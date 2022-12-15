wrestling / News
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!” You can check out the announcement below.
Congratulations! It's official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE!
Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/b22U3v1da9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
- Seth Rollins Suggests ‘Papa H’ Might Need to Lay Down the ‘Sledgehammer’ on Bobby Lashley
- Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use