Variouws News: ACH’s Opponent Set For GCW Homecoming, Kylie Rae To Defend Title at Black Label Pro

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ACH now has an opponent for his match at GCW Homecoming night one. The WWE alum, who was announced for the event yesterday, will face Tre Lamar. The event runs July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City:

– Black Label Pro has announced that Kylie Rae will defend the BLP Midwest Championship against Blake Christian at their August 22nd show:

