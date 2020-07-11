Acero’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.10.20  

LET THE BODIES HIT THE……

SD starts with M&M! Miz says their guest tonight has inspired many people, a daredevil who battles his demons one day at a time. A trailblazer, says Miz, emphasis on the word “blaze” says Morrison. Jeff Hardy is introduced after one more bad joke from Morrison.

Jeff comes out without the paint, and Miz wants to apologize for Morrison. Morrison says he was just excited. Jeff has a clip. Jeff says no, no he does not. Miz and Morrison argue over who has the clip.

Said clip is rolled. It’s a video package covering Jeff and Sheamus’ feud.

Miz and Morrison continue to say the word, “clip” a thousand times. Usually, people overcoming demons usually come out a winner, but not Jeff. Always a rulebreaker.

Jeff promises to break something if they don’t. Miz says his daughter’s favorite superstar is Jeff. She doesn’t know about the darkness, though. They then ask if Jeff is ok.

Jeff says he’s been to hell and back and he’s been to a dark place that they can’t imagine. It’ll take a lot more than taunts from Sheamus. Of course the loss at Backlash bothers Jeff. He’s gotta do everything in his power to destroy Sheamus. Jeff says he will be a beacon of light for those that struggle, by showing them that change is possible and hope is real. Life beyond their wildest dream is waiting for them.

Miz offers a match against Sheamus. And he should do it in a Bar Fight. Morrison points out the physical and metaphorical enemy both at the same time. Jeff thinks this is Sheamus’ idea. Jeff says he will never go back. Jeff accepts the match.

Jeff wonders if either of them would like a match tonight. Jeff with a right hand to Miz. Morrison tosses his jacket onto Jeff then attacks. Whip is reversed and Jeff clotheslines Morrison over the top rope.

Cole posing complaints in rhetorical questions is bothersome and annoying.



Match 1: Jeff Hardy vs The Miz

Jeff with an arm drag sends Miz to the ground. He gets back up and Jeff grabs him with a side headlock. Takedown. Miz sends Jeff over to the apron. He leaves the ring and trips up Jeff. Morrison applauds his partner as he rolls Jeff into the ring. Miz with a kick to the ribs. Another. He sits on the back of Jeff, hard. Miz sends Jeff into the ropes, knee to the gut, he hits the ropes. Kick to the face of Jeff. Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Miz drives a knee into the back of Jeff. Again. He pulls back on the face of Miz. Whip to Jeff, Miz goes for a knee, Jeff with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!!! Jeff sends Miz up and over the top rope. Miz with a left hand. Another. Jeff hits a right. Miz springboards into a kick and a Twist of Fate! Jeff to the top rope. Morrison pulls Miz to the outside, so Jeff dives off the corner to both of them.

We are back and Morrison pulls the leg of Jeff out from under him on the apron while Miz distracts the ref. Miz out of the ring. He sends Jeff to the table, then to the barricade. Miz sends Jeff into the ring and sends his face into the apron. Back in the ring, and Miz guillotines Jeff with the bottom rope. Jeff tries to fight form below, but Miz stomps him down. Miz kicks Jeff in the corner, then runs with a knee, and runs again with another knee. He goes for a clothesline, hits it. Miz flies off with an axe handle, Kick from Jeff! Goes for a Twist of Fate, but Miz escapes, hits a DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Miz kicks Jeff in the middle of the ring to the tune of his and Morrison’s song. Miz covers. 1..2…NO!!! Miz grabs Jeff’s head, Jeff crawls up the ropes. Miz chokes him up on the 2nd one. Miz hits the ropes and leaps onto Jeff’s neck with the leg. Miz with a right hand. Jeff fights back from his knees. Jawbreaker! Jeff fights back with rights, whip, Jeff with a right. Inverted Atomic Drop. Leg drop to the Little Mizzes. Dropkick. Splash. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jeff kicks.

Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate, Miz drops, goes for a Skull Crushing Finale. Jeff escapes. Sheamus on the screen. He tries to distract. Jeff turns to Miz, stacks him up. Pin for 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Jeff Hardy

This match felt like 25 minutes long.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:30

Backstage, Cesaro and Shinsuke are upset that someone would call them winning tonight an upset. Shinsuke says that no one knows who they are. Cesaro is sick of New Day. Sick of their gyrating and happiness. Tonight, it all changes. Shinsuke promises New tag team champions.

SASHA!!!!!

As bayley makes her entrance, Nikki Cross attacks from behind! She hops onto Bayley’s back as we go to break.

Oh shit, we are informed that tonight will be a karaoke challenge of some sort. We see Dana dancing horribly backstage. Yes, this will do wonders for the ladies.



Match 2: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Nikki tries to attack Sasha, but Sasha gets to the ropes. She drops Nikki to the mat. Cravat from behind. Pin for 1…NO! Sasha attacks the back of the neck. Tag to Bayley, who comes in with a kick. Cover for 1. Nikki kicks out. Bayley sends Nikki into the heel corner. Tag to Sasha who kicks Nikki away, Sasha mocks Alexa. Tag to Bayley. Kicks to Nikki from both girls. Nikki escapes the ring and pulls Bayley in between the apron and ring and beats her back for a bit. Nikki sends Bayley back in the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Alexa. Alexa whips Nikki into Bayley then mocks Sasha. Alexa slaps the belly of Bayley then the face and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! High knee from Byley. Bayley lifts he and drops her into the corner. Tag to Sasha. Sasha misses a slap and Alexa hits a drop toe hold. Tag to Nikki, who hits a dropkick. She swings the arm and drops Sasha with it. Tag to Alexa.Alexa sends Bayley off the apron. Sasha misses a right, holds onto the ropes, Bayley pulls her to the outside. Sasha and Bayley yell at Cole and Graves, so Nikki grabs the title. She humps it. She then hops to the table and dives off with a crossbody. Nikki holds the SD title up in the air.

We are back and Bayley is the legal woman while Alexa thinks it’s Sasha. She sends Ssaha to the outside then grabs for her hair, but Bayley is there to drop a leg on her and cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Sasha. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sasha rolls Alexa up for 1….2..NO!!! Cravat from behind. Tag to Bayley and she covers for 1..2..NO!!! Sliding clothesline to Alexa. Tag to Sasha. Bayley catapults Alexa into a slap. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Bayley. Suplex into a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Alexa with a slap. Another. Knees to Bayley. Tag to Cross. She hits a right and mounts with some punches ot Bayley. She strikes against Banks, but Banks ducks. Nikki shovs Sasha into Bayley. Bulldog to Sasha. Sasha in the conrer. Nikki runs, gets sent to the apron, blocks a right hand, she grabs the head of Sasha and sends her into the buckle. Right hand to Bayley. Nikki on the top rope. She locks the head of Sasha. Bayley gets a tag. Tornado DDT to Banks. Bayley in to get splashed in the corner. Cross goes for a DDT but hits a neckbreaker instead. Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Sasha there to break it up. Alexa pulls Banks out of the ring. Banks sends her into the barricade.

Cross slides though the ropes for a dropkick and Bayley is there to roll her right back in with a pin. She uses the ropes. 1..2….31!!!

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

That last stretch of moves really helped an otherwise mediocre match. Nikki was a house of fire, and it came off well, giving doubt for Bayley’s assured win come Sunday.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:17

We are taken back to May, and it looks like we’re getting the title match between Bray and Braun in its entirety?

Here’s Slimmer’s report:

It’s Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt in this match, not the Fiend. Wyatt goes for a hug at the start of the match, but Strowman levels him with a shoulder block. Wyatt gets back to his feet and lands a few punches, but Strowman whips Wyatt to the ropes and again levels him with a shoulder block. Wyatt rolls to the outside, and Strowman follows him. Strowman whips Wyatt face-first into the ring post and then rolls him back into the ring. Strowman splashes Wyatt in the corner, and Wyatt crumbles to the outside. Strowman heads to the outside and charges at Wyatt, but Wyatt side steps him, and Strowman crashes into the announce table. One of Wyatt’s puppets appears from behind the barricade and cheers for Wyatt. Wyatt rolls Strowman back into the ring and levels Strowman with a clothesline for a two count. Wyatt connects with a back senton, and this time it’s Strowman who rolls to the outside to regroup. Wyatt whips Strowman into the ring steps and seems almost conflicted about what he is doing to Strowman. Wyatt rolls Strowman back into the ring and hits a tornado DDT out of the corner. Wyatt delivers Sister Abigail, but Strowman kicks out at two. Wyatt’s facial expression changes, and it looks like the Fiend persona may have taken control. Wyatt goes for a second Sister Abigail, but Strowman counters into a choke slam. Strowman splashes Wyatt in the corner and tosses Wyatt to the outside. Strowman runs around the ring and drives Wyatt into the barricade. Strowman rolls Wyatt back into the ring, but Wyatt knocks Strowman off the apron to buy himself some time. Strowman rises from the ground wearing the Black Sheep mask. The Black Sheep climbs back into the ring, and Wyatt is elated to see him. The Black Sheep drops to his knees in front of Wyatt and then stands and hugs him. All of the Firefly Funhouse puppets cheer from ringside, but suddenly Strowman takes off the mask and drops it to the mat. Strowman stomps on the mask and hits Wyatt with the running power slam for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt with the running power slam.

Match Length: 10:43

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



New Day is backstage, all hyped. They are asked if Shin and Nak are being underestimated. They been telling the same story for the past six years. Every time they lose a match, it’s the same ol song. Kofi brings up the accolades of Cesaro and Nakamura. They are who they thought they were, and Big E says there’s a song they like. “Facing the rising sun of the new day begun. Let us march on till victory is won.”

Big E goes full DEBUTING NEW DAY and preaches like a G.

For those interested in the song:

*sigh*

We are here with Jey Uso to host the Karaoke Showdown.

Lacey, Dana, Tamina, and Naomi are in the ring.

The rules are simple; each contestant will get 45 seconds to sing their favorite WWE theme song. The audience will vote for the winner. The first singer is, apparently Jey Uso because he tries to cut a quick rhyme.

Lacey will be singing “With My Baby Tonight.” Cole claims this will be really good.

Dana is up next to sing, “The Honkytonk Man”

Tamina then sings Triple H’s song…

She is cut off short like Dana.

Next is Naomi, and she is singing “American Dream”

Someone somewhere will say this is a dig to Cody.

Naomi wins this, according to the ‘crowd’ and Jey Uso. Naomi says they miss Dusty. Lacey is upset. She shoves Naomi down on her ass. Naomi gets in her face and Jey holds her back. Naomi removes the hoops and shoes. It’s bout to go down.



Match 2: Naomi vs Lacey Evans

Lacey is atop Naomi, beating her down. I should mention that Lacey is in a dress. She sends Naomi into the middle buckle face first then sends her into the bottom buckle. Dana and Tamina are ringside for no reason whatsoever. Drop toe hold from Lacey. She then puts her dress over the face of Naomi…ok.

Naomi with a kick to the face. Naomi up. They end up on the outside of the riing, run into Tamina and Dana, and we get a DQ finish in less than two minutes.

Winner: Nobody. Not even you.

Shit. The entire segment. Shit.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Too Much

AJ Styles is backstage with his title. He says that no one is worthy of stepping into the ring with him, so he will be holding that title for a long, long time…

He is informed that he will face Riddle next week for the title. AJ wonders who he even beat. What’s he going to do with Bryan not there to rub his back, or the roster to rub his frost-bitten feet. This is ridiculous, says AJ.



Main Event: WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs The New Day

Shin and Kofi to start. Knees to the side of Kofi immediately. Aaaaand my feed goes out. We are back and Shinny tags in Cesaro, who hips Kofi only for him to come back with a dropkick. Kofi with some stomps in the corner. Tag to Big E who stomps. Tag to Kofi with some stomps. Tag to Big E and he stomps Cesaro down. Kofi flies over the top rope with help from Big E onto Cesaro and Shin on the outside.

Nak has a sleeper on Kofi in the middle of the ring when we come back. Kofi turns into it. Nak works the arm and gets an abdominal stretch on Kofi. Kofi elbows out of the hold then hits an SOS. Tag to Big E who comes in. Cesaro gets a tag, too. Belly to Belly from Big E. Another Belly to Belly. He ducks a clothesline and hits a third one to Cesaro. Big E gyates then hits the ropes and a splash, but Cesaro moves out of the way! Big E knocks Shin off the apron, Cesaro rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!! Cesaro with an uppercut. Another. Elbows to Big E. Another uppercut. Big rights and left to Big E. Tag to Kofi. He comes in, tries to roll Cesaro up for 1..2..NO!!!! Cesaro chokes up Kofi on the top rope, ref distracted, and Shinsuke hits a kick to Kofi’s face. Cesaro with one of his own. Tag to Shin.

Shinsuke with a back suplex, flipping Kofi onto his face. Kofi fights out with elbows to both guys who are in the ring. Big E in. All four fight and the ref calls for the DQ.

Winners: No Contest

The match was made so that we could get to the real match, likely on Sunday. What that means, simply, is that this affair wasn’t anything worth watching.

Total Rating:

Match Time: 10:21

Cesaro and Shinsuke ain’t done. They grab a table from under the ring and shoot it into the ring.

Cesaro powerbombs Kofi onto Big E, who is laid out on the table.

End Show