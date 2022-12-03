– ACTION Wrestling returned with Bangers Only 3 last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results per Skylar Russell and Fightful:

* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) beat The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez)’

* Bobby Flaco beat Brogan Finlay

* AC Mack beat Matt Sells

* Alex Kane beat Bryan Keith

* Alex Shelley beat Suge D

* ACTION Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (c) (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) beat Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) to retain the titles.

* ETU Key To The East Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) beat Billie Starkz to retain the title.

* ACTION Championship: Anthony Henry beat Adam Priest (c) to win the title.