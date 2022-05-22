wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling Right on the Money Results 5.21.22: Alan Angels in Headliner

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ACTION Wrestling 5-21-2022 Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

– ACTION Wrestling returned for its Right on the Money show last night at the Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia. It aired live on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers beat Damyan Tangra.
* Ashton Starr beat Kavron Kanyon and King Garuda and Rico Gonzalez and Spectre.
* Jaden Newman beat Billie Starkz.
* Matt Sells beat Pete Youngblood.
* ACTION Championship: Kevin Ku (c) beat Alex Kane to retain the belt.
* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) beat Hollywood Heels (Brady Pierce & J. Spade).
* Air BNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) & David Finlay beat The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) & Damion Turner.
* Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) beat Alan Angels to retain the title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ACTION Wrestling, Alan Angels, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading