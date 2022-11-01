Action Andretti Reflects On His Match With QT Marshall On AEW Dark

Action Andretti competed on AEW Dark last month, and he recently discussed how the match came about and more. The indie wrestling star appeared on MCW Backstage Pass and talked about the match that aired on the October 11th episode, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On how the match came about: “In AEW? Through an email. [laughs] I’m kidding. By hard work. Hard work, you know? AEW saw some of my stuff. They saw what I’ve been doing. I have [worked dark matches for them before]. I had two dark matches before I went this past week. It’s a lot that went into it, it really was. But I got an opportunity, and I knew how to make the most out of that opportunity. When I saw that I was gonna be wrestling QT Marshall one on one, I knew that was my time to show what I can do, so I can display what I can do in that ring, [and] show all the hard work I’ve been putting in.”

On his experience with the match: “I went out there in a full, packed arena in Washington, D.C. I was pretty nervous, but I felt really good going into that match. I knew it was my time, and when you get your shot and your opportunity, like I said, you make the absolute most of it, and I feel like I did. I had the fans behind me. I had an overwhelming amount of support afterwards, and yeah, it’s been a crazy past week ever since that moment. So that really was a breakout moment for me in my career, and I can’t thank the guys at AEW enough for letting me show what I can do and giving me the chance to go out there and have that match with QT Marshall. It felt really good in there. I had a standing ovation after the match.”