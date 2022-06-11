ACTION Wrestling Suge, You’re Going Down Results: AC Mack Defends IWTV Title, More

ACTION Wrestling’s Suge, You’re Going Down show took place on Friday night with AC Mack defending the IWTV World Title and more.

Full results and highlights are below.

* Eli Knight defeated Bobby Flaco

BEAUTIFUL Moonsault from Eli Knight gets him a win! #ACTIONSuge pic.twitter.com/36lt81NPcE — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 10, 2022

* Robert Martyr and Ashton Starr fought to a no-contest

* Jaden Newman, Pete Youngblood and Noah Hossman defeated Billie Starkz, Matt Sells and Billy Tipton

Dr. Bomb from Noah Hossman gets the win for his team! #ACTIONSuge pic.twitter.com/EiulPYaPAB — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 11, 2022

* Dominic Garrini defeated Brogan Finlay

* Daniel Makabe defeated Anthony Henry

* Adam Priest defeated JD Drake

* Suge D defeated Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra)

* IWTV World Championship Match: AC Mack defeated Arik Royal

AC Mack boots Arik Royal’s head off! #ACTIONSuge pic.twitter.com/6zlxHTG64C — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 11, 2022