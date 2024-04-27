wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling FOREVER Results: Mustafa Ali Defends TNA X Division Title
ACTION Wrestling held their event ACTION Forever last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:
* ACTION Championship: 1 Called Manders def. Alex Kane (c)
* Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy def. Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade)
* Darian Bengston def. Dex Royal
* Arik Royal, BK Westbrook & Ella Envy def. Erron Wade, Kody Manhorn & Rachel Armstrong
* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) def. Jaden Newman & Matt Sells (c)
* TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. Landon Hale
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Adam Priest def. Krule (c) by DQ
Let's go Manders vs @Alex_kane11!! #ACTIONForever pic.twitter.com/dcvEEoLuxj
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) April 26, 2024
@1called_manders absolutely deserves it #ACTIONForever @WrestleACTION1 pic.twitter.com/zrc6fwVHfw
— skylar 🪚 (@38_skxlarrr) April 26, 2024
.@MustafaAli_X is for the people! #ACTIONForever pic.twitter.com/H6D3WfANM6
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) April 27, 2024
There might be a few who disagree with me, but in my book, it's impossible to hate this trio. ✨ #ACTIONForever pic.twitter.com/6fhvIEttr5
— It's Ashe~ ✨ (@maybetennessee) April 27, 2024
Wow … Hale vs. Ali is such a banger!!!#ACTIONForever pic.twitter.com/3cO0eB1UeR
— 🐺 Mike ➰ (@MikeGuylee) April 27, 2024
