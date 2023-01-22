wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Complete Results 01.20.2023: ACTION Championship Match & More
The Lords of Chaos event was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. You can see full results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below.
*Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez)
*Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards
*Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra finished with a double countout
*Billie Starkz def. Bobby Flaco
*AC Mack def. Suge D
*Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) def. The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis)
*ACTION Championship No Ropes No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere: Adam Priest def. Anthony Henry
just moments before making THE O’SHAY EDWARDS tap out!!! #ACTIONCHAOS pic.twitter.com/yok3sbx8dW
— lex 👾 (@lexisuhhh) January 21, 2023
w r e s t l i n g #ACTIONCHAOS pic.twitter.com/itFhCAfhi9
— lex 👾 (@lexisuhhh) January 21, 2023
The OMG moment of the night at @WrestleACTION1 #ACTIONCHAOS between @Adam_Priest_ and @Antnyhenry to end the night! pic.twitter.com/TSNRrC4oek
— Chris G (@cman035) January 21, 2023