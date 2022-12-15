wrestling / News

Action Andretti Beats Chris Jericho In Upset Win on AEW Dynamite

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Action Andretti Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho thought he’d take his frustrations out on Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite, but instead Andretti picked up a major upset win over The Ocho. Tonight’s show saw Jericho, incensed over his loss to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, say that he was going to take his frustrations out on “some jobber” in a tune up match to get ready for a rematch.

That “jobber” was Andretti, who was able to pick up a win over Jericho in his Dynamite debut, leaving the JAS leader shocked. You can see clips from the match below.

Andretti is a regular for MCU Pro Wrestling and has worked several matches for CZW this year. After the match, Tony Khan announced that Andretti is has joined the AEW roster and is All Elite:

