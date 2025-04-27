wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling Se7en Results
ACTION Wrestling held their event Se7en last night at Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Slim J def. Alan Angels
* Kasey Owens def. Bobby Flaco and Grayson Pierce and Jamesen Shook
* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Suge D & Tyler Stevens) (c) def. Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki)
* Joe Black def. Alex Kane
* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship: 1 Called Manders (c) def. Darian Bengston
* ACTION Championship: Tim Bosby (c) def. Krule
all breaking loose
#ACTION7@indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/un5YrvTdyU
— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) April 26, 2025
How do you like it when it happens to you @WrestleACTION1? #BestInTheSOUTH #Action7 pic.twitter.com/WI0r8ZkQjD
— New South Pro Wrestling (@NewSouth_PW) April 26, 2025
Let's go Jamesen Shook ❣️ #ACTION7 pic.twitter.com/8tEvwyyFM7
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) April 25, 2025
You know what time it isssss…..
Bobs hereeeeeeeee @BobbyFlacoWwa4 #Action7 pic.twitter.com/B7EcPxCrdD
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) April 25, 2025
