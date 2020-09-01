Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.31.20  

One more week…

Orton is here to start the show. The announcers gloss over last night’s loss to focus on Orton’s happenings last week, when he kicked Drew in the head a few times.

Later tonight, Lee faces Ziggler, and the winner is entered into the Triple Threat for the WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions. We also will see Kevin Owens take on Randy Orton for the same opportunity.

Some time tonight, we will also see Dominik vs Seth, as Rey was injured last night.

Orton, in the ring, brings up Drew offering a rematch out of pity. Orton took this as a sign of disrespect, so he kicked Drew in the skull three times. Drew thinks he deserves the title and to be champion, but as far as Orton is concerned, the only thing he deserves is the fractured jaw which Drew gave him. He only deserves pain every single day, sipping his meals through a straw. At Summerslam, Drew promised to Claymore kick Orton’s head off his shoulders, but the only person dishin out kicks is The Legend Killer. You can ask Edge, Christian, Big Show, Flair, HBK, even ask Drew himself. Drew calls Orton entitled, hahaha. Orton says he shouldn’t have to face Owens for a shot, or anyone in a triple threat to earn an opportunity for a rematch, because he’s already entitled. He will face Owens and he will win the Triple Threat and beat Drew for the title. Assuming Drew can even make it to Clash. He’s not healthy enough to be here tonight, but he did hear that Drew got together ith a couple of old buddies to have a little bonding session to talk about the experience they’ve all had: being kicked in the skull. There’s even a photo.

We get a photoshopped pic of everyone he’s kicked in the head over the past few weeks laying in a hospital bed.

Keith Lee is here. He’s had enough. He tells Orton that he’s done well for himself. He’s amused with himself, proud, even. Fixated on talking about the havoc he’s caused over the past few months. Doing his best to forget about what happened last night at Payback. Doing his best to forget about the fact that Keith beat him.

Lee understands; Orton may be the Greatest ever to lace up, but it is factual, last night, Lee gave him no choice but to bask in his glory. With that said, Orton is out complaining about opportunity that should be handed to Orton. Well, Mr. Orton, Lee thinks things are different now beause maybe, just maybe, a victory like his last night over a legend killer like Orton means that maybe he should get the opportunity at the WWE Championship. He’s known Drew for quite some time, and considers him a good friend. He likes to talk about receipts, and Lee believes that Drew will make good on his owrd, and at some point…

ZIGGLER ATTACKS FROM BEHIND!!!! Lee is up, shoves Dolph like nothing. Orton slithers out of the ring. Ziggler grabs Lee and hits a DDT as we go to commercial .

Regarding Lee’s promo, it’s different. That’s step 1 towards the possibility of standing out, and he does. His cadence is carefully chosen, and his politeness comes with an ego/assumption that he is better than his opponent, even if just intellectually. I guess the only downside of that is the vocab he uses is still very much “WWE,” causing it to be just a slowed down version of what we would get anyway from anyone else. There’s something there, though, guys. I promise.



Match 1: Keith Lee vs Dolph Ziggler

The match starts with Lee blocking any type of shoot towards the leg. He works the left wrist until Ziggler hits Lee with a kick. Ziggler hops up and Lee catches him and catapults Ziggler into the corner. Ziggler rolls out quickly to escape anymore pain. Ziggler gets to the apron at 3. Another lockup and Ziggler kicks the knee, then headbutts Lee. Neckbreaker to Lee and a pin for 1….NO!!! Lee sends Ziggler flying! Ziggler with a choke hold from behind and a leg scissors. Lee escapes the hold, Ziggler wants another neckbreaker, but Lee hits the ropes and trucks into Ziggler hard, sending him flying out of the ring.

We are back, and Lee has Ziggler in the corner, hurting. Ziggler tries to fight out, hitting some rights out of the corner, but Lee hits a hard double chop to the chest. Lee tosses Ziggler across the ring. He waits in the corner, Lee runs, hits a big splash, Lee grabs Ziggler into a firemans, Ziggler pulls on the nose. He drops down. FAMEASSER!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Ziggler rakes the eyes, pulling on Lee’s head against the rope. Ref breaks him away. Ziggler comes back, locks the head, goes for ANOTHER Neckbreaker. Hits it. Ziggler with an elbow drop. Ziggler locks up for a Sleeper. Lee stands up with the hold still on. He tosses Ziggler over his shoulder, then just decks Ziggler with a ight hand to the face. Another. Lee blocks one from Ziggler and hits a third. He shoves to the ropes, then presses Ziggler up and down. Lee sends Ziggler into the ropes, catches Ziggler, pushes, presses, powerslam!!!! Lee screams in inevitable victory! Lee misses a splash in the corner, though! Zig Zag!!! 1…..2……NO!!!!!!! Lee is slow to stand.

Ziggler wants the end. He waits, shoots for the kick, Lee catches him. Lift. SPIRIT BOMB! Pin! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Keith Lee

The obvious question here was “Why Ziggler?” And after this match, you should know exactly why. Ziggler sold like hell for him, flying into the air more than ever. Lee was able to show his power, his passion, and his aggression all in one match. This did more for him than a win over Orton in my opinion.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:10

Sarah is backstage and introduces Nia and Shayna. How were they able to put their differences aside. Nia said she told Shayna to listen to her direction, and Shayna did. Shayna said, no, she told Nia to stay out of her way, and Nia did. Nia says she is the tag team champion, and Shayna holds the other title. They bicker.

In comes Asuka, dancing her way into our heart. She demanded to know who her opponent was.

Shayna and Nia show anger at the interruption. Asuka spins Shayna, Nia gets in her face, Asuka yells at her, none of this is intriguing.

Backstage, Pearce is with some security to talk to them about Retribution in a scene that pulls out the worst bout of Déjà vu. Have they ever even explained who Pearce is, what his role is, and why I should care about his well-being, input, or leadership?

Anyway, in the ring, Charley wonders who Asuka thinks deserves a title shot. Asuka pauses before going on a tirade. Asuka says she has beaten many great women. She lists them off, then laughs. A lot. She says she is ready for anything.

Out comes Mickie James lookin all kinds of awesome. She calls Asuka one of the greatest of all times. So, she figured out of respect, Asuka should be the first to know that Mickie is coming for that title.

Ah, but to make sure we don’t have too much fun, Natalya and Lana are out, both in wrestling gear.

Nattie says Mickie ain’t just gonna jump the line. She’s had six chances, and it’s really selfish.

Lana calls her delusional. It has nothing to do with age, but Mickie has failed to evolve. She has the same gear since 98. We wish she had the same gear…

Lana tells Mickie that to get to Nattie, she’ll have to go through Lana. Asuka yells and says she is ready for all of them. Mickie gets in her face. Nattie and Lana jump both women. Gee, I wonder what will come of this.

Asuka spins and kicks Nattie out of the ring. Mickie sends Lana to the apron. Hip attack sends her flying.

Connor’s Cure video package for us is next.

Backstage, The Viking Raiders are showing Cedric Alexander how to bang appendages. They go silent for about four seconds for no reason. We zoom in on Ivar, who seemingly has an epiphany, as he looks into the sky and smiles.

Angel Garza walks into frame, with a rose.



Match 2: Mickie James vs Lana

Some quick chain wrestling gets Lana to the corner. Lana hits a suplex in the center of the ring and covers for 1….2..NO Lana ties up from behind, pulling on the face of Mickie. Mickie escapes then hits a hard slap to the face. Mickie runs with a press then hits a few mounted punches. Mickie hits a clothesline. Another. Mickie kicks, locks the head.

Mickie shoves Lana to the ropes. Lana walks into a Mick Kick. Cover for 1.2…..3!!

Winner: Mickie James

Uncoordinated, uninteresting, and unwanted is Lana.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:34

We head to last week where Owens fell for the ol fainting demon then getting kicked.

Charley is waiting to speak to Black backstage, waiting by his door. We see the door open, and Randy Orton is in the room! He slowly walks out of the room, walks by Charley, and heads off camera.

The Iiconics are elsewhere for an interview. Unsure where, but they’re in a ring. They are asked about added pressure for the match. Billie says it’s wild to think of how long they knew each other, that they would become best friends and share the dream of one day becoming stars. They did this together. They have been their only constant. Only a half-wit would think they’d let some snot-nosed hooligans destroy what they did. They are here to help Riott Squad self-destruct.

Orton comes out for his match. Owen’s music hits. He makes his way down the ramp. Black comes from out of nowhere and attacks Owens. He sends Owens into the steps. Black Mass to Kevin Owens. He rolls Owens into the ring. The ref goes to Owens, says he cant have this. Owens tells the ref to ring the bell.



Match 3: Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

Owens chops Randy away a couple of times, but Orton hits an RKO and ends it with a 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Randy Orton

Perfectly fine with this.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: One Steve Gustafson Column

Charley is backstage with the Mysterio family. She brings up Dom getting a chance at the title. Rey says getting closure was very important, he has his family here with him. They all know the pain. It would mean the world for him to get that title shot. But his loss is his son’s gain, and when you’ve been doing this as long as Rey has, injuries happen. If there’s anyone on earth to take his place, it’d be Dom.

Dom says he knows he’s the underdog, but his confidence is on another level. Tonight, he’s got a 619 with Seth’s name all over it.

MVP is in the ring, and that can only mean one thing. I dunno what, tho. He has Shelton chillin with him. This is the first VIP Lounge from Thunderdome. MVP says he is not Tina Turner. He introduces Lashley out.

MVP has a message for Apollo. He disrespected MVP. No matter how successful Apollo may get, there are three definites: Death, Taxes, and Bobby Lashley.

Lashley says he did exactly what he said he was going to do. Afterwards, while celebrating, Apollo came out to get a little bit of Payback during Payback…ok.

Lashley’s not mad, he’d do the same thing. Lashley says he will get Apollo back.

Shelton calls Apollo a little Punk and he will beat Apollo at Raw Underground. MVP brings up the six man tag later tonight based off of Raw Underground. MVP tells Cedric he’s tried so hard.

Cedric comes out by himself. MVP wonders if he’s had a change of heart. Cedric says no, and he didn’t come alone, as The Viking Raiders are behind Lashley and Shelton. They attack before the upcoming match.



Match 4: Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP vs Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders

Erik and Lashley to start. Lashley beats him down in the corner. Erik ducks under a hit and strikes with a knee then a few right hands. Erik rolls out of the corner. Lashley hops up and over and clubs the forehead. Lashley with a spear into the corner. Tag to MVP and he hits a right hand to the face. Ref distraction and Lashley cheap shots Erik. MVP stands Erik up and hits some blows. Tag to Shelton. Shelton gets shoved, but hits a clothesline then covers for 1.2…NO!!! Shelton with a right hand. Whip to the corner. Tag from Ivar who runs in with a knee then tosses Shelton into a knee by Erik. Crossfaces from Ivar. Right hands to the mid section. Tag to Cedric. Cedric chops Shelton in the corner. Again. Right hand then a tag to Erik. Erik in with a knee. Erik flips Shelton over then hits a knee. Spinebuster from Shelton! Tag to MVP. Tag to Cedric. Cedric with a bunch of rights He hits the ropes. MVP sends him up in the air then down! Knee drop to the chest. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! MVP backs into the corner and Lashley gets a tag. Right hands to Cedric. A boot to the neck. Lashley pulls Cedric out of the corner, hooks up for a suplex, hits it, covers for 1…NO!!! Lashley pulls the arm up and tags in Shelton. Kick to Cedric. Shelton tosses Cedric down hard then covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Shelton covers again for 1..2..NO!!! Body slam to Cedric. Tag to MVP. Pump Kick in the corner. Suplex and a cover for 1..2….NO!!! Cedric fights back with a right hand. MVP mounts the back and hits some crossfaces. MVP works the arm.

Cedric escapes. Cedric gets to the corner, but Lashley and Shelton take his team members down. Cedric rolls up MVP! 1….2…..3!!!

Winners: The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander

Kind of a run of the mill match, as The Viking Raiders are becoming more of their moveset than their ability to wrestle slowly but surely. This was more about the aftermath of the match anyway.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:15

MVP is grinning ear to ear, Lashley goes to attack, but MVP holds the boys back, impressed, seemingly, at the win Cedric obtained.

Backstage, Titus O’Neil is shadow boxing, as he prepares for RAW Underground…

Yeah, this guy:

We come back and Shelton, MVP, and Lashley are attacking Cedric. MVP yells that he needs to learn. In comes Apollo and Ricochet. They’re rocking their free Connor’s Cure shirt, so that’s cool.

The Iiconics are here!



Match 5: The Riott Squad vs The Iiconics

Kay to start with Ruby. She presses Ruby down and beats her. Ruby rolls over and does the same. Big punch from Kay. Tag to Peyton who sends Ruby into a knee by Kay. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Peyton rolls into a cravat, Ruby fights out. She elbows Peyton, then Kay out of the corner. Peyton with a missed roundhouse. Tag to Liv. Liv hits an elbow, a splash in the corner, she dropkicks the back of Peyton. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Liv goes for a slam, Peyton floats over and slams Liv down hard. Tag to Kay. They double team with a kick to the gut then to the back. Kay covers for 1..2…..NO!!! Kay screams at Liv then hits her in the back. Boot in the corner. Kay pulls Liv out and flips Liv down for 1..2…NO!!!! Kay with right hands to the head. Liv kicks . Enziguri to the face. Tag to Ruby. Ruby with right hands. She sends Kay into the knees of Liv, seated on the buckle. Whip to Kay. Running elbow from Ruby. Ruby rolls, Peyton runs into the match, Liv is there to send her down, Kay with a surprise right. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!! Reverse for 1..2…NO! Another reversal, somewhat slappy for 1..2..NO!!!!

Ruby gets the crucifix for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: The Riott Squad

While I know that there are some who find The Iiconics somewhat unbearable, I don’t think there is anyone that wants to see them apart. This felt incredibly forced.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:28

Seth and Murhpy come out, and it appears that Seth has kept all of his anger inside up until this point to yell at Murphy in the middle of the ring. Seth says that with an opportunity on the line tonight, he cannot have any mistakes or Murphy screwing it up. So get the hell out, says Seth. He wants Murphy to figure out what he stands for, what side of history he wants to be on. He tells Murphy to shut his mouth, he disgraces Seth.

Murhpy walks up the ramp and turns around. Dominik attacks from behind.



Match 6: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Dom with some fancy arm drags and a dropkick to start. Seth rolls out. Seth sends Dominik into the table then back into the ring. Seth attacks the back of Dom. Seth pushes, Dom kicks, he gets sent over the top rope. Shoulder. Sptringboard and an arm drag. Seth gets sent to the 2nd rope. Dominik goes for the 619, seth escapes and pulls Dominik to the outside. He goes to send Seth into the table, but Dominik reverse and sends Seth into the table. He hops to the top of it and flies with a front flip onto Seth.

Back, and Seth hits a slingblade. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth works the head from behind, punching the chin. He locks up with leg scissors then shoves Dom’s head away. Smacks to the back of the head. Seth pulls back on th chin, yelling that this is Dom’s chance for glory. Elbow from Dom. Another. He elbow s the thigh then the face. Seth locks up from behind. He cinches the hold and slams Dom down. Lockup from behind again. Dom with elbows to Seth, he misses a third, Seth goes for a back suplex, Dom lands on his feet. He side steps Seth. Seth crashes in the corner. Right hands from Dom. Dom to the shoulders .He sends Seth into the buckle face first. Tornado DDT from Dom. Standing moonsault. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Seth rolls to the outside. Dom to the top rope. He flies off the top onto Seth Rollins!!! He rolls Seth into the ring. Dom to the top again, hops off, roll through. Drop toe hold.

619!!!!! Dom to the top rope!!! FROG SPLASH! He misses!!!! Rollins with a stomp! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins may very well be one of the best people to put Dom up against continually, as he sells well for him and helps guide Dom from one moment to another – something Dom hasn’t fully grasped yet. With that being said, we have to see him tie up with someone else eventually.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:00

We see The Mysterio Family backstage, with moms looking like she’s about to cry. Ok, guys, sooner or later, you’ll have to treat Dominik like a real wrestler, and not a child.

Seth gets it. He notices Dom is stirring and stomps his ass out one more time.

We officially head to RAW Underground where Titus O’Neil beats up a couple people. This is, apparently, a different Titus than we are used to. Riddick Moss takes the challenge from Titus and tries to take him down. He does with a trip that, admittedly, looked pretty sick. Titus looks relatively outmatched and tries to fight from below. Riddick continues to work the head, but Titus tosses him off the mat. Titus hops down and Riddick sends him into the apron, but Titus sends him into some tools. Some dude in a Hawaiian shirt cheers Titus on and Titus slams him down. He then gets kicked and right handed in the ring. Titus is out.

Lol. Titus can’t even get a win underground.

The Street Profits are backstage with a Scouting Report that was put together in 32 seconds. It’s like The Street Profits have natural charisma, and can come off as relatively funny, but stick to the script and that script is…anything but.

Earlier today, Akira showed up with his ninjas. He is stopped by security to tell them that he’s just rollin with his ninjas. Security says he is not on the list.

Akira leaves the car and checks the list. Truth is behind him. The list is blank. Akira removes the jacket. It’s a ref. Truth rolls Akira up for 1..2..3!!!! He punches a ninja. Akira grabs the ref and tosses him into the van and leaves a ninja, driving off.



Match 7: Tornado Tag Team Match

The Street Profits vs Angel Garza and Andrade (w/ Zelina and no one else)

All four engage. Angel kicks Dawkins in the corner, Andrade kicks Ford, then they both toss Dawkins to the outside. They double team Ford, who tries to fight back on his own. He gets sent to the apron, high kick to Andrade. A kick for Angel. Ford to the top rope. Forearm from Andrade. Angel up too. They lock up and send Ford flying, but no, Dawkins is there to go underneath and send both Andrade and Angel down, but they also have Ford in their hands so he eats a suplex. Well that didn’t seem smart at all…

We come back from a break, and we missed Angel removing his pants. They send Ford into the post shoulder first. Angelo rolls into the ring and gets chopped. Angel pulls back the arm, covers for 1…2..NO!!! Angel underhooks from behind as Andrade heads to the 2nd rope. He dives off with dropkick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Andrade rolls to the outsid. Whip to Dawkins, then a kick to the chin. On the outside, Andrade drops Ford on the apron shoulder first. He runs to the apron and slaps the sholder of Dawkins, then locks up the arm on the ropes! Andrade releases after a few seconds. Angel has Dawkins in a hold. Andrade to the 2nd rope, Dawkins is alive! He punches Angel away. Andrade flies, Dawkins catches him and suplexes him away. Uppercut to Angel. Spalsh in the corner to Andrade. Running bull dog to Andrade. Kick from Angel breaks the pin at 1…2…NO!!! Angel and Andrade sit Dawkins on the corner. Tree of Woe. Kick to the chest by Angel. Stomp from Andrade. Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Ford in with a huge splash to stop the pin! Rollup from Angel or 1..2..NO!!! Kick to the chin, Dawkins with a right, elbow from Andrade is next, Ford with a flipping freakin Blockbuster! Wow. Enziguri!! Ford shakes the ropes! The lights of The Thunderdome flicker! Angel heads to the back quickly. Ford covers but here comes…

Retribution

Winners: No Contest

For people who allegedly poisoned Ford, he continues to be in relatively good spirits when up against them in the ring. At this point, what’s the reason. As far as Retribution, yet again, they raise way more rhetorically horrible questions than any type of answers, and continue to dive deeper and deeper into the IDGAG territory.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 9:00

The members jump into the ring and attack. Zelina, hilariously, looks on, shrugs, and decides to fend for herself, punching one of the hooded figures. There’s too many of them and they make short work of her. The rest attack Ford, Dawkins, Andrade, and Garza for a bit more before all of them run tho the back.

Thanks, security. Geez.

We come back to commentary back at their table as if it’s all good. They cover what just happened, showing no fear as if it was an isolated incident. Byron tries to assure that we know that it was females that attacked Zelina.

Pearce is backstage yelling at three security guards to get to their posts. Two more come, and he yells at them to get to their posts as well.

Shane, seemingly unaware of what’s going down with his family’s company on the outside of these doors is standing by with Peyton and Billie, telling them to turn their frowns upside down and watch Jessamyn Duke beat someone up.

WHY would The Iiconics care about anything other than the fact that their team is broken up? Is that not what we were supposed to believe?

Peyton sends Billie into the ring where Jessamyn and her friend surround Billie. Jessamyn kicks Billie in the face.

What…the fuck?

We head to the door of Raw Underground where Apollo just knows that Ricochet and Cedric has his back. They assure him. Apollo tells Charley that the old Apollo would have just been happy bein champ, but in his place is a man about to bounce back, and won’t stop goin after Lashley until he gets his title back.

Ricochet says MVP doesn’t know a thing about friendship, all he cares about is himself and his money.

They hype each other up and enter…..RAW Underground.

So, I’m not going to treat this like a real match. They wrestle for a bit till Shelton gets tossed into MVP and Lashley. Ricochet and Cedric attack to even the odds, then we got all six guys in the ring with all of Lashley, Shelton, and MVP getting the upperhand. Shane declares them the winners, sort of.

Backstage, Angel was seemingly kicked in the head because he is running around like crazy backstage, then stops to yell at no one. He is confirmed for the safety of this phantasm, and would never forgive himself if this apparition was hurt. We see an exit door being opened, and it’s Retribution tossing some employee onto the floor. Angel sees them, and he flees! Retribution pauses for a second, then makes their way in the same direction Angel went.



Match 8: Randy Orton vs Seth Rollins vs Keith Lee

Orton rolls out of the ring, telling Seth he’s got this, and that he already worked tonight.

Seth does the same, rolling out of the ring. He asks orton what his deal is. They argue about changing their minds until Lee comes up to pull Seth up on the apron. Right hand from Seth. He runs in and hits the ropes, then gets shoulder tackled by Lee. Seth is in severe pain. Lee squashes Seth in the corner. Orton runs in and locks up a side headlock. Seth comes by to shove Orton and beat down the back of Lee. Lee whips Seth into Orton. They both send Lee over the top rope. Lee with a punch to orton. To Seth. Springboard and he flies into both Seth and Orton!!

We are back, and Orton and Seth are double teaming Lee, sending him to the outside. Running knee from Seth to the outside!! Orton runs by to deliver a back suplex onto the table!!! Lee is out behind the booth. Seth screams, “That’s the Randy I know,” as if Orton hasn’t been a fucking psycho for the last three months. They double team Lee again, sending him shoulder first into the steps. Seth and orton struggle to lift Lee, but are able to do so, rolling him into the ring. Orton asks for Seth to come in and help. Seth hops on the apron. Orton kicks him. Lol. DDT off the ropes! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Seth is up, Orton goes for an RKO, Seth turns it into a backslide, Orton escapes. Falcon Arrow from Seth!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Seth waits for orton to rise, but Lee is on the apron. Right hand to Seth. Tackle to Lee. Tackle to Orton. Splash in the corner. One for Seth. He tosses Seth INTO Orton! Lee leaves the ring, circles around and POUNCE to Orton!!! Suicide dive from Seth, but Lee catches him! He tosses Seth into the announce desk! Lee sends Seth back into the ring. Kick from Seth. Another. He hits the ropes, Lee cathes, Powersl—NO!!! Rollup to Lee! 1..2..NO!!!! Lee misses a clothesline, kick from Seth, spinning elbow from Seth. Superkick to the face of Lee. Seth in the corner.

Seth waits for Lee. Seth runs. Lee lifts. SPIRIT BOMB!!! RKO TO LEE!!! Orton rolls over Lee. Covers Seth. 1….2…..3!!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

BEAUTIFUL ENDING! Orton rolling OVER LEE to cover Seth rather than covering Lee was so good. The match itself was a nice little ten minutes, the right guy won, no one was hurt in the process, and we get Drew vs Orton that isn’t just a rematch for the sake of rematches.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:57

End Show