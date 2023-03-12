wrestling / News

ACTION It’s Cool Full Results 03.10.2023: ACTION Tag Team Championship Headliner w/ Culture Inc & Violence Is Forever, More

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling hosted their It’s Cool show on March 10 in Newnan, GA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) defeated Top Team (Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas)

* O’Shay Edwards defeated Kevin Ryan

* Bobby Flaco defeated Carlos Romo

* Billie Starkz defeated Devlyn Macabre

* The Good Hand (Alex Kane & Suge D) defeated Damyan Tangra & Matt Sells

* Derek Neal defeated AC Mack

* Brogan Finlay defeated 1 Called Manders

* ACTION Tag Team Championships Match: Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) defeated Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)

