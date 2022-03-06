wrestling / News
ACTION The Movement Begins Results 3.4.22: Masha Slamovich Competes For IWTV Title, More
ACTION Wrestling held its The Movement Begins show on Friday night, with Masha Slamovich battling for the IWTV Title and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) def. Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra)
Powerbomb + Neckbreaker by Suplex Science
* Ashton Starr def. Bobby Flaco
* Adam Priest def. BK Westbrook
* Merrik Donovan def. Erron Wade
* Jaden Newman def. Dominic Garrini
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Match: AC Mack def. Masha Slamovich
Mack 10!
▶️ https://t.co/PDQSQo9xHP pic.twitter.com/8gZtYnpQOU
* Robert Martyr def. Matt Sells
Robert Martyr in the house
* ACTION Title Match: Kevin Ku def. Arik Royal
Kevin Ku is the new ACTION Wrestling Champion!
Fisherman's driver from @kevinxku
▶️ https://t.co/PDQSQo9xHP pic.twitter.com/vJm0t16yDU
