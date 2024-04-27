ACTION Wrestling FOREVER Results: Mustafa Ali Defends TNA X Division Title

ACTION Wrestling held their event ACTION Forever last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* ACTION Championship: 1 Called Manders def. Alex Kane (c)

* Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy def. Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade)

* Darian Bengston def. Dex Royal

* Arik Royal, BK Westbrook & Ella Envy def. Erron Wade, Kody Manhorn & Rachel Armstrong

* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) def. Jaden Newman & Matt Sells (c)

* TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. Landon Hale

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Adam Priest def. Krule (c) by DQ