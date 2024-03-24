wrestling / News
ACTION Madras Mayhem Results 3.22.24: Adam Priest vs. QT Marshall, More
ACTION Wrestling held its Madras Mayhem event on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, which took place in Newman, Georgia, below (per Fightful:
* Kasey Owens def. Cody Fluffman
* Nawfside Heroes def. The New Guys
* Erron Wade def. ATM
* Devlyn Macabre def. Kaia McKenna
* Warhorse def. Jamesen Shook
* Top Team def. The Skulk
* Adam Priest def. QT Marshall
* Bobby Flaco, Cody Fluffman & Rico Gonzalez def. The Good
TOP TEAM SHIT!!!! match of the night, insane. #ACTIONMayhem pic.twitter.com/DkivupUn7F
— lex 💫 (@lexisuhhh) March 23, 2024
@JayLucasPro & @REAL1TERRYYAKI #topteam vs #theskulk was awesome!!! @indiewrestling & @WrestleACTION1 let’s run this back with some gold #ACTIONMayhem pic.twitter.com/wJwRX0bj5F
— Thomas TL Lewis (@TheChairmanTL) March 23, 2024
Adam Priest vs. QT Marshall
Wow…this was a real beauty to watch!!!
Adam Priest and QT Marshall presented us technical wrestling at its finest tonight!!!#ACTIONMayhem pic.twitter.com/DYIY5AWtLH
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – wXw in Frankfurt today (@MikeGuylee) March 23, 2024