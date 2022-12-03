wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling Bangers Only 3 Results 12.02.22: Anthony Henry Wins in Headliner
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
– ACTION Wrestling returned with Bangers Only 3 last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results per Skylar Russell and Fightful:
* Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) beat The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez)’
* Bobby Flaco beat Brogan Finlay
* AC Mack beat Matt Sells
* Alex Kane beat Bryan Keith
* Alex Shelley beat Suge D
* ACTION Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (c) (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) beat Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) to retain the titles.
* ETU Key To The East Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) beat Billie Starkz to retain the title.
* ACTION Championship: Anthony Henry beat Adam Priest (c) to win the title.
