ACTION Into the ACTIONVERSE Full Results 08.11.2023: Four-Way IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Headliner Match, More
The ACTION Into The ACTIONVERSE show was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on August 11 in Tyrone, GA. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) as well as some highlights below.
* ACTION Championship Match: Adam Priest defeated Billie Starkz
* The Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) defeated The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)
* Devlyn Macabre defeated Ava Everett
* Bobby Flaco defeated Terry Yaki
* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) defeated The Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe)
* Rico Gonzalez defeated Brogan Finlay
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship Match: Krule defeated Damyan Tangra and Jaden Newman and Noah Hossman
🥶 #ACTIONVerse @BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/drZu0d1HJj
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 12, 2023
#ACTIONVerse @SugarDunkerton @kevinryanBDED pic.twitter.com/YAQbUy0xq0
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 12, 2023
BILL #ACTIONVerse pic.twitter.com/QR25yHVN9F
— 💖💜💙 Prideful Ashley 💙💜💖 (@misskittyf) August 11, 2023
#ACTIONVerse @REAL1TERRYYAKI pic.twitter.com/7DgUXfuNtp
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 12, 2023
OH GOD OH FUCK. #ACTIONVerse pic.twitter.com/Tki7gEv6w9
— Ash is a Food Network stan (@maybetennessee) August 12, 2023
Welcome back champ #ACTIONVerse @AtrocityKrule pic.twitter.com/vG9nLRuIDA
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) August 12, 2023
