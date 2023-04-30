ACTION Wrestling 5th Anniversary Mystery Show Full Results 04.28.2023: Adam Priest vs. Daniel Makabe Title Headliner Match, More

The ACTION 5th Anniversary Mystery Show was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on April 28th in Tyrone, GA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below.

* Rico Gonzalez defeated AC Mack

* Damyan Tangra defeated Kevin Ryan (w/ Suge D)

* Suge D defeated Matt Sells

* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) defeated The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray)

* Erron Wade, Kody Manhorn, & Krule defeated Jaden Newman, Noah Hossman, & Carson Dilbeck

* Bobby Flaco defeated Alec Price

* ACTION Championship Match: Adam Priest defeated Daniel Makabe

all around the world, just to crash into the abyss.@Rico94Gonzalez is pro wrestling's Amelia Earhart #ACTIONMystery pic.twitter.com/H2GZ5oDZ6P — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 28, 2023