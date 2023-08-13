ACTION Into the ACTIONVERSE Full Results 08.11.2023: Four-Way IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Headliner Match, More

The ACTION Into The ACTIONVERSE show was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on August 11 in Tyrone, GA. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) as well as some highlights below.

* ACTION Championship Match: Adam Priest defeated Billie Starkz

* The Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) defeated The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)

* Devlyn Macabre defeated Ava Everett

* Bobby Flaco defeated Terry Yaki

* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) defeated The Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe)

* Rico Gonzalez defeated Brogan Finlay

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship Match: Krule defeated Damyan Tangra and Jaden Newman and Noah Hossman