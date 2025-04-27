wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling Se7en Results

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Action Wrestling se7en

ACTION Wrestling held their event Se7en last night at Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Slim J def. Alan Angels
* Kasey Owens def. Bobby Flaco and Grayson Pierce and Jamesen Shook
* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Suge D & Tyler Stevens) (c) def. Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki)
* Joe Black def. Alex Kane
* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship: 1 Called Manders (c) def. Darian Bengston
* ACTION Championship: Tim Bosby (c) def. Krule

