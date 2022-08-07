wrestling / News
ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament Results 8.06.2022: Tag Team Title Match, More
The ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament was held in Soddy-Daisy, TN on August 6. You can see the full results and highlights below (courtesy of Fightful).
*First Round Match: BK Westbrook def. Billy Tipton and Jeffery John
*First Round Match: Noah Hossman def. Lobo Okami and Proc Johnston
*First Round Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Brogan Finlay and Zach Mosley
*TWE Tag Team Championship: Pete Youngblood & Damion Turner (c) def. Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)
*Hardway Heeter def. Merrik Donovan
*Landon Hale def. Eli Knight
*Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) def. Brandon Williams & Daniel Makabe
*Tournament Finals: BK Westbrook def. Noah Hossman and Rico Gonzalez
Congrats to the 2022 #ACTIONFutures Showcase winner, @bkwestbrookpro !!! pic.twitter.com/CKJMc9uhtA
— TWE Saturday Night 8/13/22 (@ERChuck) August 6, 2022
Frankensteiner off the apron from @TNBilliam!!?! #ACTIONFutures pic.twitter.com/WcyirYJBsv
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 6, 2022
.@Rico94Gonzalez win #ACTIONFutures and go be a star 💫 pic.twitter.com/AbuYFyG8s9
— Bill-i-am (@BillieStarkz) August 6, 2022