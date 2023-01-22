wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Complete Results 01.20.2023: ACTION Championship Match & More

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: ACTION Wrestling

The Lords of Chaos event was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. You can see full results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below.

*Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez)

*Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards

*Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra finished with a double countout

*Billie Starkz def. Bobby Flaco

*AC Mack def. Suge D

*Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) def. The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis)

*ACTION Championship No Ropes No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere: Adam Priest def. Anthony Henry

