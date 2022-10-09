ACTION Wrestling ACTION! Results 10.7.22: Adam Priest Defends ACTION Championship, More

ACTION Wrestling held its latest show ACTION! on Friday night, with the ACTION Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Tyrone, Georgia show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Territory Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Culture Inc def. Fly Def

* Alex Kane def. Takuri

* Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman def. Air BNB

* Kevin Ku def. Alan Angels

* ACTION Challenge Gauntlet Match: Kevin Ryan def. Andres Reyes and Arik Royal and Billy Tipton and BK Westbrook and Brandon Williams and Darian Bengston and DMC and Erron Wade and Lobo Okami and Spectre and Suge D

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Ashton Starr def. Robert Martyr two falls to zero

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: AC Mack def. Shazza McKenzie

* ACTION Championship Match: Anthony Henry def. Adam Priest by countout

HEEL BROGAN IN ACTION HEEL BROGAN IN ACTION HEEL BROGAN IN ACTION!!!!!!!! THIS IS WHAT WE DESERVE, NOW JUST BOOK PETE YOUNGBLOOD#ACTIONIWTV pic.twitter.com/Qz1V6TGq73 — lex 👾 (@lexisuhhh) October 8, 2022

Shot out of a cannon with malicious intent #ACTIONIWTV pic.twitter.com/9tO1W7lj8F — DMC (@inDMCwetrust) October 8, 2022

Kevin Ku steals it over Alan Angels!! #ACTIONIWTV pic.twitter.com/4ZsLe7Tgj8 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 8, 2022

AGGHHHH THE WAY AC MACK FLATLINED @Shazza_McKenzie #ACTIONIWTV pic.twitter.com/0IewPkFhL0 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 8, 2022