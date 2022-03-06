ACTION The Movement Begins Results 3.4.22: Masha Slamovich Competes For IWTV Title, More

ACTION Wrestling held its The Movement Begins show on Friday night, with Masha Slamovich battling for the IWTV Title and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) def. Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra)

* Ashton Starr def. Bobby Flaco

* Adam Priest def. BK Westbrook

* Merrik Donovan def. Erron Wade

* Jaden Newman def. Dominic Garrini

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Match: AC Mack def. Masha Slamovich

* Robert Martyr def. Matt Sells

* ACTION Title Match: Kevin Ku def. Arik Royal