ACTION Wrestling Se7en Results

ACTION Wrestling held their event Se7en last night at Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Slim J def. Alan Angels

* Kasey Owens def. Bobby Flaco and Grayson Pierce and Jamesen Shook

* ACTION Tag Team Championships: The Good Hand (Suge D & Tyler Stevens) (c) def. Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki)

* Joe Black def. Alex Kane

* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship: 1 Called Manders (c) def. Darian Bengston

* ACTION Championship: Tim Bosby (c) def. Krule