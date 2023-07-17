ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament 2023 Results: Tournament Winner Crowned

ACTION Wrestling held its 2023 Futures Showcase Tournament on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Futures Showcase Tournament 2023 First Round Match: Kris Brady def. Big Dave and Ryan Clancy

* Futures Showcase Tournament 2023 First Round Match: Ichiban def. Devlyn Macabre and Wheezy T

* Futures Showcase Tournament 2023 First Round Match: Rachel Armstorng def. Jay Malachi and Kody Manhorn

* Kasey Owens def. Dave Stage

* Top Team def. Hit And Don’t Quit

* Erron Wade (w/ Noah Hossman) def. Josh Locke

* The Coven Of The Goat def. Leroy Joseph, Merrik Donovan & Tyler Stephens

* Futures Showcase Tournament 2023 Finals: Rachel Armstrong def. Ichiban and Kris Brady