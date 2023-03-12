wrestling / News
ACTION It’s Cool Full Results 03.10.2023: ACTION Tag Team Championship Headliner w/ Culture Inc & Violence Is Forever, More
ACTION Wrestling hosted their It’s Cool show on March 10 in Newnan, GA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) defeated Top Team (Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas)
* O’Shay Edwards defeated Kevin Ryan
* Bobby Flaco defeated Carlos Romo
* Billie Starkz defeated Devlyn Macabre
* The Good Hand (Alex Kane & Suge D) defeated Damyan Tangra & Matt Sells
* Derek Neal defeated AC Mack
* Brogan Finlay defeated 1 Called Manders
* ACTION Tag Team Championships Match: Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) defeated Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)
