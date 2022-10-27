– During a recent appearance on Wrestle Buddies, AEW wrestler Adam Cole addressed some recent tweets referencing his time in DaParty for UpUpDownDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on his recent tweets referencing UpUpDownDown’s DaParty: “As many people know, myself, Breeze, Creed [Woods], Swiss [Claudio], very very good friends. I oftentimes, over the years, have continued to tweet about certain things that we’ve done in the past, tweet about how much fun I had with DaParty. I don’t know, I just felt like showing DaParty a little love. We just know each other’s brains. That’s a real friendship. The timing is impeccable.”

On the LeftRightLeftRight faction: “I wear this bracelet. I never take it off. Anytime you see this pink bracelet on, it’s LeftRightLeftRight. I was unaware that you can’t buy the championship anymore and I might have to make some phone calls.”