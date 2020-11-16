wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling Friday the 13th Results 11.13.20: ACTION Wrestling Title Match, More
ACTION Wrestling held their Friday the 13th show on…well, Friday night in Tyrone, Georgia featuring an ACTION Wrestling Championship match and more. The show will be available at IWTV starting Thursday. You can see the results below per PWInsider and Larry Goodman:
1. Lutha X defeated Bobby Flaco in 8:19.
2. Unadvertised bonus match: Graham Bell defeated Brazy Lee and Kevin Ryan and Shean Christopher in 6:13.
3. Bret Ison defeated Cole Radrick in 5:27.
4. Anthony Henry defeated Kyle Matthews via submission in 15:55.
5. “The Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane pinned “The Mat Scientist” Damyan Tangra with Mark of Kane in 2:20.
6. Cabana Man Dan defeated Suge D via DQ in 14 minutes.
7. AC Mack defeated Tre Lamar to retain the ACTION Wrestling Championship in 11:34.
One of the biggest guys I’ve ever seen in an @WrestleACTION1 ring @TheLoganCreed pic.twitter.com/gSjUCg9hWV
— Chris G (@cman035) November 14, 2020
