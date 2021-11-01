wrestling / News
Actor Rana Daggubati Appears in WWE Ad Campaign in India
Rana Daggubati has become the face of WWE’s latest ad campaign in India. The Indian star, known for roles in films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Leader, did a shoot for the campaign wielding a WWE Championship as you can see below.
The campaign is being done in Tamil, Telugu, and English and is a piece of the company’s partnership with India’s Sony Ten 4.
Daggubati said (per Fightful), “I can say that it will strike a chord with our native viewers.”
A Sony Sports representative added, “WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil- and Telugu-speaking markets. Rana’s love of sports and WWE is well-documented in the public domain. So, Rana Daggubati is the ideal choice to front the campaign.”
Our New WWE champion in Town Mr. @RanaDaggubati 💪❤️❤️ enjoyed a lot in set while shooting for Ad !!
Rana garu shared via Instagram 🔥❤️🤩 #RanaDaggubati #SonySports pic.twitter.com/aoNIVE2gOP
— Rana Daggubati ❤️ Diehard Fans (@RanadaggubatiF) October 29, 2021
