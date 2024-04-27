wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling FOREVER Results: Mustafa Ali Defends TNA X Division Title

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ACTION Wrestling Image Credit: ACTION

ACTION Wrestling held their event ACTION Forever last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* ACTION Championship: 1 Called Manders def. Alex Kane (c)
* Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy def. Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade)
* Darian Bengston def. Dex Royal
* Arik Royal, BK Westbrook & Ella Envy def. Erron Wade, Kody Manhorn & Rachel Armstrong
* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) def. Jaden Newman & Matt Sells (c)
* TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. Landon Hale
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Adam Priest def. Krule (c) by DQ

