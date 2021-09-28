Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.27.21  

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After a hot PPV, RAW is ready to rock! Let’s see how well it goes!



Match 1: WWE Heavyweight Championship Match

Big E vs Bobby Lashley

LOCKUP!!! They muscle each other in circles, with Lashley getting E into the corner. Ref breaks them up and Big E slaps the taste out of Lashley’s mouth. Yeesh. Lashley retaliates, then runs and punches E in the corner. He hits some crossfaces on the 2nd rope then corners Big E and chokes till the 3 count. Suplex to Big E in the center of the ring. Cover doesn’t even get a 1. Knee to Big E, Lashley sends Big E to the outside. Lashley follows, sends Big E into the barricade backfirst then looks to send him into the ringpost. He does. Lashley gets grabbed by Big E out of nowhere. Big E hits a belly to belly.

We are back from a Head & Shoulders commercial to see a man who is all head and shoulders. Big E has a cravat on E from behind, Big E turns into the hold, hits the abs, hits the ropes, runs into a back elbow. Lashley sits Big E on the top rope. Big E attacks with punches. Lashley tries to stop him, but Big E sends him down. Lashley with a huge right hand, back up and locks the head. Bobby with a running punch off the corner!!! Big E tumbles to the outside. Lashley follows. Big double clothesline. Both men down. The count starts. They nter the ring at 8. Bck and forth huge right hands. Lashley hits a knee, sends Big E into the corner hard, Lashley runs , Big E catches him, looks for the STO, but Lashley hits an elbow and a neckbreaker. Lashley with some elevated punches. He looks down to Big E, hits the ropes, hops over, under, back elbow from E, lift for a Big Ending, but Lashley holds the ropes. E tosses Lashley to te apron, blocks a right, hits one of his own, hits the ropes, SPEAR TO THE OUTSIDE!!!

SHELTON BENJAMIN AND CEDRIC ALEXANDER ARE OUT HERE!!! They have on Hurt Business shirts! Big E sends Lashley into the ring. SPEAR TO BIG E!!! Cover!

Woods and Kingston are here to attack Hurt Business. This gets a DQ as they all enter the ring.



Winner: No Contest

Big Meaty Men Slappin Meat indeed. Good start both to the show and to the continued feud of Lashley and E.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:06

New Day clears the ring of The Hurt Business! Kofi and Woods hit the ropes then dive over the top rope onto Cedric and Shelton! New Day attacks! Refs come down with some agents to stop the madness. Big E attacks Lashley, sending him to the outside.

Adam Pearce comes out, says this will not end like this, gets a cheap pop, then announces a rematch tonight, in a steel cage.



Match 2: Angel Garza vs Erik

Erik starts by deadlifting Angel and slamming his ass down like nothing. Clothesline from Garza, Garza removes his pants, hits a knee to Erik, antoher knee to the face. He punches the back of the head then locks the head from behind. Right hand from Erik, Erik deadlifts again, kick from Gazra, whip, into a takedown and a running knee from Erik.

Humberto on the apron, distracting with the trunks, drops down off the apron, and Garza hits a kick to the head. Wing Clipper and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Angel Garza

Remember when The Viking Raiders were the big deal?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:50



Match 3: 24/7 Championship Match

Ricochet vs Reggie

Lockup into a flippy stuff competition. They each take turns backflipping off the corner until Reggie gets sent to the outside. Ric hits the ropes and dives over the top rope onto Reggie. Truth and Gulak are in the crowd with Drake. They hop the rails and attack Ricochet to cause the DQ.

Winner: Certainly Not Ricochet



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:21

Drew and Truth send Ricohet into the announce table, but he hops to the top and hits a moonsault on both men.

Drake has a walkie talkie and calls someone out as Reggie makes his way up the ramp. Tozawa comes out, Reggie gets to the ring, hits a spinning cross body, then makes his way to the back as Tozawa throws a fit.

Riddle is scooting backstage, saying Orton needed a little time away from him. He’s riding solo tonight. He is curious about Orton, where he is and what he is doing? He has a message for Orton; he misses and loves him, and he will make Randy proud by beating AJ Styles. Riddle then rocks out to Randy’s music. We get obnoxiously close to his face as he sings along until Omos and AJ walk up. Riddle stares them up and down and we….switch gears.

Tozawa is still in the ring as we fade to black.

We come back, and Tozawa is still in the ring. He demands a match tonight, and he oesnt care who it is.

Music hits and it’s…..Keith “Bearcat Lee.

Lee is in a singlet and some trunks.



Match 4: Akira Tozawa vs Keith Lee

Tozawa runs into a huge clothesline then gets splashed in the corner. Lee tosses him across the ring like nothing.

Lee with a slam into a cover and a pni for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Keith Lee



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Like seven blinks.

Big E cuts a nice promo backstage with New Day donning either side of him.



Match 5: WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest vs Sheamus

LOCKUP!!! They go back and forth trying to work each others’ arms, with Sheamsu finally getting him down to the mat, nearly a pin. Elbows from Sheamus. Cravat from behind. Priest backs Sheamus int othe corner, hits a back elbow, again, lockup and a Broken Arrow. Cover for 1..NO! They head to the outside and Sheamsu takes a seat on the steps. Lol. Priest runs up and kicks him down hard then grabs a table from under the ring. Sheamus gets Priest up in the ring and starts with the beatdown. He stops at 3 as Priest breaks the hold and hits a right hand another, a big boot is missed as Sheamus side-steps. He lifts Priest onto his shoulders, grabs the head. WHITE NOISE INTO THE TABLE!!!!

We are back and there is a table set up in the corner. Sheamus attacks with a kendo stick then heads to the top rope. He mocks Priest, dives off, and Priest is waiting there with a kendo stick He swings hard and deliberate, then goes to town on Sheamus with the stick, before sending him to the outside. Running back elbow from Priest. Sheamus sends him into the post. Sheamus enters the ring and takes a seat with a smile. He grabs the chair as Priest enters. Chair in the corner, Sheamus sends him into it!! Alabama Slam to Priest! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!Priest with a huge slam, cover, 1..2….NO!!!!! Both men on their knees. They go back and forth, beatin some ass till they both stand. Priest is swinging hard, hits a kick to the side of the face, another kick, and Shemaus still wont go down. Priest pretends to hop off the ropes, Sheamus goes for Brogue, Priest holds on, hits a kick of his own, back to the apron, high kick to the face! Priest to the rope, dives in and Sheamus hits a knee to the face!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!

Priest boxes the ears, grabs on, Sheamus reverses, looks to send Priest into the table, reversed, and Priest sends Sheamus into the table!!!! The Reckoning! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

Sheamus can do no wrong. His consistency is unparalleled. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:56

Mansoor is all smiles backstage as Ali comes in to ask him what he’s thinking, why would he ask for a six man tag match with Jeff Hardy? Mansoor says winning can help prove they belong together. Ali says if he saw Jeff Hardy you know what we’d sat to his face?

Let’s find out as Jeff comes in and Ali says he was just going to say good luck. Jeff cuts a Jeff promo, and I learn that Jeff wears a mouthguard.



Match 6: Mustafa Ali, Mansoor, and Jeff Hardy vs Veer, Shanky, and Jinder

Shanky to start with Ali. He murders Ali, then brings him back to life and tags in Veer. Ali gets a tag to Mansoor, Mansoor goes for a crossbody but Veer stays standing, hits the ropes, then a splash in the middle of the ring. Elbow drop from Veer. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Veer hits a knee, tags in Shanky. Mansoor tries to fight back, but eats a right hand to the forehead. Tag to Jeff and Jinder. Jeff drops Jinder, attacks the corner, inverted atomic drop, leg drop to the dick, dropkick to the face, splash and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ali tags himself in, hits a face buster to Jinder, covers for 1..2.NO!! Veer stomps and breaks the pin. Jeff is sent to the outside. Shanky with a GOOZLE!! Mansoor soars off the steps into the man!

In the ring, Veer hits a huge shoulder tackle to Ali. Veer with a huge lariat and a cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Veer

Perhaps an attempt to give a spotlight to Veer.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: About one Weeknd song

Bavkstage, Karrion Kross attempts to host an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

He says he is rejuvenated, reinvigorated, and alive. He has only just begun to taste the vindication. Sure, some of our favorite have limped out with torn ligaments and broken spirits, but this is a prelim trial. No one who knows where they’ll end up, but he knows. It all leads to the unsightly agony that he causes. He will haunt every waking moment, because in the end, they all fall and pray.

Kross is live with his Super Shredder mask.

Ok, so, Ryker takes on Kross but I was busy warming up another piece of salmon. Considering the match took about the same amount of time, I’d assume it’s not too problematic that I missed it. If you’re interested, it ended with Kross making Ryker tap.

Backstage, Piper comes to Pearce and Sonya to ask for the title match against Charlotte. She gets it.



Match 7: Riddle vs AJ Styles

Riddle locks up from behind, lifts and drops, not releasing. AJ backs him into the corner and starts with the kicks to the hammy. Riddle catches a kick and attacks the chest, then hits some rights into the corner. Riddle hops over the the corner and kicks AJ then hits a Broton. Riddle deadlifts AJ and suplexes him back, not releasing, and hitting it again. Huge knee from Riddle Running forearm, he goes for another, but AJ is right behind him. AJ locks the head and sends Riddle over the top rope to the outside. AJ leaves the ring, hits the apron, running knee to Riddle. AJ sends Riddle back into the ring. AJ sends Riddle back outside of the ring.

We are back and Riddle hits a sick suplex out of the corner then hits the ropes, misses a kick, tries to moonsault, Aj rolls, Riddle goes for a Broton, AJ has the knees up! He drops Riddle’s head on his knee and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! GERMAN FROM RIDDLE! 1..2…NO!!!! Riddle with a knee. Both men down! Riddle still has the wrist. He stnds, yells for AJ to get up. AJ with a pumphandle into a gutbuster AND AN ELBOW TO THE BACK! AJ goes for the forearm, but Riddle kicks the top rope just as AJ tries to fly! Kick from Riddle!!! Floating Bro off the middle rope! Riddle sends AJ int othe ring. Riddle with a FLaoting Bro, but AJ FUCKING CATCHES HIM IN HIS LAP AND GETS THE CALF CRUSHER LOCKED IN! CRAZY!

AJ cranks the foot back, Riddle reaches for the ropes, gets to them! AJ break the hold.

AJ hits the ropes, Riddle with a knee! Riddle does the orton fists to the mat, then stands, shoots for an RKO, but AJ has him on the shoulders, BURNING HAMMER!! STYLES CLASH! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

Holy…..shit.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 12:31

Omos enters the ring to celebrate with AJ. Aj nods at him and leaves the ring. Omos with a chokeslam to Riddle!



Match 8: WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Piper Nivens vs Charlotte Flair

LOCKUP! Piper sends Charlotet to the ropes and tackles Charlotte, knocking her on her ass. Piper hits the ropes, shoves Charlotte, hits the ropes again, another shoulder tackle. Kick from Charlotte, goes for a suplex, but can’t lift her. Puper lifts Charlotte and ties for a slam, but Charlotte lands on her feet. Chop to the chest and Piper hits a senton! Piper hits the ropes again, and the music of Eva Marie hits.

Out she comes to distract, waving. Charlotte shoves Piper, hits Natural Selection, and covers for 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Charlotte Flair

-eyeroll-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:47

Marie poses, then turns and Charlotte hits her with a surprise clothesline.

Up next, Goldberg’s Zoom call.

Goldberg wants to talk to Lashley man to man via zoom. He says they are both fathers, but when he choked out Goldberg’s son and leave him unconscious, Lashley had the balls to call this a misunderstanding. Goldy swore he’d do everything in his power to protect him from anything and anyone that would try to hurt him. Lashley hurt his son, and now, he will fulfill the promise he made to his wife, his son, and to Lashley. He will hurt Lashley real bad, and if he’s lucky enough, he’ll even kill Lashley. Gage is his son, and Lashley is about to be his victim.

Eva Marie is in the middle of the ring, saying if she had the opportunity that Piper just had, she would be RAW Women’s Champion. She is tired of being taken advantage of, and the disrespect, especially from all of us. She could beat anyone in the back, and they all know it, just like us.

Shayna Baszler answers the call to action.

Shayna with The Clutch to Eva. Eva fades, taps softly. She’s out. Massive cheers for this. Lol.

Shyna isn’t done. She pulls Eva’s arm over the apron and kicks the back of it a few times. Shayna stomps the elbow of Eva. Eva screams bloody murder, and this particular time, Shayna shows no remorse. Crowd chants for ONE MORE TIME. Lol.

Before the main event, Lashley attacks Big E on the outside! He sends Big E into the timekeeper’s area, then grabs his head ad drags him back towards the ring. He sends Big E into the ring post again, and Big E is laid out on the mat outside. Big E grabs some ring steps. He sends the steps into the back of Big E.



Match 1: Steel Cage Match

Big E vs Bobby Lashley

We return and the bell rings. Big E is hurting bad but he’s not out. He tosses Lashley into one side of the cage, another, into the corner, and Lashley fires out with a clothesline. Lashley corners Big E, pushing on his face. Lashley locks up and hits a suplex. Big E sends Lashley into the cage again, and again, and he sets up for the Bi Ending, but Lashley lands on his feet, then tries for a Full Nelson. Big E hits an elbow. He turns, Lashley hooks the leg and hits a fisherman’s! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley to the top rope, Big E climbs as well. Big E has Laslhey on his shoulder! He wants a Big Ending, but Big E drops down as Lashley locks in a Dragon Sleeper!! Lashley lets go of the hold and starts climbing the cage. Big E hops to th top rope and sends Lashley’s dome into the cage. He drops Laslhey. Big E looks to climb over, but out comes Shelton and Cedric to attack E at the top of the cage! They knock him off and Big E falls to the mat. Lashley heads for the door, but here comes Woods to slam the door into the face of Lashley! Cedric flies off the cage….RIGHT INTO A SUPERKICK!!! KOFI FLIES OUT OF NOWHERE onto the cage!!! He knocks Shelton down. Woods bounces off the cage into Shelton, while Kofi hits a trust fall onto THB!

We are back and Big E hits a belly to belly. Another! A third! Lashley with a surprise spear! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Lashley stands on the 2nd rope and flies with an elbow. Lashley calls for th cage door to be opened, but he wants to attack Big E just a bit more. He stomps a few times, reaches for the door, Big e grabs the hand, Lashley kicks him, yells for him to stay down. Lashley tries for a short armed clothesline, BIG ENDING! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!! Big E is slow to walk towards the door. Lashley holds the boot. He pulls on the foot, Big E ducks under a clothesline, goes for a spinebuster, btu Lashley hits anuppercut, whips Big E into the ropes, SPINEBUSTER from Lashley!!! Lashley to the corner, trying to climb the cage.

Big E is there! He catches him! BIG ENDING OFF THE @ND ROPE! Cover for 1….2…..3!!!!

Winner: Big E

Solid main event that, above all else, was fun to watch.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:31

As Big E celebrates and the cage rises, the music of Drew McIntyre hits, and out comes the Scottish lad and his sword. Drew points his tip at Big E, and Big E nods, saying he’s down.

End Show