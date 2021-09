Action Figures For CM Punk, Mr. Brodie Lee and More Announced At AEW Fan Fest

AEW is holding a special Fan Fest today ahead of tomorrow’s All Out PPV and during the event, new action figures from JazWares were announced.

Unmatched Series 3 will include Mr. Brodie Lee, Anna Jay, Evil Uno, John Silver, Stu Grayson and an LJN Darby Allin.

Unmatched Series 4 will include CM Punk, Jade Cargill, “Corazon De Leon” Chris Jericho, Adam Page, MJF and Cody Rhodes.

Unrivaled Series 8 will include Chuck Taylor, Trent and Statlander.

Unrivaled Series 9 will include Thunder Rosa, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Christian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs.

A “bloody” Britt Baker figure from her match with Thunder Rosa has also been announced.

