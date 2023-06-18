ACTION Wrestling Guardians of the Southeast Results: Adam Priest Defends World Title, More

ACTION Wrestling held their Guardians of the Southeast show in Tyrone, Georgia on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

Scott Hensley is your announcer. MOSE is on commentary. Let’s do this!

* The Good Hand def. Andres Reyes & Azrael Row

* Anthony Henry def. Rico Gonzalez

* Bobby Flaco def. Sir Knight Merrik Donovan

* Action Tag Team Championship Match: Culture Inc def. Out of This World

* Billie Starks def. Kaia McKenna

* Damyan Tangra def. Alex Kane

* Action World Championship Match: Adam Priest def. Brogan Finlay