ACTION Madras Mayhem Results 3.22.24: Adam Priest vs. QT Marshall, More

March 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACTION Wrestling Madras Mayhem Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling held its Madras Mayhem event on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, which took place in Newman, Georgia, below (per Fightful:

* Kasey Owens def. Cody Fluffman

* Nawfside Heroes def. The New Guys

* Erron Wade def. ATM

* Devlyn Macabre def. Kaia McKenna

* Warhorse def. Jamesen Shook

* Top Team def. The Skulk

* Adam Priest def. QT Marshall

* Bobby Flaco, Cody Fluffman & Rico Gonzalez def. The Good

