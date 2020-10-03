Acero’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.2.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

It’s the show that Blue! Let’s go.

Y’all watch Clash of Champs? That main event was stellar. Well, the story was. The action was a little too Reigns heavy. Even so, I can’t complain, because that story was everything we could have hoped for. I can only hope they let it keep going.

We come to the blue brand live and in color while Cole uses words like “swagger.”

Heyman is on the mic, saying he is a bit nervous. He has known this man and his entire family since the day that he was born, and he always looked forward to this actual moment, because we all knew this was destined to happen. Tonight, we are all here to officially declare Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief of his own family, of Friday Night, of WWE, and of the entire WWE Universe. It’s because of this truth that he needs to be champion. So, we set the stage from Peter Maivia to his uncle Afa, to —nope. Reigns doesn’t want this.

Reign says “he wouldn’t acknowledge me.” He wants Jey to come out here right now.

Jey comes out with pair #2243 of white AF1s and goes up to Reigns. He says he doesn’t know Reigns. This suppose to be his cousin, his blood, his family. At Clash, he showed his true colors. Guess what, Jey did, too. Reigns beat his ass, but didn’t break his spirit. He was ready to go to war. If Jimmy never threw the towel in, the title would be his.

Reigns says he wasn’t proud of what he did. The Clash was the worst night of his career, his life. This wasn’t his intentions. He was trying to do Jey a favor. He was trying to help Jey. All he wanted to do was put him in the main event. He wanted to help him, get the huge payday, do something nice for his family. He loves Jey. Loves him more than Jimmy loves him. Jey has been there Roman’s whole life. All he wanted to do was raise Jey up. All Jey had to do was acknowledge him. Say the words. He is The Tribal Chief. From the day he was born, this was his birthright. He has earned this. Jey has seen it. He just wanted to represent his family to the fullest, share the main event with Jey, and Jey disrespected him and embarrassed him and his whole family. Jey broke Roman’s heart. Even now, as he’s spilling his guts, Jey can’t even look him in the eyes, he’s just staring at the title. Does Jey want another shot? Ok, fine, you got another one. Want it at Hell in a Cell? It’s Jey’s. Have it. Reigns says that he’s telling Jey now, though, this match will have the highest stakes that any match has ever had in WWE history.

Oh joy, Hell in a Cell – The Highest Stakes, coming to you soon!

Reigns leaves the ring, but Jey’s got some courage. He says whatever the stakes are, it’s on.

Reigns smirks.

Before Jey can leave, AJ’s music hits, and it’s as bad ass as the first time I heard it.

AJ wonders if the luau is over. Does it really matter who sits at the head of the table? Not really. No, what matters, Jey, is Jey. To AJ Styles. He doesn’t want to see Jey take another beating like he did this past Sunday. How about Jey give someone more qualified to go for the title. AJ says Jimmy is the better athlete. Jey attacks. AJ Rolls out of the ring. Jey runs across the announce table onto AJ, and we’ve got our opening contest.



Match 1: Jey Uso vs AJ Styles

AJ yells at Jey that the truth hurts. Jey rushes him and AJ side steps and sends him to the corner. He hits a few right hands, then kicks Jey hard in the gut. Chop to Jey. Whip to Jey. Jey slides, turns, right hand to the face. Body slam to AJ. He hits the ropes, drops a headbutt to AJ. Jey rushes the corner again, AJ side steps again. Jey hits his back. Snapmare from Aj and a kick to the back, then to the chest. AJ with a knee drop to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Catapult from AJ to the bottom rope. Jawbreaker from Jey. Styles with right, left, right, kick. He locks the head, calls for The Clash, Jey lifts Jey and drops him face first onto the mat. Jey rushes with a clothesline to AJ, sending him outside. Jey hits the ropes. He tries for a suicide dive, but AJ kicks the head of Jey!!! AJ grabs Jey’s head and pulls him out for a suplex onto the announce table!

We come back to a rollup from Jey for 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the back from AJ and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! AJ kicks the back some more of Jey, then stomps the chest. Jey with an uppercut, but he runs into a kick in the corner. SAMOAN DROP OUT OF NOWHERE! Jey grabs Aj, neckbreaker! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jey goes for a Superkick! Pele kick from AJ instead! Lifts up, drops Jey’s head on his knee! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another attempt at a Styles Clash, but Jey is able to send AJ over te top rope. AJ lands on the apron, grabs a kick, spins Jey, ENZIGURI! Jey hits the ropes. Suicide dive!!!

AJ on the apron, tries for the Phenomenal Forearm, Superkick from Jey! Another Superkick! Jey to the top rope! He flies! Superfly Splash! Cover! 1….2…..3!!!

Winner: Jey Uso

I wish the reason why the win wasn’t so obvious; just to prove that Jey “has what it takes,” but I think a lot of it has to do with the blatant over-ponitification of Michael Cole and Corey Graves. The match itself was great, and major props to AJ to give Jey the clean win.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:47

Jey walks up the ramp, repated his mantra, “Imma get him.”

Sami is backstage, saying he’s sure we expected him to go out and gloat about being in one of the best ladder matches of all time, but tonight is a whirlwind of emotions, and the top one would be resentment, because when he thinks of the risks he had to take just to defend what was rightfully his all along. Initially, his anger was WWE Management, but it’s not them – it’s us. For going along with the ride. Nobody said a word when he was stripped. Instead, we went along for the ride. When AJ won the fake title, we swallowed what we were given, and when he lost it to Jeff, we accepted it. Surprise, it’s on Sami to do the right thing. The only one with any principles. He is going to put this scam title right where it belongs. In the same place Jeff’s IC dreams are going to go.

Sami drops the title in the trash can.

Next week, Otis will represent himself in court.



Match 2: John Morrison vs Otis

Morrison is quick to roll outside to goad Otis into a high kick. Otis hits a right and Morrison rolls into the ring. Otis steps on the chest of John, then sends John into the ropes. John rolls over the back of Otis, but is hit hard with a clothesline. Elbo to Morrison. He sends John up then down. Morriso for a high kick, but Otis lifts then tosses him over his head.

Otis with a big splash in the corner. Caterpillar from Otis. Splash off the top. 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Lol, I hope John is getting paid, man.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:41

Big E gets a little promo about calling Sheamus special, and says that with the draft coming next week,they’ve gotta do this post-haste. So, he wants a Falls Count Anywhere Match next week.



Match 2: Chad Gable vs Sheamus

Sheamus goes for a Brogue, but Gable rolls him up for 1..2.NO!!! Sheamus misses in the corner, and Gable hits a German into a pin for 1..2.NO!!!

Gable to the top. Gable with a moonsault! Sheamus moves! Brogue Kick! Another! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Did Gable get shorter?

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :43

Owens has a moment backstage in front of a monitor that flickers the Firefly Funhouse.

Owens is here to say he may very well be blue soon, so he jumped at the chance to have a segment where he asks someone a lot of questions.

He welcomes Bliss, and so. Do. I.

Bliss is all smiles when we return from a video package of what happened last week with her.

Owens says that he’s been paying attention, and he has so many questions for her. He has seen this change in her, this anger, and it reminds him of what he sees in Aleister Black.

Bliss doesn’t know what he means. Owens says shes not the same girl he met five years ago at The Performance Center. This isn’t her anymore.

Bliss says people change; he should try it some time. Doesn’t he want to change? Be better?

Owens says yes, he’s been trying to change. But tonight isn’t about him changing, it’s about Bliss. He needs to understand.

Bliss wonders if Owens has ever been around him. It’s terrifying and captivating all at the same time. Your spine gets cold. When he touches you, your whole body goes numb. And when he looks into your eyes, you can’t look away. Owens has no idea what that’s like, does he.

Owens says they’re not talking about Black anymore. Clearly, Owens says, Bliss is brainwashed.

Bliss says yes, her brain has been washed. She sees the truth. She has been changed by him, Kevin. Cleansed.

Owens asks if he’s here, and Bliss chuckles and says he is everywhere, and she can hear him now.

LET HIM IN.

Lights go out and Owens stands, ready for a fight.

Lights go back on, and The Fiend has The Mandible Claw on Owens as Alexa watches from her seat.

If Owens is fueding with The Fiend post-draft, then this was a somewhat forced, but acceptable way of starting that off. If he isn’t, then this was a waste of Kevin Owens, as I would have been just as satisfied, if not more, to see The Fiend do this to Michael Cole.

The Fiend turns to Alexa, still seated, and staring. He walks over to her and holds his hand out to her. Bliss takes it, and smiles at the cam.

We get some six man action next.

Apparently, Lince and Metalik offered Riddle some help.



Match 3: Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Matt Riddle vs Cesaro, Shinsuke, and King Corbin

Shinsuke and Lince to start. Shin with some knees against the ropes. He whips, and gets hurricanrana’d then a dropkick. Stomps to Shinsuke, and Kalisto comes out, saying “YOU FORGOT ME!” lol. Ok….

We get a break, then come back to Cesaro doin manly things like squattin Metalik before suplexing him. Tag to Shinsuke and Shin hits a knee to the chest. Headlock to Metalik. Shin goes for an inverted exploder, but Metalik lands on his feet locks up the head, DDT to Shinsuke! Tag to Riddle. Tag to Coribn. Forearm in the conrer. Again. Toss to Corbin, Riddle hits the ropes, goes fo ra knee, misses, goes for a moonsault, misses, lands on his feet, BROTON! Running kick to Corbin! Pin for 1.2.NO!!!! Shinsuke there to stop him. Lince runs in, hits a springboard STUNNER to Nakamura! Cesaro gets a tag. Upercut ro Riddle. Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Corbin in, Lince holds the ropes, Metalik hits the ropes and dives out onto Corbin! Lince goes for a stunner on Lince, but Cesaro evades, hits the ropes,

Lince tries for an attack, Kalisto on the apron! He high kicks, hits Lince!!! Cesaro turns, Riddle hits the Bro Derek! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

What an odd choice for a winner. Not that Riddle shouldn’t have, I just don’t think your tag team champ SHOULD have. Doesn’t feel right. A nice ending there, but the commercial break ate a bulk of the match up, and Riddle winning just didn’t feel…right

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:40

Kalisto tries to hold Riddle’s hand up for some reason. Lince runs in to shove him. Riddle and Metalik hold the guys back.

The mysterious blonde says she needed to take a good hard look in the mirror, and she admits she got lost for a little, but she knows exactly who to blame – and that’s us, all of us. She danced around, had fun, and it got her nowhere. Then she remembered, she’s Carmella. Better than each and every one of you. She’s not our princess anymore. This time, she’s untouchable.

I probably shouldn’t have watched the trailer for the 2020 version of Witches before that promo…

Anyway, back to beauty. Sasha wonders if Bayley really thought her not being medically cleared was going to stop her. You would have thought that she’d learn to have a backbone from Sasha after all these years. Bayley is nothing but a coward that needed her time and time again to help her keep her title. She was using Sasha every step of the way for her accomplishments and achievements. Come next week, it will be Sasha vs Bayley for the one thing she loves the most – for the title. They both know that when it comes down to Bayley and Sasha, and no one is there to save Bayley, she doesn’t stand a chance.

And to assure you know this is a real WWE Women’s feud, Sasha ends her promo with “Bitch!”



Match 4: Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn vs Jeff Hardy

Sami is quick to get Jeff in the corner with a barrage of right hands. He boots Jeff in the corner. Jeff escapes with right hands of his own. Sid headlock and jeff hits a tackle off the ropes. He hops over Sami, Sami looks for a leap frog, but Jeff stops and kicks Sami in the ribs. Jeff goes after the ribs with shoulders in the corner. Sami to the outside. Jeff follows. He sends Sami back into the ring. Jeff rolls in, gets kicked in the mid section. Right hand from Sami. Right hands to the back of the head. Sami sends Jeff into the corner, THE TURNBUCKLE PAD IS GONE!!! Jeff stops the move, stares at the would-be injury, and sends Sami to the ropes. Back body drop to Sami! He heads outside as Jeff asks the ref where the buckle is. He baseball slides Sami into the announce table. Jeff appears to be looking for the buckle cover. Lol. Jeff goes for Poetry in Motion outside, but Sami moves and Jeff dives into the barricade like a fool.

We return to the action back inside the ring. Sami hits a clothesline and covers for 1..2.NO!!! He tries for another cover and only gets 2. Sami drops an elbow onto the back of Jeff. We get evidence of Sami removing the buckle pad when Jeff was making his entrance. Sami drops an elbow to the chest of Jeff. Sami sends Jeff outside. Sami rolls out, grabs Jeff, sends him back in, and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Another cover. Only gets 2. Jeff tries to stand, can’t quite stay up, and falls into the corner. Sami to the top rope. He dives, and drops an elbow to the back of the head of Jeff. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Sami stands Jeff up, lifts and body slams him down. Sami heads to the corner once again. Jeff is up! He trips Sami up and crotches Sami on the post. Jeff locks the head of Sami, SUPERPLEX TO SAMI!!! Jeff with a right hand, Sami returns the favor. They go back and forth in the middle of the ring. Whip and Jeff with a right hand. Inverted Atomic Drop. Leg drop to the crotch. Dropkick to the face. Splash and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff kiks Sami, goes for a Twist of Fate, Backslide from Sami! 1..2…NO!!!! Sami goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb, Jeff turns it into a rolup for 1..2..NO!!!!!! Sami with an Exploder Suplex into the corner!!! Sami views the exposed buckle. He grabs jeff in the opposite corner and looks to whip Jeff into the corner. Jeff with right hands, fighting his way out of Sami’s hold. Kick to Sami. Splash is missed, Sami with BLUE THUNDER BOMB! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Sami shoves Jeff into the corner, sits him up on the corner, crawls up top to grab Jeff. Jeff with right hand.s Shoves Sami down. Jeff to the top rope! SWANTON BOMB. KNEES!!! SAMI HAD THE KNEES UP!!! Jef’s head and neck are hurting. Sami is up first. He rushes Jeff, who is in the corner with the buckle, goes for the Helluva Kick, Jeff moves, Sami stops it.

Jeff goes for Twist of Fate, Sami shoves Jeff into the corner. Jeff stops himself from hitting the corner, hops to the top rope, Sami runs over and clips the legs, Jeff hits the corner face first! Sami covers! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Sami Zayn

You knew it was going to happen, but they teased it just enough to make you think it may not be Jeff eating the buckle. This, in addition to a well put together match, the fact that it was a main event IC Title match, and the continued awesomeness of Sami Zayn made this a perfect ending to a pretty solid episode.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:17

End Show