ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament Results 8.06.2022: Tag Team Title Match, More

August 7, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

The ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament was held in Soddy-Daisy, TN on August 6. You can see the full results and highlights below (courtesy of Fightful).

*First Round Match: BK Westbrook def. Billy Tipton and Jeffery John
*First Round Match: Noah Hossman def. Lobo Okami and Proc Johnston
*First Round Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Brogan Finlay and Zach Mosley
*TWE Tag Team Championship: Pete Youngblood & Damion Turner (c) def. Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)
*Hardway Heeter def. Merrik Donovan
*Landon Hale def. Eli Knight
*Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) def. Brandon Williams & Daniel Makabe
*Tournament Finals: BK Westbrook def. Noah Hossman and Rico Gonzalez

Jack Gregory

