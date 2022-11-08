ACTION Wrestling Super Fall Brawl Results: ACTION Title Defended, More

ACTION Wrestling’s latest show was Super Fall Brawl, and the results fromo the event are online. You can see the full results from the Sharpsburg, Georgia event, which wes taped for IWTV, below per Fightful:

* The Re-Up def. Top Team

* Lobo Okami def. Insane Lane

* Billie Starkz def. Carlos Romo

* Culture Inc def. Washington Bullets

* Jaden Newman def. Darian Bengston

* AC Mack def. Tank

* ACTION Championship Match: Adam Priest def. Matt Sells