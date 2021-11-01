wrestling / News

Actor Rana Daggubati Appears in WWE Ad Campaign in India

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rana Daggubati has become the face of WWE’s latest ad campaign in India. The Indian star, known for roles in films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Leader, did a shoot for the campaign wielding a WWE Championship as you can see below.

The campaign is being done in Tamil, Telugu, and English and is a piece of the company’s partnership with India’s Sony Ten 4.

Daggubati said (per Fightful), “I can say that it will strike a chord with our native viewers.”

A Sony Sports representative added, “WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil- and Telugu-speaking markets. Rana’s love of sports and WWE is well-documented in the public domain. So, Rana Daggubati is the ideal choice to front the campaign.”

