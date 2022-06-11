wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling Suge, You’re Going Down Results: AC Mack Defends IWTV Title, More

June 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACTION Wrestling Suge You’re Going Down Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling’s Suge, You’re Going Down show took place on Friday night with AC Mack defending the IWTV World Title and more.

Full results and highlights are below.

* Eli Knight defeated Bobby Flaco

* Robert Martyr and Ashton Starr fought to a no-contest
* Jaden Newman, Pete Youngblood and Noah Hossman defeated Billie Starkz, Matt Sells and Billy Tipton

* Dominic Garrini defeated Brogan Finlay
* Daniel Makabe defeated Anthony Henry
* Adam Priest defeated JD Drake
* Suge D defeated Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra)
* IWTV World Championship Match: AC Mack defeated Arik Royal

