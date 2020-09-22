Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.21.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Are you ready for some…….WRASSLIN!

RAW starts off all messy and Retribution is here. Officially, they have contracts. Hoodies are removed, and they got Hannibal Lecter-like masks on.

Mia Yim says the fighting continues because WWE and superstars are motivated by money. They are done getting stepped on just to get some imaginary brass ring.

They are here to destroy the WWE and rebuild it in the image of Retribution, and they will do I by draining the lifeblood of this company. Each and every single one of them are the sickness that’s responsible of the infestation of this hellhole. Ok.

They do this for the fame and the fortune, so they can all collect their paydays like whores! Retribution will make them pay for their sins, because they are the judge, jury, and executioners.

The Hurt Business ain’t bout that life, though.

The boys remove their jackets, ready themselves, then head down the ramp. They hop on the apron, and Retribution leaves the ring. MVP wants a mic. Whats’ poppin, he asks? When that realness shows up, they ain’t got no heart. No chainsaws or crowbars. He figured once they got contracts, they’d shut their mouths. They got an opportunity tonight to be on the business end of some hurt.

Lashley says they aren’t kids with masks. They will beat Retribution down and look good while doing it.

MORE of Retribution circle the ring. The Hooded Jobbers hop on the apron, and The Hurt Business attacks. Lashley gets chokeslammed by Dijakovic and Dio Madden.

SO…..the hate the WWE Superstars so much for wrestling for fame and money that they signed contracts to achieve…fame and money?

We head backstage to check in with Sarah, who runs up on The Mysterio family, where she asks what it’s like to see Dom get a title shot tonight. Rey says family means everything. It’s an honor to watch Dom follow in his footsteps. Does Mexico have an equivalent to The Emmys? Cuz Rey needs one, obviously.

The Street Profits are here to stir it up. Cups are shot out into the sky. They’re on commentary for the opening match.



Match 1: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs Andrade and Angel Garza vs Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio

Angel starts the match by….removing his pants and throwing them at Murphy. Tag to Andrade, who rolls to the outside to allow Murphy and Humberto to wrestle. Humberto gets himself out of a wristlock, and Murphy flips himself out of a reversal. Murphy drives an elbow to the shoulder. Humberto ducks under the hold and reverses, Murphy spins out of it, Humberto flips out of it, and tosses Murphy to the outside. Andrade sneaks in and attacks, then tags in Garza, and they stomp Humberto in the corner. Kick to the face. Tag to Andrade. Andrade whips, reversed, Andrade holds onto the ropes and poses. Murphy runs into the ring and attacks Humberto. Andrade with a kick. He tries to swipe Dom, but Dom drops down. Double team to Humberto, but he escapes, springboards, arm drag to Andrade, high kick to Murphy. Tag to Dominik. Humberto hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Dominik to the top rope! He flies off! Cover to Andrade in the ring. 1..2….NO!!! Andrade chops Dominik against the ropes, whips to the ropes, gets kicked by Andrade. Right hand. Dominik kicks back, hits a Destroyer, pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Garza kicks him in the head and hits an uppercut. I guess Andrade got a tag? Dominik swings with the ropes, getting a kick, Murphy tosses Garza INTO Dominik! Murphy in the ring with Andrade, Andrade kicks him in the face. Elbow from Andrade. Hits the ropes. Murphy with a knee! Murphy tries for a tag, but Seth drops down off the apron saying he’s got a lot on his mind. He takes his jacket and leaves. Andrade rolls Murphy up for 1..2..NO!!!

Andrade kicks out of the corner, HUGE back elbow from Andrade. Tag to Garza. Wing Clipper. 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Andrade and Angel Garza

Yo, every second with Andrade and Murphy in the ring was sick. Hard hitting and vicious. Give me more of those two. Other than that, Dom and Humberto kinda looked like chumps here.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 5:26

Braun was at RAW Underground, and he wanted blood, immediately, right away, now…so Shane made him wait for a week to fight DABBA KANGLE or whatever his name is.

Shane is backstage, he tells his security guard that he’s going to be on The Kevin Owens show next. His security guard tells him to watch out for KO, and suggests going with Shane. He comes off as a cool guy. Hope he has a good Monday.

Dijakovic and his crew is backstage. He tells The Hurt Business that they could have been part of the solution. While others wait out in the cold, Hurt Business lines their pockets with the WWE’s money to pay for their suits. They didn’t ask for this out of pain or anger, they asked out of greed. Their payment will come in the form of a match against them, and they will pay them in Retribution.

Cool, man.

Owens is in the ring to welcome us The Kevin Owens Show. He brings up being attacked by Captain Hot Topic. However, Owens took care of him last week, and it’s time to move on. Tonight, he has someone he never thought he’d invite and give a platform to. He says 2020 has been weird, though, so let’s keep that train going. Out comes Shane, while King calls him The Best in the World.

Owens refers to their history, how they tried to destroy each other, and how Owens got him fired. He’s not upset, though, it’s all water under the bridge. Here’s the thing; it’s not about them, it’s about what Shane does best – and that’s promote.

Shane says tonight, we have Battle of the Behemoths. Dawb De Keto, or whatever his name is, versus Braun Strowman. They’re going at it. Shane brings up Owens coming to RAW Underground, where Kevin Owens met Dabble Capo. Shane wants to intrdocue the big guy.

Dibble Keno comes out to some island music. The former Viking comes out with a scowl. He hops onto the apron and enters the ring over the top rope. Shane is impressed. Shane stands to compare the size. Owens stands, says this is why he wanted Shane on the show – because he knew, Dabble Cable wouldn’t be far behind. Owens remembers exactly what homie did to him two weeks ago. Owens says Kano must not know how things work here. Owens says they are going to do this at some point. Until then, here’s something to chew on:

Kevin smacks the shit out of him. Shane holds the big guy back as Owens announces his second guest: Braun Strowman!

Shane holds both of them back, saying this will happen ONLY at RAW Underground. If they want it, they gotta back it up. Owens is standing in the corner as the big guys jaw jack.

Black is here! He pulls Owens by the leg and crotches him against the pole!!! Black pulls Owens to the outside as Shane completely ignores it and tries to get his shit together.

Braun Strowman screams Eminem lyrics in the ring while Owens grabs at his balls.

Drew is backstage, saying that some time, he and Lee may have a few drinks about this, but right now, he and Lee are gonna beat the hell out of each other. Drew, ever the good guy, will pay for the drinks.

Retribution is backstage beating some jobbers up, and Dijakovic calls themselves judge, jury, and executioner once again.

Tonight, it’s official, The Hurt Business vs Retribution.



Match 2: Keith Lee vs Drew McIntyre

Drew goes for the Claymore immediately, but Lee dodges it and gets a side headlock on Drew quickly. Drew breaks out, gets his own side headlock on. Lee lifts Drew with a cinch of the hips, but Drew wrenches the hold down to one knee. Drew hops over Lee in the corner, Lee misses a clothesline, hits the ropes, crossbody sends Drew to the outside. Lee rolls to the outside as Drew struggles to stand. The ref counts. Lee grabs the head of Drew, Drew hits a right, another to the chest, one to the head, Lee rolls into the ring. Ref hits 7, and Drew rolls in. Lee rolls back out. Drew hits a right as the ref counts again. Chop to Lee. A double chop to Drew! Drew drops Lee onto the announce table!

We are back, and Lee crushes Drew in the corner. Drew dodges a move, gets lee on his shoulders, Lee falls to his feet, kick from Drew. Lee with a hard right forearm! Lee covers. 1..2…NO!!! Lee tries for a powerbomb, Lee slings him off. Spinebuster to Lee!! Cover from Drew for 1..2…NO!!! Drew sets up for the Future Shock, but Lee sends Drew into the corner. Lee is quick to stand, eats an elbow, Drew runs, HOLY SHIT Lee lifts him and drives Drew down to the mat! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Lee with a surprising clothesline. Lee covers. 1..2..NO!!! Lee yells at Drew that this is his chance. Lee lifts Drew, locks his head between his legs, looks for the Spirit Bomb.

Drew hops over the head. CLAYMORE KICK!

ORTON WITH A CHAIR! He SMACKS Drew across the back.



Winner: Drew McIntyre via DQ

Lee is fun. This was a-clobberin, that’s for sure, and I enjoyed it for what it was.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:44

Orton grabs the chair and sends it into the jaw of McIntyre. He’s shoving the chair’s rounded edge into the mouth of Drew. Lol.

Orton turns to Lee. PUNT KICK TO LEE!

Orton is nice enough to wait for us to come back from commercial to shower us with shame for doubting him that he’d make it to Clash. He says 20 years in this company, and the one constant in that locker room the entire time is him. He is not walking away from a title match. BUT….a World Title Match at Clash of Champions isn’t exactly a normal world title match, now is it.

Orton heads over to the ambulance like it’s a sweet, sweet piece of robotic booty, grabbin his chin and softly caressing the door handle.

He opens the doors, says he took a ride in this very ambulance, a few weeks ago. He took that ride beause Drew gave him three Claymores. As he was strapped and secured, flying down the highway, the sirens were blaring, he was fading in and out of consciousness, and the feeling that this is what it feels like to be taken out by The Legend Killer. This is what Edge felt like, what Christian and Show and HBK and Flair felt like. As he came to, he felt a smile rush over his face because he remembered exactly what he is capable of. Orton remembered what it takes. This ambulance represents hope, healing, but for others, pain and agony. Even death. He says this represents to him his 14th world championship. Now, Drew, listen up, at Clash, he will make sure Drew takes one more ride and Orton will make sure that his world title reigns flatlines all courtesy of an RKO.

Backstage, Sarah asks Asuka who is a bigger threat; Mickie James or Zelina.

IN comes Billie Kay, as a carnival barker, impersonating Asuka. She hears Asuka is down to fight anyone. So maybe Jen from catering can fight her.

Or…Peyton comes in to say her. Right, billie? Billie says either one of them. Asuka asks if they are still friends. Billie says she still has Peyton’s back. Peyton says things do change. After saying nothing has changed.

Asuka says at Clash, no one is ready for Asuka. But tonight, she is ready for Peyton. Ha. Ha. Ha. WHOO WHOO.

Zelina is here lookin all kinds of yummy.

She faces Asuka…next!



Match 3: Zelina Vega vs Mickie James

Mickie rushes Zelina, but Zelina drops her, then kicks the back of the head. She chokes Mickie up in the corner. Kick to Mickie. Mickie grabs the hair and slams elina down hard. Mickie sends Zelina around the ring with some hair pulling. Zelina forces a back up from Mickie, then hops on her back for a sleeper. Snampare to Zelina. Kick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Zelina hits the ropes. OCTOPUS HOLD! YOU’RE NOT AJ!!!! Mickie drops to a knee. She stands. She backs Zelina into the corner. Again. A missed spash, and Zelina runs up the ropes and kicks Mickie. She goes for another kick, but Mickie catches her on her shoulders, drops, but Zelina rolls her up for 1..2..NO!!! Mickie reverses for 1…NO!!! Zelina drives her head into th mat hard. Zelina hits the ropes, Mickie shoves her, Zelina with an Octopus, this time on the ropes. Ref gets to three and Zelina breaks it. She grabs Mickie and climbs the corner. She locks the head, Mickie shoves her off, ZElina lands on her feet. Clothesline, kick from Mickie, another kick to the forehead. Axe to the head. Flapjack. Mickie to the top rope. Thesz Press and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Mickie goes for a DDT but Zelina slings her into the ropes. Backstabber to Mickie! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Zelina

I feel bad for Mickie. I enjoy the idea of Zelina getting a chance, as it should be nice to see Asuka prove to be a winning champion, but depriving us of Mickie vs Asuka kinda stinks.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:11

Backstage, The Hurt Business is beating down on some of the underlings of Retribution. MVP says they live for this. Hurt Business stands tall. MVP takes Cedric to his upcoming match while Shelton and Lashley take care of the hooded homies.

Bianca Belair gets a video package that proves she is better than men.

Earlier today, Akira went to the beach. Akira and a mask-covered ref look for Truth in the ocean. They dive in the water.

Truth walks the sand with Little Jimmy. Akira, in the water, spots Truth, as he teaches Little Jimmy the Butterfly. Truth spots a shark. He yells Sharknado. Akira swims…into the ocean. Truth drops the title and runs away.

20 minutes later…

Truth has snorkels and fins and tells Little Jimmy he’s gotta get his baby back. If they find Nemo, Truth can find his baby.

He swims the ocean, the shark is back. Truth calls it Sharknado 2. Truth finds his title, saves Little Jimmy, and says Tozawa got devowa’d.

MVP says Retribution can walk round and call themselves judges and jury all they want, but they are the executioners.

Cedric says when you send a message to The Hurt Business, expect one back tenfold. This is exactly what he will do to an old friend. This match coming up is about him getting even with Apollo for using him to get atitle shot he never deserved. In just a few minutes, he will show that he doesn’t care about Apollo or his kids.

Apollo comes out with one of his kids. Nope, nevermind, it’s Ricochet.



Match 4: Apollo Crews vs Cedric Alexander

Match starts and we get a commercial immediately.

We are BACK, and Cedric has a resthold as Phillips calls this a grudge match. Lol. K.

Apollo stands out of the move, attacks the center, right hand from Apollo. Knee from Cedric, whip to the floor, running dropkick to the back. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Another side resthold. Apollo tries for an elbow, spins, and Cedric with the Michinoku Driver! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Cedric rushes the corner, gets kicked, Apollo with a frog splash crossbody! Apollo checks the throat, again, sends Cedric into the corner. Shoulders. Apollo backs up, splashes in the corner. Apollo lifts Cedric into a Samoan Drop! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Apollo tries for a moonsault off the apron, lands on his feet outside.

Suicide dive from Cedric! He gets in Ricochet’s face. He heads back into the ring. Rollup for 1….2…..3!!!

Winner: Apollo Crews

Apollo’s nice little lift into the Samoan Drop was sweet, but everything else was pretty meh.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 7:58

Shelton and Lashley come down and attack. They send Ricochet and Apollo into the barricade. MVP directs Lashley to lock in the Full Nelson to Apollo!

Dolhp Ziggler is in RAW Underground to play Bloodsport with some bearded dude that’s been around for the past few weeks. Dolph ends up grabbing a sleeper. There’s a transition into a knee bar but Dolph gets the sleeper hold once more, and…wins? Sure. He wins.

Shane wants to interview Braun, but Braun screams like a seven year old, saying he doesn’t want to talk to Shane.

Some braided chik is, apparently, the interviewer of RAW Underground. Braun offers Shane his hands. Briana says we’ll be right back.

Seth Rollins comes out with a grin and an envelope. Maybe it’s an ultrasound of his baby.

Seth says that its no secret he’s had The Mysterio’s number for quite some time now. After he defeated Dominik in a Steel Cage, he thought it was all done and he was free of the torment. But something that has been bothering him must be talked about. He dug deeper, and used wwe.com to view a series of photographs of the Mysterio family, and a light bulb went off. The world must know the truth. It’s hard for him to do it justice with just words, so he wants to put the photo up on the tron.

It’s Rey and his family. Seth says something is amiss. Look at Rey, then look at Dom. Doesn’t seem possible, right?

I mean, we know the truth, Seth. How long have you been a fan?

Seth says he had some people do some digging. He invites The Mysterio Family to come out here in person to find out the truth.

Rey says this must be very important, but before he starts, Seth must know that they are all tired of Seth’s mind games. Just know, they intend to give him a beating like they did to Murphy.

Seth tells him to hold on, he understands, but he truly has grown to respect them and what they stand for. He is inspired by them. They fight like a family.

Seth says he has the results of a DNA test. He knows this has been done before. Times have changed. We need to get to the bottom of this. We need an answer. Is Rey Dom’s father? Rey says enough, cabron. Seth says we deserve the truth.

Seth says the truth is that Rey Mysterio is NOT the father.

Rey says we’ve been here before. It didn’t work then and it won’t work n ow. Stop running his family’s name through the mud.

Seth says Rey might be onto something. Maybe it isn’t Dom that isn’t his son, maybe it’s his daughter that isn’t his. Seth has concrete evidence. Let’s roll the footage.

We go to last week where Rey’s daughter checks on Murphy. Seth uses this as evidence that this makes Rey’s daughter not, in fact, his daughter.

Rey tells Seth to talk to him. He has spoken to his daughter about that. He raised her to be caring and compassionate. You know, even after whipping Murphy’s ass with a kendo stick.

Rey tells Seth she is only 19, she is naïve and knows nothing about their world.

Rey’s daughter takes offense and heads to the back. Rey’s wife follows to check on her. Rey then heads backstage, and finally Dom, but not before staring Seth Rollins down for a bit.

Seth feigns apology, saying families can break. He’s sure it’s happened to any one of us and our families. He’s sorry.

Lol.



Match 5: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Lana and Natalya

Nattie elbows Nia, tags in Lana, Lana whips Nattie into Nia, then hits a spin kick to Nia. Lana tries for a crucifix pin, then goes for a sunset flip, but Nia ain’t goin.

Headbutt and a tag to Shayna. She sends Nattie off the apron then gutwrenches lana up and down. Kick to Lana. The Clutch to Lana. Tap.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :52

Nia and Shayna go to attack Ruby and Liv, who are ringside. Shayna clears the table, but Ruby and Liv back away, so Nia grabs Lana and Samoan Drops her into the table.

Drew’s backstage, icing his jaw. He says he will beat the piss out of Orton. As for tonight, he’s going to go pick a fight.

We are backstage, and Rey’s daughter proves that she is a better actor than all of the other Mysterios. Which doesn’t say much, but still says something.

She says this is too much, and she’s just a naïve 19 year old girl, ain’t she? She walks away.

Back to RAW Underground where Riddick Moss is fighting Erik from The Viking Raiders. They do nothing you can’t see in a regular match.

It ends with Riddick clocking Erik with a hard right.

Briana Banks is ringside with Yabba Dabba, and Shane takes the mic to ask him what to expect. He says talk is cheap, and Braun will feel what he is all about.



Match 6: Peyton Royce vs Asuka

Peyton gets Asuka in the corner, eats an elbow, then a kick to the chin. Asuka with a rollup for 1…NO!! High knee to the face of Peyton. Asuka rushes the corner and hits a hip attack. Lockup and a German to Peyton. Running kick to Peyron. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Backslide from Peyton for 1..2.NO!!! Peyton misses a roundhouse, Asuka hits one of her own, Peyton hits the ropes, locks the arms, legs, and drops to her ass. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Peytno locks the head, Asuka with the go behind, Peyton rolls into a pin for 1.2…N!O!! High kick to the face and another cover for 1..2…NO!!! Royce to the top rope. Asuka runs up with a right hand. She gets punched down, Peyton sits on the top rope, spinning kick from Asuka. She drops into a lock, but here’s

ZELINA WITH A SNEAK ATTACK TO ASUKA!!!



Winner: Asuka via DQ

Well that’s that.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:20

She screams that this is her time, now. Asuka goes for a spinning back fist, but Zelina rolls out of the ring and screams that the title is hers.

Backstage, Rey’s daughter is a sad panda. In comes Murphy to apologize. He says this whole Seth thing has gotten out of hand, and if he’s done anything to hurt her, he wants to say he is sorry.

Murphy leaves.

We head backstage to RAW Underground. Braun vs Double Couple.

Bell rings and the big guys try and jab it out. Braun gets a fe shots then they quickly devolve into a pointless lockup. Body shots from Dabba. Braun hops on his back and…does nothing? He tries for a choke hold from behind. They roll towards the edge of the ring, Dabba stands and hits some slow rights. The camera cuts roughly 37 times as Braun tosses some dude at Dabba.

They are back in th ring, Braun hits a right hand, then another right to the face. He hops onto the big kid and hammers down some huge fists until the ref calls it.

Retribution’s entrance is……all of the audience changing to Retribution logos and the wrestlers coming through the crowd like weirdos. They got new names, it appears, but I don’t hear them. Sound like Snap, Crackle, Pop.



Match 7: Retribution vs The Hurt Business

Lashley starts by tossing Jason Voorhees across the ring. Dio tags in, and he now goes by Mace. Lashley mounts Mace in the corner, Lashley hops off, misses a clothesline, gets dropped by Mace. In comes Dijakovic known as…T-Bar? Sure. He hits the ropes, runs under Lashley. Lashley hits a clothesline. He sends T-Bar into the corner. Tags in Cedric. Right hands in the corner to the big man. Over and over with a shoulder. Knee lift from T-Bar. He clubs the back of Cedric. Stomp to Cedric. Tag to Voorhees, and he goes by Slapjack. King laughs. Lol.

Kick to the spine of Cedric. Slapjack mounts with rights, then drives a knee inot the side of the head. Tag to T-Bar, who kicks Cedric in the corner. He drops an elbow onto the head of Cedric. Right hand to the face. T- Bar sends Cedric across the ring with a toss. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! T-Bar sends Cedric into the ropes, springboard, kick to the face. Tag to Shelton. He runs in with rights then some knees. Attack to the back, Shelton gives Dio a right, then sends Slapjack off the apron. Knee from T-Bar. Knee from Shelton. He hits the ropes, ducks a hit from Mace, Shelton punches him and turns into a Big Boot by T-Bar. Tag to Mace, who comes in and locks th head of Shelton. Double suplex to Shelton. Cover for 1…2….NO! Whip to Shelton, Shelton locks up behin, lifts and drops with a back suplex. Mace up. Shelton up. They go back and forth in the ring. Kick to Shelton. Tag to Slapjack. Right hands to Shelton. Back body drop to Slapjack! Tag to Lashley. Lashley in, trucks down Slapjack, right to T- Bar, right to Mace. Flatliner! Lashley whips Slapjack into the corner.

Chokeslam from Lashley! Full Nelson! Slapjack backs Lashley in the corner. T-Bar hits Lashley in the face with a right hand and that’s a DQ.

Winners: The Hurt Business via DQ

Between the shitty names, the amount of offense Retribution got in, and the short work that the roster made of them, these dudes are dead in the water.

Total Rating: *

Match Time:

Retribution rushes the ring, and that pesky camera in the crowd shows up. MVP tries to fight back, but the numbers are too much. There are at least twenty of them.

Drew’s music hits, and out comes Drew and the RAW roster.

Oh joy.

Orton runs into the ring and hits Drew with an RKO.

End Show