wrestling / News
ACH Wins Independent Promotion Title, Declares Himself Best in the World
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
ACH, who previously said he was quitting wrestling just last month, won the George Wrestling Crown championship from Chip Day for an Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment show. After the match, he declared himself the best wrestler in the world. It happened last night at Show Of The Year VI. He previously won the belt in December 2018 but vacated it after eighteen days due to injury.
He said: “I have told you for a year that I am the best in the world. People have doubted me forever. I have felt like the wicked stepchild that nobody has appreciated in wrestling. But today, I appreciate me, my homies appreciate me, but more importantly, ya’ll can kiss my ass.”
More Trending Stories
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling
- Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE