Truth says SIKE and gets a side headlock. Rope work and Truth hits a shoulder tackle, then the Fortnite dance. Reggies shows some dancing skills, tries for a clothesline, but Reggie backflips and hits aback elbow. Truth hits the ropes and drops Reggie with an elbow. Tag to Tamina. She enters and huts a superkick to Reggie. Dana tags, even though she doesn’t necessarily have to. Kicks to Tamina. Dana cartwheels for no reason, hits a dropkick, then springboards into a moonsault. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Back elbow from Tamina. Truth gets a blind tag, and Tamina is upset. Truth tells her to get out, then grabs Dana and looks to back body drop her, but Dana tags in Reggie.

Kick from Truth. Whip to Reggie. Eggie with a wheelbarrow into a flip/pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Reggie

Ya know, a year or so of solid training, and Reggie could really be something.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:46

Tamina decides to clothesline R-Truth. Dana makes the save, drops Tamina, then she and Reggie leave the ring.

We go to last week when Vega lost to Rhea with ease.

Backstage, Nikki is asked if being barred last week was the right thing to do? Nikki says Rhea doesn’t need her help. They chose to be a team because they wanted to. She likes to think she’s inspired Rhea, even if she’s been down on her luck. Rhea has helped her to get her mind right.



Match 4: The Street Profits vs Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Ford and Dom to start. They go tit for tat, both kipping up at the same time to show equal footing. They shake hands, Ford works the arm, tags in Dawkins, Dom rolls out of a wrist lock and tags in Rey. He comes in with a quick rana, sends Dawkins into the corner, and mounts, but Dawkins walks out of the corner, sunset flip from Rey, shoulder tackle from Dawkins. Ford in, Dawkins drops him onto Rey. Cover for 1..NO!! Ford had gotten the tag. Whip to the ropes, reversed, roll through from Rey for 1..2…NO!!! Ford tries for an enziguri, Ford misses, Tag to Dom, double team from the Mysterios with legs sweeps and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Rey. He comes in, sends Ford away, tags in Dom, Rey sits on the shoulders of Ford, sends him outside, Rey drops Dawkins on the outside. Both Mysterios in the ring. They slide to the outside, Rey with a splash, and Dom with a Code Red.

We are back and Dominik flies over the top rope onto Montez in a rather dangerous looking move. In the ring, Ford has Rey on his back, puts him on his shoulders, pops him up for a move he’s never hit, and Rey bounces off with arana into a 619. He flies off the apron to Ford, while Dom hits. Frog Splash with VERY LITTLE HANG TIME. Ouch. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Ford is back on the ropes, drop toe hold from Dom as it looks like he was missplaced. Dawkins grabs the leg of Rey, Dom didn’t get much of the 619, superkick to Ford. Dawkins sends rey out of the ring.

Whip and bet down from Dom, but Dawkins sends him to the ropes, top of the shoulders, and Ford is on the top rope with a blockbuster off the top! Cover for 1…2..3!!!

Winners: The Street Profits

Man was that a mess. Commentary would have you believe both teams killed it, but there were so many missteps and sloppiness during the entire second half. From Ford being in the wrong position to Dom just kind of flying without a care – and not in a good way.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 11:47

We move on to Omos and AJ via video package.

Further backstage, The Miz berates a dude who got shitty flowers. He introduces a special guest – Eric Bischoff. They exchange pleasantries before Miz shouts for roses.

AJ is in the ring, questioning Omos’ threats from last week. Obviously, he’s afraid of living up to his full potential. He was scared early in his career, too, but he was never selfish and unappreciative. The next time he sees Omos in this ring, AJ will kick his teeth in. He wants to give Omos some food for thought – AJ has 20+ years of experience on Omos. He’s seen giants come and go, but there’s only been one AJ Styles.

There is some dude in the crows. It’s Grayson Waller. AJ calls hims out, tells him to come into the ring. Here he comes.

AJ wants to introduce him to the WWE Universe. The crowd boos him. Waller wants to show the world what we can see every Tuesday night. As for paying dues, all he had to do was get under the skin of AJ, and he begged for him to be in the ring. He says Mondays feel right, and they’ll be even better when Omos is done with AJ and Weller takes his spot.

AJ says of course he likes it here, this is where stars are made – and Weller is not a star, not even close. Since he is here, let’s show him around a bit.

Apollo Crews, of all people, interrupts.

Crews says AJ and Omos are very similar to him and Azeez, but OMos has left them, while Apollo/Azeez are a united front. AJ’s giant is not here tonight, but his is.

The big guy wants to fight AJ, and AJ ain’t backing down. He takes the challenge.

WE come back and It’s Apollo and AJ instead!

What the hell?



Match 5: Apollo Crews vs AJ Styles

Crew works the neck for a bit, then hits. Suplex to AJ. AJ hits the ropes, holds on, kicks off of the ropes, and Apollo with a back body drop. Cover for 1..NO! Apollo whips Aj into the corner hard. AJ sends Apollo to the outside, hops to the apron, Apollo pulls him off and hits a knee, then drops him face first on the apron. Huge knee from Apollo.

We are back from a break, and Apollo with a headlock frm behind. AJ turns into it, hits an elbow, another, righ hand to the dome, Apollo gets one, misses another, pele kick from AJ. AJ with his flurry of moves, then a running forearm to Apollo. Nice. AJ feeds off the crowd, interestingly enough. AJ drives Apollo’s head to the knee. AJ grabs Apollo, sets up for Styles Clash, counter int oa sunset flip into a powerbomb from Apollo. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Apollo presses AJ, AJ lands on his feet, back elbow from AJ, Aj with a back flip off the 2nd rope into an inverted DDT. Nice. AJ looks for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Azeez pulls Apollo to the outside! Apollo on the apron, AJ runs up on him, Crews with the fireman’s, Death Valley Driver onto the apron!

IN the ring, Enziguri from AJ. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! AJ shoots the legs, bridge for 1…rols back, Styles Clash! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: AJ Styles

IN case you ever doubted it, AJ can still fucking go.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Azeez tries to attack, but AJ makes it out of the ring unscathed while Azeez tries to help Apollo up in the ring. AJ surprises him with a Phenomenal Forearm, and is this the official face turn of AJ? Lol.

Azeez AINT DONE! He tries to attack, and AJ punches him away.

Seth Rollins sends us a TOUT.

Owens is in the middle of the ring in a great and festive mood. He had a great Christmas, last night he main evented MSG, in a match that he won. And in 5 days, everyone rejoices when he becomes WWE Champion at Day 1. He’s the only one of the four here. It makes him smarter than Seth, tougher than Big E, and stronger than Lashley. He gets it, why come to a dump like Detroit? But owens felt it important to be here, and show everyone the example. At Day One, we’ll get a champ to be proud of. The odds are not in his favor, but let’s think about them. Last week, Seth stomped Lashley’s head right through the steps. He was an innocent bystander, but that helps him because Lashley is gunning for Rollins. Big E has gotten speared by Lashley, so there’s that. As for Rollins, he and Owens are like this *crosses fingers* This will make him our champion.

MVP is here to give credit to the well orchestrated plan, but his prediction is wrong. Lashley has not forgotten the powerbomb on the apron. Lashley will rip the wet noodle arms off of Kevin’s ectomorphic body. He doesn’t care if it’s Rollins, Big E, or Kevin Owens, someone will end up in a Hurt Lock, because we are back to that whole era thing.

Kevin informs us that his mother thinks he’s special. Out comes Shelton and Cedric. MVP seems confused. Cedric tells Owens that he is right; one man cannot beat three. Shelton says even Lashley can’t take on the whole world. Just think about it; when was Lashley at his best? In The Hurt Business. MVP stops Cedric, says Lashley doesn’t need anyone. He doesn’t need MVP. He’s willing to talk business by….

Owens gets this, they want to reform Hurt Business, and beating Owens up will make it work, but Owens wants to fast forward all this business and get to the match.

MVP marches onward.

Owens vs Cedric next.



Match 6: Kevin Owens vs Cedric Alexander

Owens starts with a senton, which is great. Whip to Cedric into the corner, he drops to his seat, Owens gives MVP at the booth a SUCK IT and hits a running cannonball. Stomp to Cedric. Owens to the top rope. Cedric rolls outside. Owens on the apron, grabs Cedric, and looks to drive him, but Cedric elbows out. Boot to the face, then a clothesline on the apron. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Owens grabs the head, and hits a suplex onto the knee! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Owens shoots to the ropes, Cedric flies over, lands on his feet, step up enziguri to Owens. Cedric hits the ropes, dives through for a suicide dive. Cedric sends Owens back in the ring. Cedric to the apron, high kick, he flies in with a Flatliner to Owens. Cover for 1…2..NO!!!!

Owens is pissed. POWERBOMB!! STUNNER! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens

Thanks for coming, Cedric.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:12

Shelton rushes the ring. Owens to the apron. Shelton wants a mic. He gets one, turns, KICK! BAM! STUNNER!

The announcer dude announces a “Special Look” at the rivalry between Becky and Liv Morgan because they’ll be damned if Liv cuts another live promo.

Earlier today, Priest talks about losing control of his darkness.



Match 7: Damian Priest vs Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler tries to link up in the corner, then tries for a surprise boot, but Priest catches it. Priest hits the ropes, Ziggler does, too, big boot kills Ziggler. Priest sends Ziggler into the corner hard. Priest corners Ziggler, hits a knee, another, hard right hand to the face. Priest lifts by the arm, whips hard into th corner, then misses a back elbow. Ziggler kicks the knee. Boot scrape to Priest. Ziggler sends him into the corner. Ziggler punches, Priest fires back, another hard right. Priest whips Ziggler, ducks, gets kicked in the chest, then hits a surprise back elbow. Clothesline from Priest to Ziggler, sending him outside. Priest misses a clothesline on the outside, iggler sends him into the barricade, he flies for a DDT, but Priest catches him and just throws his ass over it onto some chairs.

We are back and Ziggler nearly gets the win with a fameasser. Haha, No he doesn’t. But ya know…let’s play along. Right hand to Priest. Another right from Ziggler. He talks some shit but Priest hits jim with a jab, blocks a right, and goes in with the left, right, left. Leg lariat drops Ziggler. Priest tries to hold in his inner demons. Priest stands, he hits a back elbow in the corner, another in the adjacent corner, hits the ropes, ducks under, ho behind, shoves, lift up and then hard down to Ziggler. He spins Ziggler into a Broken Arrow. Cover for 1..2….NO! Ziggler continues to talk shit to Priest, berating him and saying this is what a champion looks like. Ziggler with a slap directly to the face. Priest finally turns and attacks Ziggler with a bunch of rights and lefts.

Priest mounts and punches over and over, in the corner, he hits a hard right, knees to the corner, then some beating down and the ref calls for the end.

Winner: Damian Priest

Why would Ziggler knowingly incite the “Dark Side” of Priest knowing that at best, there would be a DQ, and at worst, he’d murder Ziggler?

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:24

Priest grabs Ziggler on the outside and sends him into the barricade. He then locks the head and hits The Reckoning onto the mat.

Eric Bischoff is announced, and out comes the official officiant officially.

Bischoff claims it’s truly great to be back in a WWE ring, especially for such an amazing moment. In this industry, we honor and respect the sanctity of marriage, and this couple is a perfect example of that.

He introduces The Miz first, who doesn’t quite pull a Sin Cara, but almost trips up the steps to the ring. Maryse is next. Miz wants to give us something great to cap off the new year, so here is their wedding vow renewal. They were married in Bahamas, and instead they are in disgusting Detroit. But it’s not where you are, it’s who you are with, and he is with the one true love.

Bischoff gives Maryse the time for her vows first.

Maryse talks about the first time they met and him being the man of her dreams. He is her everything. She loves him so much. She begins to cry. At Day One, he’ll show the world what he already knows.

Miz wants to do his vows in French. He accidentally goes Spanish, then finishes off in English, saying he’d wanna be Maryse if he was a woman. When they make love, it’s like fireworks, and she is the only person that can tame his wild heart.

Edge finally comes out. He mocks Miz for tripping, says hi to Eric, then says he isn’t here to ruin everything. He can talk about throwing up in his mouth a little, but he wont. He wont talk about what kind of Miz is using his wife as a shield and a decoy. Finally, this Saturday, he has a match against Miz, and he will beat Miz’s ass. Miz says they were well aware he’d come out to try and ruin shit, but they wanted him to have a front row seat to show them what true love looks like.

They start to make out.

Edge says for the last few weeks, they’ve embarrassed him. Before he beats miz at Day One, hes going to embarrass Miz.

Edge calls someone down the ramp. He then feigns a look into the crowd. He then tells Edge he’s just messing with him; mind games. He’ll just leave.

But wait…he didn’t want this to be a white wedding, did he?

The music of Gangrel hits and…….Miz and Maryse are dumped with a bunch of black goop.

Bischoff is just as confused as Miz and Maryse are mad.

End Show