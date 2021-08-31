Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.30.21  

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Hello there, WWE fans! It’s Monday evening, and that means it’s time for Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 15 to 20, so get ready for that however you need to. (Just take it easy on the effigies.) The announced content for tonight’s show is pretty sparse and that always suggests a lot of changes, so this should be…an episode. So let’s get into it.

We’re LIVE in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

* And here comes the Archer of Infamy himself. Damian Priest makes his way down to the ring with the US Title around his waist. We get a recap on the way down to the ring of how Priest won the US Title. He’s got a mic and shouts out OKC, saying he feels alive. He says he’s always wanted to do this and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Raw. He says last Saturday he became the US Champion at SummerSlam, and the crowd gets a “You Deserve It!” chant going. He says he appreciates them and as far as he’s concerned, he’s going to show the title the respect it deserves like those before him: Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena. He’s going to show it integrity and respect unlike Bobby Lashley who showed everyone what kind of champ he is when he ran away like a coward. That isn’t going to be him.

So it’s time to start the United States Championship open challenge. Sheamus comes out and says he can’t believe he’s saying this, fella. But he actually agrees with Priest that Lashley loves to run from a fight. And he loves that Priest is out here with a smile issuing an open challenge for the title, even if the people don’t deserve it. He says that’s where the Brogue Kick comes in, because he’s going to wipe the smile of Priest’s face with it and take back the gold.

And here comes Drew McIntyre! Drew has a mic and says that as much as he wants to see Priest beat Sheamus’ ass for the 500th time, it’s time for something fresh and new. He says the US Championship is the one title that’s eluded him his whole career. So he proposes a match between himself and Priest for the championship tonight. The crowd likes it, but Sheamus doesn’t. Priest says he likes Drew’s idea —

And here comes the All Mighty! Lashley comes out with MVP, who says that for the first time ever, he’s going to ask everyone to hold their applause for Lashley. He says the All Mighty wanted to hold an open challenge every week too. The crowd gets a “Goldberg!” chant going. MVP says that problem has already been dealt with, much like Lashley’s dealt with the entire roster which is why an open challenge is pointless. But in Priest’s case it’s admirable — though not necessary good for business. What is good for business is Lashley facing Priest and becoming a double champion.

And now we have Randy Orton coming out with Riddle by his side. Getting a little crowded here. Orton stays back on the stage and the crowd chants “RKO!” Orton says he doesn’t want to put words in Riddle’s mouth but he thinks everything Lashley said sucks. Riddle says it does, but not like a RHoomba which is supposed to suck. Orton says Lashley is a greedy bitch that wants something he can’t have. Riddle says you can’t hold two titles, then realizes they do.

Lashley says he does want a second championship, but it doesn’t have to be the US Title. He suggests he could take the tag team titles. Riddle says since the word of the day is “Open Challenge,” so why don’t they have an open challenge with Lashley and MVP. Orton says that’s not how an open challenge works, but MVP accepts. MVP says to kick Priest’s ass so they can handle their business.

Arguing ensues, and Pierce and DeVille come out and say that Priest’s open challenge is closed because he’ll defend against Sheamus and Drew in a Triple Threat while MVP and Lashley will face RKBro. Well, at least those are kind of new-ish matches. Kind of.

And now Rhea Ripley is coming out? This is the opening that never ends. Ripley apparently is facing Shayna Baszler next.

DADDY’S HOME!!!

Los Angeles traffic sucks, but Jeremy Thomas does not! Thank you, JT!

Rhea is here to introduce to us the person in her corner tonight, NIKKI A.S. HAYCH!

Shayna is out next, and Nia has some words beforehand. She claims she can wipe the floor with Nikki and Rhea, and will do the same with Charlotte later tonight.

Ok….



Match 1: Rhea Ripley vs Shayna Baszler

We get some work on the arm from Shayna before she tries to stomp Rhea’s elbow. Rhea stops it, though, so Shayna kicks her on the side of the head. Rhea tries for a ack suplex, but Shayna elbows Rhea in the head, then works the leg of Rhea. Rhea slaps from below, but Shayn tries again for wrist control, pulling it to towards the apron, then forcing her hand under the apron skirt specifically. Apparently, this apron is so strong it is able to trap Rhea’s hand, allowing Shayna to stomp it hard, THEN Rhea pulls her hand out.

We are back, and the beated down Rhea wants some more pain. Rhea works Shayna into a headbutt, locks the head for a snapmare, but Shyna has wrist control. Rhea kicks her in the back. Dropkick to the head. Northern Lights from Rhea. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Shayn with the wrist control again, gets a takedown, tries fo an arm bar, but Rhea locks her fingers. Shayna punches the hands, tries to pull the arm, puts it in the crook of her elbow and punches the freakin side of her face! Nice. Lol. Rope break. Shayna with The Clutch, Rhea escapes! Goes for a Riptide! Nia attacks Nikki on the outside!

Samoan Drop to Nikki! Rhea sees the pain in Nikki’s eyes. Rollup! Rhea reverses! 1…2…3!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

They really had something going before that shitty ending. I mean, I dunno bout the apron spot, but you got the impression they really wanted to break some bones.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:28

After the match, Nia enters the ring and hits a Samoan Drop to Rhea.

The Viking Raiders are backstage to cut a promo that tells us what they’ve told us the last time they tried to return.



Match 2: The Viking Raiders vs Veer and Jinder Mahal

Ivar and Veer to start. Ivar muscles the man into the corner and tags in Erik. Body slam to Veer, then Erik body slams Ivar onto Veer. Tag to Ivar, who kicks Veer away, then hits a right hand to the face. Whip and Veer misses s a clothesline. He comes back with a huge Thesz Press, dropping Ivar.Tag to Jinder, who comes in with a kick. He shoves Ivar into the corner, hits some shoulders. Huge knee and a tag to Veer. Veer runs with a splash in the corner, club to the back, tag to Jinder who comes in, drops Ivar, then works a fance lock from behind. Ivar turns into the hold, cartwheels away, kicks Jinder, tag to Erik. Kick, block, right hand, lock of the waist, but Jinder elbows out. He shoves Erik into the corner, he hits a right to Veer, kick from JInder, Erik rolls out of the corner, running knee! Veer in, Erik locks the hips, belly to belly! Jinder turns him around looks to finish, but Erik sends him outside. Tag to Icar. Iar runs the apron and cannonballs himself off the apron. Jinder takes Erik out, rolls Ivar into the ring, Jinder misses a clothesline, ta from Erik, knee from Jinder to Ivar.

Jinder hits the ropes. The Viking Experience to Jinder! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: The Viking Raiders

I’m glad Veer got to show a little something, but no one cares about any of the guys involved, and unfortunately for them, it’s not their fault.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 4:44

Erik and Ivar chant RAID to their music as if they’re sponsored by the bug killing spray.

Backstage, Drew has a sword.



Match 3: United States Championship Match

Damian Priest vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Super special announcing for the match, so that’s cool. The three circle the ring. Priest stands tall, and Sheamus realizes he’s the odd man out. He attacks Drew, first. But Priest and Drew corner Sheamus with some boots and some right hands. Whip to Sheamus from Drew, back elbow, Priest and Drew whip Sheamus to the ropes, and Sheamus heads out of the ring. Priest walks over the top rope, falling on Sheamus. Headbutt from Sheamus. Drew is out to attack Sheamus, hits some rights to the face, Right to the kidney form Sheamus. They beat each other down into the barricade. Sheamus kicks, sends Drew into the barrica—no, Drew reverses and Priest sends Sheamus over the time keeper’s area.

Drew enters the ring and points to Priest, wanting some of the guy.

WE are back from a break and Sheamus sends Drew to the outside while keeping Priest for himself. Priest hits right, left, right, misses a kick, Sheaus grabs, goes for Irish Curse, Priest gets wrist control and takes Sheamus down instead, then pulls Sheamus into a hold. Sheamus rolls him into a pin, stands, locks up and gets the Irish Curse backbreaker. Priest reache for the mask, Sheamus beats him down. Priest rolls to the apron, and there’s Sheamus to grab him. Priest hits some elbows, Sheamus punches the back, hits another back shot, pulls Priest up and locks him up on the top rope. Sheamus with the beatdown. Sheamus stands in the middle of the ring, proud, but here is Drew! He hits a belly to belly, another, ducks a hit, hits a neckbreaker, kip up, Drew is ready for it. Sheamus turns, Drew kicks, goes for Future Shock, SSheamus escapes, rolls up for 1..NO!!! Drew runs with a shoulder, Sheamus moves, Drew ihts the post. Priest is back in, hits a right to Sheamus another, boxes the ears, leg lariat, Priest rushes the corner, hits Drew with a bck elbow, another for Sheamus, back to Drew, and he ducks an axe from Sheamus. Clothesline. GOOZLE TO DREW!! Drew elbows out, Priest kicks, kick again, again, misses a right because Drew kicks him in the face. Clothesline to Priest, sends him outside. Drew hits te ropes. Drew dives!!! He lands on Priest and Sheamus!

Priest back in the ring. Drew follows. Elbow to Priest. Priest with a Michinoku Driver! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Drew with a chop in the corner. He hits another one, hard af. Drew sits Priest up on the corner, hits a right to the head. Drew locks the head, but Sheamus is here! He just punches the leg of Sheamus. Lol. Nice. Sheamus gets Drew in the Tree of Woe, kicking him, then punching the seated Priest. Boot to the face of Drew, Priest grabs Sheamus, pulls him into the corner, Sheamus hits a headbutt, then climbs up and locks Drew up for a Superplex, but here’s Drew to shoot up and lock the hips for a German, sending Sheamus and Priest crashing.

WE are back again, and Sheamus and Drew are going back and forth. Sheamus sends Drew into the corner, Sheamsu lifts Drew up for an Alabama Slam, and a cover. 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus wants the cloverleaf. In comes Priest, drops Sheamus hard, covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Drew with a right hand, Priest with a kick, looking for The Reckoning, but in comes Sheamus for a Brogue Kick! Drew is there to kick, Future Shock! Drew wants a Claymore! He runs, but no SHEAMUS WITH A BROGUE BLOCK! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! Sheamus grabs Drew drags. Him to the corner. Uppercut to Drew. Sheamus walks up the corner with a fireman’s. White Noise off the top and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Priest breaks it up!

Priest tries for The Reckoning on Sheamus, Claymore to Sheamus from Drew! Priest kicks, Drew hits a headbutt, Priest with The Reckoning! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

They definitely gave Priest some credibility here, and everyone more than pulled their weight. Solid match that lived up to the horribly unnecessary hype that the show was giving it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 21:31

After the match, Drew shakes the hand of Priest.

We get an interview with Goldberg with some weirdo glasses, and he says he’s not coming for the title, he’s coming for Lashley’s soul.

More adventures of Reggie, Truth, and Akira. Truth inquires why Reggie is jumping over gates when it has a handle on it.

Akira is in a dog suit.

Eva Marie vs Piper is next. They each make their entrance.

Piper evades an attack from behind as she makes her entrance. She hits abody slam on Eva, then a running senton. Low crossbody to Eva. Cover but the ref says the match hasn’t started, so Piper counts her own 1….2….3!!!!

The ref tells the announcer that Eva Marie cannot compete. Piper grabs the mic and says the winner is her shitty name.



Match 4: Karrion Kross vs Humberto Carrillo

Unfortunately, I come to the match already in progress where Kross hits a Northern Lights and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! He locks the head, Humberto turns into it, hits a jawbreaker, then a kick to the side of the head. Humberto with a right hand in the corner. Running dropkick.

Carrillo to the top rope, flies off and Kross just hits him with a huge forearm. Doomsday Suplex. Kross Jacket, and Humberto taps out.

Winner: Karrion Kross

So what was the point of the initial loss?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Nia is backstage, and she says she will crush Charlotte and anyone that gets in her way.

Backstage, Riddle and Orton talk about resume building.

Elsewhere, Nia still waits.



Match 5: Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax

Nia runs for an attack, but Charlotte rolls out of the ring, telling Nia to back it up. Charlotte enters, and Nia rushes again, so Charlotte leaves the ring. Finally she gets back in and locks up, but there’s a stalemate. Charlotte hits the ropes, tackles, no sell, so she hits the ropes again, and this time she kicks the knee. Charlotte tries for a suplex, but that ain’t happening. Niawith a headbutt. Charlotte shoves off the back, hits the ropes, and Nia meets her at the ropes with a splash. Another splash in the corner. Nia calls for the Butt splash in the corner, but Charlotte moves and lays in with some stomps. Charlotte jumps up for a side headlock, trying to bring Nia down. Ropework and Nia hits a shoulder tackle. Nia attacks the back, shoving Charlotte, then tossing her down hard. Nia chokes up Charlotte on the middle rope, back elbow from Charlotte. Nia misses a splash in the corner, Whip to Nia, reversed, Charlotte rolls over to th apron, blocks a right, locks the head of Nia and pulls her down against the top rope. Ref counts and Charlotte lets go. She pulls against the chin of Nia, against the ropes, and celebrates outside. Charlotte hops back into the ring then into a Sleeper hold. Nia flips her over lifts Charlotte up for a spinebuster. Cover for 1…NO!!!! Charlotte rolls to the outside.

Charlotte re-enters at 5. Nia rushes, and Charlotte holds the ropes. Nia lands on her feet outside, so Charlotte flies with a crossbody.

Back from a break,and Charlotte is dodging another rush from Nia. She runs to the corner, goes for a moonsualt, but Nia gets her knee up. Samoan Drop! Nia goes for a leg drop, but Charlotte moves. Charlotte with a big boot. Charlotte shoves, Nia shoves back, Nia goes for the hair, Charlott chops her. Nia slaps her a few times, Charlotte tries to duck a hold, then drops weight to prevent a samoan drop. Charlote runs…right into a fireman’s, she lands on her feet from behind, locking the head Charlotte with an awkward Side Russian Leg Sweep. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Corey calls it an Inverted DDT, so it’s not as akward. Chop block to Nia. Charlotte goes for a knee drop to the inside of the knee. Kicks to the back of the leg. She mounts and hits some right hands. Kick to the hammy. Charlotte with the DDT to the leg. Charlotte shoves Nia around a bit, establishing that we don’t want to cheer for anyone here.

Charlotte shakes her ass a bit so Nia kicks her into the corner. Nia grabs Charlotte, lfits her up for her chokeslam cover. Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Nia Jax

Well….it wasn’t pretty. The longest Nia match to date, and there were moments where it felt like these two hated each other. This didn’t necessarily make the match better as raw emotion could do, mainly because neither of these characters are “likeable.”IF they wanted to establish Nia as a contender, I suppose this was one of the better ways, it just lacks interest.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:55



Match 6: John Morrison vs Omos

Morrison ties with the drip stick, but Omos slaps it out of his hands. He misses a back elbow in the corner, Morrisno kicks off the apron, dives into the ring, runs and gets grabbed by the head. Omos shoves to the ropes, Morrison slides under the legs, kicks, another kick to the side of the head. Morrison springboards into a GOOZLE! Omos sends Morrison over he top rope with a clothesline to the outside. Omos follows, sends mOrrison over the steps, but Morrison flips over them and lands on his feet. Sorta….Morrison steps over the steps with a flip, lands on his feet, stutters a bit, and Omos hits a hard clothesline. Omos sends him into the ring, misses a clothesline,

Omos catches a kick, flips Morrison over, and Morrison lands on his abs onto the top rope. Cool. Omos grabs the head, lifts heavy, slams Morrison down hard. Cover for 1..2…..3!!!



Winner: Omos

A weird choice to even book this match, considering the feud with Miz has hardly gotten off the floor, and Morrison has looked like the loser through it all so far.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:03

Xavier Woods is here to interrupt the celebration.



Match 7: Xavier Woods vs AJ Styles

The boys go at it till the end up outside, with Woods slamming AJ into the barricade. He chops AJ hard then rolls him back into the ring. Cover for 1…NO!! Kick from Woods, he runs up and lands on the back of AJ. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Woods runs with a knee. AJ rushes the corner, lands on the apron, hits a right hand. AJ sends Woods into the corner. Omos is dripping heavily, watching on by the announce table. AJ slams the lg of Woods onto his shoulder, hyper extending it. AJ lifts Woods, drops the knee onto his own knee. AJ elbow drops Woods and holds onto the leg. Woods pulls back on the face, his a few right hands to the forehead to break the hold. Woods stands up, slowly. AJ grabs the leg, elbows from Woods. Arm drag to send AJ away. Woods kicks AJ in the gut hard. Woods shoves AJ down, then tries for a rollup. Gets. 1..2…NO!!! AJ hits a right, Woods blocks, chop, another chop. Right to the face, another chop, right over and over. AJ shoves. Woods with an uppercut. He hits a right to the chin. Woods rushes the corner with a shoulder. Woods drops AJ and bridges for a pin. 1..2…NO!!!! AJ locks up for a Styles Clash, lifts up, Woods lands on his ass, lifts AJ, sets him into the Tree of Woe. Punches to the midsection. Woods runs with. Dropkick to AJ. Cover fo 1….AJ is too close to the ropes, Woods wraps the arm and completes the over for 1…2..N!O!! Woods grabs AJ ‘s head, sends AJ behind him, AJ with a kick to the back of the leg. Uppercut out of the corner from Woods.

AJ rolls Woods into the Calf Crusher!!!! Woods is close to the ropes! He reaches! WOODS TAPS!!

Winner: AJ Styles

Gotta love the consistency amongst these two, even if the results of the matches ultimately mean little to nothing.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 7:19

Matt Riddle’s music hits, and he scoots himself out. Orton’s music comes on shortly after, and out he comes.



Match 8: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Rated RKBRO vs Bobby Lashley and MVP

Lashley and Riddle to start. Riddle tries to cheap shot, but Lashley no sells and hits a suplex, then tags in MVP. Riddle shoulders MVP into the corner, tag to Orton, Orton stomps the hand. Orton looks over to Lashley, stares him down, then grabs MVP’s hand and stomps it again. Tag to Riddle, and Orton helps him with a Broton. Riddle tries to cover, but MVP rolls out of the ring quickly. Riddle flies over the top rope onto MVP and Lashley as we go to break.

We are back, and Lashley has a cover on Riddle for 1..2.NO!!! MVP enters off a tag and stomps Riddle. MVP mounts, drops some right hands. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! MVP with a chinlock. Tag to Orton! Clothesline to MVP! Another into the corner. Orton mounts. He screams to the crowd who is lovin it. Punches to MVP and an uppercut. Whip to MVP. Orton gets kicked out of the corner. POWERSLAM! Orton caters to the crowd big time. Lashley trie to get into the ring, Orton kicks him, drags Lashley’s big ol dome over the ropes and DDTs him down hard. Orton turns and wants the RKO again. MVP runs with a pump kick! MVP sends Orton into the corner, tag to Lashyley. There’s a Randy chant. Lashley corners Orton and hits some shoulders. He gets a running start for one of them. Another and Lashley pulls Orton into th center of the ring. Neckbreaker to Orton. Orton tries for the RKO, Lashley shoves him, blind tag from Riddle, Pele kick to Lashley, kip up, Right hand to the corner, running fist to the corner, tries for an Exploder, Lashley stops him, hits him with a back elbow, but Riddle drops him hard! He heads to the top [email protected] Floating Bro! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! MVP there to break it up. Orton enters, MVP sends him to the outside. Tag to MVP. MVP enters, HUGE Pump Kick to Riddle. MVP grabs Riddle, sets up for the Playmaker, but Riddle escapes and kicks him in the head. Orton is on the outside, Lashley tries to send Orton into the ringpost, but Orton sends him instead. Here’s Omos though!! He grabs Orton by the head, Riddle flies with a kick to Omos. AJ tries to attack Orton, so Orton drops him with a back suplex onto the announce table.

IN the ring, MVP goes for a back suplex, Riddle lands on his feet. Knee. Floating Bro! Cover for 1…2…..3!!!



Winners: Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

A good main event with multiple people involved, giving the main event some added interest and the tag team titles a rub as well. Good ending to a subpar show.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:55

After the match, Lashley spears Riddle. He stands Riddle up, but here’s Orton! RKO TO LASHLEY!!!