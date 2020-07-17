Variouws News: ACH’s Opponent Set For GCW Homecoming, Kylie Rae To Defend Title at Black Label Pro

– ACH now has an opponent for his match at GCW Homecoming night one. The WWE alum, who was announced for the event yesterday, will face Tre Lamar. The event runs July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City:

*Homecoming Pt 1 Update* Just Signed: ACH

vs

TRE LAMAR +

GAGE/SHLAK

RSP/HOMICIDE

COLON/AJ

BLAKE/ZAYNE

EFFY/WEBB

DICKINSON/MANCE Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend

July 25/26 – 5PM

The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vw0uXPQPZC — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020

– Black Label Pro has announced that Kylie Rae will defend the BLP Midwest Championship against Blake Christian at their August 22nd show: