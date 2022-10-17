ACTION Wrestling Under The Lights Results: Alan Angels In Action, More

ACTION Wrestling’s Under The Lights show took place on Friday, and the results for the show are online. You can see the highlights below for the show, which will air on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Alex Shelley defeated Jaden Newman

* Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez defeated Noah Hossman & Carson Dilbeck

* Scramble Match: Spectre defeated Erron Wade, Kasey Owens & AWOL

* Billy Tipton defeated Insane Lane

* Alan Angels defeated Bobby Flaco

* Adam Priest & Matt Sells defeated The Skulk. Sells then challenged Priest to a ACTION Championship match at Super Fall Brawl.