ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament Results 8.06.2022: Tag Team Title Match, More

The ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament was held in Soddy-Daisy, TN on August 6. You can see the full results and highlights below (courtesy of Fightful).

*First Round Match: BK Westbrook def. Billy Tipton and Jeffery John

*First Round Match: Noah Hossman def. Lobo Okami and Proc Johnston

*First Round Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Brogan Finlay and Zach Mosley

*TWE Tag Team Championship: Pete Youngblood & Damion Turner (c) def. Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)

*Hardway Heeter def. Merrik Donovan

*Landon Hale def. Eli Knight

*Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) def. Brandon Williams & Daniel Makabe

*Tournament Finals: BK Westbrook def. Noah Hossman and Rico Gonzalez