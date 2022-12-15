wrestling / News

Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Action Andretti Is All Elite Image Credit: AEW, Tony Khan Twitter

– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!” You can check out the announcement below.

