Acero’s WWE RAW Review 6.14.21  

RAW STARTS WITH ALEXA BLISS! Nia Jax walks into frame and challenges Alexa to a match. Alexa laughs it off, then accepts.

We head to the ring where commentary speaks about Nikki being on fire due to having three upsets in a row, and surprising the world…

-insert eye roll-

We see Charlotte backstage, and she is asked why she asked for this match. Charlotte ignores that, talks about Rhea being immature, and says she will be happy to show everyone how it’s done.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Nikki Cross

Bell rings and almost immediately, Rhea Ripley’s music hits. Out she comes, allowing a roll up for 1…2….NO!!!! We return from a break and Charlotte has a cravat from behind. Rhea is ringside now. Charlotte tries for a cradle. Nikki escapes. Tries for a sunset flip in the corner, but Charlotte holds onto the ropes and stomps Nikki. Nikki fights Charlotte out of the corner, kicks Charlotte in the face. Tornado DDT off the 2nd rope. Charlotte rolls to the outside. Nikki flies off the apron. Charlotte catches her. Fallaway Slam. Kip up.

Charlotte gets in the face of Rhea, laughing at her. Ref hits 10, and that’s a ridiculously idiotic countout.

Winner: Nikki Cross

Ah yes, gotta love the commentary team put over Nikki as a skilled person who is on fire due to three fluke wins in a row, especially when, after her fourth, Charlotte kicks her head off and drops elbows to the remains.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:49

Charlotte runs into then out of the ring and kicks Nikki in the face. She rolls Nikki into the ring and drops elbows to her face over and over, then goes for a Figure Four, but Rhea is in to hit the Riptide to Flair.

Backstage, Riddle asks Jeff Hardy if he has any advice on being a better tag team. Jeff goes Mr. Miyagi and says the most important thing is trust, and when the Viper speaks, you must listen.

Riddle turns into Baked Riddle, talks about having four eyes, and Jeff Hardy disappears. In comes Orton, and Riddle wants to know what he thinks about Elton John. Orton tells him not to be another Randy Orton, just try to be Riddle.

While Jeff Hardy is making h is entrance and posing on the corner, Morrison uses his “drip stick” to distract Jeff and take advantage, rolling into the ring and attacking in the corner.



Match 2: Jeff Hardy vs John Morrison

Jeff is able to regain control with a splash in the corner.

Cedric Alexander pulls a Rhea Ripley and his entrance music hits.

Morrison kicks Jeff in the face. He whips Jeff, Jeff bounces off the ropes, holds the ropes, does a leg drop and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Axe handle to the back from Jeff. Right hands in the corner. Jeff tosses a shirt to the Miz. Hits the corner. Whisper in the Wind. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Shoulder to the gut. Jeff on the apron. Morrison lands on his feet. Kick to Jeff.

Firemans, they’re on the apron, Jeff lands in the ring, but Morrison hangs him up. Starship Pain. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: John Morrison



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:52

Cedric has a mic. He tells Jeff that he is sorry. He’s sorry for last week, not showing the legend the respect that he deserves. Cedric idolizes him. He went back, though, and saw how Jeff showed him up, taunted Cedric, disrespected him, and all he could see was a man he idolized was nothing more than a sore winner. So all he is sorry for is not kicking his ass into a retirement home.

Jeff grabs a mic, tells Cedric he’ll retire if Cedric can beat him in a match…RIGHT NOW!!!

Here. We. Go.



Match 3: Jeff Hardy vs Cedric Alexander

Jeff sends Cedric to the outside, rolls back inside. Cedric hangs his leg up on the rope with a Dragon Screw. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cedric with a single leg Boston Crab, working the left leg. Jeff up. He sends Cedric into the corner, swinging kick into the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff tries for the Twist of Fate, Cedric spins out, kicks, Michinoku Driver!!! Cedric covers. 1..2..NO!!! Cedric to the top rope. He mocks Jeff, goes for a Swanton Bomb, but Jeff rolls out of the way. Kick. Twist of Fate attempt, Cedric shoves Jeff, knee to the face, tries for a Nueralizer. Jeff dodges.

Twist of Fate! Jeff to the top rope! Swanton Bomb! Cover for 1..2..3!!!!

Winner: Jeff Hardy

Similar to Nikki Cross, there’s just nothing that could make us believe her or Cedric are a threat to anyone, let alone the very people they call out.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:48

Eva Marie makes her entrance, but she’s not alone. A



Match 4: Eva Marie Piper Niven vs Naomi

Homegirl pounces Naomi, but Naomi fights back with some rights and lefts. She shoves Naomi down hard, then grabs the hair. Lifts Naomi. Whip to the ropes, catches Naomi in the air and slams Naomi down hard.

RUNNING SENTON! Ouch. A running splash! Michinoku Driver and a pin for 1….2……3!!!!

Winner: Piper Niven

…so is Eva going to “motivate” the “big girl” into something great? I don’t wanna jump the gun, but I don’t see this going anywhere good…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:02

Eva Marie grabs a mic and announces herself as the winner.

Apparently, the WWE is hurting so bad for square footage that Mandy and Dana are having a photo shoot right next to a ring where Tamina and Natalya are training with one another. Dana and Mandy want them to keep it down because they cant pose when it’s noisy. Natalya tries to tell them about priorities, saying that it’s clear it wasn’t the brains tht opened up doors for them. Mandy says if either one of them didn’t have the last names they have, then they’d not be where they are. Natalya invites them into the ring.

Mandy and Dana enter the ring, and they all go at it, with them ending up in the corner beating on one another until refs and agents come in to break it up.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Drew gets some tv time. He would like to now call Lashley Trashley. So yeah, that’s going to be said about a thousand times. Drew then brings up AJ, saying he’s facing a man ready to walk into hell. Drew bring sup William Wallace aka Big Willy. He was known for his courage and ferocity. He was also known for his big, humungous gigantic, reign. One of his best strategies was when he positioned himself along side a river. Enemy tries to take over, but Willie waited till they were half-way across the bridge. Why couldn’t they help? Because there were bodies in front of them. What does this have to do with Lashley? Nothing, Drew just loves it. No one will know his strategy, but it’s cold and calculated.



Match 5: Matt Riddle and Randy Orton vs The New Day

Riddle and Woods to start. Woods powers Riddle into the New Day corner. Riddle tries to leave the corner, but Woods traps him, stuffing him with a lockup. Riddle takes the back, gets a sleeper. Woods backs him into the corner. Tag from Kofi. Kofi with a kick, he drops a knee, and Woods drops Riddle’s crotch onto it. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Woods. He works the arm. Tag to Kofi who flies off with a stomp to the arm. Riddle catches a kick from Woods and backs into a tag from Orton. Orton slowly enters, waits for the lockup. Side headlock from Orton, into a takedown. Tag to Kofi. Woods with a rollup, Orton to his feet, Kofi with a springboard crossbody. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Kofi works the arm of Orton, Orton with a knee. Riddle in. Woods locks u. Belly to belly to Riddle! He heads outside! Orton is already out there! New Day hits the ropes! They look to fly! But instead, Woods poses and Kofi fakes them out!

We are BACK and Riddle gets some upperhand before tagging in Orton. Orton flips him onto Woods. Riddle misses nearly all of it. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Broton! Riddle crawls to the back., then works the arm, turrining into an arm bar, but Woods wont break the link! Riddle nearly gets a pin, but reaches for a tag. Orton in. He stomps Woods’ head. Orton stomps again. Tag to Kofi. He flies with a chop. One to Riddle. Another to Orton. Dropkick to Orton. Misses a right, Orton with a back suple, Kofi lands on his feet. Clothesline!!! Trobule in Paradise attempt, but Orton falls back into a pin! Riddle with kicks to the chest over and over. Running elbow!Another! Suplex out of the corner!! Running punt kick!! Short knee to the face. Riddle to the top rope. He flies! FLOATING BRO!!!! Orton enters, POUNCE TO WOODS!!! Riddle covers! 1…2…..NO!!!!

WE ARE BACK! Woods has Riddle reeling on the top rope. Woods climbs, hits a right. Kofi with a tag. Woods locks the head for a SUPERPLEX!! KOFI WITH A FROGSPLASH! ORTON IN! He breaks the pin! Orton sends Woods to the outside. Woods lands on the apron. Orton grabs Kofi, Kofi sends Orton to the outside. Kofi heads to Riddle. INSIDE CRADLE TO KOFI!!! 1..2…N!O!! PELE KICK FROM KOFI!!! Woods flies in, locks the head, NORTHERN LIGHTS!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Woods grabs Riddle off the top rope! Electric Chair positon .Kofi ith a tag! HE FLIES WITH A STOMP OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! PIN!!!!! 1…2…..NO!!!! Riddle is POSSESSED!!! He bridges out!!! Kofi grabs the arm of Riddle. Tag to Woods. Kofi to the top rope! Woods gets Riddle on the shoulders, Kofi flies, Riddle shoves Woods. KNEE TO THE FLYING KOFI!!! Kofi stumbles to the outside. Woods grabs Riddle.

Orton tags himself in. ORTON TRIES FOR AN RKO!! NO!!! Woods rolls him up! 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Woods, another out of the corner. HONOR RO—-RKO!!!!! SICK. AS. FUCK.

Winners: Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

This got a lot of time, and was better than I expected. I already expected greatness. The honor roll into the RKO was obvious once it went down, but this makes it no less fucking cool. Highest spot of the night, thus far.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 21:40

Riddle is heavy on the celebration, while Orton watches on in slight annoyance. Orton leaves the ring and Riddle says the possibilities are endless. They leave together.



Match 6: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

Lockup! Side headlock from Asuka. Rhea shoves Asuka into the corner, Asuka flies out of th corner over the running Rhea. Asuka dances. Because that’s what she does. Rhea misses a right, leaps over asuka, hip toss into a pin, but Rhea reverses for 1..2..NO!!! Spinning back kick from Asuka. Rhea punches then pushes Asuka away into the conrer. Rhea misses a right, Asuka hits one o her own, then kicks out of the corner. Clothesline to Rhea. Rhea stays standing. Headbutt to Asuka! Rhea tries to toss Asuka by the hair, but Auka is able to get an Octopus submission! Rhea tries to remove the boot, does so, firemans. Rhea spins Asuka, and Asuka gets a sleeper!!!! Rhea drops back onto Asuka. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Asuka stands, Rhea, too. Whip is stopped. Rhea sends Asuka into the corner. Rhea runs with a dropkick, but Asuka moves and Rhea hits buckle! Rhea to the outside, ducks a kick, but Asuka hits a back kick from the apron. She goes for a running kick to the chest, but Rhea grabs the boot, sits her on the shoulders, then drops ASuka onto the barricade face first!!!

WE ARE BACK and Rhea kicks Asuka’s chest in from the corner. She sits Asuka up on the top rope and hits some eight hands over and over. Rhea grabs the leg, splits Asuka, then walks up and looks for a superplex. Asuka sends her off the top rope. She stand, flies, DROPKICK TO RHEA!!! They go back and forth with strikes. Asuka kicks Rhea, Asuka misses the clothesline in the corner but flies out of the corner with another, hitting it. Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Asuka with the hip attack. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Asuka locks up from behind. Rhea spins out, spins again, Northern Lights! Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Asuka with a backfist! German! Running kick to the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Asuka. Again! High knee from Rhea! Again. Another. Right forearm to the face of Asuka. Asuka tries to roll Rhea u, but Rhea locks the legs for a Cloverleaf like submission!!! Asuka with a droptoe hold to escape!!! She tries for Asuka Lock!!! Elbow from Rhea! Again! Back suplex attempt, Asuka locks the head, spins, locks it again, misses a kick, misses a backfit, Rhea grabs the arm. RIP TIDE!! !

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Gotta hand it to Asuka for givin it her all to make Rhea look good.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:02

While the ref holds up Rhea’s arm, Charlotte Flair attacks! Rhea fights back, but Charlotte shoots the legs. Rhea rolls on top of her, as Charlotte fights her into the corner. Ref holds Rhea back and Charlotte cheap shots her. Sends her into the corner. Ref holds Charlotte back, an this time Rhea attacks. They go ata it over and over till agents come to break it all up. We get a pull apart brawl, with Charlotte flying out o the arms of her captors to attack Rhea, then, Charlotte screams, saying this is her championship. Charlotte on the outside screams that Rhea is a bitch. She elbows Adam Pearce away from her. Charlotte hops on the apron. Rhea runs with a huge boot to the face!!! Charlotte walks up the ramp, then stops, turns, and rushes towards the ring, but Jamie Noble stops her. Rhea wants more. Charlotte seethes in anger. She’s bleeding from the nose. Great visual. Charlotte screams she’s going to kick her ass.

Backstage, women are dancing to shitty music around Lashley. MVP stops the interviewer from continuing his rude interruption. MVP says regarding Drew and AJ, he doesn’t know how it came about, but he doesn’t care either. Lashley gets some promo time, but it sucks, so just pretend he said something cool.



Match 7: Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

Bliss is quick to lock in a sleeper, but Nia backs her int othe corner. Bliss does a weird spider crawl and hops inot a sleeper again. Nia backs her into the corner again, but Bliss kicks the leg, chopping her down to the knees. She continues the kicks ot the back of the leg, but Nia trucks her down hard off a run. Bliss rolls to her side. Nia lifts her, screams what’s wrong, then tosses Bliss into the corner hard. Nia is shook, hits a hip attack in the corner, Bliss looks like she’s drunk. Nia lifts Bliss, hits a body slam. Bliss gets her angry face on. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nia with a submission. Bliss turns into it, and slaps Nia in the face. Nia with a clothesline. Nia hits the ropes. Leg drop, but Alexa sits up cross-legged, turns with a kick to Nia. She locks the head. Nia shoves her into the corner. Bliss leaves the ring to the apron. Bliss to the top rope. She stares Nia down. Reggie on the apron to distract, Bliss flies off, locks he head, Nia shoves her away, dropkick to Nia. Alexa screams. She grbs the head and hits a DDT to Nia. Nia rolls onto her back.

Bliss turns to Reggie again, then to the top rope. TWISTED BLISS.

IN comes Reggie to stop the pin because Nia can’t get pinned, of course.



Winner: Alexa Bliss via DQ

I know this will come off as a stupid question, but what are Alexa’s “powers?” Why are they not consistent? What are we to believe? Why would we care if we don’t know who this CHARACTER is?

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:53

Bliss is pissed. She turns to stare down Reggie. She stares at him, turns her head softly, Reggies does the same, locking her eyes with his. She turns towards her left side, and so does Reggie. They go face to face, Reggie doesn’t blink. Bliss leaves the ring, and Reggie “snaps out of it.”

BACKSTAGE, MVP walks up to Woods and Kofi. MVP says Kofimania is dead and gone, and if he needs to know why, just look to his left, where Woods is standing. MVP says he is wasting his career in tag teams with people that don’t measure up. At least in a single’s match, you lose and only have yourself to blame. Tonight, Kofi lost without even getting pinned.

Kofi tells MVP he’s not in the mood, walk away. Want Kofi to say he agrees with MVP? That he’s right? He’ll enver say that. Like he said before, MVP ain’t hearing, the reason Kofi is successful is because of the bond he shares with his friends and brothers, and nothing that comes out of MVPs mouth will ever change that. So move on, bro.

MVP says he’s movin on, but first he wants to wish Kofi good luck in his match this Sunday. Oh that’s right…he doesn’t have one.



Match 8: Elias vs Jaxson Ryker

Running knee from Elias to start. He attacks into the corner, then hits some fists to the forehead. Elias with a knee, sends him to the corner ,chop to Ryker. Double Axe to Ryker. He sends Elias into the ropes, hits a knee, sending Elias flipping. Elias with a boot out the corner. Chop to the chest. Ryker with a chokeslam. He grabs Elias by the hair, sends Elias over the top rope to the outside. Ryker follows. He gets kicked by Elias. Ryker lifts Elias in his arms and sends him back first into the post. Ryker rolls into the ring. Elias turns as the ref hits 8.

Elias grabs the ropes and decides against heading in. Ref hits 10.

Winner: Jaxon Ryker

-yawn-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:24

DREW McIntyre makes his entrance, but before Aj can come out, Lashley and his Ladies come out to watch at the top of the ramp. AJ makes his entrance in between the couches set up.



Match 9: AJ Styles vs Drew McIntyre

Lockup! AJ corners Drew. Drew whips, then runs into a boot in the corner. Chop from AJ. Another chop. Another chop, but it’s blocked. Drew sends AJ into the corner and hits one chop to his three, sending AJ down to the floor. Whip and a back body drop. AJ with some backfists and rights, but Drew tries for a backslide, AJ lands on his feet, double underhook. FUTURE SHOCK TO AJ!! DREW calls Lashley out. He is about to hop into the ring. Omos pulls AJ out of the ring.

The music of The Viking Raiders hit, and here they come.

We are bck from the break and AJ escapes a suplex. Drew drops a right, stares at Lashley, then hits a right hand to the jaw. Drew on the apron. AJ locks the head, tries for a suplex, Drew fights out and hangs AJ up on the top rope. Drew into the ring. Whip to the corner. AJ with the boot up! AJ tries for a sleeper! He gets Drew to one knee. Drew stands up and hits a jawbreaker. He turns, misses a right, PELE KICK FROM AJ!!! Drew doesn’t fall! Clothesline! Drew up first. A clothesline. A back fist. Another clothesline. He turns AJ and locks the head, dead lift suplex and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! A Michinoku Driver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Drew to the top rope! He locks the head of AJ, who is seated on th top. AJ slips through, pulls drew down, Fireman’s to Drew. He drops the head onto his knee!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! AJ tries for Styles Clash, but Drew shoots him over the top rope to the outside!!!! Drew follows and grabs AJ< sending him into the ring. Lashley tries to attack and AJ just punches him then heads to the top rope. Flying clothesline and a kip up!!

BUT LASHLEY ENTERS TO CAUSE THE DQ!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre via DQ

Another DQ ending to a match that started slow but had a lot of energy towards the end.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:31

In come The Viking Raiders to attack Lashley in the corner. They whip him to the outside. Drew follows. Belly to Belly to Lashley!



Match 10: The Viking Readers and Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley

Lashley is in the back changing clothes, as AJ and Erik go at it in the middle of the ring. Lashley eventually comes out and right away pulls Drew off the apron. Tag to Lashley and he enters to drop Erik on his ass then covers. Tag to AJ and he gets a tag to Omos, who crushes Erik, then tags in Lashley. Lashley eats a knee from Erik. Erik tries to tag, but Lashley catches his leg then hits a Flatliner. Erik with an uppercut! Tag to Ivar! Ivar eushes in with a shoulder tackle then HE LIFTS LASHLEY FOR A SIDEWALK SLAM!!! Ivar hits the ropes! Crossbody on the floor! Lashley ducks down, Ivar rolls over his back, clothesline, but half nelson from Lashley. Ivar rolls him forward, Lashley is able to drop him with a hip toss! Erik runs into stop the pin! Aj in, gets sent outside. Drew enters, belly ot belly from Lashley. Tag from Omos! Ivar tries to fight him, can’t quite get it. Omos with a tackle to send Ivar to his corner.

WE ARE BACK and Lashley is destroying Ibar in the corner. He steps on his face in the corner as the ref counts. Lashley covers for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley drives a knee into the back of Ivar, Lashley sits on the back of Ivar hard. He flexes for Drew. Ivar fights Lashley away, but Lashley trips Ivar and drops him on his back. Elbows in the corner from Lashley. Tag to Omos. In comes the big man. He backs u a bit, then runs with a splash in the corner. Tag to AJ. Omos holds Ivar until AJ can hit a snapmare out of the corner. Cravat from behind.

IVAR WITH A TAG! OMOS WITH A TAG! They do the slow enter to the ring, trying to create suspense, but I don’t think anyone cares.

Omos is hyped. They go face to face. GOOZLE FROM OMOS!!! Drew sells it, dropping to a knee, then stands back up. Kicks. Omos cinches the hold. Drew with another kick, another, another, right to the face. Another. He backs Omos into the corner, Omos shoves. AJ gets a tag, springboard, lands on his feet, Drew locks the hips, belly to belly!!!! ANOTHER! A THIRD OUT OF THE CORNER! Omos chops Drew, he lands on the outside. In comes Ivar, but Omos sends him flying over the barricade Erik flies off the steps, Omos catches him and tosses him into the Timekeepers area.

Omos back to the apron. AJ walks over to tag him in, but tags in Lashley instead. Omos is shocked. Lashley turns….CLAYMORE!!!! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders

If it seems like this match was thrown together, it’s because it was. In a lot of ways, seeing The Viking Raiders on either side of Drew should be cool and make sense, but due to their booking (or lack thereof), it seems out of place. The wrestling was fine, although some moments were not nearly as epic as the WWE wanted us to think they were. Omos is still very green, but he did what he needed to do. I really loved Lashley running to the back to change and coming in to kick some ass, though.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:35

End Show