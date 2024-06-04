Acero’s WWE RAW Review 6.3.24  

If you guys check out just ONE of Michael Ornelas’s podcast, please let it be this one where he dresses up as Shrek and goes to a restaurant.

We start the show with a recap of last week, then go live to Liv Morgan gloating about it all, including the kissing of Dom.

Dominik Mysterio comes out to try and defend himself from last week, saying he doesn’t know what game Liv is trying to play. The crowd makes it very difficult for him to speak. He says Rhea is going to kill her when she returns. Liv says maybe, buy Dom will get it, too…

Finn Balor comes out to keep them separated and force Liv out, who is sure to rub Dom’s head first and leave smiling.

Up next is Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.

Sheamus makes his entrance to much fanfare, but Ludwig Kaiser runs down and clips him behind the knee!



Ludwig Kaiser vs Sheamus

We are LIVE and the bell rings. Sheamus is pissed, chopping Ludwig away, then hitting a suplex out of the corner. Kaiser shoots for the leg as the ref is with Sheamus, and kicks the back of the knee. Chop to the chest, again, again, Sheamus eats them all. He hits a right to the dome, another, a chop, then a boot to the face. Another kick, a big uppercut. Sheamus rips at the face against the ropes. Ref holds him back and Sheamus kicks Kaiser. Knee to Kaiser. Sheamus misses a clothesline, Kaiser kicks to the side of the leg, the back, again. He goes for another kick, Sheamus catches it, kicks the back of the leg. Again. Kaiser pulls himself to the apron. Sheasu waits for him to stand, hits an uppercut then clotheslines him outside. Kaiser swings the leg onto the apron, hits a huge chop, and pisses Sheamus off. Kick to the chest and Sheamus heads outside. Chop to the thigh from Kaiser. Another. Sheamus sends Kaiser into the barricade then back into the ring. Sheamus grabs Kaiser and pulls him up then tries to lock him up in the ropes, but Kaiser hangs him up, kick, then he sends Sheamus into the ringpost. Sheamus sits on the stairs, taking a breath, but here comes Kaiser to run around the ring and kick the knee into the steps!

WE come back and Kaiser has Sheamus wrapped up in the ropes! He goes for the chest beatdown but Sheamus stops him with a catch and sends an elbow back into his face. He hangs Kaiser up, then hops on the apron to hit a clothesline. Sheamus rolls into the ring, pushing himself up, a big clothesline, another. He lifts up, Kaiser rakes the eyes, kicks from behind, big clothesline but Sheamus stays standing. Kaiser with another, a right hand, he hits the ropes, tilt-a-whirl powerslam from Sheamus!!! Sheamus locks the head under his legs, looks for Celtic Cross, Kaiser hops off, running knee but Kaiser moves! Shemaus hits buckle with the knee! Ludwig drops a knee to the back of Sheamus’ knee! Ref checks on Sheamus, asking if he wants to stop the match. Kaiser stands at the adjacent corner. He mocks the crowd, saying Sheamus is over. Sheamus stops the ref from ringing the bell, pulling himself up with a scowl, then yells over to Kaiser to come on! “Is that all ya bleedin got?!”

Kaiser runs to the corner, slaps Shemaus, again, calls him a bitch, then Kaiser lays in with the slaps! Ref gets to 4 and pulls him back. Sheamus grabs the wrist, chop, chop, chop, whip, and Kiser kicks! He licks the hand, goes for another chop, right hand to the head from Sheamus, again, misses a clothesline, kick to the knee from Kaiser. Elbow to the back of the head, right hand, BIG KNEE FROM SHEAMUS!!!!! Sheamus calls for a Brogue! He runs! Knee gives out!!! Ludwig rolls him up! 1..2..NO!!!! Uppercut from Sheamus! He sends Kaiser to the apron, then pulls him up for the Ten Beats!

Sheamus grabs Kaiser, brings him up to the corner, tries for White Noise, but Kaiser slinks down, kicks the back of the knee, stacks Sheamus up for a pin! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

Wow. Just wow.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:37

Backstage, Dom tells Finn he didn’t do anything. Finn tells him he is playing with fire and to not get burned. Here comes Priest who asks for an explanation. Finn says it’s taken care of. Dom says yeah, Priest asks about Rhea. Dom says he’s giving her space, and it’ll work out.

Priest says he’s dealing with Rey tonight, and Dom spits. Lol. He wants to remind everyone why The Judgment Day runs RAW.

WE come backstage where Ricochet is getting taped up…again.

Here comes Ilja Dragunov to say he understands Ricochet’s need to wrestle, but be cautious. People like Bron are wired differently.

Ricochet says no, they are wired differently. They will finish this after he smacks the fake tan off of Bron Breakker.

Cool quick video package for Dragon Lee.



Dragon Lee vs Finn Balor

Finn starts with the wrist lock, but Dragon flips out of it and hits a knee. He laces the fingers and gains wrist control. Chop to the chest, Lee runs the ropes with an arm drag. Another and an arm bar. Finn corners Lee, ref breaks it up and Finn hits a right hand. Boot to the head. Finn sends him head first into the buckle. Chop to the chest. Shoulders in the corner. Lee shoots Finn outside then hits a suicide dive as we go to break.

We are BACK and Lee has the upperhand. He corners Fin, step ups with a kick, trips Fin, then swings with a kick to the dome. JD hops on the apron, Lee swipes, and Balor rolls him up for 1..2.NO!!! Lee meets him in the middle spins around he arm, sit out powerbomb to Finn! Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Lee with a fireman’s. He rolls with Finn, punches JD, heads to the top rope, and looks to fly, but Carlito runs down to trip up Lee, crotching him on the corner. Finn is up, he rushes the corner, locks the head, Lee with an uppercut, headbutt, Lee stands on the top rope and flies with a crossbody to Carlito!!!!

Lee mounts Carlito and eats him down, then gives A huge superkick to JD! He rolls back into the ring, shotgun dropkick from Finn. To the top rope! COUP DE GRACE! COVER! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

A nice enough match with a lot of info given on Lee, thankfully, to introduce him proper.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:31

Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio run down together to even the odds! Boot to JD from Braun! Braun calls for the train, but Judgment Day runs through the crowd.

Backstage, Damien Priest tells Carlito if he wants to prove he’s a part of the team, go ask Pearce for a match against Strowman. Tonight.

Here comes R-Truth to tell Carlito that being in The Judgment Day is like a rollercoaster, when you’re down, they kick you. When they’re up, they kick you again. But being in The Judgment Day…those were the best days of his life.

Here comes The Miz to take some offense to that, only for Truth to tell The Miz that he is obsessed with The Judgment Day and has got to let it go.

We are back for story time with Sami Zayn!

He gets a pretty solid reaction. Says the last time he was here, it was Mania, and it went pretty well.

He says he hasn’t been able to enjoy his title win so far because of Chad Gable. This is about him and Gable, and after the past few weeks, he’s decided it’s gone on long enough, so he has a proposal. He wants Gable out here now, without The Alpha Academy, and face him man to man and put an end to all of this here and now.

Chad Gable’s music hits immediately, but instead of him, it’s Maxxine, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Maxxine has a letter, and tells Sami that Chad said Sami doesn’t deserve his time or respect tonight, and in order for them to redeem themselves, they have a written statement from Gable.

They enter the ring as Sami tells them they don’t have to do this.

Sami, you really think you can turn my students against me? Haha. Sami, you are living proof that my teachings can take a pathetic excuse of a human being and make them a champion. Without my help, this ring would be filled with a failure hanging around backstage pretending to be a ninja, a child who couldn’t even hold onto his own briefcase, a fake barbie.

Gable then demands an IC title match. Sami says he’s got it, he’ll defend the title at Clash of the Castle.

But right now, he wants to talk to the three of them. He asks them if they’ve had enough of the humiliation. They are better than that. The people know they’re better. Gable doesn’t get to decide what they are worth. He understands, he’s been there, take it from him. They need to set themselves free.

Chad Gable with the attack from behind! He mounts Sami and punches over and over! Gable with the crossfaces from behind. Otis watches on, unsure of what to do, the crowd chanting for him. GERMAN TO SAMI ZAYN FROM GABLE!!!!

Gable demands Otis to attack. Gable locks the arm and Otis sizes up Sami. He turns his back. Gable tosses Sami and looks to Otis, asking him what his problem is. He slaps Otis.

AKIRA holds Gable back!!!! Crowd is very excited about this. Gable turns and shoves Akira a few times, holding his fist up high, only for Maxine to grab Gable by the arm. Maxxine pleads for him to stop. Gable wants her to get on her knees and beg.

Maxxine is on her knees! Otis is shown sad and embarrassed as Gable demands she and Akira to leave the ring.

OTIS stand in between Gable and the other two and the crowd pops LOUDDDDDD. Otis seethes as the crowd chants his name. Sami is up! He attacks! Kick from Gable, he sends Sami into Otis, who is hugging Maxxine and Akira, knocking them off the apron! Gable tries to blame Sami, telling Otis Sami did it! Otis is confused, then grabs Sami and hits a huge slam to Sami!

Otis leaves the ring, grabs Akira onto his shoulders, then lifts Maxxine and carries them both to the back as Gable holds the IC Title high above his head.

Pearce is shown watching what went down. In comes Bron Breakker to say that he would break Sami in half. Pearce wants to know what he wants, and Bron congratulates him on finally putting Bron in a match with real competition.

Pearce says the only reason he has a match is because Ricochet asked for it.

Backstage, Chad Gable congratulates his team for helping him! Genius! Faking injuries! Both Akira and Maxxine say they think they really are hurt. He say they’ll be ok, then turns to Otis and calls him his number one guy. At Clash, they’ll win his title.



Bron Breakker vs Ricochet

Ricochet with a smack to Bron. Bron triers for a right, Ric ducks under, kick, kick, chop, another into the corner, whip, reversed, ricochet hops over, and favors his ribs. Kick to the gut, uppercut, right hand to Bron. Bron shoves him, Ric floats over his back, dives with a head scissors, and corners Bron. Big dropkick. Ric ot the apron, high kick to Bron. Ric springboards, Bron ducks under, hits the ropes, again, faster, biiiig right hand to Ricochet. Bron takes Ricochet outside and drops him on the barricade gut first.

We are BACK and Ricochet is flying. He hits a clothesline then hits a springboard moonsault into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Ricochet to the top rope. 450 attempt, roll through, SUPERKICK TO THE RUNNING BRON!!! Ricochet hits RecoiL! Cover! 1.2…..NO!!!!

Ricochet to the top rope yet again. Ricochet with a boot to the dome. Bron runs up and hits a Frankensteiner!!! SPEAR!! Cover! 1..2..3!!!

Winner: BRon Breakker

Nicley done.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 7:59

Bron tries to attack Ricochet after the match, but Ilja runs down to make the save.

Rey Mysterio calms Dragon Lee down telling him he will go straight for the head of the biggest problem, Damien Priest.



Kiana James vs Natalya

LOCKUP! Kiana works the arm, Nattie flips out, get a Northern Lights toss, cover for 1..NO! Lockup from behind, Kiana drops the hip,s breaks it, side step, Nattie gets the hold, to the corner, hops over, roll through and a pin ffor 1..2.NO!!! Nattie hits thre ropes, roll through, leap frog, dive thru, Kiana with a waistlock int o a roll up, but Nattie turns it into an arm bar attempt, but Kiana blocks, rols into a pin for 1..2NO!!! Kiana asks the ref to hold her back then sends Nattie into the buckle face first. Steomps in the corner, shoulders to the mid. Backflip and another shoulder. Whip to the corner, reversed, reversed again, Nattie hits the corner back first then spins and hits a discus lariat. Right hands to Kiana, Kiana shoves, Natie ducks under a kick, grabs the boot and swings Kiana down then runs up her back and hits a low dropkick. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Nattie tries for a sharpshooter,

Kiana escapes, hits the ropes, then drops Nattie with a slingblade that she calls The 401k. Cover for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Kiana James

A whole lotta good wrestling but too short to mean anything.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:55

Backstage, The New Day tells Cathy that they are The New Day, and everyone who has tried to break them up before has failed. You know why????

Well Karrion Cross cuts them off and says The Power of Positivity is dead.

Kofi says the chant may not hit as hard, but they do, and his boys will find out the hard way. Tonight.

Before Woods can leave, Cross tells him that after tonight, he wont have to follow Kofi around anymore…trust him.

Backstage, Natalya is huffing and puffing. Here comes Sonya Deville who asks if she’d like to talk. Nattie says yes, it’s time for a change.

Sonya thanks her and sees Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler so she runs over to try to convince them to join her, but they say no and tell her ot leave them alone.



Braun Strowman vs Carlito

Carlito hangs up Braun as he is making his entrance then runs n with a knee. Braun with the GOOZLE. Corners Carlito then misses a splash. Dropkick from Carlito but Braun RUSHES HIM with a shoulder tackle. Braun grabs Carlito and tosses him across the room then hits JD with a right off the apron. Goozle to Finn, but Braun swats him away.

Carlito tries for a Backstabber but Braun flings him off then hits a chokeslam but like…face first. Haha. It’s sick. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Braun Strowman

Hahaha.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:24

Finn and JD attack, but Braun makes short work of that. Dom runs in and attacks the leg, then grab a chair and swings only for Braun to swat it away with ease. Dom runs out of the ring and Braun follows, but out comes Liv Morgan to stand in between Braun and Dominik. Lol.

Finn and JD and Carlito attack Braun. Braun makes short work of them, sending JD into the ring. JD grabs the chair. Shot to the gut, one across the back, then the stomach. Finn enters to help with the beatdown.

Outside of the ring, Liv is inching closer and closer to Dom, trying to seduce him.

Finn hops out of the ring to get in between them.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are here!

Bianca says it’s been a minute, but they are here to show up and show out. They will defend their titles at every show.

Jade calls out Zoey and Shayna, and they come out. Zoey is shocked that they came, because she doenst remember the last time the titles were on RAW. In fact, they thought that Bianca and Jade were dodging them.

Bianca wants to give us what we want here and now. Shayna and Zoey appear to be down but Adam Pearce is here, saying he doenst just book title matches on the fly, but if they want it and we want it, then who is he to stand in the way.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Bianca and Shayna to start. Bianca corners her and hits some shoulders then tags in Jade. Biance whips Jade into a splash onto Shayna. Jade with a tag. She hits a body slam then assists Bianca into a slam and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Blind tag from Zoey. All four women in. Jade grabs Zoey, Bianca grabs Shayna. They hit stereo delayed suplexes. Kip up times two, then they flex.

WE are BACK And Bianca and Zoey are the legal women. Dropkick from Bianca, a back suplex to Shayna, back to Zoey with a suplex! Zoey is able to get a kick in and tag. In Baszler, who runs in with a knee to Bianca! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Zoey. Zoey in to lift Bianca for a powerbomb but Bianca hits a back body drop. Jade pulls Shayna out of the ring and toses her into the steps, but Shayna side steps and Jade hits the steps! Zoey rolls up Bianca for 1..2.NO!!! Spinning elbow and another, but it’s blocked. Bianca lifts up! KOD Attempt! She hits it!!!

But here come Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to attack for the DQ

Winners: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair via DQ

Really gutted by the commercial break.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:10

Zoey and Shayna join in on the beatdown for a bit before stopping and staring down the NXT tag team.

Damien Priest says he must close the door on this issue. Tonight, he is done with Dom’s father. Cathy brings up Liv Morgan, but before Priest can answer, Drew McIntyre comes up to say Priest looks happy. Priest says he is the World Champ, of course he is happy. Drew says he’ll be happy in two weeks. He wanted to help Priest, but he made it personal. He’ll be seeing him real soon.

Jey Uso is out in the crowd for some promo time. He wants to thank us all for joining him on his journey. He would like to deliver for us. He has one more plan this summer. He’s going to climb the ladder, snatch the briefcase, and become Mr. Money in the Bank.



The New Day vs AOP

Woods and Razar to start. Woods runs the ropes but eats a boot quickly. Woods tries to kick up but Razar spins his legs and falls into him with a forearm. Woods is able to figh b ack with an enziguri, but Akam gets a tag. Kick from Woods. Scarlett hops on the apron to distract as Cross goes for Kingston. Woods tries to tag, but Kofi isn’t there.

Akam knocks Kofi off the apron. Tag to Razar and they double team Woods What a Rush! Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Authors of Pain

I get that this was short for a reason, but it’s the third match under three minutes, causing a bit of a lull in the middle section of RAW

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:28

Backstage, Jackie Redmond stop Alba and Isla to ask them what they were thinking.

They say Bianca and Jade just hand out title shots, meanwhile they get pushed aside. Shayna and Baszler has never beaten them. They want a shot at Clash.



Damien Priest vs Rey Mysterio

Priest starts with a big Broken Arrow. Covers for 1.NO! Rey with punches to the gut. Priest shoves him, Rey kicks then hits the ropes and sends Priest to the outside with a rana! Rey with an Asai Moonsault onto Priest! Rey sends Priest into the ring, pulls himself up, and hits a shoulder to Priest. Right hand, Springboard, Priest catches him and hits a Flatliner. Hard right from Priest.

WE come back to Rey struggling on the outside while Priest yels at him to quit and stay down and end this. Rey gets into the ring at 8 though and Priest whips him into the corner. He hoists Rey up, Rey floats off, spinning heel kick to Priest. Step up enziguri! Rey with a kick to the back of the leg. Right hand, whip is stopped. Priest sends Rey into the buckle hard. Priest rushes, misses and eats ringpost. Rey with a wheelbarrow tosses Priest into the 2nd buckle. Priest sends Rey to the apron, kicks him in the gut as he tries to jump, Priest pulls Rey up on the apron then GOOZLE!!! Rey dorps to his knee. Kick to Priest! Rey to the top rope! Seated senton! Springboard crossbody! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Shoulders to Priest in the corner. Rey with rights over and over! Rey with another shoulder, he mounts. Punches galore! He hops down. Drop toe hold, Priest misses a kick, snake eyes to Rey, big clothesline to Rey! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Priest sits Rey on the top rope, grabs him from behind, Rey fights back with right hands. Priest drops down, gets back up, boxes the ears, setsup for Razor’s Edge! Rey locks the legs, slides down and elbows the back, then turns to attack the back! He hops to Priest’s head and hits a head scissors. Dropkick to Priest. 619 attmept! HiTS IT!!! Springboard! Drops the dime! Cover! 1.2…..N!O!!!!

Carlito runs down to distract, but Dragon Lee is here to even the odds! Fist to Carlito and he mounts with rights. Here come Finn and JD to attack Dragon Lee.

Rey flies over the top rope onto both of them! He runs back in to the top rope, but Priest is there to GOOZLE and hit South of Heaven! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Damien Priest

Fun enough main event, even with the overbooking at the end.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 13:24

Drew McIntyre attacks Priest as he celebrates his win. Priest double underhooks. Future Shock DDT! Drew grabs the title and stares at it lovingly then drops it and hits the corner. CLAYMORE ATTEMPT but Finn runs in! Clothesline! Headbutt to JD. Belly to belly to Carlito! Drew sees Priest on the apron, struggling. He heads to the announce table and clears it off. He turns and Priest is there with. GOOZLE!! CHOKESLAM TO DREW THROUGH THE TABLE!

End Show