Variouws News: ACH’s Opponent Set For GCW Homecoming, Kylie Rae To Defend Title at Black Label Pro
– ACH now has an opponent for his match at GCW Homecoming night one. The WWE alum, who was announced for the event yesterday, will face Tre Lamar. The event runs July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City:
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
Just Signed:
ACH
vs
TRE LAMAR
+
GAGE/SHLAK
RSP/HOMICIDE
COLON/AJ
BLAKE/ZAYNE
EFFY/WEBB
DICKINSON/MANCE
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vw0uXPQPZC
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020
– Black Label Pro has announced that Kylie Rae will defend the BLP Midwest Championship against Blake Christian at their August 22nd show:
** NEW MATCH ALERT **
Kylie Rae defends her BLP Midwest Championship against Blake Christian on August 22nd at "We're Back"
Airing exclusively on @indiewrestling. pic.twitter.com/KZDLKUIHT0
— Mikey (@BLPMikey) July 17, 2020
