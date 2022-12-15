wrestling / News
Action Andretti Beats Chris Jericho In Upset Win on AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho thought he’d take his frustrations out on Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite, but instead Andretti picked up a major upset win over The Ocho. Tonight’s show saw Jericho, incensed over his loss to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, say that he was going to take his frustrations out on “some jobber” in a tune up match to get ready for a rematch.
That “jobber” was Andretti, who was able to pick up a win over Jericho in his Dynamite debut, leaving the JAS leader shocked. You can see clips from the match below.
Andretti is a regular for MCU Pro Wrestling and has worked several matches for CZW this year. After the match, Tony Khan announced that Andretti is has joined the AEW roster and is All Elite:
Congratulations! It's official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE!
Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/b22U3v1da9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2022
The #JerichoAppreciationSociety has a lot to say about their recent losses to the #BlackpoolCombatClub @sammyguevara @GarciaWrestling @RealJakeHager @IAmJericho @TheAngeloParker
It’s #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XLaZd9eSN6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
.@IAmJericho looking to make an example of @ActionAndretti!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/07quXNufHa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
A glimmer of hope for @ActionAndretti?!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jygibpPHMb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
Disbelief all around as @ActionAndretti just kicked out?!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dUyTS9qSau
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Yd3R61CFT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
