Acero’s WWE Raw Review 5.24.21  

RAW starts with MVP in the middle of the ring, who welcomes Lashley and a new slew of females that don either side of him, again for no discernable reason. We go over last week, then come back to Live where Lashley says he tried to move on from Drew. They bring up Kofi, then say Drew got involved again.

This brings out Drew. He says that their business is his business, and his business is getting back the title. He knows Lashley wants this match, he knows Lashley doesn’t have the balls. Drew asks the ladies. He says Lashley lost to Kofi.

Lashley says Drew is pathetic and desperate. He had to stoop to that level. Drew just hears excuses.

New Day music hits and here come YA BOIZ!

Kofi says they are making points, things move fast around here, but let’s not breeze by the fact that Kofi pinned the champion last week. Kofi wants a title shot. He didn’t need help from Drew. He never got a title rematch, that’s why he came out. Since Drew gets rematch after rematch, Kofi and the Universe would like Drew to get behind him in the line so that he can do what Drew hasn’t been able to do in months – pin Bobby Lashley.

The theme music of RAW hits, and out comes Adam Pearce. He says there is an easy way to settle this: Kofi vs Drew, and the winner faces Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

Lashley and MVP consider this a good thing and leave the ring as Kofi and Drew stare each other down.



Match 1: Kofi Kingston vs Drew McIntyre

They tag each other a bit to start, then lockup. Kofi with a go behind. Drew breaks the waistlock, pulls on the left arm, Kofi spins out of it, flips up and reverses into a side headlock. Rope work and Kofi eats a shoulder tackle. Drew tosses Kofi across the ring, then punches him in the forehead. Front face lock. He lifts Kofi into a delayed suplex attempt but Kofi knees his head and hits a dropkick. Lockup from behind, side Russian Leg Sweep. Kofi bounces off the ropes with a splash and a pin for 1….NO!!! Drew sends Kofi to the outside. Kofi flies! Alabama Slam into the apron! Drew breaks the count as we go to commercial.

We come back, and Drew is covering Kofi for a 1..2..NO!!! Drew sends Kofi into the ring and stomps hard. Drew lifts Kofi and goes for a delayed suplex, hits this one, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Drew pulls back on the face of Kofi. Whip to the corner, Kofi flies off with a kick to Drew. Chop from Kofi. High kick to the face. Kofi hops and spins then locks the head of Drew. But Drew flips him with a suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Drew sends Kofi into the corner. Kofi stomps out of the corner. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kofi stands and hits some rights in the corner. Kofi with a shoulder. He whips. Reversed, kick from Kofi.

Kofi to the corner, Drew punches him in the head, again. Drew walks up the corner, locks the head of Kofi. Punches from Kofi. He hits a headbutt and Drew lands on the mat. Kofi with a crossbody, Drew rolls through. Falcon Arrow!! Cover for 1..2..NO!

We come back and Drew has Kofi in the corner. He hits a big back suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Drew sees Kofi, grabs him by the chin. He pulls Kofi up. Kofi fights back with rights and lefts and Drew punches him away. Kofi with more rights. Drew hits a Future Shock DDT and pins for 1..2..NO!!! Spinebuster! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Powerbomb for 1..2…NO!!! Drew shows frustration while Kofi struggles to stand. Drew whips, Kofi lands on his feet and sends Drew into the corner. Kofi to the apron. He walks up to the top rope. Kofi flies off the top with a frog splash to the back! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Kofi sends Drew to the outside. Kofi flies off the corner onto Drew into Lashley. Kofi back in the ring with an SOS.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Well that was abrupt. Good quality match, but had no real levity to it, even though it was supposed to be important.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time:

Drew calls for Lashley to come down the ramp. Lashley obliges and we go to commercial.

Sorry, I had a phone call, so I cant do the play by play, but Rhea loses the 2:00 countdown, giving Nikki the win.

Charlotte comes out and smiles. Her and Asuka are next.



Match 3: Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

I ocme to the match with Asuka being sent into the corner. Charlotte picks Asuka up and hops on the apron then swings her leg down into the ropes. She locks the leg up on the rope and flips down to the outside. Charlotte sends the knee down to the mat hard then gets on an ankle lock. She sends Charlotte into the ropes. Asuka leaves the ring and flies with a hip attack but Charlotte moves and sends her into the steps knee first.

We are back and Charlotte drops Asuka on her knee. Charlotte wraps Asuka’s leg around the ropes then gets herself a Walls of Jericho. Asuka rolls her up for a 1..2..NO!!! Elbow drop to the knee. Charlotte drops Asuka on her knee again! Charlotte sits Asuka up on the corner. Charlotte kicks the knee some more. Damn, she is going in on it. She tries for a moonsault. Lands on her feet. GERMAN FROM ASUKA!!! Hip attack! Kick from Asuka. High knee. Backfist and a kick to the face. Asuka in the corner, another hip attack. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Charlotte on the apron. Asuka kiks her. Charlotte hangs her up. Rolls back in. She rolls back out, grabs the leg of Asuka and slams it hard into the barricade. Again! Asuka pulls back this time! She stands on the apron. Runs. Sliding knee to the face!!! Asuka stumbles over to Charlotte, and she sends Asuka into the table.

WE come back from the break again, Asuka is trying for the Asuka Lock. Charlotte rolls back out to break the hold. They head in the ring and go fist to fist on their knees. Lefts. Rights. Back fist misses and a big boot from Charlotte misses, but she rolls a fist into Asuka and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Charlotte sends Asuka into the corner then slams her down hard back first. Charlotte climbs the top rope. She wants a moonsault. She is slow to get there. MOONSAULT! ON HER FEET! Asuka rolls out of the way. Standing moonsault! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Charlotte rolls Asuka up, Asuka reverses, ASUKA LOCK!!! Charlotte turns this into a pin! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Charlotte

Wow. What a banger.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 21:18

Backstage, Pearce asks Lashley what happened out there? IS this the type of champion that he wants to be? Lashley says he was trying to help Pearce out. Pearce says there will be a rematch next week with Drew and Kofi, and if either MVP or Lashley interfere or even go to ringside, Lashley will be suspended for 90 days without pay.

Cedric and Shelton get a video package.

Shelton makes his entrance, then Cedric comes out. He has something to get off his chest. They really had something, he and Shelton. They had it all. He wonders if Shelton thinks why they got kicked out. It happened because Shelton is washed up. Cedric carried that team. They kicked Shelton out. Cedric says he is in his prime. How many years does Shelton have left? What happened to his opportunities? What does he have to show? He got lucky a couple weeks ago.

This is dragging a bit…



Match 4: Shelton Benjamin vs Cedric Alexander

We come with the match already going down. Shelton is beatin that ass. Right hand to Cedric. A huge elbow knocks Cedric down hard. Cedric sends Shelton to the outside, but Shelton grabs the ropes, skins the cat. Kick from Cedric. Springboard buyt Shelton shoves him, lokcs up for the T-Bone, Cedric holds onto the ropes. High kick on the apron from cedric. Cedric to the top rope. High fist from Shelton. Headbutt. Shelton with Cedric on the shoulders. Cedric with a hurrincarana! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Right hands from Cedric on the forehead. He mounts Shelton and CHOKES HIM! Lol. JEEEZ. Cedric punches Shelton in the forehead, cinching a headlock. Cedric with elbow drops to the side of Shelton. Another headlock. Cedric kicks Shelton in the chest a bunch of times, Shelton hulks up. HUGE clothesline sending Cedric down. Another into the buckle. SPINEBUSTER!!! Shelton tries for a cover, Cerdic flips out of it, spinning leg lariat to Shelton! Shelton grabs the legs of Cedric, Cedric holds the bottom rope. Shelton grans the trunks. GERMAN!!! Shelton holds on!!! He cinches the waist, another German! Cedric tries to elbow out but Shelton won’t let go!!!

Cedric with an elbow, another breaks it, hits the ropes, roll through, and a third German attempt! Thumb to the eye!!! Cedric with The Neuralizer! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Interestin to see Cedric resort to a bunch of restholds, but you really did get the feeling Shelton wanted to kill him, and that added a lot to the match.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 7:53



Match 5: Matt Riddle vs Xavier Woods

Lockup! Woods backs Riddle into the corner, they tussle a bit. Haha…what the fuck is tussle, Tony? Anyway, they re-center, lokc up again. Riddle pushes Woods into the corner, Woods reverses. Ref breaks them up. Lockup again. Riddle locks the head, trying for a triangle, but Woods breaks the hold with the ropes. Woods grabs the head of Riddle while he’s on the top rope. Hits a suplex! Cover for 1….NO! Another suplex from Woods, holding on afterwards,Riddle kicks Woods off of him, tries for an arm bar. Woods stands, lifts Riddle up INTO A SUPLEX!!! Sick!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle sends Woods into the corner. Hard high kicks to the shoulder. Woods with a chop! Double clothesline and both men are down!

They roll to the apron. Both stand. Woods with the fireman’s. Death Valley Driver onto the apron!

We come bck from a break, and Riddle hits a German, goes for a punt kick, Woods ducks, Broton, but Woods has the knees up!! Chop to Riddle. Again. Again. Again. Chop and punch over and over. Woods runs, ducks, head scissors, sends Riddle away. Whip to the corner. Back body drop to Riddle. Woods to the top rope. He flies with a Shotgun Dropkick!!!! Woods covers! 1…2….NO!!!!! Riddle with a go behind, ripcord knee!!!! BRO DE—NO!!! Woods reverses and looks to hit it again. Tree of Woe! Woods hits the corner, running dropkick to Riddle!!! Woods presses Riddle up over his head then lets him fall onto the knees for a Gutbuster!!! Cover for 1…2…..NO!!!! Woods on the corner, Riddle runs up. Headbutt sends Riddle down. Woods hops down to the apron. High kick to Riddle. Riddle with a knee! He locks up Woods from behind AND HITS A GERMAN OFF THE MIDDLE ROPE!!! HOLY SHIT!!! COVER 1…2………NO!!!! Riddle to the top rope! HNe flies with a moonsault!!! Lands on his feet and rolls through, rolling elbow from Woods. Kick to the knee.

He locks the head, Riddle shoves, Riddle with a tilt a whirl, Woods escapes. RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!!! Riddle pins for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

Holy shit that was awesome!

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 12:47



Match 6: AJ Styles vs A Broom

AJ WITH A DROPKICK OUT THE GATE!!! Clothesline in the corner, then a flip onto the knee headfirst! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! AJ kicks out of the corner. He gets hit with a huge blow to the chest. AJ eats a suplex off the top rope, landing hard on his back. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! AJ kicks out. Bearhug to AJ. AJ sends his opponent to the outside, then hits the ropes and dives through them with another dropkick!!! AJ sends his opponent into the ring and out of nowhere,

ELIAS STRIKES AJ WITH A RUNNING NEE TO THE FACE!!! Elias runs to th timekeepers area, the ref didn’t see! AJ gets covered! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: The Broom



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:03

Omos comes running out, heads to the timekeeper area, and grabs Elias by the head. He chases Elias and his broom up the ramp, then sends Elias into the LED board!

Recap of Sheamus and Humberto’s most recent back and forth.



Match 7: Humberto Carrillo vs Sheamus

Sheamus with a kick, clubs the back, sends Humberto to the outside. Sheamus attacks the back against the barricade, sends Humberto back into th ring. Kick from Berto, kick from Sheamus, short clothesline, Sheamus kicks Berto in the back. Right hand in the corner, then some more clubbing to the back. Sheamus forces Humbertoto the mat with his boot. He clubs the chest of Humberto.Humberto turns into it and hits some rights over and over, chop, kick to the chest. Dropkick to Sheamus. Humberto hits the ropes. Suicide dive to Sheamus!!! Nice. Sheamus gets sent back into the ring. Berto to the top rope. He flies! Back elbow off the top. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

High kick from Carrillo, wheelbarrow, rolls through, but Sheamus sits on him and holds the tights! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Sheamus



Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 3:45

Sheamus clocks Humberto with a right hand then lifts him up and slams him back down. He grabs the legs and locks in the Cloverleaf.

RICOCHET OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! Humbeto with an enziguri! Springboard moonsault to Sheamus. Moonsault from Humberto! Riccochet with a springboard 450! Sick.

Backstage, Kelly asks Nia and Shayna how they intend to recapture th titles. Nia calls last week a fluke, but Shayna says Nia was distracted. Nia tells her to stop being a bully. Reggie is shaken up. He’s seeing triple and having nightmares. Who cares, says Shayna. They used to be unstoppable, Nia says they still are. Shayna says ok, lets prove it, without Reggie. Reggie says he’s trying to help. Shayna says he can stay back here. If she sees him ringside for one of her matches again, he’ll give Reggie a real reason to have nightmares.



Match 7: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Tamina and Natalya

Tamina and Nia to start as we pretend this is epic. Tag to Shayna before any action. She shoves Nattie in the face with a smile. Natalya wants in. Tag to Nat, who cirles the ring, and they lockup. Side headlock takedown, head scissors, kip up. Both up. Shayna works the left arm, gains wrist control, Nattie spins out, kips up, hits a suplex and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Shayna kicks. Rope work, shoulder tackle from Shayna. She hits the ropes, hops over Nattie, under Nattie, hook for a hip toss, reversed, Nattie turns this into a cover, 1..2..NO! Reversed. 1..2..NO!!! Baszler with a hammerlock. Nattie works the arm behind Shayna, hooks the leg and takes Shayna down. Shaya tries to escape by kicking Nattie’s tits in. She grabs the leg, SHARPSHOOTER!! Eyy, Shayna bitttttch. Lol. Perfect. Takedown and Baszler grabs the wrist, then slams the arm down har.d Tag to Nia, who comes in to work on the same left arm. She leg dorps the arm. Nia drags Nattie into the corner .Tag from Shayna. Right hand to the gut. Wrist control again. Shayna looks to stomp the elbow, but out comes Reginald. Shayna is pissed. She tries the stomp, Natite moves, hooks from behind. Release German.

We are back and Shayna has a lock on Nattie’s arm behind her head. Nattie sends Shayna rolling in front of her. Body slam to Shayna, nearly dropping Baszler. Close one. Tag to Nia. Tag to Tamina. Nia runs in, right hand gets blocked. Tamina with a rip of the face, off the ropes, she hits an uppercut. Nia lifts her up, Tamina rolls down the back, roll through, Superkick to Nia in the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tamina t othe top rope. Nia is up, hits a right. She has Tamina on the shoulders. Tamina elbows out, goes for a Superkick but Nia side steps and covers for 1.2…NO!!! Nia grabs th head of Tamina, backs her into the corner. Tag from Shayna. Right hand to the face. Punches from Shayna. Tag from Nia. Splash in the corner. Tag from Shayna. Rusnning knee and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Shayna. She lifts Tamina, hits a right hand, another, Tamina knocks Nia off the apron, right hand to Shayna. Another. Powerslam from Tamina. Tag to Nattie, Nattie runs in and grabs the legs, slingshotting Shayna into a Superkick! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nia is back in, stops the pin. Thesz Press from Tamina to Nia. They head outside, Nia shoves Tamina into the barricade. Nia lifts Tamina over the barricade to the outside! Shayna runs with a knee, Nattie dodges, Shayna hits her knee. Discus clothesline. Nattie goes for a sharpshooter, but Reggie is on the apron. Shayna with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Kick to Natalya. Shayna yells at Reggie, saying she had Natalya beat. She tells Reggie to go backstage. Reggie heads to the back, confused when he shouldn’t be. HUGE FLAMES AT THE TOP OF THE RAMP!!!! Reggie is blinded again.

Natalya with an inside cradle. Pin for 1..2….3!!!



Winners: Natalya and Tamina

Any time Shayna and Nattie were in the ring, the match wasn’t half bad. Shayna, especially, stood out. On the other side of that, every single second Nia was in the ring, it was complete dog shit.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:48

Shayna rolls out of the ring. She checks on Reggie, asks if he’s ok, then grabs him, calls him a son of a bitch. She’s tired of him interfering in her matches. Next week, Reggie vs Shayna.

End Show