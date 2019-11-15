WWE News: ACH Returns To Twitter With Match Wish List, WWE Files New Trademark, Batista Adopts Pit Bulls

– ACH, formerly Jordan Myles in WWE, has return to Twitter after deleting his account earlier this week. He previously claimed he was quitting the WWE, which he called racist. In his latest post, he simply showed a match wish list. It includes Jonathan Gresham, Darius Lockheart, AJ Gray, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier.

My wish list.. Let the games begin! – Go The Distance #ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/oMfTfgytGw — Super A.C.H (@ACHisSuper) November 15, 2019

– WWE has filed new trademarks for “Superstar Gaming League” and “WWE SGL”. The trademark is for “Entertainment services, namely, the production and distribution of an ongoing show in the nature of video games; gaming services in the nature of conducting online computer game tournaments; providing a web-based system and on-line portal for customers to participate in on-line gaming, operation and coordination of game tournaments, leagues and tours for recreational computer game playing purposes; organization of electronic game competitions; entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of a game show; entertainment services, namely, conducting live video games; provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the internet; entertainment services, namely, providing on-line computer games; providing ratings and reviews for video game content; entertainment services, namely, providing a website featuring games; entertainment services, namely, providing on-line reviews of computer games; gaming services in the nature of conducting online computer game tournaments; organization of electronic game competitions.”

– WTSP has a story about Dave Bautista adopting two abandoned pit bulls from an animal shelter in Tampa.