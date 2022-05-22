ACTION Wrestling Right on the Money Results 5.21.22: Alan Angels in Headliner

– ACTION Wrestling returned for its Right on the Money show last night at the Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia. It aired live on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers beat Damyan Tangra.

* Ashton Starr beat Kavron Kanyon and King Garuda and Rico Gonzalez and Spectre.

* Jaden Newman beat Billie Starkz.

* Matt Sells beat Pete Youngblood.

* ACTION Championship: Kevin Ku (c) beat Alex Kane to retain the belt.

* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) beat Hollywood Heels (Brady Pierce & J. Spade).

* Air BNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) & David Finlay beat The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) & Damion Turner.

* Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) beat Alan Angels to retain the title.