ACH Announces That He’s Quitting Pro Wrestling and Cancelling All His Upcoming Shows
– Former WWE Superstar ACH (formerly known as Jordan Myles) was back at it on Twitter again this morning. Earlier today, he proclaimed that he’s quitting the pro wrestling business. As noted, ACH was expected to return to MLW again next month.
He wrote earlier today, “I hate pro wrestling. I hate you s***ty fans that think you know it all! More importantly I hate the snakes in this industry. None of y’all would never say anything about me to me. All of y’all can go screw yourselves. I’m canceling my shows AND I’m quitting pro wrestling. Chasing my dream was great, but you self entitled pricks ruin EVERYTHING. I’m out.”
It remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar holds true to these statements he made today. You can read his comments and tweets below.
— Albert C Hardie / Super A.C.H (@ACHisSuper) December 7, 2019
— Albert C Hardie / Super A.C.H (@ACHisSuper) December 7, 2019
As it’s pertinent to this story, ACH did make an appearance and worked a match at last night’s MLW Opera Cup TV tapings. Additionally, WrestlingInc.com reports that ACH almost walked out of the TV tapings and didn’t perform. It was said that ACH was not in a good mood during the show.
