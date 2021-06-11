wrestling / News

Activision’s Attempt To Block Jury Trial In Legal Battle With Booker T Rejected

June 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Booker T

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a Federal court in Texas has rejected an attempt by Activision to block a jury trial in their legal battle against Booker T. Booker is suing Activision Blizzard, claiming the likeness of a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was taken from his own character GI Bro.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading