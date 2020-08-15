Acero’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.14.20  

Guys, I got my Orange Cassidy shirt! Shout out to The Saint(ess) who won a little contest and will be getting their shirt soon! (Taking forever due to covid, according to AEW site, but it’s coming).

Show starts with a recap of the crazy and wild happenings of those hooded and dark figures that have caused such craziness as flicking a light switch a few times and spraypainting plexiglass. Ah, yes, they also chainsawed some rope.

We go live, and Cole welcomes us to Friday Night. Cole claims that this group is “hiding behind current events.” Wow.

We see security IN the building, blocking the door, keeping these ruffians out, but also…looking for them down the halls?

Big E is here to gyrate his way into our hearts.

He’s got some action up next with Morrison, who has a lil mini promo that says this singles run isn’t a choice, and that New Day is injury prone, and Big E always looks hungry.

Before Morrison and Big E can go, the lights flicker, and here come the hooded figures. Cole and Graves run off again. Big E and Morrison try to attack, but there’s too many. We got like eight people. Two take Morrison out, one spears Big E in the ring. The camera work is incredibly sporadic and from the crowd.

The group of people leave through the crowd. Out comes Miz to check on Morrison.

They should fire the two dudes at the door, obviously…

AFTER THE BREAK, Miz explains that he was on the phone with Maryse. He says none of this would have happened if Big E didn’t send out that tweet. Gable is checking up on E, so maybe he’s a face this week.

In comes Corbin who says they need direction and leadership, and if we follow him, we will be safe. Big E tells him to shut his mouth. He says that this is their house, and he says the Foot Clan ain’t gonna run up in his house and put their dirty feet on their couch. He is going back out, and he’s going to beat Morrison, and show those hooligans that now is not the time to run and hide, it’s the time to run and fight.

In comes Sheamus to applaud the speech. He’s got goosebumps, but you can’t see them cuz of his sick jacket. He says E’s giving a desperate cry for help. Big E is vulnerable and scared, and those fools smell the fear. Sheamus clowns Gable real quick, then says they wouldn’t dare interrupt Sheamus’ match and they should be very afraid of him.

Big E tells Sheamus that he isn’t alone.

The faces leave and we head to the ring where

SASHA IS THERE! Security is surrounding the crowd on the inside of the barricade.

Bayley brings up the group of fools, and they want to hear what Bayley has to say. These guys should follow suit. They are going to get going with the battle royal.

Sasha laughs it off, then says people know better than to interrupt. She brings up facing Asuka at Summerslam, and will have to defend their tag team titles at Payback. Tonight is about Bayley, though. After last week, when Steph tried to rain on their parade, like she always does. But not even a McMahon can hold them down.

They are now going to ring announce.

After the girls are announced for the upcoming match, Asuka attacks Sashsa. Sasha leaves the ring, and the rest of the girls pour into the ring as we go to break



Match 1: Tri-brand Battle Royal for Number One Contendership to the WWE Smackdown Woman’s Championship Match

Billie Kay vs Peyton Royce vs Teagan Nox vs Shotzi Blackhart vs Lacey Evans vs Asuka vs Everyone Else

We get two large groups going at it on either side of the ring. Morgan gets tossed over by The Iiconics, but Liv stands on the apron. Ruby gets sent to the apron, and Ruby drops down. Billie Kay is next, and Peyton, they pull Liv off the apron, eliminating her. Ruby and Liv fight The Iiconics to the back.

In the ring, Dana sends Nikki through the ropes, and kicks her, but apparently its an iver the top battle royal, so Nikki is still in the match. Nikki pulls the apron and traps Dana in it then attacks. She goes back in the ring and goes for Asuka. Bianca nearly drops to the ground but hangs on with one hand. Naomi has Lacey in the corner. Tamina no sells some Nikki offense and sends Nikki to the apron. Right hand to Tamina. Tamina with a superkick and Nikki is eliminated. Clothesline to the NXT kids by Tamina. Bianca goes head to head with Tamina. Tamina shoves, Bianca hits a right, she beats her down a bit. Kick from Tamina. Firemans. Biana flies off, hits a sick SPEAR to Tamina. Lockup from behind, and she sends Tamina out of the ring. Naomi ducks a clothesine from Lacey. She drops her chin on the head then flies out the corner over the top, hits a shoulder, high kick to Shayna. Lacey with the Women’s Right, eliminating Naomi. Shotzi here to send Lacey over the top, hits a kick, and Lacey is eliminated!! Shayna grabs her! The Clutch from behind! She sends Shotzi over the top rope and chokes her out, while staring at Sasha and Bayley. Lacey is there to drag Shotzi off the apron to the floor.

Bianca has Nox up on the shoulder, Bianca misses a right, looks to whip, locks up from behind, Bianca hits the ropes. Nox holds on, Bianca eliminated!!

Nox, Asuka, Shayna. Nox attacks both in opposite corners. Cannonball to Asuka. One for Shayna. Nox wants to chokeslam Shayna. Shyna picks her up, falls, little botchy botch, Dana there to grab Nox and pull her off. It appears Dana has never been eliminated. Dana talks shit to Bayley and Sasha, saying she can still win this. She rolls into the ring, flips right into The Clutch from Shayna. Dana escapes, buy Asuka is there to hip attack and send her off the apron.

Shayna and Asuka, final two. They lockup. Knee from Shayna, whip to the corner, asuka runs the corner, high knee from Shayna. Shayna eats a back elbow! Bayley grabs Asuka!!! Asuka kicks her away, sliding knee to Bayley and Banks. Shayna kicks Asuka off the apron! Asuka lands on top of Banks and Bayley! Asuka not eliminated!

Asuka hops up on the apron. They fight back and forth. Shayna tries for The Clutch. Asuka locks up her head from behind and pulls Shayna over her shoulder and down to the ground! Asuka wins!

Winner: Asuka

I was ready to hate this, y’all. Not because of a preconceived notion of hate towards all things WWE – I promise you, I don’t have that, but because they are notorious for not doing Battle Royals well. This one, though, was everything I could have asked for with a battle royal. First, the stories that needed just a little push or edge were given time, new feuds that could lead to something else in the future were sparked (even if no one cares about a Tamina v Bianca staredown), someone shone bright (Bianca, girl, you a star), and the ultimate result was believable. GOtta hand it to them. Solid opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 8:02

This is an outrage, according to Bayley backstage. Sasha did not know about this. They need to stop freaking out. Bayley’s got this, they both got this. Bayley says come Summerslam, she’ll have something important to fight for.

Asuka comes from out of nowhere to attack Bayley. She sends her into a box as Sasha tries to fight Asuka off. People come in to stop the beatdown.

We head to Sonya’s doings over the past couple of weeks.

Mandy Rose is backstage to talk about how people perceive her. She tells Sonya that she’s not the first person to say Mandy is just another pretty face, she’s just a barbie doll, so fake, she can’t wrestle, just a model. That hurts her, to this day. She is a bikini world champ, but does having three jobs while putting herself through college, while winning that championship mean anything? She worked her ass off to get here, this wasn’t handed to her. Turns out Sonya has done nothing but remind Mandy that she is so much more than just a pretty face. Mandy wants Sonya, Summerslam, Hair vs Hair match.

She can’t wait to prove her wrong, and it will get ugly.

More security is backstage, Sheamus walks up and tells them to call it a day and clock out. Sheamus will take over from here.

BACKSTAGE, Nikki looks lovely. She is stressed. Alexa is standing nearby, awkwardly. Nikki apologizes. Alexa says she is fine. She’s fine. She doesn’t want Nikki to worry aobut her. Nikki tells her to stop. The Fiend is here, Alexa needs to be somewhere safe. Alexa says she needs some answers from Braun.



Match 2: Sheamus vs Chad Gable

Gable attacks! Sheamus backs him into the corner and elbows him down a few times, then walks away. Kick to Gable. He sends Gable to the outside, Gable is seated on the apron, Sheamus lifts him up and beats down on the chest over and over. Gable drops down to the mat outside. Sheamus follows. He grabs Gable and sends him into the ring. Sheamus grabs the head and hits an uppercut. Whip to the ropes, Shemaus misses a right, dropkick to the knee. Gable grabs the leg, wraps his leg around it and drops a knee. Gable gets a body scissors from behind. Cross faces from above, mounting Sheamus’ back. Gable lookin vicious. Right hand to the face. He hits the ropes. Axe handle from Sheamus drops Gable down to the mat. Irish Curse. Knee to Gable. Another to the back of the head. Right hand to Gable. Gable tries to fight back with a chop. Another chop. Another. High knee form Sheamus. Body slam attempt, but Gable lands on his feet. Rolling kick to the head. Sheamus stumbles. Gable to the otp rope. Dives off with a missile dropkick! Cover! 1…2….NO!!! Gable with a surprise roll up into an Ankle Lock!

Sheamus kicks Gable into the ropes, Gable rolls into a jackknife pin. 1..2..NO!!! White Noise from Sheamus! BROGUE KICK! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Sheamus

Not really offended that Gable lost, but I will hand it to him, he did what he could to prove he’s trying in this four minutes. Gable is special.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 3:38

Backstage, AJ Styles is berating Jim Ross’s younger brother, Joseph Park.

We come back to the ring and AJ comes out with Park, all suited up. AJ with the mic:

He says there’s a lot going on, and no one cares about these hooligans. We’ve got more pressing matters. Who will face him for the title? Who wants to know? Well, it doesn’t matter, but because of Bryan, saying the IC Champ has to be a fighting champ – AJ wonders; hasn’t he been that? He just wants to enjoy being the IC Champ. He just wants to sit at home and get on Twitch and enjoy the moment. But so many people, just like us, are acting like a bunch of nerds throwing out statistics. Like he needs to hear that. What do we know about statistics? Then it dawned on Styles. When he watches baseball, and football, he’s lookin at stats. Then he realized that he is a handsome stud of a nerd himself. He cares about stats, too. If we are going to go by stats, then he has hired a team – the Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistic System. PISS. So no, he wont be handing out anything. This will be earned on merit alone. So here we go, let’s see who is number one.

Drumroll

AJ removes the black sheet from a white board that exposes just the top, reading INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION: AJ STYLES

He exposes the rest of the board, and it shows NOBODY!

The board is blank.

AJ says no one has earned the right to be in the ring with AJ Styles. No one has earned it.

Jeff Hardy has heard enough. His music hits, cutting off AJ. Jeff says the tournament that AJ won – Jeff never got a fair chance. Sheamus set him up. He doesn’t wanna dwell on the past, but it could have been Jeff v AJ in the finals. Moving on, the IC title is special to Jeff. He knows Jeff’s worth, what he’s accomplished, and as a member of the WWE Universe, AJ v Jeff just sounds mega-cool.

AJ respects Jeff, he’s known him for a long time. There are a lot of people that would love Jeff v Styles in the ring. Jeff was part of the best tag team in the business. He deserves to be on the board. So if Jeff is asking if AJ wants to face Jeff in this ring for the IC Title, AJ says…HELL NO. Hahahaha.

What do you think this is? Jeff hasn’t earned it. And, Jeff, AJ knows what he’s been through, but this aint no pity party.

Jeff attacks! He shoves Park, then hits AJ with a Twist of Fate. WWE has the WORST faces…

Lucky for Jeff, he brought his own Dry Erase Marker, and gives the board an autograph.

BACKSTAGE, Cesaro asks Shinsuke how to say little in Japanese while Lince and Gran steal the tag team titles from behind them. WWE has the WORST faces…

We return, and AJ says Jeff will be erased. But that wily Jeff used permanent marker.



Match 3: Shinsuke vs Gran Metalik

Shinsuke gets Gran in the corner then drops a knee on Metalik. Cover for 1…NO! Shinsuke meisses a clothesline, gets kicked then snapmare into a cravat. Gran springboards, lands on his feet, hits the ropes, hurrivanrana, sending Shinsuke to the outside. Suicide dive attempt, but Shinsuke is there with a kick. He rolls in and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Kicks to the chest. Shinsuke whips Metalik into the corner, tries for a splash, Metalik kicks, Shinsuke catches it, spins it, gets kicked out, Metalik with a slingblade like manuever. Kick to the back of the head. Whip to the roeps, reversed, and we get a springboard elbow int oa pin for 1…..2..NO!!! Metalik runs the ropes, Cesaro on the apron. Distraction leands to Shinsuke kicking Metalik away. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Shinsuke wants an inverted exploder, hits it.

LUCHA HOUSE PARTY’s music hits. Kalisto is here. Cesaro is confused. Kick from Lince. He catapults Kalisto up into the air on the ramp, Kalisto locks the head, Lince pushes him as he walks across the plexi into a tornado DDT to Cesaro!!

Metalik kicks off the apron as Shinsuke is distracted. Metalik walks the ropes. Elbow drop to the chest of Shinsuke. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Gran Metalik

Not sure what it is, but this was one of those lethargic performances from Shinsuke who didn’t work all that well with Metalik’s high energy. Then again, the match was simply put on to bring back Kalisto and give the LHP a win over the tag team champ.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:17

Kayla is backstage that brings up Corbin to Riddle. How has Riddle stayed so positive, despite there being a King’s Ransom.

Riddle asks if he can call Kayla bro, she says yes. He says he’s laid back and coo because he came here to bro down and throw down. He wants to compete. But Corbin, the dude that calls himself a king is a royal pain. He called him out, tried to fight him, caused a loss for him last week. He doesn’t know what else he’s supposed to do.

In comes Gable, who says he has to explain himself. He says he has a family and money goes a long way, but it doesn’t justify what he did – intentionally trying to injure Riddle. He is sick and embarrassed and is here to apologize.

Riddle knocks knuckles; it’s all good, bro. If Gable ever wants to go, just give Riddle a heads up. The Bro is down for a fight.

Corbin attacks from behind, says this is his kingdom, then thanks Gable for the help.

Bliss has a sit down interview next.

She says she’s been better than in recent weeks. She is asked about her history with Braun. She says she got to know the man behind the monster. We get some clips of the Team Little Big thing they had going. Braun is a good man, he’s funny, witty, he’s protective, compassionate, they get along so well, cuz rthy call each other out. They can be fun, became best friends.

She is asked if they would ever become more than friends. Romantically? She says maybe. Braun cared about her, she cared about him.

Is this why The Fiend targeted Alexa? She says she doesn’t know – that’s a question for The Fiend.

What’s it like being in The Fiend’s presence? She says scary, terrifying, also compelling, and once you’ve interacted with him, you can feel his presence and she understood what they say when they say “moth to a flame.”

Braun said some very strong comments last week, How did they make her feel? Alexa chokes up a bit, turns her face, and we get a commercial.

Deville is backstage. She’s thought about it, and she thinks Mandy’s going to look great bald. She wants to remind Mandy that maybe why everyone said what they said is cuz it’s true. She will destroy Mandy once and for all. She accepts the challenge.



Match 4: Big E vs John Morrison

E takes the upperhand quickly. He hits a shoulder tackle to knock Morrison down. Morrison is able to get some revenge and runs the ropes only to eat an elbow. Morrison flips for no reason, then gets a waist lock. E tosses him over with a hip toss. E rushes the corner, Morrison kicks high, springboards, E shoves Morrison to the outside. Big E with a clothesline. Big E drags Morrison over the apron. Big E clubs the chest. Big E is on the apron. Big Splash on the apron. Miz is on commentary. He distracts Big E a bit, and Morrison clips the back of the leg. Morrison sends Big E into the ring, Morrison kicks in the corner. Right hands and Morrison locks the leg up on the middle rope. Morrison drops a knee onto the leg.

Otis is here with his briefcase. He comes down to talk shit to Miz, who talks shit to Otis. The lights flicker as Morrison locks up with Big E.

Cole calls for security.

While Morrison and E wrestle, we see that wrestlers are all around the ring.

We go backstage, and the hoodies are tearing up backstage, hitting refs with moves and laying them out. One dude with a WWE shirt gets smacked with abat then a chair. Somnoe breaks into the bathroom, then traps someone who is on the toilet inside. They toss chairs aside and kick more shit around. Someone spraypaints the wall, and Cole says no one around the ring knows what’s going on.

Morrison covers Big E for 1..2…NO!!!

The ref lets the wrestlers know that shit is going down backstage. Morrison stands, Big E looks for The Big Ending, Morrison sends Big E into the corner, rushes the corner, bounces out of a Uranage! Sick! He kicks the knee

We go backstage, and all the wrestlers are assessing the mess made by the foot soldiers. Kayl is in the corner, crying. Tucker looks at the WWE emblem with a circle and a slash and rubs his chin like it’s the equation from Good Will Hunting.

In the ring, Big E hits a uranage. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Big E grabs the leg. He gets the Stretch Muffler move. Morrison taps.

Winner: Big E

The Retribution shit just isn’t for me. It’s nonsensical, and with Cole claiming that they’re doing this due to the “recent social climate” doesn’t make me feel comfortable about it in the slightest. Then, you have it going on during a match, taking away from it, and making us not care about it at all. The only person on point was The Miz, with his claim that the only person he cared about was in the ring and asking Cole what he expects Miz to do about this? That just makes sense from a character standpoint,

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 11:45

Big E celebrates on the outside. Sheamus comes out. BROGUE KICK TO SHEAMUS!

Sheamus goes to grab Big E, but Braun is here! He’s missing hair.

Braun stares directly into the camera. He says that they say you’ll never see it coming at Summerslam. No, Braun, no one says that.

He told Fiend that when he left The Swamp, he’d be the most evil son of a bitch that anyone has laid eyes on. He is going to rip The Fiend limb from limb, and he will eviscerate him, and will consume his entrails. Oh…ok

Alexa Bliss’s music hits.

Bliss enters the ring. Braun refuses to look at her. Alexa wants to have a conversation. Alexa says this is not the Braun he knows. When he said he didn’t care? Bliss doesn’t believe that. They’ve been friends for years.

Braun says Alexa used him as a pawn. He said it last week, he doesn’t gie a damn about her. He is not some clown that can be lead around by his beard, singing songs in her stupid car.

Braun, still, refuses to look at her.

Braun wants to spell it out: everyone that comes in contact with The Fiend changes, including Alexa. Now get out.

Alexa says ok, and warns Braun to be careful what he wishes for.

Alexa says if she can’t talk some sense into him, she’ll have to slap some into him. She demands he looks at her. Braun turns, Alexa slaps him. Alexa goes in with the slaps, tells him to wake up. Braun grabs Alexa and presses her into the air. He looks to toss her.

The tron goes out in a section. Lights go out. Braun calls out The Fiend as Braun looks to toss Alexa out of the ring! He holds her high, presses her, and drops her in the air just as the lights go out.

The lights go back on and The Fiend is in the ring. Alexa is holding her stomach. Braun is gone.

He’s now on the screen, laughing maniacally. The Fiend has some chuckles too.

End Show