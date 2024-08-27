Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.26.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Bret vs HBK, North vs South, Canada vs USA Michael Ornelas vs Andrew Canada! Full disclaimer, Andrew is not Canadian and properly pronounces “about.” Join the guys as they talk a bit about the history of PERKINS Restaurant! My personal highlight is the attempt to name twenty-four different pancake variations. Can you? Go!

All this and more on The Fine Dining Podcast!

What. The Fuck. Is an Acai Bowl?!

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone welcome to our live WWE Raw coverage here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here, filling in for Tony for the first part of tonight’s show due to some car trouble. So yeah, apologies for being stuck with me. WWE is on the final stretch toward Bash in Berlin on Saturday, and tonight’s Raw will be see the in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy as he takes on Chad Gable. We’ll also see the Intercontinental Championship tournament kick off, and fallout from the Judgment Day’s destruction of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Should be a fun show all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* A tribute image of Sid Vicious starts the show. RIP big guy.

* Bron Breakker WALKS in the parking lot with his dogs. American Made also WALKS in the parking lot, and Braun Strowman WALKS backstage as does Bronson Reed.

* We’re LIVE and kicking off with the Judgment Day! They make their way down to the ring and pose. Also, Corey Graves is back on commentary.

The group soaks in some boos before Liv welcomes us to Monday Night Raw, and all rise for the Judgment Day. Finn says they should remind everyone what the Judgment Day is all about, and they roll the tape of Rhea and Damian taking it to Dom before Liv and the rest of the group arrive and decimate the duo.

Carlito says that was cool. JD says that the beating they took was a long time coming. Finn says that’s right and says one thing needs to be made clear; they’re not the bad guys. Damian and Rhea are because they betrayed the Judgment Day and got what they deserved. And what happened last week was a preview of what will happen at Bash In Berlin.

Liv says she should thank Rhea; if she wasn’t so self-serving and egotistical, none of this would be happening., And at Bash when they’re standing over Damian and Rhea’s broken bodies, she hopes Rhea realizes that Liv and Daddy Dom will always be on top.

Dom starts to talk and gets booed to hell and back. Carlito goes off on the crowd, and Dom follows suit, both in Spanish. Dom finally says Liv does things for him that Rhea has never done. Like help him beat his deadbeat dad — the crowd chants “DOM YOU SUCK!” Dom says with Liv ‘s full support, he’s entering the IC Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament and will win the whole damn thing, showing everyone why he’s a jefe.

HERE COMES REY! The lWo arrives and walks toward the ring. Rey has a mic and they get in the ring to confront the JD. Rey stares down his son and says “Have you looked in the mirror recently?” He says Dom is a lost soul, is out of control and needs help. He says at least when he was with Rhea, one of them had a set and it wasn’t Dom. He says someone needs to put Dom in his place.

Dom says he already beat Rey, who went and disappeared for weeks. Rey says Dom has always been a jackass, but now that he’s hanging out with Liv he’s even a bigger jackass. Liv says no one talks to the Women’s World Championship like that and tells Dom to handle him. Rey says to hit him so he can knock that stupid mustache off his face.

JD takes a swing and the JD are quickly bounced from the ring — and Dragon Lee dives onto the JD as we go to break.

TIRE IS FIXED! WE’RE GOOD TO GO!

Hello friends.



L.W.O. vs The Judgment Day

We come to the match in play and Carlito is beating on Rey in the corner. A whip to the corner is met with a drop toe hold by Rey. He tags in Del Toro who hits an axe to the arm. Right hand and Carlito sends him in the corner. Kick out of the corner from Del Toro. He hops up to th top rope and dives with a crossbody and a pin for 1.2…NO!! Tag to Wilde. They double team Carlito a bit then cover for 1.2..NO!!!! Tag to Del Toro. Chop to the chest. Del Toro to the apron, springboards, misses, Finn distracts the ref, kick to Carlito and JD kicks the back then Carlito hits a clothesline. Carlito sends Del Toro into the heel corner and beats him down a bit then tags in Dom. He stomps Del Toro down then gloats to the crowd. Dom with more stomps. Right hands to the forehead. Right hand from Del Toro, another, one to the dome. He locks the head and goes to his corner, then tags in Carlito! Tag to JD. Finn in, Del Toro attacks both, but they take over and send LWO off the apron. A dropkick kicks them both away and Wilde gets a tag. Off the ropes, he hits a right, kick, then an X-Factor! He knocks Carlito off the apron, locks th head of JD. DDT!!!! Dragon Lee enters, sends Carlito outside, then JD. LWO tries to dive but JD moves aside, so they launch Wilde into the air.

We are back and Rey is beating his child with alacrity. He pulls Dom down by the hair then launches off the top rope with a seated senton. He knocks Carlito off the apron and there is Dom to kick him! Rey with a sunset flip, roll through, and kick to Dom. Cover. 1.2…NO!!! Rey to the top rope. Dom with a right hand. Sunset Powerbomb off the top from Rey!!!! Cover! 1.2..NO!!! Del Toro and Wilde try to fly, but Wilde doesn’t get the bounce right and tumbles off the rope! Dom is cornered by all four faces. Rey launches him outside. All four men fly out of the ring with dives.

Rey back in with Dom. Drop Toe Hold. 619. Rey calls for the finish. Frog Splash. Ref is distracted. Liv pulls Dom out of the way! Cradle from Dom. 1..2….3!!!



Winners: The Judgment Day

Well it wasn’t pretty. One too many flubs here, with the only one looking good being Rey Mysterio. I’m a forgiving man, but one too many slips and attempts to look good here.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:49

After the match, The Judgment Day take Rey to the announce table and lay him across. Dom is on the corner. He looks to dive!

But Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley are here! They remove their jackets then run down the ramp and circle the ring. Dom still stands stupid as Rhea chases Liv. Rhea catches her and sends her into the barricade then into the ring post and Liv takes that shit like a champ!

Rhea enters the ring, Dom leaves th top rope and lands right in front of Rhea. Lic runs in and hops on the back of Rhea. Priest in to clock Dom. In comes JD and Finn. Carlito in. Rhea with a clothesline to JD. Priest hits Carlito with a clothesine, too!

Finn, Liv, and Dom are outside, livid. Rhea and Priest hit stereo finishers to Carlito and JD.

Backstage, The Miz is with Jackie. Jackie asks Miz if he is ready for the IC Title tournament.

The Miz agrees that he has had a couple of bad weeks. Evry time he tries to do the right thing, it goes wrong. But tonight he will right those wrongs. He will get one step closer to the title he made prestigious, the title that – if he wins – he becomes tied with the most wins.

Here comes Bronson Reed to tell Miz that Miz came after him because he took out R-Truth, and Truth came after him because he took out Rollins. Now, Braun is involved, and he is losing track of all the people he must maim. So once he maims Braun, he’s comin back for The Miz.

We are backstage after the break. Xavier Woods is warming up. Here comes Kofi Kingston who has matching gear, only his is bright and green whereas Woods is wearing all black. Kofi makes note of it, then moves on to their ability to win the tag team titles. They are also, both in the IC Title hunt.

Damage CTRL is in the ring waiting for their match.

We head backstage with Cathy. She’s with PFC who go over their list of girls they killed and say Sane and Sky are next.



PFC vs Damage CTRL

We start quickly then go to break and come back to Sane working over Shayna and Zoey. She corners them and attacks Zoey then a running forearm to Shayna. Sane to the top rope. She flies and hits a fist to the chin. Cover to Shayna for 1..2.NO!!! Sane with a leg scissors around the head then pulls back on the arm! Zoey breaks it up! To the apron! Sptingboard dropkick to Sane! Cover! 1..2.NO!! Iyo in to break it up! Zoey sits Sane up in the corner. Slap to Sane! Zoey locks the head, right hands.

On the outside, Zelina Vega attacks Deville! In the ring, Sane kicks Zoey away! Sane flies with an elbow! Iyo hits a moonsault to the outside! Cover! 1.2…3!!!

Winners: Damage CTRL

The commercial gutted this, but Iyo and Sane continue to make the most difficult things look effortless.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:38

Bo Dallas has a VHS promo. He says rthey nearly stepped on a serpent. They wont make that mistake again. The false prophet continues to reveal himself to the world, masquerading as a loving shepard while marching them into the arms of wolves. They are not a family. It’s blasphemous. Chad, they have given him chance after chance – inflicting fear and suffering, yet he refuses to remove the scale from his eyes. His arrogance is like a beast. Thy must cut off the head so the blood rains down and washes away the sins of the wicked. He accepts Chad’s challenge – his invitation. This is more than a reckoning, this is a purge.

Beautiful.

Drew McIntyre is here with a leather vest and Punk’s bracelet.

He grabs a mic and mocks Punk’s promo from last week about little Timmy traveling from the moon to worship him.

Drew takes the crossed-legs approach and wonder if he has or attention. Drew says Punk is afraid of him. He’s known since the Rumble, Punk keeps attacking him from behind. Why does he keep going? Because we keep chanting his name. He says our cheers are like giving alcohol to an alcoholic. It’s made Punk do something stupid. He challenged Drew to a strap match, but once he sobered up, he realized Drew is going to kill him. Every time he lashes Punk with a strap, it will be on our conscience. We will have to live with every scar he puts on Punk’s body. We have chosen nostalgia over the warrior that has been there for us during the darkest times. Funny how this piece of trash on his wrist causes so much hurt to Punk, just like what he’ll wear on his wrist Saturday.

Here comes CM Punk to cut the nouse. Drew readies himself, but Punk is behind him!!! He has the strap! He swipes across the back then tries to lock the wrist u, but Drew leaves the ring and sends Punk into the steps then the announce table. He beats Punk don wit right hands over and over. Drew rmoves his vest and scrunchie and grabs the strap. Back body drop from Punk onto the table! Punk has the strap! He beats on Drew a bit then gives him some right hands and here come security!

Punk enters the ring. Security surrounds him, so he starts beatin their asses with the strap! He tosses some of them out of the ring, then leaves one for a special beat down before holding the strap in the air.

Jey Uso is out getting popcorn instead of getting ready for his match. A crowd is around him as he makes his entrance.



Jey Uso vs Kofi Kingston vs Karrion Cross

Kofi and Jey work together against Cross, sending him out of the ring. They then go at it, with rope work and Kofi hitting a back elbow to stop the momentum. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jey to the outside, Cross drops him. Kofi to the top rope! He flies off onto both men!

We are back and Jey hits Cross with a right hand. Enziguri to Kofi. Kofi in one corner, Cross in the other. Hip attack to Kofi, he tries with Cross, but Cross hits a back elbow. Cross rushes kofi, Kofi with a boot up. 2nd rope. Crosbody. Cover! 1.2..NO!!! Chops from Kofi! Kofi hits the ropes, boom drop! Koi waits, Cross stands, Tro, Cross ducks and Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise to jey! Cross corners Kofi, hits a clothesline, back elbow, forearm to the face. He sets up for a powerbomb, hits one, pins for 1..2..NO!!! Turns it into a submission. It’s a Cloverleaf type move. Kofi reaches for the ropes. Turns into the hold because there is no rope break. Rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Kofi with a kick! Flies over Cross, Jey is back on the apron, hard elbow from Cross. Jey flies, lands no his feet.

SPEAR TO CROSS! Jey to the top rope! Splash! Cover! 1….2…3!!!

Winner: Jey Uso

Not a whole lot of energy here, with the most exciting moments belonging to Kofi, but we all knew where this was going.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:30

Randy Orton takes his sweet time getting to the ring. He wants to thank the fans for singing. He says these are the voices he’s been listening to most recently. Us singing means the world, even though it took us fifteen years. He’s won a lot of titles, but the one he enjoys the most is the one Gunther has. Ten years ago, he was given the honor to unify the two world titles at the time. In that moment, he retired the World Heavyweight Championship with his name engraved on that title. A year ago, the new one was reborn, but he was at hom on his couch, recovering. He didn’t know if he’d ever make it back. He knew, however, if he was able to perform, he’d do everything in his power to one day make sure his name was engraved on the title. This Saturday, he gets his shot. New World Heavyweight Championship. New title. New legacy.

Orton says he grew up in front of us. He was humbled. Gunther, though. He’s never been put in his place. This Saturday, though, that’s what he intends to do. All this match ever had to be about was the title, but Gunther wanted to make it personal. He talked about Orton’s family, the demons he’s faced, and Orton sure has faced some, but each of those demons was tougher than Gunther would ever be. Orton beat those demons, just like he’ll beat Gunther, and he’s going to do it by hitting an RKO.



Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman

Braun starts the match with a fucking dropkick! He corners Reed and hits some elbows then chops the chest. Braun sends Reed into the corner head first. Whip to the corner. Whipped hard and Reed bounces out of it with a clothesline. Another big clothesline. Headbutt to Braun. Reed hits some shoulders in the corner. Right hand to the head. Braun reverses, hits his own chop, then a crossbody off the ropes! Lol Braun is wild. Reed to the top! Crossbody from Reed! Braun to the outside. Reed hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE FROM REED!!!

We are BACK and BRAUN TOSSES REED OFF THE TOP ROPE LIKE HE’S RIC FUCKING FLAIR!!! Big boot, splash in the corner. Braun lifts Reed up on his shoulders, Reed slips off, leaves to the apron. GOOZLE FROM BRAUN!!!! Reed hangs Braun up after a thumb to the eye! Reed is over it. He leaves up towards the stage, but Braun follows and clubs his back! Braun tries to grab Reed, but Reed tosses Braun into the screen! Big Splash into the screen! Reed keeps walking to the back, uninterested in the match. He leaves Gorilla and grabs a trashcan, then waits for Braun. Braun walks through, and Reed tosses the can at him! Lol.

They fight into the back of the arena, with Reed tosses Braun into. Table then walking away as the skinniest guards ever try to stop Reed. Braun tells them to get out of his way, they don’t so he tosses them aside then chokeslams one onto some Cheetos. Another guard gets tossed aside and Reed hits Braun with an uppercut. They continue to fight towards some WWE trucks. Apparently, we are by Corey Graves car. Braun chokeslams his ass onto the ar, then grabs some steel to toss. Reed moves, so Braun hits him with a shoulder tackle, launching him onto another car. Braun goes to grab him, but Reed pushes him into then onto the top of the car and hits him with a pipe! Reed climbs a nearby wall and Braun is set up quite nicely for a…

TSUNAMI!!!!

The glass explodes, and a hilariously minute spark emits from the center of the vehicle. Must be the same guy who did the exploding barbed wire match in AEW.

Winner: No Contest

BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPIN MEAT

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: NA

We come back to people checking on Braun, who says he can’t feel his fingers.



The Miz vs Pete Dunne vs Xavier Woods

Dunne tries for a rollup, gets 2. Woods tries for one, gets 2. Woods sends Dunne outside with a clothesline then he and Miz go 1 v 1. Dunne gets knocked off the apron, Miz tries for a rollup gets a 1. Woods hits him with a right hand, Dunne back in. Right to Woods. Dunne stomps on both Miz and Woods’ hands. Miz to the outside, Dunne tries for a moonsault, misses, Woods dives through the ropes, barely grazes Dunne, Miz kicks of Woods and hits Dunne with a DDT. Nice.

We are BACK and Woods has Miz hurtin! He stops a crossbody and hits Miz with a suplex, then picks Miz up for another suplex instead of covering. He drops Miz onto the knees, lookin a bit sloppy. Here comes Dunne. Kick to Dunne. He powerbombs Dunne onto Miz! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Dunne and Woods trade chops like they owe each other money. Miz kicks their hands and chops them, then Woods chops Dunne in th back .Miz to Woods. Woods to Dunne, Miz captures both men! Tries to finish both of them, but Dunne escapes and hits an Enziguri! Stomp to the hand of Miz, kick to Woods. Miz with a kick! Miz tries to finish Woods, Woods rols him up. Gets a 1……2..NO!!! Skull Crushing Finale from Miz! Dunne in! He sends Miz outside! Covers! 1.2…NO!!! Miz pulls him off! Dunne in! Crossface to The Miz! Woods is laid out. Miz reaches for a cover onto Woods with just his hand. Gets it! 1..2..NO!!! Dunne rolls away with the submission still in. Woods Iis up! Kick to Dunne! Kick to Miz! Woods on th apron. Climb to th top!

Elbow drop from Woods! COVER! 1.2….NO!!! Dunne pulls the ref out!! He kicks Woods, pumphandle to Miz! The Bitter End! Cover! 1.2..3!!!!!

Winner: Pete Dunne

EASILY the match of the night.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:27

Jackie is backstage with Bron Breakker. She asks him what he makes of the winners in the tourney so far. He says bravo. Great work by both Jey and Pete. He heard Jey name-dropping him. Jey better watch his mouth. There’s never been a member of his family to beat up a member of Bron’s, and Jey will not be the one to do it. As for Dunne? Come on, he doesn’t think so. To whoever wins, he promises he is that dude, that dog, thee IC Heavyweight Champion, and the worst is yet to come.

Backstage, Chad Gable is bench pressing. He stops to cut a promo, says he is no false prophet. He doesn’t wear a mask, he doesn’t send his goons ut. He knows the man behind the mask. Tonight, we’ll find out he’s just an ordinary guy, and he’ll tap like an ordinary, and he’s been dealing with someone who is anything but ordinary. He is a genius and will lead his guys to greatness. Tonight, Howdy will find out that Chad Gable is American made.



Chad Gable vs Uncle Howdy

LOCKUP! Howdy with a cravat! Big knees to Gable’s chin. Howdy dances with Gable a bit. Gable slapshis hand away and hits a knee, then yells that he is not afraid. Big clothesline from Howdy. Another, powerslam from Howdy! Big crossbody from Howdy, then he crawls, forcing Gable to leave the ring. Howdy gives us a little Brodie Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah as we go to break.

We are back and Gable is hitting Howdy in the face with some rights. They trade blows, with Howdy getting the yays. Gable with a belly to belly, sending Howdy to the outside! Gable off the top rope with a splash! Gable circles the ring for a big move but Howdy with a back body drop! Hip attack to Gable into the barricade! Howdy breaks the count He grabs Gable, and tosses him across the announce table. Gable lands right on the arm of a chair. Damn. Haha. Howdy hops on the table, grabs Gable. Gable with an Angle Slam!!! Gable runs into the ring as the ref counts. He gets to 7 before Howdy starts to stir, then rolls in at 9. Gable attacks in the corner, kicking a few times. Howdy has a light from the table stuck in his hair. Gable sits him on the top rope. He splits the legs. Gable with rights to the masked face. He grabs Howdy with a high capture then suplexes off the top! Cover! 1.2..NO!!! Gable with a GermaN! Another! Howdy up in t he corner. Gable tries for Chaos Theory, but Howdy hangs upside down in the corner! Gable backs up. Howdy with a Uranage!!! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Big elbow in the corner. Whip and Gable boucnes off chest first. Kick to Gable. He sends Gable into the corner. Elbows over and over. Spinning neckbreaker to Gable off the ropes. Howdy waits, Gable turns. Sister Abi—NO!! Ivy Nile hops on the apron to distract! Gable with an Ankle Lock! Howdy reaches the ropes. Gable pulls him back to the center, Howdy shoots Gable off of him and Gable runs into th ref!

Gable turns. MANDIBLE CLAW!!!!! Gable writhes in pain. Here come The Creed Brothers to pull out Howdy and send him into the barricade. They beat down on Howdy a bit, which Howdy laughs off.

The lights go out. They are back on and here comes LUmis, Gacy, and Rowan! They take The Creeds into the crowd and beat down on them. Rowan has Julius near Samantha, goes for a chokeslam, but Ivy hops onto his back! Big Boot to Julius with Ivy on his back. He continues to fight Julius into the crowd with Ivy on his back.

In the ring, Gable hits the top rope for a moonsault, dives, Howdy side steps, turns. SISTER ABIGAIL!!! 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Uncle Howdy

A bit of a lull there, but solid outing for the most part, and at least for me, the feelings are still there.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:59

End Show