wrestling / News
Activision’s Attempt To Block Jury Trial In Legal Battle With Booker T Rejected
June 11, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a Federal court in Texas has rejected an attempt by Activision to block a jury trial in their legal battle against Booker T. Booker is suing Activision Blizzard, claiming the likeness of a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was taken from his own character GI Bro.
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Clarifies His Status, Says He Hasn’t Discussed Bookings With Anyone
- Triple H On Criticism Of NXT Talent Being ‘Misused’ On Raw And Smackdown, Talent Staying in NXT
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement
- Jeff Jarrett On Pitching The Ultimate Warrior To Join TNA In 2002, Reason For Adding Don West To Commentary Team