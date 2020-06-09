Acero’s WWE RAW Review 6.8.20  

I’m in Texas, y’all! Dallas, to be exact! And while the heat sucks, I’ve thrown an axe, drank a lot of whiskey, and MIGHT be drunk! Yee Haw!

WE start with talk of the Greatest Wrestling Match ever, again.

RAW starts proper with Asuka, and it looks like she’ll be in action.

SASHA!!!

She’s here! OMG OMG OMG!

Bayley is with her, and they’re all smiles. Apparently, Asuka isn’t in action with either of these girls, so she comes off as annoyed.

Bayley says that they should all be thanking them for being here and gracing them with star quality. Sasha says most nights it would be fitting for the champ to open up Raw, but tonight is not that nice. In case anyone has been living under a rock, they won the titles on Friday night. We are in the presence of the reigning SD Champion, and The Boss – The Blueprint – Sasha Banks.

Charlotte Flair is here without a title.

She takes umbrage to them going brand to brand to brand just like her, saying she has more stamina, and tells them to get their victory lap in and make it quick before someone comes in and takes the titles away. She tells them to make it quick, because her and Asuka have a match.

The Iiconics come out. They say that only match everyone wants to see is happening at Backlash when The Iiconics take on Sasha and Bayley in a Triple Threat. Charlotte cuts it all short and says that Sasha and Bayley are garbage.

The heels double team Asuka and Charlotte, bu then they fight back and send the tag teams outside of the ring, making quick worko f them as we go to break.



Match 1: Charlotte and Asuka vs The Iiconics vs Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha and Peyton to start. Peyton goes for a roll up but only gets 1. Sasha up and sends Peyton down hard by the hair. Sasha hits the ropes, hops over, slips through, rolls up for 1..2.NO!!!! Sasha catches a kick, goes for one of her own, misses, gets locked up from behind, turns it into a roll up for 1…NO!!! Peyton with a rollup after some knees for 1….NO!!! Double dropkick from both girls and they’re both up. Sasha hits a right, shove to the chest, another shove from Sasha, then they both send Asuka and Charlotte off the apron. Tag to Bayley and they send Peyton into the corner back first then Sasha snapmares. Bayley covers for 1..2.NO!!!

Tag to Billie and she comes in for a cover for 1. It’s a no go and Bayley whips Billie. Billie kicks, Bayley catches it, Billie breaks the hold, kicks, hits a suplex and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Billie prevents the tag by stepping on the hand of Bayley. Bayley reaches for a ta to Charlotte, but Billie locks up, go behind, Charlotte makes a tag, and she’s legal against Bayley. Charlotte fakes a tag, then shvs Bayley into the corner. Bayley tags in Sasha, and she stomps Charlotte in the corner. Whip to the ropes and Charlotte kicks Sasha away and right hands Bayley. She hits the ropes. Asuka gets a blind tag. She’s in. Charlotte is not happy. Asuka booty bumps Bayley off the apron, trucks Sasha down with a tackle, hits a corner bump, in comes Billie. Kick to Peyon. Bull dog and clothesline from Asuka to The Iiconics.

We are back, and Asuka is with Billie in the ring. Billie hits a Eat Defeat and tags in Peyton. In comes Royce who hits a knee to the side of the face of Asuka. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Banks stops the pin, Peyton drops her and hits a hard knee drop then Sasha in to send her out, and Billie in to hit a Big Boot. Charlotet in to toss Peyton over her head. Tag to Billie, and Charlotte tries to knock Bayley and Sasha off the apron. Charlotte hits a right to Billie. Tag fro mAsuka. Charlotte hits a big boot. Kick from Asuka. Another. Another, she hits the ropes, tag from Charlotte. She chops Billie hard, then does it again. Again. She misses one, locks the head and drops Billie.

Winners: Charlotte and Asuka

I love seeing Sasha Banks, I love seeing Charlotte Flair.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:37

We get Rey’s little video from last week, as well as Seth’s promo regarding it, and the match from last week as well.

It appears Rey is at home, and he’ll be giving us a follow up interview. Why? Didn’t we go over what we needed to last week?

Anyway, Seth is here.

Seth is on commentary, as he has been waiting all week to hear from Rey, and wants to take part in the interview.

Rey, “What a son of a bitch.”

Rey wants Seth in the ring. He says he is going to pay for what he did to him. Seth tells him that he doesn’t understand the power of his words. He continues to spread these lies. Rey had the opportunity to walk away gracefully after his greatest moment in the WWE. He can walk awaya hero, but he continues to spread this misinformation. He tells Rey he should have walked away a legend, he wants to give him one more chance. He wants to invite Rey and Dominic to RAaw next week, and he hopes he comes in peace, so Seth can show him face to face that the acrifice he made was for the greater good.

Rey says the only reason he is invited is because he’s not medically cleared.

While Seth tries to explain himself, in comes Aleister Black to attack Seth!



Match 2: Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black vs Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy

Carrillo and Theory to start. Carrillo with an arm drag, Theory hangs im up on the apron, he dives through. And hits a dropkick. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Theory tries fo a tag, is stopped by Humberto, hits a knee, cliubs the back. He pulls Humberto up and flips him backwards, then gets a tag to Murphy. In comes Balck with a tag. Murphy hits and kicks then stomps, misses a right ,another, kicks to Murphy, misses a high one, Murphy bounces off the ropes and hits a knee. Roll through from Black. Kick to Murphy. Springboard moonsault. He lifts Murphy with the boot, in comes Theory and he gets setn right back out to the apron. Kick to Theory and he is knocked off. Humberto with a suicide dive. Rollup from Black for 1..2..NO!!! High kick from Black.

Murphy onthe top. Black flies up and locks the head, Murphy sends him back down. Black up, high knee.Cover for 1…2…..3!!!



Winners: Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy

Lol. Why even have the match? Too short to mean anything, and kind of made Murphy and Theory look like chumps.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:17

Rey’s music hits, and it’s Seth Rollins in a Rey mask.

They all attack. ATL to Humberto, then Murphy’s Law to Black. They hold Black up against the ropes and Seth screams in his face. Seth says they will make him a sacrifice. STOMP to Aleister Black. Again.

Backstage, Orton is asked how he prepares for a match with such high expectations.

Orton wonders if Edge is the only guest on The Peep Show. He is, says Charley, and Orton says, “Outstanding.” Orton has a secret. He says that there might be two guests on The Peep Show.

Christian is here! He introduces Edge, and out comes The Wrestling Hobo!

Christian says that at this point, Edge is running on fumes, he thinks.

Edge takes some offense. Christian says that the greatest wrestling match ever isn’t even something Edge can pull off in his prime. They’re best friends, they have to be honest with each other, right? Those are some lofty expectations. If Edge thinks for one second that he can live up to that, he’s lying to himself. Edge is starting to buckle and he doesn’t think that Edge can handle the pressure.

Edge wonders if Christian ever considered being in his shoes. If he’s ever thought what Edge is going through emotionally, when he hasn’t had a mathch for 9.5 years? Especially one that is being called the greatest? It’s equal to being dropped to the bottom of Mt. Everest with no crew and gear, and just go. This Edge is different, has some self-doubt, isn’t the same Edge. The one who gave Christian confidence before every of their tag team matches. He’s about to face a guy who has been here for those 9.5 years.

Christian says this is all excuses. What did he think was going to happen? Think it was going to be all Greatest Hits? What happened to Edge? Where is the belief? He brings up Edge’s mom, saying she was there ringside, and she will be there for this one. He calls Edge Adam, and says if Edge isn’t going to show up at Backlash, then go home right now.

Christian sees what he’s looking for. He smiles. He believes in Edge. They saw something at Mania, saw something he’s never done before. Orton’s never seen it either. Edge put him down. Edge has it in him. We have confidence in Edge, we think he can do this. Edge is as good now as he’s ever been, and think that he can have the greatest wrestling match ever.

Orton on the screen. He begs them both to shut the hell up. He is sick to his stomach. All he is hearing is what these two think, not what they know. Edge made one guarantee, andthat is that Edge will try. That’s pathetic. The expectations are astronomical. What will Edge do when he doesn’t live up to those expectations. He will embarrass and humiliate Edge. He will take his passion and grit away until Edge is a broken man forced to be sent back home.

This Sunday, at Backlash, this will be The Redemption of Edge, and it will be over.

Edge: “No it’s not.”

MVP is backstage to offer some perspective. He’s wearing a great Shad Gaspard t-shirt. He brings up the Full Nelson and how Lashley will take the title this Sunday. If we want details, check out the VIP Lounge.

R-Truth is somewher backstage, and tells MVP that he hasn’t seen him. He beat Gronk fo his title, and he’s going to hide. Lashley comes out of nowhere to lock in The Full Nelson. He screams.

Next up is the continued saga of The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders

The Street Profits win at a race, lose at Archery, win at Flip Cup, win at Hurdles, lose at Stick Fighting, win at the Dance Off, win at Shot Put, lose at Pole Vault, and that’s a tie

Looks like they’ll have to wrestle a match.

Here comes the US Champion.

Apollo is here, and hes all smiles. Apollo is so excited to defend his title. He will face the winner of the upcoming Triple Threat.

Owens attacks Garza and Andrade as thy make their entrance. He sends Angel into the plexi then Andrade into the barricade. Owens is ready



Match 3: Andrade vs Angel Garza vs Kevin Owens

Andrade and Angel team up on owens, sending him into the corner and pulling his legs apart, each with a submission. Owens tries to fight back but Agel beats down. Angel covers but Andrade breaks it up. They argue, and Owens chpps both of them away. They hit knes to Owens, Owens hits the ropes, elbow to the chest from both and Andrade is bout to cover, but stops. Owens rolls up, Angel removes his pants, and Andrade gets a 1..2..NO!!!! Stomp from Andrade. They pull Owens legs apart. Kick to the back of the head by both to Owens. Elbows to the face but Owens fights back. They get Ownes against the ropes. Andrade scrapes the head .Dropkick from Owens. Angel sends Owens to the corner, Owens fights back, but Andrade steps in to stop the flurry. Whip to the corner. Whip to Angel ,and Owens boots him down. Kick from Angel. Andrade takes him down clipping the leg. Andrade pulls back on the arms of Owens. Cravat from behind. Angel chops from above. Stomps to Owens. Back Elbows from Andrade. They go for a suplex to Owens. Owens blocks. He gets kneed, and they end up hitting a suplex to Owens. Cover from Andrade for 1…2…NO!!!! Angel stops the pin. He and Andrade argue, smacking each other. Andrade kicks Angel out of the ring. He follows and sends Angel into the plexiglass. Zelina is there to get in between both of then, but they shove her down hard. Andrade and Angel check on Zelina

Back from the break, and Owens is on the top rope. He gets kicked in the face by Angel. Angel hops up on the 2nd rope and hits a right. Owens with a heabutt. Angel hits one of his own. Angel locks the head. He gets Owens to stand, but Owens bloks the move. Some kidney shots send Angel down to the mat. Owens with a senton onto Angel and a cover fo 1..2…NO!!! Andrade is there to stop it! Andrade hits some back elbows to the face of Owens. He grabs a side headlock. Andrade floats over onto the back of Owens. Owens with a senton ONTO Andrade! ONTO Angel! Cannonball to Andrade. One to Garza. He goes for another, but Andrade moves. He runs with knees to Angel. Knees to Owens. SUPERKICK from Garza! Superkick to Angel! Owens to the top rope! Frog splash! Pin for 1….2…NO!!!! Owens garbs Andrade, shoves him to the ropes, goes for a powerbomb, eats a hard back elbow, Andrade covers! 1..2….NO!!!! Andrade kicks Angel off the apron! Andrade lokcs the head of Owens, goes for a Suplex, but Owens gets him on the shoulders. Angel flies! Dropkick to Owens! Angel and Andrade go face to face. Chops back and forth. They go at it bad till Angel hits a knee, and Andrade sends him over the top rope. Nice.

Owens hits the ropes. He flies over the top rope with a flip onto both men outside. He grabs Angel by the head and sends him back inside, then kicks, goes for a Stunner, Angel shoves him and kicks! He locks a submission onto the left leg! Owens with a rope break!

Garza double underhooks, Owens escapes. Kick. WHAM! Stunner! Andrade in! He shoves Owens! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Andrade

This was a fun sprint that didn’t make it to overt that there was a “team” in the ring yet used that to their advantage.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:50

Backstage, Sarah is with Charlotte. She didn’t lose or get pinned earlier. She was raised to respect women. She accomplished her goal; she elevated the NXT Title. She main evented Takeover, and now she’s main eventing RAW.

In comes Asuka to interrupt with dancing. Charlotte wonders if she takes anything seriously. Asuka says yes, and slaps the shit out of Charltote.

Kurt Angle is here to talk about Orton and Edge, and says chemistry really matters. Edge has it with Orton. But man he’s glad he’s neither of those guys. There seems to be a lot of pressure on them. If they can pull the best out of each other, they can rise to the occasion. Who will win? Edge.

Backstage, The Viking dudes are here to ask Drew if hes down to become a Viking.

MVP is in the ring, meaning THE VIP LOUNGE is here! He introduces Lashley, but Drew McIntyre’s music hits instead.

Drew says he was a little concerned he and MVP weren’t friends anymore, but he sees they’re still cool considering that introduction. What MVP forgot to say was “WWE Champion.” MVP says they are not friends. He asks why Drew is here. Drew says that he coudlnt help but notice Lana and Lashley having a bit of a disagreement. Drew wants to him to keep talking, but MVP says he wasn’t talking about Drew or his Claymore, but was talking about Lashley and his Full Nelson. The move he’ll use to take the title from Drew. MVP says this is all part of a business plan, to see Lashley go to his fullest potential.

Drew wonders how MVP will teach Lashley a secret considering he has zero World Titles. Drew is bored. He says that he’s going to give MVP a countdown, and he can take a Claymore like a man, or run for it and Drew will give it to him anyway.

Drew starts the count, but Lashley is right behind him. Drew turns, MVP laughs, saying he didn’t hear one. This Sunday, says Drew, says the only way Lashley will take the title is if Drew is dead.

Here come The Viking Raiders for no reason.

Then The Street Profits, also for no reason.

Well, ok, there’s a reason – it’s just not a good one.



Match 4: Bobby Lashley and MVP vs The Viking Raiders

Lashley starts off hot and hits a Flatliner to Ibar. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! He gets hIbar into the heel corner and tags in MVP. MVP with back elbows. Tag to Lashley. Lashley sends an elbow behind him into Ibar’s face. Lashley points to Drew, and Ibar lifts him and tags in Erik. Erik sends Lashley into a high knee, then Ibar sends Lashley into the knee. Tag to MVP. Erik shoots the legs and beats down MVP. Erik hits a shoulder in the corner. He hits a knee, another knee, another, tag to Ibar, and that man hits a hard shoulder. Ibar pulls the arm behind him and tags in Ibar. Body slam for ibar. Erik lifts and body slams Erik into MVP. Tag to Lashley. He comes in, misses a right, Erik hits the ropes, and Lashley lifts and drops him hard! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley sends Erik into the corner then kicks and hits a right. Tag to MVP. Right hand to Erik. Knee lift. Again. Again, Snapmare and a kick to Erik’s back. MVP hits the repes and hits a low dropkick. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Another cover from MVP and that gets a 1…2.NO! Cravat from behind. MVP with an uppercut. Tag to Lashley. Lashley punches the side of the head, then boots Erik down. Lashley tags in MVP and they double team Eric and hits a suplex. MVP covers for 1…NO!!! Tag from Lashley. Lashley hits a kick, Erik blocks, hits a right hand. Tag to Ibar. Tag to MVP. Tackle from Ivar. Sidewalk slam. Crossbody off the ropes. Ibar sends MVP to the middle, MVP reverses, and tags in Lashley. Ibar sits on MVP, cartwheels, kicks Lashley to the outside. Lashley pulls the leg, sends Ibar into the announce table. Street Profits get in the face of MVP and Lashley. They turn, and Ibar flies out of the ring!

We are back, and MVP is hitting a big ass boot to IBar. MVP covers for 1..2..NO!!! Then locks on a cravat.

Backstage, we pay zero attention to the match because Lana has something to say. She says she has faced a wake-up call. The words all kind of blend together.

Ibar hits the ropes. HUGE powerslam from Lashley. Tag to MVP. MVP attacks the back with some kidney shots, then eats a right hand from IBar. Backhand from Ibar. MVP hits a right. MVP whips, Ibar rolls over MVP, tags in Erik, ho comes in and trucks MVP. He blocks a right, knees, right hand, one for Lashley. Erik whips MVP, who reverses, Erik hops over, rols out, catches MVP and sends him up and over. Tag to Ibar. He sends MVP into the corner, tags in Erik, smushes MVP. Running kick from Erik. He lifts Ibar and drops him on top of MVP! Erik covers for 1..2.NO!!! Lashley stops the pin. In comes Ibar, who sends Lshley outside. Lashley runs into Drew. He hits a huge Spear to Ibar!!!

In the ring, Lashley gets a tag and Erik hits MVP with a hard knee, but Lashley is the legal man! FULL NELSON!!!

Winners: MVP and Bobby Lashley

The Vikings are great; which makes you wonder why they have them doing anything but wrestle.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:16

Lahley attacks Ibar with a Full Nelson. In come The Street Profits to help them. Drew enters. Claymore to Lashley!

Lashley leaves the ring, still standing.



Match 5: Asuka vs Charlotte

Asuka with a knee lift on the apron like as soon as the match starts. Charlotte hets her in the corner. Charlotte gets Asuka to the outside and sends her over the announcer’s booth.

We come back from a break, and Charlotte is beatin that ass outside of the ring. She sends Asuka to the ring apron, Asuka comes back with a kick. Charlotte on the apron. She kicks Asuka away, then enters and misses a right hand. Asuka hops with a hip attack, but Charlotte catches her. Asuka with an abdominable stretch, but Charlotte tries to keep her stance. Asua floats over and Flair hits a dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Charlotte sends Asuka face first into the mat. She pulls back on Asuka’s arm then kicks Asuka’s face into the mat. Charlotte drives the knee into the back of Asuka. Asuka grabs the hands as Charlotte grabs the hair. Asuka turns, Charlotte hits a right hand. Charlotte sends ASuka to the apron and hits a knee lift. Another knee to Asuka. Another knee. Asuka drops down to the mat. Charlotte hits the ropes, she slides for a baseball slide but Asuka rolls back in then hits a Dragon Screw to the leg! Asuka heads to the outside. She runs and gets the hip attack in on Charlotte! Charlotte sends her into the barricade then rushes her with a clothesline. Charlotte sends Asuka into the ring and hops on the apron. Harlotte enters and removes the knee pad. She drops a knee to the side of the face of Asuka. Another knee. Cravat from behind. Asuka stands and tries to turn into the move. Charlotte hits a knee. She locks the head. Asuka with a surprise rollup! Big clothesline from Charlotte! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Flair sends Asuka to the apron. She tumbles down to the mat.

Asuka favors the back on the outside. Baseball slide from Charlotte. Charlotte leaves the ring and hits a right hand. Another right hand. Another. Asuka fires back, hits a few of her own, kicks the hammy, another kick, another kick. Asuka hops into the ring after Charlotte. Asuka screams. She heads t othe top rope. Charlotte turns. BIG BOOT to Asuka!

The Iiconics attack Sasha and Bayley!!! They send Sasha into the barricade then hit the Fall From Grace on Bayley.

Back from another break, and Charlotte is choppin Asuka down. Asuka fires back from the corner. She runs with a hip attack to the face! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Kicks fomr Asuka. She misses one and Charlotte stacks her up for a 1..2…..NO!!! ARM BAR! Charlotte turns into the hold and tries to escape, she does. She hits some elbows to the face. Asuka floats over and hits a hip attck but Charlotte catches her again. Belly to Back! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Charlotte kicks her away with aboot. HUGE Knee from Charlotte. Pin with aboot to the chest for 1…2..NO!! Charlotte stomps, drops a kick, then kicks her in the chest hard. Asuka ain’t no quitter, tho. She waits, hits a bunch of rights, Charlotte blocks and hits a right to slow Asuka down. Asuka flies up to the top rope and dives off with a dropkick! GERMAN FROM ASUKA! Hip Attack in the corner. Kicks from Asuka to the back of Charlotte! Asuka sends Charlotte to the otusdie! She follow. Charlotte sends her into the apron! Asua on the apron, slides with akick! On the apron, Asuka locks the head and looks for a suplex. An attempt again, they release, Charlotte with abig boot to the face! She kicks Asuka off the apron lackadaisically. Charlotte hops onto the barricade. She hits a moonsault! She sends asuka into the ring. Charlotte grabs the boot. She drags Asuka to the corner and swings her leg into the post. Asuka pulls Charlotte into the post. Asuka grabs Charlotte and pulls her up and Charlotte hits a right. Asuka misses a hip attack. BIG BOOT! Charlotte covers. 1…2…NO!!!! Charlotte with the Figure Four attempt! Kicks from Asuka! SPEAR! But Asuka raises the knee!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Asuka rolls cCharlotte up! ASUKA LOCK!!! Charlotte rolls out of the hold, grabs the leg, Asuka kicks her away, SPEAR from Charlotte! Pin for 1…2…..NO!!!! They are both standing! Right hands! Back and forth! Asuka gets backed into the corner, Charlotte hits some elbows. Again. KICK FROM ASUKA!

Nia Jax runs down, hops on the apron, but Asuka ain’t havin it! She sends Nia off the apron. BIG BOOT to Asuka. Pin!!! 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Charlotte

That match won me over big time. These girls got chemistry, but they’ve had a few matches that weren’t up to par. This was most definitely one of the better one, though.

Total Rating: ****

Nia enters the ring and hits a Samoan Drop to Asuka.

End Show